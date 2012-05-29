10 summer TV shows I’m looking forward to most

The summer TV season technically began last Thursday, with the premieres of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX, “Duets” and “Rookie Blue” on ABC and “Men at Work” on TBS, among other things. There are going to be dozens and dozens of shows premiering on broadcast and cable between now and Labor Day, but the quantity won’t always be matched by quality. I’m not running to set my DVR to record FOX’s dating show/”Voice” rip-off “The Choice,” nor the new season of “Franklin & Bash,” nor a lot of other new and returning summer offerings.

But this summer will also bring with it the return of two of the very best shows on all of television, new series from two of my favorite TV writers of the last decade, and a revival of one of the biggest hits of my childhood, among other things.

I’ll be watching far more than these 10 shows, but these are the ones whose premieres I’m most looking forward to seeing, for one reason or another.