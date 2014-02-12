PaleyFest 2014 panelists announced, plus a familiar moderator

PaleyFest, the two-week spring event where the stars and producers of some of TV’s most prominent shows, just announced most of the attendees for this year’s festival, which will take place from March 13-28 at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, and they include Jon Hamm, Kristen Bell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling, Tom Mison, the gang from “Community,” a “Lost” reunion” and… me.
I’ll be there on my surgically repaired leg to moderate the festival’s first panel, and it’s other notable reunion, with Rob Thomas and the cast of “Veronica Mars” chatting about the series and the movie the night before it arrives in theaters.
Some moderators still haven’t been announced, and many panels will likely have additions as the event gets closer (I can’t imagine, for instance, Matt Weiner not being there to talk about “Mad Men”), but here’s what The Paley Center organizers announced today:
Thursday, March 13, 7 p.m.: “Veronica Mars,” moderated by me, featuring Rob Thomas, Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Chris Lowell, Ryan Hansen, Percy Daggs III and possibly more of the Marshmallows.
Friday, March 14, 7 p.m.: “Orange Is the New Black,” moderator TBA, featuring Taylor Schilling, Jason Biggs, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne, Kate Mulgrew, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, Taryn Manning, Yael Stone, Laverne Cox, Michael Harney, Lorraine Toussaint and Jenji Kohan.
Saturday, March 15, 7 p.m.: Farewell to “How I Met Your Mother,” moderator TBA, featuring Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pamela Fryman, Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders and Cristin Milioti
Sunday, March 16, 1 p.m.: “Pretty Little Liars,” moderated by Damian Holbrook from TV Guide, featuring Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, Ian Harding, Janel Parrish, Keegan Allen, I. Marlene King, Oliver Goldstick and Joseph Dougherty
Sunday, March 16, 7 p.m.: “Lost” 10th anniversary reunion, Moderator TBA, featuring Josh Holloway, Daniel Dae Kim, Yunjim Kim, Jorge Garcia, Emilie de Ravin, Ian Somerhalder, Nestor Carbonell, Henry Ian Cusick, Malcolm David Kelley (WAAAAAAAALT!!!!!), Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse, plus additional panelists TBA.
Tuesday, March 18, 7 p.m.: “Parks and Recreation,” moderated by Kristin Dos Santos from E!, featuring Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Retta, Jim O’Heir, Greg Daniels and Michael Schur.
Wednesday, March 19, 7 p.m.: “Sleep Hollow,” moderator TBA, featuring producers Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Len Wiseman, Mark Goffman, Heather Kadin, Ken Olin and stars Tom Mison, Nicole Beharie, Orland Jones and Katia Winter, additional panelists TBA.
Friday, March 21, 7 p.m.: “Mad Men,” moderator TBA, featuring Jon Hamm, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Kiernan Shipka and additional panelists TBA.
Saturday, March 22, 7 p.m.: A “Vampire Diaries” and “Originals” double feature, with Kristin Dos Santos moderating the former, featuring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Julie Plec and Caroline Dries; and Jarrett Wieselman from BuzzFeed moderating the latter, featuring Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Leah Pipes, Danielle Campbell, Julie Plec and Michael Narducci.
Sunday, March 23, 1 p.m.: “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” moderator TBA, featuring Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De aestecker, Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tahcnaroen, Jeph Loeb and Jeffrey Bell.
Monday, March 24, 7 p.m.: “Masters of Sex,” moderator TBA, featuring Michael Sheen, Lizzy Caplan, Caitlin FitzGerald, Teddy Sears, Michelle Ashford, Sarah Timberman and additional panelists TBA.
Tuesday, March 25, 7 p.m.: “The Mindy Project,” featuring Mindy Kaling, Chris Messina, Ed Weeks, Ike Barinholtz, Zoe Jarman, Beth Grant, Xosha Roquemore, Adam Pally and Matt Warburton.
Wednesday, March 26, 7 p.m.: “Community,” moderator TBA, featuring Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Jim Rash, Dan Harmon and Chris McKenna.
Thursday, March 27, 7 p.m.: “Veep,” moderator TBA, featuring Armando Iannucci, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, Timothy Simons, Sufe Bradshaw, Kevin Dunn and Gary Cole.
Friday, March 28, 7 p.m.: The festival closes with “American Horror Story: Coven,” moderator TBA, featuring Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Dante Di Loreto, Tim Minear, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Denis O’Hare, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe and Jamie Brewer.
You can attempt to get tickets for any and all at PaleyFest.org.
Suddenly wishing I lived on the West coast.
Can I be your +1 for the VMars panel? :-D
Any chance you will also be moderating the LOST panel? Just please don’t let it be Ken Tucker.
Alan can’t moderate the LOST panel. They’re too afraid of his piercing “outrigger” questions.
@Eric. LOL. exactly.
I hope this Veronica Mars revival by ends up better than the Cupid revival.
Well it has 2 advantages: the same cast and a movie versus a reboot.
BSG was the rare exception on those fronts, ya know?
Firefly revival had the same cast and a movie but Serenity did poorly at the box office, which killed any chances of further revivals.
But how well has Serenity done as a cable/netflix movie? I imagine it’s been rather lucrative…probably even getting a boost from The Avengers.
That’s one of those shows that I’m ok with not getting a revival. It was good for what it was…leaving people wanting more. I’m not sure that show was going to be better than Buffy (which really only had 3 1/2 good season) or Angel (4 good seasons). And Dollhouse was terrible. Anyway…just my thoughts.
Nice gig Alan!
I didn’t realise Tim Minear is involved in American Horror Story. How has it not been cancelled yet?
Does PaleyFest just consist of panels? or are there other things you can do over there like buy merchandise (like the dealer room at comic con), autograph opportunities, etc.?
If recall correctly (mind you this was 5 years ago), it was a panel and then if possible autographs if an actor decided to stay for bit.
It could have certainly changed though.
It’s definitely, imo, not like Comic-Con except for the panel/moderator.
I took a trip five years ago to PaleyFest.
Alan, what happened to your knee? This has not been your greatest time with appendix and now knee surgery?
I slipped on my bum last week during our ice/snow storm and was in pain, finally seeing the dr.
@Janie
Thanks for the help, still deciding if I want to go… would you say it’s worth it? I’m not sure if I want to drive to LA just to be there just for 1-2 hours (granted I live in Orange County so its not that far of a trip, but still I wonder if it’s worth it)
@Brent @Janie
True about actors and producers staying around a bit for autographs if they feel like it (and they usually do – Community panel is especially great about this). I’ve gone three years in a row for Community, going on four this year, and I can’t recall seeing merchandise or anything.
Depending on the panel/show, it’s worth it. Dexter panel once showed an episode that hadn’t aired. The Modern Family cast, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, and Eric Stonestreet, in particular, is hilarious. Basically, if you just enjoy watching people talk about something they love to do, you’ll have fun. Another thing, though… the moderator matters A LOT. If it’s someone who asks great questions and gets the panel going, it’s awesome, but if it’s a snooze, well, that’s that. If you decide to go, I suggest getting tickets ASAP because even at this point, the only ones left are mezzanine.
With that said, I’m really looking forward to having Alan moderate the Veronica Mars panel. Good luck, Alan!
Lost reunion will be a total disappointment without Fox, Lilly, O’Quinn and Emmerson. Seriously, Fox HAS to be there.
I respectfully disagree with you that Fox needs to be there…I know he was considered the main character, but to me he was maybe the least interesting character (out of the main cast).
And just to add…
If I could ask the LOST people any 5 questions, these would be my first 5 questions (and I’d give them a truth serum to make them answer me!):
1) How did you guys screw up Locke’s character so bad? He was going to be one of the all time greats, and you guys crapped the bed.
2) Why did you let “Ben” become the center of that show? From that moment on, the show began to tank.
3) How could you have let Eko go? I’ve heard the actor wasn’t happy…but he was on a trajectory almost equal to Locke (before you screwed Locke up). Why didn’t you make him happy??!!
4) Why didn’t you kill Jack off? (See what I did there?)
5) What’s it like to make shit up and pretend you knew what you were doing all along?
Out.
Of course, because YOU happen to think that Jack Shephard was not interesting, he shouldn’t be there. The fact remains, his story arc was integral to the story, whether you find him interesting or not is irrelevant. And there are many fans that enjoyed the character, myself included, that found his journey and backstory interesting, moving and fulfilling. Further, Fox consistently churned in great performances and did an incredible job in portraying him.
And as for the rest of your comments, it’s been nearly four years since the show ended. Let go of the bitterness already. You happened to be dissatisfied, but there are many that think the finale was great. Lost is and will remain one of the most beloved TV shows.
And I think it was one of the most disappointing shows in the history of this modern era of television. What do you care how I feel about that show?
Really, why do you actually care if I like it or not? Get LOST. See what I did there!!!
I don’t care whether you liked it or not. Go complain about the show to someone else.