PaleyFest 2014 panelists announced, plus a familiar moderator

PaleyFest, the two-week spring event where the stars and producers of some of TV’s most prominent shows, just announced most of the attendees for this year’s festival, which will take place from March 13-28 at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, and they include Jon Hamm, Kristen Bell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling, Tom Mison, the gang from “Community,” a “Lost” reunion” and… me.

I’ll be there on my surgically repaired leg to moderate the festival’s first panel, and it’s other notable reunion, with Rob Thomas and the cast of “Veronica Mars” chatting about the series and the movie the night before it arrives in theaters.

Some moderators still haven’t been announced, and many panels will likely have additions as the event gets closer (I can’t imagine, for instance, Matt Weiner not being there to talk about “Mad Men”), but here’s what The Paley Center organizers announced today:

Thursday, March 13, 7 p.m.: “Veronica Mars,” moderated by me, featuring Rob Thomas, Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Chris Lowell, Ryan Hansen, Percy Daggs III and possibly more of the Marshmallows.

Friday, March 14, 7 p.m.: “Orange Is the New Black,” moderator TBA, featuring Taylor Schilling, Jason Biggs, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne, Kate Mulgrew, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, Taryn Manning, Yael Stone, Laverne Cox, Michael Harney, Lorraine Toussaint and Jenji Kohan.

Saturday, March 15, 7 p.m.: Farewell to “How I Met Your Mother,” moderator TBA, featuring Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pamela Fryman, Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders and Cristin Milioti

Sunday, March 16, 1 p.m.: “Pretty Little Liars,” moderated by Damian Holbrook from TV Guide, featuring Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, Ian Harding, Janel Parrish, Keegan Allen, I. Marlene King, Oliver Goldstick and Joseph Dougherty

Sunday, March 16, 7 p.m.: “Lost” 10th anniversary reunion, Moderator TBA, featuring Josh Holloway, Daniel Dae Kim, Yunjim Kim, Jorge Garcia, Emilie de Ravin, Ian Somerhalder, Nestor Carbonell, Henry Ian Cusick, Malcolm David Kelley (WAAAAAAAALT!!!!!), Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse, plus additional panelists TBA.

Tuesday, March 18, 7 p.m.: “Parks and Recreation,” moderated by Kristin Dos Santos from E!, featuring Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Retta, Jim O’Heir, Greg Daniels and Michael Schur.

Wednesday, March 19, 7 p.m.: “Sleep Hollow,” moderator TBA, featuring producers Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Len Wiseman, Mark Goffman, Heather Kadin, Ken Olin and stars Tom Mison, Nicole Beharie, Orland Jones and Katia Winter, additional panelists TBA.

Friday, March 21, 7 p.m.: “Mad Men,” moderator TBA, featuring Jon Hamm, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Kiernan Shipka and additional panelists TBA.

Saturday, March 22, 7 p.m.: A “Vampire Diaries” and “Originals” double feature, with Kristin Dos Santos moderating the former, featuring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Julie Plec and Caroline Dries; and Jarrett Wieselman from BuzzFeed moderating the latter, featuring Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Leah Pipes, Danielle Campbell, Julie Plec and Michael Narducci.

Sunday, March 23, 1 p.m.: “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” moderator TBA, featuring Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De aestecker, Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tahcnaroen, Jeph Loeb and Jeffrey Bell.

Monday, March 24, 7 p.m.: “Masters of Sex,” moderator TBA, featuring Michael Sheen, Lizzy Caplan, Caitlin FitzGerald, Teddy Sears, Michelle Ashford, Sarah Timberman and additional panelists TBA.

Tuesday, March 25, 7 p.m.: “The Mindy Project,” featuring Mindy Kaling, Chris Messina, Ed Weeks, Ike Barinholtz, Zoe Jarman, Beth Grant, Xosha Roquemore, Adam Pally and Matt Warburton.

Wednesday, March 26, 7 p.m.: “Community,” moderator TBA, featuring Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Jim Rash, Dan Harmon and Chris McKenna.

Thursday, March 27, 7 p.m.: “Veep,” moderator TBA, featuring Armando Iannucci, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, Timothy Simons, Sufe Bradshaw, Kevin Dunn and Gary Cole.

Friday, March 28, 7 p.m.: The festival closes with “American Horror Story: Coven,” moderator TBA, featuring Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Dante Di Loreto, Tim Minear, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Denis O’Hare, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe and Jamie Brewer.

You can attempt to get tickets for any and all at PaleyFest.org.