‘Fringe’ – ‘The Day We Died’: Back and forth and back again

I stopped reviewing “Fringe” when it moved to Fridays, in part because HitFix already had Ryan McGee (who’s always felt more passionately about the show than me) writing about each episode, but mainly because weekends are family time and it’s tough to write about a weekend show I don’t get to see in advance. Still, the third season finale was momentous enough – and apparently polarizing enough – that I knew I wanted to weigh in. Some thoughts coming up just as soon as I try to use a neighbor kid’s drawing to seduce my wife…
Though I’d stopped writing about the show after “The Firefly,” I had continued enjoying the season a lot up until the William Bell possession arc, which I felt derailed a lot of the season’s narrative momentum in service to a character who had already received an effective farewell in season two’s finale. Still, things had gotten sufficiently bananas in the last couple of episodes that my investment was back up, and I was curious to see how Pinkner, Wyman and company managed to pay off everything they had been building to all season…
… and, at least from my perspective, they unfortunately paid off very little, using a time-travel twist to duck out on their own story, devoting most of the finale to a not particularly interesting alternate future, and then erasing Peter from existence (for now, anyway) in a manner so oblique that we needed The Observers to turn up to explain it to us all in a clunky final scene.
If the comments on Ryan’s review are any indication, there’s precious little middle ground with “The Day We Died.” Most people either loved it or hated it, and while “love” is winning out in those comments, I have to put myself in the other camp.
I’m not saying that the trip to 2026 wasn’t planned way back when, nor that that timeline will cease to matter in season 4. After all, there was enough unexplained material in those scenes (how Broyles lost his eye, for instance) that we could make periodic trips into the future next season in the same way that season 3 occasionally spent an hour Over There even after the two Olivias came home. And the machine has been a background element for so long that I’m giving the writers the benefit of the doubt that they always intended to use it this way once it was activated.
But even if was always part of the series roadmap from the day Pinkner and Wyman figured out how to reorient the show from its mediocre original incarnation, it still played to me as an abrupt detour, a way to avoid dealing with the story we’d been following all year. Again, even believing that this was where the plot was heading all along, and even though the future itself was built by the events of this season, it felt at times like the writers had come to a point in that story arc where they didn’t know how to juggle all the balls they had up in the air, and so they stepped aside and said, “Screw it; we’ll just do the ‘Days of Futures Past’ thing.”
And perhaps if that future had been better-drawn, I wouldn’t have minded. But there was just so much exposition, and so little characterization for the future versions of anyone other than Walter and Walternate, that I didn’t much care about any of it, well before Future Olivia took a bullet to the head and I knew for sure that Peter would find some way to undo all of this. To bring in another recent FOX Friday sci-fi show, “Dollhouse” did a similar trick at the end of its first season (albeit in an episode that FOX never aired, “Epitaph One”), and even though much of that episode was devoted to characters we’d never even met before, those people and that world felt more alive and engaging than this. For that matter, the Over There universe seemed more fully-realized even from the start. There were not only stakes there from the start, but Fauxlivia and Alt-Charlie and the rest immediately registered as interesting characters in a way that Senator Broyles and not-so-young Ella didn’t.
So a lot of that dragged, even though John Noble was predictably great, even though Brad Dourif was suitably creepy. (He’s such a perfect “Fringe” villain that I wish they’d saved him for an episode that could have been more about his character.) And then we got to Walter delivering a speech on paradox that really made my head hurt – and I say that as someone who had no problem at all following “Lost” season 5, and who shrugs off a lot of similar wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey speeches on “Doctor Who” because that show usually treats them as besides the point (which is that time travel is cool, and isn’t the universe a great and wondrous thing?). Here, though, Walter’s explanation for how he was going to build the machine himself, seed it into the past and use it to allow Peter to fix this mess wasn’t something that could be ignored, as it’s the key plot point to where the show is going in season 4. And for the most part, its logic seemed oddly similar to that moment in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” when the guys realize that, because they have a time machine, they can go back later and solve all the problems currently facing them.
And while erasing Peter from existence raises even more questions about paradox, and how the show will keep Joshua Jackson present until the inevitable point where he gets restored to the timeline, etc., the manner in which they presented it was not well-done at all. I cringed when they had to resort to a bunch of Observers standing around to explain what had just happened and why nobody in the bridge room seemed troubled by Peter’s disappearance. Years from now, screenwriting classes are going to use that scene as a cautionary tale when they get to the “Show, don’t tell” lesson.
I admire the audacity of this episode, I suppose. It was taking risks and trying crazy things that brought “Fringe” to the creative level it spent most of this season at. But I thought very little of the episode was well-executed, and I don’t know that any of what it set in motion for the new season is going to have me counting the days until fall. I’ll be back because of the reservoir of goodwill so much of this season built up, and because there’s a good amount of talent in front of and behind the camera, but that was not an hour I particularly enjoyed.
If the comments on Ryan’s review are any indication, I imagine many of you will disagree with me, so let’s have at it. What did everybody else think?
Same here. The first 2 thirds of the episode dealt with versions of the characters I had no interest in doing things that had no emotional weight because they were not the characters I’d been following. It didn’t help that things were shot and scored like Lost and had bizarre moments seemingly done just for effect like a viking funeral.
The final scenes with the machine and the world’s merging was handled like some sort of bad fanfic.
What was missing from the episode was the kind of adrenaline urgency and excitement we get on a weekly basis. Also missing were alt Charlie and Lincoln, whose story seemed like it had more to it for this season.
I never thought I’d say this but there was just too much John Noble. He’s a talented actor who plays his role well but too much screentime. The firs half of this season was all about Olivia and her choices and she seemed secondary here.
Like Alan I think the show has become too convoluted. I can’t follow it and not sure that I want to try. It has also become much too much like Lost and in the second half of season 3 seems to be steadily losing its more unique style.
The episode was awful. I loved this show when it first came out, but the romantic plot soured me on it, and this episode finished it off for me. I won’t be watching next season.
Agree. Did not like the finale.
The bit with the Observers was also strange… I probably would’ve felt better about Peter disappearing if they hadn’t explained it at all.
They probably didn’t have the budget to show both universes collapsing and one finally being destroyed.
I don’t understand the hate some people are giving this episode in the exact same way I don’t understand people who hated the series finale of Battlestar Galactica.
It’s like some of y’all are watching a completely different show from those of us who loved this finale, and I don’t mean this one episode, I mean the WHOLE show.
Matt, rule #1 around here: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER. I have no interest in this devolving into a discussion of true fandoms, or “what show were you watching?” or any of that. I don’t agree with the people who liked the finale, but I’m not questioning their motives or judgment. I’d ask you and everyone else to do the same for the other side.
Some people liked it; some didn’t. Talk about YOUR OWN REACTION to the show, rather than trying to analyze the reaction of those you disagree with.
I agree about the whole thing feeling like it had no stakes, like you knew the whole time that none of the major developments really mattered, but I still found myself entertained throughout the episode. I did enjoy seeing the characters put into new and different positions, like Olivia and Peter married, Astrid in the field, Broyles with creepeye.
Yeah, I would have liked something better if it was in the present day and dealt with both universes, but the fact that this is a season and not series finale makes me okay with it, and curious to see about what goes down next season.
And I did like that final scene. Whenever you get a whole bunch of observers together it makes it pretty creepy.
I do understand the negative reactions it is getting though. When you take this kind of risk it’s always polarizing.
This finale had a lot of great ideas: the two universes merging could provide some great character drama, as the short scene on Liberty Island proved. And the fact that the First People are actually the Fringe-folks from the future is a nice find.
But none of that evolved organically from what we’ve seen this season and was poorly introduced in an unnecessarily confusing way. Hopefully next season will be more balanced, because there’s a lot of great potential in the material here.
I thought it was a very fun episode akin to the future episode from the first season of Heroes. I think the better course of action would have been for last week to have served as the season finale and for this episode to start us off as the premiere next season.
I’m not sure how else they could have avoided the “show, don’t tell” problem (which, by the way, this criticism is becoming a cliche among TV/film critics, can we think of another way to express this please?). If they had ended with the brief conversation between Walt and Walternate with no one being phased by Peter’s vanishing, it would have been extremely odd.
Overall, I thoroughly enjoyed it.
The whole episode, I was waiting for something to happen. They hyped this a lot but it felt like a middle of the season episode not a cliffhanger season finale. I was shocked when Olivia was shot but not surprised. I was surprised when nobody reacted to Peter disappearing and as Alan said, I was disappointed that the “they did what!” moment had to be explained to me.
I am one of the few in the middle ground. I was okay as a stand alone Fringe episode but didn’t like it as the finale.
Here here!
Can anyone explain why Peter didn’t disappear right away? It seems like the only reason was for him explain to the audience what the heck happened. But shouldn’t he have disappeared right after the merger?
Good point.
He probably should have just disappeared. But to me, that pales into insignificance to why those people were even in the room after he disappeared. If he never existed, there wouldn’t have been a war between the universes. Virtually none of the mythology of this series would have happened. And yet, there they were.
Can you say, Grandfather paradox on a massive scale? Such disrespect for the audience’s intelligence really galls me. “Stargate Universe” violated the same paradox recently also. Getting spare parts from their own ship indeed!
Not necessarily Eldritch. William Bell was going back and forth so the holes in the universe would have still formed. That could have lead into each side trying to eliminate the other. Peter helped escalate the war and made it much more personal, but him not existing doesn’t guarantee there isn’t a war.
At least they didn’t spend the entire season on Peter in the future only to reveal he was actually on the verge of death ala LOST or LIFE ON MARS or ASHES TO ASHES.
The “drabness” of the future was to show why it should be avoided, otherwise you’d feel guilty about wiping it out. The reason for making the alt-universe so compelling was so you WOULD feel guilty about wiping it out, thus creating the tension between Over There and Over Here.
Yes, Brad Dourif, the guest star you love to hate, fear and / or mistrust–like an evil version of Gary Cole or Mark Sheppard.
I also loved the finale. I need to think this through some more, but right now I think I know where it might be going and I’m pretty pleased with it.
I have to agree with your review. I am a HUGE fan of Fringe, and I keep trying to sell it to other people who aren’t because it is a well written character piece that also treats it’s viewership like we’re intelligent enough to follow along. There’s an emotional and intellectual investment in the series for me, and I was excited with much of season 3. There were moments along the way that I redirected the narrative and took me out of the loop, but I felt we were back on track for the remaining final episodes. However, after viewing last nights episode I have to say I felt as though the momentum had been dropped and I was viewing older versions of my favourite characters and not even caring about them. It was a strange feeling.
When Walternate shot Olivia in the head, I didn’t even flinch as I didn’t care for this iteration of Olivia, nor did I believe for a minute that it wouldn’t be undone by episodes end. And to that point, a few weeks back when Olivia claimed that the man in her cartoon filled head was going to kill her – there has been nothing to indicate when this will become a relevant story arc.
There were some positives as we jumped back to our present with characters I connect with. Seeing how the team reacted to Peter being in the machine and their concerns and confusion were very genuine. And seeing the Bolivia taunt Walternate before they were drawn over to the blue universe by Peter was a little dig I enjoyed. And seeing them all together, realizing they’re going to have to face one another next season and work together one way or another raised a good plot thread for next season. But the final kicker – Peter being wiped out of existence, having served his purpose – didn’t really do it for me as a cliffhanger. I mean obviously it is a cliffhanger as it is an unresolved plot thread, but I didn’t feel stressed about it, I didn’t drop my jaw and scream out WTF as I had when Olivia crossed over to the WTC at the end of season one, nor did I feel so bad for Peter as I did Olivia when she was shown coldly trapped by Walternate and replaced by Bolivia at the end of season 2. It just didn’t register because there was no emotional weight provided by any of our core characters, instead we relied on the emotionless observers to explain to us that Peter was wiped from their memories. It just didn’t feel right. I knew there was less than a minute left and when I was provided that scene all I thought was “so this is it?”. It just didn’t live up to paying off the hype and narrative season 3 was pushing forward to us. I am a tad disappointed, but I am still eager to tune in next season to see what Fringe delivers to us because ultimately, this is a misstep in an otherwise great show that has a talented and charming cast and set of characters that I do care about.
Here’s a big problem: if Peter never existed, then Walter couldn’t have brought him over, and the universe(s) would never have begun unraveling … so tell me again: how does Peter vanishing make any sense, even to the Observers??? This is stupid and illogical even for time travel.
Moreover, if Peter never existed, the moment that he winked out, 1) everyone else should have gone back to their own universe, because 2) there would be no ‘holes’ in either universe to fix, thus 3) no reason for them to work together.
Most of the time Fringe has stretched sci-fi to its limits without violating those limits. Now it’s simply devolved into stupid fantasy that no longer respects the rules of sci-fi. This is precisely the reason I hated Lost: it expected its audience to be really stupid and scientifically illiterate. It’s one thing to extrapolate imginatively from highly unlikely but theoretically possible conseqnences of certain aspects of the rules of physics. It’s another to abandon all pretense of sticking to the still possible but highly improbable and going for the completely IMpossible. Fringe has now crossed that line, and it really pisses me off. One of the reasons I watched Fringe before was that it didn’t cross that line. Now it has, and in the dumbest way possible. Even time travel has rules, and if you imagine a way that **appears** to bend those rules, you have to have a scientifically plausible way of doing so. Isaac Asimov did it all the time. Apparently, the writers of Fringe are nowhere near that gifted and think the viewers are dumb enough to fall for this idiot-twist. No thanks! YOU SCREWED UP, dudes!!!
Oh, and BTW none of this explains who made the machine in the first place. Walter is only responsible for assembling it and (at some point in the future) supposedly sending the pieces back in time. But someone had to make the machine in the first place. Who, then, given that it’s beyond either Walter’s or Walternate’s abilities?? Nope, sorry, you can’t have Peter vanish, say he never existed, and still have both the machine and the problem of ‘leaking’ universes. You can’t have it both ways.
I certainly WILL be back next season. I didnt like the way the second half of the season played out. But the first half was AMAZING. It was easily one of the most creative batch of episodes of any show ever.
The way they incorporated the “Over There” universe into the show on a regular basis and had it feel perfectly in sync with the other universe was a great touch. Not to mention the great acting. In the first couple of season I felt that Anna Torv was justa lousy actress, capable of showing only one emotion – none. However, this season seeing her portray Fauxlivia and even William Bell showed that she’s got some acting chops. Her and John Noble should be Emmy nominated.
Finally, how hot was Jasika Nicole with her straight hairdo?
To be honest throughout the entire episode, I thought Fringe was becoming Terra Nova. People facing extinction go back in time and live with dinosaurs. World breaking apart, wormhole going back 250 million years. Sounds pretty similar. Anyway, I thought this was just a normal Fringe episode. Not bad, not great just like 90% of them are. My question to Alan is how would you have liked for them to handle Peter nonexisting? Would you have wanted it to just cut to black after he disappeared? A scene showing Peter in whatever purgatory like place he might be?
Alan, I’m not quite sure how you “show” someone never having existed. Maybe photographs changing like in BTTF? The Observer’s comment is entirely warranted to both explain why he just disappeared (he’s not in some other Universe) and why we should tune back in next fall. Without the Observer scene, there is no context to the situation. If Peter simply disappears and we cut to black, the season ending is TOO open-ended (yes, that’s possible) and I wouldn’t think about Fringe for 4 months. The Observers cast a creepy shadow over the proceedings and leave you wondering what else has changed. Yes, sometimes you do have to “tell.”
I also had no trouble following LOST and all its time-jumping, even before Faraday would attempt to explain things. Walter’s logic in 2026 is actually quite LOST-esque. Walter did everything BUT utter the famous words “Whatever happened, happened.” Fringe fans, get ready for YOUR time-travel season.
I didn’t care for the Bell-in-Olivia diversion this season as it really, really felt like episode padding. It makes me wish that Fringe could drop into the 13-16 episode range instead of the pledged 22 for next season.
Also, I would point out that one Observer was completely hidden in the final scene. My way out there theory is that Peter may be an Observer in the final season. Like them, he may exist outside of time now.
Tim, you’re right the observer scene explained the reaction to Peter’s disapparance, but it just flat out told it to the audience. What if that scene wasn’t there? Then we’d be wondering all summer why no one seemed to care. And we can learn as the Olivias and Walters do, in a much more dramatically satisfying way. Perhaps the scene was there in case Fringe was cancelled, so the cliffhanger wouldn’t be as heartwrenchingly unresolved, but I hope not.
Sometimes dialogue is necessary. The non-reaction of the people in the room was not enough to hang a cliffhanger on. The Observers managed to quickly explain what had happened (without telling us too much) and indicate their own emotional disconnect, which I assume will further play out next season.
I also think the time travel makes sense purely from the perspective of logic. How does not sending the machine back help anyone? Both universes eventually die with nothing to stop the bleeding. Having the machine allows for a different resolution, and so sending it back remains right, regardless of time travel law.
This probably wasn’t an A+ episode, but it was a pretty good expression of what Fringe does, and the importance of the character stories over convoluted mythology. (While I like the idea of the first people, I’m relieved that the major movers in this story are all people we know and care about.)
I think there can be much more heightened drama when we as a viewer know just a little more than our characters. That was the case with LOST and for the most part has been true for FRINGE as well.
The import of the final scene is not the be all, end all for this episode anyway. There was plenty of other elements that will propel FRINGE discussion through the hiatus. This wasn’t quite an A episode but a B+ sounds about right.The next season will likely be the last so the writers can pull out all the stops.
Hm, I took the final comments in the Observer scene to not just be exposition as to why Peter disappeared but also to add the mind puzzle of how it is possible to serve a purpose and yet never exist at the same time.
I’m wondering about this because I’m thinking there is a larger purpose the Observers had for Peter besides operating the machine to merge Liberty Island between the two universes at that point.
Looking forward to S4 seeing the remaining characters investigate Peter like he is an unknown mythological figure in strange drawings operating a weird machine.
I enjoyed it, but it felt more like a penultimate episode than a season finale. The “jump to the future” storyline almost always works better as set up (either to a story arc or the pay off to a story arc) than as the actual pay off itself, and, while it’s fine to go out on a cliffhanger, this felt a little like they just stopped in the middle of an arc (though in retrospect, I suppose they technically did resolve the main conflict of the season).
All of that criticism aside, I did enjoy the hour I spent watching it. I just wish there had been another episode after this to tie things together instead of trying to rush it at the end.
Enjoyed it. Liked the idea that the first people were Walter etc. rather than some sophisticated prehistic season. Am confused about what the Observers comment about Peter never existing meant. Made me wonder if the Observers created Peter as a way to prevent the two universe’s from eventually warring with and destroying each other.
Nearly every single episode of this season following the truly excellent first arc – that is, the episodes following Olivia’s return from Over There – have been poorly written. Like, really poorly written. The ideas are there, the plot is there, but the execution is really bad. That being said, they always manage to do something great that gets me excited again: the time-travel tag on last week’s was one of those moments, as were the last few minutes of the finale.
The problem is that the writers don’t seem to know how to execute these cool plot developments – Peter time-travels to the future, but doesn’t remember that he’s from the past, so we just brush it aside as an excuse to tell a future story. That’s fine. It sets up elements for a later story. And yes, while the fact that our characters are the First People excuses some of the infuriating dancing they did earlier in the season about what was one of the cooler developments of the series, I’m still very, very concerned that they won’t handle it half as well as we think they will. Right now, I’m in cliffhanger mode: Peter has ceased to exist from the regular timeline, and they sure as hell better not try and bring him back. Peter exists in the future timeline and is therefore one of the First People – this is how you bring Joshua Jackson back onto the show without destroying any trust you’ve built with your fans.
This show is notorious for doing something and then using their mystical pseudoscience to undo it. That’s not cool. That’s annoying. And bad storytelling. I really hope they execute the awesome potential this episode game them properly next season, or I’ll just be upset. This show could be as good as Lost, but it just can’t figure itself out. We all have this wonderful vision of what this show could be, and it needs to start being it. And fast.
Actually when Olivia shows up at the hospital they mention Peter saying he’s from the past and he plays it off as just being rattled by the injuries. Just because peters mind got shot forward to his future self doesnt mean he has to actively control that future self.
I found myself channel-flipping between it, CSI:NY and a rerun of “Bones” on TNT.
And, as I tweeted to another critic last night, I think the show is now dangerously close to jumping the shark. So, I give it a resounding Meh…
for the record, there was an episode of Happy Days where a guy literally jumped over a shark and it was THE BEST one.Â
I agree that this episode wasn’t as well-plotted, or as much fun, as the ones leading up to it. But I really liked the concept that the only way to save the two universes was to integrate them somehow. And there are a lot of interesting possibilities going forward for a situation in which Walter and Walternate, and both Olivias, exist in the same place. (And what happens if lots of other people start meeting their doubles?)
Of course, they’ll have to bring Peter back eventually — not just because the show needs him, but, since he’s the only person with no alternate who’s existed in both worlds, on some physicsy-wysicsy level he may still be the bridge between them.
So while this may have not been the best season finale ever, I think it still leaves us with a lot to look forward to next year.
I think they needed the Observers to establish that not only is Peter now erased, but all memories of him by everyone else are also erased. Which I find quite startling! Does Fauxlivia still have a son? If so, who is the father?
While I can understand the negative reactions of others, I really enjoyed this one. Every finale of Fringe has managed to upset the foundations of the show in some surprising way, and this one was no different. I assume/hope Brad Dourif will return as his younger self. And I’m betting that Peter’s absence will make room for closer integration of Charlie and Lincoln into the ensemble.
I’m going to disagree with you. Yes, there was a lot to take in one hour, but it didn’t drag at all for me. The future to me was an extension of the characters we’ve grown to love. So, I didn’t see it as an introduction of a bunch of new characters. Fringe has evolved in a character driven show. It’s why I love the show, and can’t wait for season 4.
Agreed.
It’s the season finale and, despite the double-dose of awesome that was John Noble, I’m not watching so much as waiting. Waiting for the show to get to the end where Peter figures out what to do and get to the big reveal. It’s been said already, but it’s hard to invest in a story that you know has no stakes. From the moment Peter shot to the future, I knew whatever we watched there wouldn’t matter ’cause it would all be undone. It certainly didn’t help that everyone in the future(save the Walters) was boring. Maybe we’ll be looking in on the future next season(one way to keep Jackson in the mix before Peter’s, uh, recreation?), but I don’t think I’ll care because, again, it’s a reality that won’t exist.
If they were going to show us something that ultimately wouldn’t happen, I would much rather it have been the last hours of the other universe. In fact, considering the stakes involved, I missed seeing more of CooLivia(what?) and simply anything from Lincoln, Charlie and alt-Astrid. Watching them and Walternate scramble to save the world(futilely) could have at least had some emotional resonance. As would Peter finding out he had a son(with a woman he hates) that was doomed(in large part because of him).
I’m not sure what to think of Peter being wiped from existence(temporarily)…but at least it was interestingly crazy.
I’m not sure FOX will give FRINGE a fifth season with these ratings…and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Yes, it’s better than most of the crap on TV, but the longer it goes on the more ridiculous and frustrating it’ll get, and in turn the more viewers it’ll lose(that’s just the way it is with these shows). The writers should just go all in with their best ideas and deliver a satisfying end.
this is what happens when average writers try to tackle a story like this
I don’t think it was polarizing at all, Alan — as it seems plenty of people, myself included, thought it was pretty good but not great.
The problem here was no one or nothing to care about: An hour spent away from the real characters, away from the moment of actual drama, in an alternate future that clearly could not be a Lost-like “years later’ permanent jump in the story. It was a temporary scene change only.
It might have worked if we had at least one character to identify with, but for reasons I don’t get, they completely did away with the identifiable character this story started with: Peter of 2011 catapulted to the future, trying to undo it. That could have been an involving, intense hour. Instead we had rather complacent and boring Peter of 2026. Who cared?
And with the people, and certainly the cars and phones barely looking five years in the future — why set it 25 years later? I think it would have felt more real and immediate –and possible — if the flash-forward had jumped only five years. Nothing in the plot required 15, did it?
There was one great emotional beat: Walternate telling his son, “If I was really in this room I would not be able to resist killing you.” Chilling.
This episode has just confirmed what I already knew….just like CHUCK, Lost, BSG, etc….Shows like those that have a great mythology and set things up over a convaluted journey end up 9 times out of 10 blowing it when it comes to the crunch! They end up relying on our investment in the characters and their fates to sidestep giving answers and completing the journey in a satisfactory manner. Take chuck for instance..they spend the first 13 episodes of season 3 setting up a bunch of things in motion…when it came to the payoff it sucked! Don’t get me wrong I love these shows but how many times do shows want to fail like this. Lost failed to deliver on the mythology as well. It is sad that shows that can be as creativly awesome as these can fail when it matters. I forgive chuck because they live and die by half seasons and so it is tough for them, but there is no excuse for this, not at all! Total Epic Fail!
Walter said there could be grave consequences to altering the timeline (or creating another one or what have you), and there was: Peter never existed in a time when both worlds were bridged so they could work together. Didn’t have a problem with that and am very curious to see what will happen next season. Also didn’t think we needed Observers ex machina to explain it, but they did make it extra-creepy.
Only thing I was a little confused about was Over Here having an official Fringe Division like Over There. Kept making me think both worlds integrated somehow (sans alt-Charlie and Sam for whatever reason). That would have been more interesting because it could mean sending Peter back to “fix things” didn’t really help at all, and erased him in the process.
It’s not that confusing for our side to have a Fringe division. Our world started to fall apart just like over there, so the fringe division got a promotion so to speak.
No, I totally agree with you. This was mostly a waste of time since nothing happened.
I think that this season finale would have gotten much more favorable reviews if it was the first episode of season 4.
As it is, I loved it. I’m not quite sure I’m ready to buy into the whole Walter/First People thing, but I did enjoy the twist therein.
I was invested in the future characters, although they now no longer exist, because as another commenter said, they are extensions of characters we love, so I don’t think it was getting used to characters. In fact, I thought it was a great payoff to see how some people were in the future.
I also thought it was effective in underscoring how much events shape who we are. Nature has a lot to do with who we are, but nurture does too and we’ve gotten to know three different, distinct personalities of the same person. That’s pretty cool.
I’ve read other reviews that were big fans of the finale. I’m come to the conclusion that this finale is simply in the eye of the beholder. There are some things you mention, Alan, that I agree with and some I don’t. I found the Observers scene crucial, for example, and not from expositional purposes. And it didn’t bother me at all that no one was troubled by Peter’s disappearance once it was explained.
It’s very difficult to flesh out future characters with no exposition, which seems to be your main beef, Alan, when you only have roughly 35 minutes to do so. Whether or not that means it should have been done is another question entirely, and I’m not sure of the answer to that.
Well put.
I saw the Walter/First People thing as housecleaning. The writers wanted to tidy up that loose end and move on. I’m not sure I quite bought it either, but it seems just as well since it never felt like a very promising mystery to me.
I actually think Peter’s disappearance served a similar purpose. I love the character, but I’m not sure what he has left to do. Removing him from the show potentially opens up some space for more Charlie and Lincoln, not to mention Walternate and Fauxlivia.
After watching the episode a second time and thinking about it a little bit I agree that this episode would make a lot more sense and be more palatable if it were a season premiere instead of a season finale. We already got the emotional moments last week and the “WTF?” moment of Peter jumping to the future.
If we were starting off season 4 with “The Day We Died,” and viewers only had to wait a week for a continuation of Peter “not existing,” it would be much easier to swallow this journey to the future. The rules of “space time” in Fringe are so wobbly that I can’t really say whether or not this version of our characters’ future was truly a waste or an unnecessary diversion. The show has an emotional core that has been brilliantly built up for the past three seasons and I seriously doubt the writers are going to throw that all away for simple shock value. Peter isn’t going to leave the show and the rest of the characters (especially Olivia) aren’t going to “forget him.”
It was frustrating to have a “possible future” episode as the last hour of the season for sure but I’ve been surprised by Fringe for the last three seasons and I don’t think I’ll be let down by a fourth one either. At times it felt like a clunky exposition piece for the next season with a last minute jarring bombshell thrown in as a tease. I have to wonder if the writers kind of wrote this episode with the idea of “daring” FOX to cancel them. It had the same vibe the last episode of The Sarah Conner Chronicles. “You thought that stuff was weird, take a look at this.”
I thought it was potentially an awesome episode, if we revisit the future to find out how they went about setting up the dominoes in the past.
My thought on Peter’s disappearance, and its strange timing, was that some of the dominoes being set up by those in the future ended up wiping him out. The setup reminds me of the Terminator mythology, where those in the future keep struggling to prevent judgment day, but only manage to change the timeline. It doesn’t matter which key figure is killed in the past, the historical trend inexorably tends towards the confrontation between man and machine.
Since Peter is about as important to the Fringe universe as John Connor is to Terminator, I fully expect his resurrection.
The biggest issue is that if PETER NEVER EXISTED and WAS CREATED BY THE OBSERVERS then what’s the point of the show? The only reason Walter cared about the alternate verse enough to say fuck the world was for his son. So, if Peter isn’t real who cares? The show wouldn’t make any sense at all. Alt-Olivia pregnant? Nope, never happened.
And, I wouldn’t mind if we had hints and doubts along the way but I don’t think anyone can find a legitimate part of the show that hints at this.
Basically, while Walter has been blamed for the issues between the two worlds, it was ultimately the Observers that started the mess by interacting with HUMANITY.
Your Caplock words say Peter never existed, [he] Was created by the observers humanity. That sounds like a subliminal crazy theory.
I’m excited to what they can do with S4, but this episode was pretty bad and anticlimatic.
loved the episode but reading these comments i can understand why people didnt like the episode but for me i felt like it was lost after the lost seaon 3 finale but others got the feeling of the ‘Across the Sea’ off it, i think the next seaon will be the last and just hope they finish strong and i think alot of programmes which deal with si-fi themes have learned there lesson from lost and give satisfiying ending
I actually thought this episode was much better than last week’s. That was just an hour of stalling while literally moving pieces around in preparation for the finale. As someone who watched the occasional episode until he heard all the raves about this season, and started watching regularly at The Firefly, I fear Fringe just had a brief flash of brilliance that I missed. I don’t think there’s been a better than mediicre episode since Bell’s return.
Ryan McGee’s review is surprising because of how he was tolerant of similar storylines with Lost.
Your review is in line with the issues you had with Lost and as such, is predictable.
OK, snarky “predictable” accusations aside, how is what went down here similar to “Lost”? Lost jumped forward at the end of Season 3, but didn’t undo that jump. There were stakes there because try as they might, they COULDN’T go back and change things. Even jumps to the past were saw to have causality within one reality.
Comparing what happened in “Lost” to “Fringe” doesn’t acknowledge how differently the show is treating certain topics/tropes. Maybe if you explain how you seen them as similar then we can continue the conversation. If Jughead had undone things, I would have been angry. To me, that’s what Peter going back into time did: it undid the 2026 reality, meaning what happened actually won’t happen now.
How is that the same as “whatever happened, happened”?
@Ryan. In my opinion what Lost did is much worse. They DID imply that Jughead might have changed things and milked that ambiguity for an entire network season, only to say “nah, never really mattered.” in the final episode, as opposed to within one episode. That’s why I’m okay with Fringe for the moment, but hated where Lost ended up.
Really? Critics jumping on the fan comment section to argue? Real professional, McGee.
It was a success at least when you consider the fact that people (Fringe fans) are talking about it, rather than just cooing over how brilliantly badass & cool it was. I kind of like that I didn’t really understand what happened at first viewing.
But yeah, it was kinda clunky. Still, to use the Lost excuse, I still enjoyed seeing the characters 15 years in the future, and this ep was almost entirely set pieces between 2 characters — Peter & Walter/nate. Also, (from the previous ep) that Peter’s coming across the 911 monument was like the end of the remake of Planet of the Apes.
It does make me wonder exactly how they could’ve set up next season w/o doing something like this. How they could’ve given a satisfying conclusion to this season while making us yearn for the next. They couldn’t make up their minds so they tried both & came up short in both.
At the end of last week’s episode I shouted..”oh no.. Heroes!”
I didnt enjoy this finale AT ALL.
I really cant stand anymore of the “wonderful life” stories with the possible futures and the RESET button..
There was nothing really interesting in this future and I have to say that I used the Fast Forward button, especially during Olivia’s funeral..I didnt care at ALL what Peter would say since I knew the reset button was already half-pressed.
Lazy lazy lazy lazy writing.Or as someone already mentioned, to handle well Sci-fi shows mythologies is a damn difficult thing. Ask BSG, Xfiles etc etc etc
Just want to point out that Peter did not merge the two worlds together (which would have been a gutsy choice on the writers’ part). Instead of destroying the “Over There” world or combining both together, he made a bridge between the worlds, making both worlds reachable through the room the machine was in. His trip to the future taught him that he couldn’t destroy the other world and win.
I thought the interdimensional bridge was the fulfillment of Olivia’s wishes earlier in the season that there had to be a way to save both universes if they could find a way to work together.
I just don’t quite understand (still) the whole Peter never existed ending. Why? Why does his use of the machine wipe out his existence?
And finally, weren’t we told that whichever Olivia Peter chose would decide which universe would be saved? It seems like he decided to choose neither. Copout, and bad foreshadowing. The whole romance was so poorly handled from Day 1. They tried really hard to make me care, but I never did, and I never cared less then in this episode. Olivia being shot by Walternate didn’t register with me at all. Cool psychokinesis though.
Clearly, time constraints hurt the narrative. This should have been a two hour finale. That said, I still didn’t have so much a problem with the process as with the results. The remarkable thing about FRINGE’s writing is the discipline within imaginative story arcs. That and the characters. This kind of tosses it all away and really holds its audience in some contempt, IMHO. What’s the point in caring about a series, if the last season and a half can be wiped out with the stroke of a pen? Granted, shows get tired or repetitive and fail because there’s not enough courage to head in a different direction. FRINGE made it’s first bold move by visiting the Altverse and our cast’s doppelgangers. Maybe one of the most brilliant turns in TV histoire. But that was still done within the framework of established characters and overall arc. I think we need to reserve final judgment here, but I doubt FOX can be happy about this dramatic reset. FRINGE can ill afford to tick off ANY portion of their core audience or reap a bunch of bad publicity. I wonder how totally committed FOX is to an entire 4th season. That may not exactly be written in stone. If so, this episode title may be more indicative of FRINGE’s real future.
I haven’t read any comments discussing how much of that episode was shot prior to the producers knowing whether Fringe would be picked up for a fourth season? Was the ep originally written as a series finale, with the universes merging/Peter disappearing scene only added after they heard the news the show was being renewed?
Well, whatever people. I loved it. Thought it was fantastic. Can’t wait for the fall.
Hated BSG finale, hated Lost finale, loved this season finale. I have to post that I was the very first one to predict the ending correctly (Minus the Peter’s disappearance, although it does kind of makes sense to me.)and loved it when I was able to turn to my wife and say, “See, I told you so.” The future world made total sense to me and there is no reason to go back to it. It did it’s job.
While I won’t say that I hated this episode, I will concede that the bad outweighed the good. On the one hand, I like the ambition that it showed. I thought that sending present-day Peter into the future was a great idea. I like that he learned something that he could take back to his own time. And I loved that Olivia seemed to have learned to accept herself (she smiles more, she has full control of her telekinesis, and she just seems happier) – I don’t really care one way or another that she and Peter are married, since that seems more like a plot device than any sort of payoff. This show is all about choices and repercussions, so it was good to see a season finale that was all about these things.
What I didn’t like was the all around awfulness of any explanation given for anything in this episode. Why explain why Peter disappeared? Just seeing how the two Olivias looked at each other with fascination, and not the equal parts of disdain and seething hatred one might have expected from them should have been clue #1 that something was up. That bit with the Observers? A little mystery would have gone a long way on this one. Also, I agree that Walter’s reasoning for not being able to undo sending back the parts of the machine was nonsensical. The writers could have devoted another week or two to thinking that one up.
I am still going to watch next season (at least the first several episodes), but this really wasn’t the best way to end season 3. If this had been the series finale, I would have been PISSED at all the time this episode spent on a boring future when there were so many already-established things they could have touched on (like where do Lincoln and Charlie and the FREAKING NANNY think Faulivia are, hmm)?
I thought it was OK until the end. I agree, the ending was just sloppy, and not really well thought out IMHO. I was expecting much more of a cliff hanger. Peter just disappearing had zero wow or shock factor for me.
This season was best yet in terms of quality, but last years season finale was better.
“why nobody in the bridge room seemed troubled by Peter’s disappearance. ”
“Peter isn’t going to leave the show and the rest of the characters aren’t going to “forget him.”
To me this was the logical point of the erasure. The only reason the two Universes were at WAR was because of Peter’s existance. The final scene in the bridge room was the result of Walter and Walternate coming together (for some reason other than Peter) to solve the mutual Universes problems.
Of course if the Observers can remember Peter, then so to can others (eventually) – but that’s some drama down the track.
Am I the only one to see the Lord of the Rings connections? John Noble had real problems with his sons in that movie and now he’s doing it again! And then up pops Brad Dourif, Wormtongue in LOTR. And the burning funeral boat? Didn’t happen in LOTR, but still reminded me of Boromir’s funeral boat. I was waiting for Gollum to pop up and bite Pete’s finger off and save both worlds.
Too geeky? Sorry, it’s who I am.
Totally with you. How Fringe has gone this long without casting John Rhys-Davies as some kind of mad scientist is beyond me. The guy does SyFy movies for gods sake!
I think the whole two universe thing was growing tiresome. I hope to see more Fringe cases next season and less war of the universes.
I have a feeling you may get your wish, sort of. I can see the show building the “fringe” cases around the two universes colliding together and ultimately bringing Peter back. I think our main characters (Olivia in particular) will start to notice strange coincidences among the fringe events that will essentially trigger their lost memories of Pete the Magic Man-child.
I agree that it was not at all well executed (though I didn’t hate it as much as some), but I don’t see any reason why it couldn’t potentially lead into a season 4 that’s just as great as the rest of season 3 was.
While I was watching it I understood that it was going to be a future they would somehow prevent, especially driven home by the bullet in Olivia’s head, but I still found it incredibly fascinating nonetheless. The attention to detail made it pretty real for me. One thing I wanted to address was Alan’s calling characters like future Ella and Senator Broyles flat and less life-like than the characters in Epataph One. While it is true that Joss Whedon characters always have a certain depth that we have come to expect (and revere), maybe the reason the future people seemed a little dead was because… they effectively were. It is called “The Day We Died”, I think it’s fairly safe to assume that they have experienced things to harden them thoroughly. Only those with nothing to live for (Broyles and his lost family and dying world, Ella and her dead mother and non-existant future) and no hope seemed dead in that episode, and that was understandable to me. I loved the episode and think that it hold up in this exceptional season as one more thing that left me going “OH MY GOD HOW COULD THEY JUST DO THAT?!”. But in a god way, you know? :)
I admired the finale for its ambition, but was almost completely emotionally disconnected from it, and only realized this about 30 minutes in, when I thought, “Huh. I was never this disconnected during LOST finales.” The future scenario could have worked as an Act I (the first 10-15 minutes), which real Peter, real Olivia & co. then have to work furiously to prevent. That could have worked. Unfortunately, we spent an entire episode in a future we knew would never exist. Don’t kill your lead characters off in the future, kids; the audience will never buy it. (Now, killing them off in the present, as “Buffy” did…that’ll carry some weight.)
