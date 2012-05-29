10 summer TV shows I’m looking forward to most

The summer TV season technically began last Thursday, with the premieres of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX, “Duets” and “Rookie Blue” on ABC and “Men at Work” on TBS, among other things. There are going to be dozens and dozens of shows premiering on broadcast and cable between now and Labor Day, but the quantity won’t always be matched by quality. I’m not running to set my DVR to record FOX’s dating show/”Voice” rip-off “The Choice,” nor the new season of “Franklin & Bash,” nor a lot of other new and returning summer offerings.
But this summer will also bring with it the return of two of the very best shows on all of television, new series from two of my favorite TV writers of the last decade, and a revival of one of the biggest hits of my childhood, among other things.
I’ll be watching far more than these 10 shows, but these are the ones whose premieres I’m most looking forward to seeing, for one reason or another.
“Copper” looks intriguing.
I, for one, would not object to a gallery of ‘what do these four pictures have in common’.. Still miss that from the old days.
I thought Wilfred was indeed a one-joke series. Most situations were either about Wilfred forcing Ryan to do something bad or Ryan suspecting Wilfred did something really bad. So formulaic and repetitive.
I watched most of Wilfred last season but couldn’t stand it anymore. I hate that $%*^ dog.
Very unenjoyable.
Totally with ya. Not fun, not that interesting.
@mulderism – you made me laugh…. so funny
Agree with Mulderism. It’s a shame, too, because I rather like Elija Wood (though I like him better with longer hair than he has in this show). But I can’t stand putting up the unfunny, unlikeable behavior of that damn dog the entire episode until he does something (or reveals something) halfway decent at the very end.
I’m not sure when it’s coming back (presumably before Labor Day), but I’m looking forward to more Switched at Birth. I started watching it with my wife, more or less as something to balance out Mad Men and Archer, but we both really got into it.
The first batch of episodes had some great and some really kinda crummy moments. The second batch was more consistent, but had fewer of the really great moments. Still, it’s really a pretty smart show, and well written and acted.
I’m not sure, but I think it’s only coming back on 2013.
what is the premire date for strike back?
Not soon enough!
I’m low vision and these photo galleries don’t adjust to Zoom or other low vision settings.
I’m going to need to see lots of high praise to bring myself to try Bunheads and Dallas but absolutely with you on the rest. Yet again, summer proves to be just as exciting as any television season.
Also very much looking forward to the final season of Damages, Alphas on Syfy (especially after ending the first season in a pretty ballsy way), and my guilty reality pleasures – Hell’s Kitchen and Big Brother.
Teen Wolf Season 2! … Who said that? *looks behind and side-to-side*
Fine. You caught me. So stoked. Trust Your Instincts! This June!
Bunheads sounds like Miss Patty: The Series, so I’m in. And Kelly Bishop is sublime.
Looking forward to a few of these. But hey, don’t kill “Franklin & Bash!” It’s mindless summer fun and nothing more. 1000 times more interesting than that “Falling Skies” dreck.
Where’s Alphas?
I’ll second that.
Somehow, I don’t think Sepinwall and Feinberg like that one enough to feature it. Which is disappointing to me because that show became REALLY good down the stretch last season.
I don’t think either Fienberg or Sepinwall liked that one enough for them to include. Which is disappointing to me because it got REALLY good down the stretch last year.
All of these look interesting except for perhaps the first 2. But Alan, what about Workaholics?? I remember when you did a podcast on the show, you said you laughed a few times but you might be a bit old for it. I think it’s geared more towards my demographic, but it definitely came into its own gradually in Season 1 and then completely in Season 2. I highly recommend you give it another shot, even if some of the jokes seem a bit juvenile. The Catherine Zeta-Jones song is already an all-time classic IMO.
Was AE Longmire Pilot any good?
I forgot about Strike Back. I need to finish the first season. I had fun with what I saw of it.
Copper has a really interesting premise, but for some reason, I have a hard time getting into most BBC shows. The difference is I think this one is a BBC America series, so that may or may not help.
And of course, I’m looking forward to Breaking Bad.
I didn’t know about Bunheads, so I may check it out since I enjoyed Gilmore Girls.
Here’s a protip: push through with Strike Back. Before watching the S01E10, make sure to get before hand and leave enough time to immediately watch S02E01 (S02 is also known as Strike Back: Project Dawn).
I can’t wait for season 3 to start.
Also Breaking Bad will be awesome.
With the exception of Wilfred – which I hated – and Dallas, all of these shows look interesting.
yay – AWKWARD. love…..! it’s hard to explain to folks why i like this show on MTV that is also not in my demographic but it’s really charming and fun. perfect summer TV.
clicked through the slideshow thingy. had no idea about two shows, so i’m glad i did…. POLITICAL ANIMALS and COPPER.
POLITICAL ANIMALS has Ciarán Hinds — psyched as i am a huge slut for anything he does (LOVE him!). COPPER looks so good…. yummy TV for the summer.
I’m very much looking forward to Dallas, Breaking Bad and Copper.
I liked “Gilmore Girls,” but not enough to get involved in another ASP show. She let GG get away from her, and the last season was so disappointing, so yeah, I can do without “Bunheads.”
I absolutely love “White Heat” that’s currently airing on BBC America now and have loved everything on Dramaville, since I started watching it with “The Hour” last August.
I love the new USA show “Common Law,” so I’m looking forward to more of that and other returning USA Network summer shows, as well as TNT’s “Franklin and Bash,” and “Rizzoli and Isles.”
I also can’t wait for “Political Animals.”
Really looking forward to the return of Breaking Bad, but some of these new shows and some of the ones I missed from last year, sound intriguing. I looking forward to the Newsroom, Copper, and Political Animals. I’ve watched a little of Louie and Wilfred, and I’m thinking that I’m gonna get caught up on those as well.