‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Laboring’: Toothpicking against the spread

Senior Television Writer
07.30.10 10 Comments

Once again, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.

This week: “Laboring,” in which a new Riggins joins the family, Vince considers revenge and the Panthers decide to use a bazooka as a fly-swatter in a feud with the Lions. So go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in the finale  – tell me what you thought.

