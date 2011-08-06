Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose: “Friday Night Lights” was named Program of the Year at this year’s Television Critics Association Awards.
“Friday Night Lights” won the night’s biggest prize, but other shows honored tonight included “Parks and Recreation,” “Mad Men,” “Modern Family” and “Game of Thrones,” among others.
This was the first TCA Award for “FNL” since it won for Outstanding New Program for its first season. It’s a show critics love, but it’s also been airing during a period of lots of instant-classic dramas. In fact, it wasn’t even named best drama by the critics this year, as that prize went to “Mad Men.”(*)
(*) Before everybody asks how this is possible, I will say two things: 1)The nominating and voting process is structured in a way that often leads to seemingly-odd results like this, and 2)Program of the Year isn’t necessarily viewed as the pure “best” show of the year. “Glee,” for instance, was named Program of the Year last year, and an argument could be made that it was deserved based on its impact on the culture, even though other shows won the comedy and drama series awards. Think of it as the never-ending argument in baseball over whether the MVP should go to the player with the best statistical season or to someone who filled a more nebulous definition of “valuable.”
“Mad Men” won for Outstanding Achievement in Drama, and Jon Hamm won his first Individual Achievement in Drama award – a result that will hopefully repeat itself at the Emmys this fall.
“Modern Family” won for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy(**), and that show’s Ty Burrell tied with “Parks and Recreation” co-star Nick Offerman – who also hosted this year’s TCA Awards – for the comedy individual award.
(**) And, yes, that’s the one result I strongly disagree with – less because of “Modern Family” than because “Parks and Rec” was nominated in that category – but that’s the way it goes when you participate in a group award. Not everyone’s taste is the same.
“Game of Thrones” was named our Outstanding New Program, while the Steven Moffat-written “Sherlock” update won the Oustanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials.
This was the TCA’s first year with a reality series award, which was won by “The Amazing Race” (just as “Race” kept winning that Emmy category after it was created). The National Geographic Channel documentary “Restrepo” – co-directed by Sebastian Junger and the late Tim Hetherington (who died while covering the civil war in Libya) – won for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information, while “Sesame Street” won the Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming award.
The TCA has two institutional history awards, one for individuals (Career Achievement Award), one for shows (Heritage Award). The former went to Oprah Winfrey, the latter to “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”
These results were embargoed until now (the ceremony should be wrapping up just as this publishes), and I’ll try to post some highlights from the event tomorrow.
UPDATE: And my highlights are here.
Woohoo Modern Family won! Although I expect a lot of readers of this column will vehemently disagree but whatever ;)
Happy for Ty Burrell too! Congrats to Nick Offerman, Friday Nights Lights, Mad Men, Game of Thrones too
Why did Sherlock win in the Miniseries category, as it is a continuing show? Wouldn’t it make more sense to create some sort of best Foreign TV series category?
So excited “Sherlock” got some love. It’s a great show, a personal favorite in fact, but I feel it is being overlooked, maybe due to its extremely short season. Nevertheless, I appreciate it being honored by the TCA. I respect their opinions and final judgments far more than those of the Emmys.
Also, I’m happy to see “The Dick Van Dyke Show” get some recognition. It is still one of my favorite comedies of all time.
Very happy for FNL. Obviously it’s never had the ratings success or pop culture buzz of a show like Glee, so I would assume most of the critics who voted for it did so based purely on its quality. Great sendoff for the show.
I hate how Parks and Recreation isn’t getting the recognition it deserves…both season 2 and season 3 were exceptionally, consistently brilliant, and I fear that the show has nowhere to go but down. Was definitely better than Modern Family.
And Game Of Thrones was better than Mad Men. I thought it was MM’s weakest season yet.
Sepinwall, you have to at least say Burrell kinda deserved that award (well, second to Offerman
I have no problems with Burrell. (Though Vergara would’ve been my choice to nominate from that show.) He wasn’t as good as Offerman, but he was very funny, and he didn’t prevent Offerman from also winning.
Did any women win awards? or did Oprah win in representation of women everywhere?
Wiki tells me that in the 15 years it’s been going on, women have won in the Drama category twice, and the Comedy category 4 times. Typically nominees are split 3-2 men outnumbering women, and there have been several times no women were nominated.
This is a big reason I for one would not want to see other awards consolidate male and female performances – it tends to result in women getting under-nominated and under-rewarded.
Last year two women won (Marguiles and Lynch), but it’s still upsetting to see that kind of track record. Is the best male performance on TV really better than the best female performance THAT many times over that many years? Something to think about.
I don’t think it’s the performances so much as it is the roles. There are a lot more good male roles than female.
I’m not sure it really matters what the reason is; the bottom line is that the women actors are getting screwed — again — by the consolidation of categories.
So: once again, Treme got ignored and a whole bunch of women actors got shafted, is that it?? Idiots. I suppose I should be thankful they noticed anything from PBS at all. Hmmmm … no, on second thought, NOT — that’s not enough to make up for the huge structural flaws of the TCA’s system. They suck.