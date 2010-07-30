‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Laboring’: Toothpicking against the spread

Once again, I reviewed all the episodes for this season of “Friday Night Lights” on my old blog as they aired on DirecTV. Because I can’t bring content from the old blog over here, each week I’m going to link to those reviews so you can see what I and the DirecTV audience thought of them back in the fall, then discuss them here.
This week: “Laboring,” in which a new Riggins joins the family, Vince considers revenge and the Panthers decide to use a bazooka as a fly-swatter in a feud with the Lions. So go read the review and – keeping in mind that we will not be discussing, or even hinting at, anything that happens in the finale – tell me what you thought.
Just a nit. In using last week’s write-up as a template, you neglected to change the the beginning of the second paragraph to reflect this week’s plot. However, the link goes to the “Laboring” item on your old blog.
Dammit, I knew that was going to happen sooner or later with this format. Fixed. And the finale post is wholly about the finale.
Frankly, I’m amazed that Tami has been principal of (West) Dillon at all this year. I always figured they gave her the job as a sop to Eric, and with him out, why would they need to keep her happy? Unless she has a contract that they don’t want to buy out.
Although Riggins getting arrested has been obvious since the first scene of Billy talking to ANG/Calvin, I still found it a bit far fetched. Usually you have to find some evidence of the stolen property on the suspects before busting them. And 1-5 years for Riggins and Billy strikes me as fairly draconian. Seems like a plea bargain could get this down to probation fairly easily.
Am I the only one who thought that it was Tim calling when Eric lost his temper and smashed the phone?
I would like to think that the school board wouldn’t have talked to Tami about her conversation with Becky since the person who told them was not Becky’s mom.
“Am I the only one who thought that it was Tim calling when Eric lost his temper and smashed the phone?”
You are not, I thought so, too.
Yeah, the Taylors would be well-advised to have gotten caller id some time ago. This is not the first time angry people have called him about football, for a start.
I somehow FORGOT this was on last night, ( which is a clue to how my life is going right now) so I only caught the second half thus far.
Tuning in right when so many events were causing life to fall apart for so many of my favorite characters was really hard to watch. Especially because even Eric and Tammy, the couple I look to for guidance on how to handle difficulties and tragedy had succumbed to despair.
This would almost be tolerable if they still supported each other through it, together. Near the very end It did seem like they were starting to connect again. Or maybe it was only wishful thinking on my part?
I am proud of the fact that the writers have not steered clear of the abortion story-line by any means and have put it front and center. Because I missed the first half, I don’t know who tore up the playing field, but it could easily have been the pro-lifers.
Remember how we thought even FNL would have Becky do anything but get an abortion? Can anyone think of another series that has really addressed this issue?
I do have a question. There were many references in the old review and comments about one more season. I know that was a long time ago, but am I wrong in thinking that this is to be the last season. Or is this just wishful thinking again?
Angela, DirecTV has promised a fifth and final season, so there should be one more coming.
There was some confusion in my household: Was Billy visiting Tim in jail, or was he in jail with him? It seemed to me he was visiting and hadn’t been arrested (at least yet).