Funeral Plans for 2013-2014’s Network TV New Series Casualties

The TV business is built on the idea that most shows will fail, but when you get to the end of a given broadcast network TV season (the latest one ended last Wednesday), it can still be startling to realize just how wasteful it can be. A year ago, the five broadcast networks ordered around 50 new shows. Of those, a dozen were renewed for next season, nearly three times as many were canceled, two will never air and the rest were pushed into this summer, some as part of genuine pushes for year-round programming (FOX's “Gang Related”), some just being dumped where they can cause the least damage (CBS' “Reckless”). There were two different failed shows about prolonged hostage crises in and around Washington D.C. starring one half of Derbel McDillett; both failed.. There were returns to television for the likes of Robin Williams and Michael J. Fox; ditto. There were lazy and obnoxious FOX comedies that failed (“Dads”) as well as funny and heart-warming FOX comedies that failed (“Enlisted” and “Surviving Jack”). It's a brutal business.
How many of the shows ordered at this year's upfronts will still be standing when next May swings around? It's going to be ugly, I imagine. But before we push into the summer season, and then start dealing with the fall newbies, it's time for what's become our annual HitFix tradition: making funeral plans for all the new network shows that were born and died at some point in the 2013-14 TV season. Bow your heads, and let's begin.
Although I watch the show.. I would love to know how The Following made it. I watch it now, just to see if my predictions are correct. They were.. (Plus Jake Weber this season was awesome.)
It looks like Fox is burning off the remaining episodes of ‘Enlisted’ on Sunday evenings. My TiVo To Do list shows a new episode scheduled for next Sunday (June 1) at 7pm (PDT).
I wish these networks would realise that a lot of people don’t even start watching a new show because chances of it being cancelled well before their time are huge. It’s not even worth it.
Trophy Wife will hurt for a while.
The show’s poor choice of a title hurt it, I think. A lot of people who would have found the show funny and clever were most likely turned off by what the title implies the show will be about.
Funerals for Freshman was a particularly bad idea for a headline, considering 6 students at a college were just killed. You should change this now.
Dan – We’ve done the same headline the past three years and the headline for this year’s gallery and Alan’s blog post were written last week, obviously before the tragedy at UCSB.
It did, indeed, read differently now and “Freshman” has been changed to “New Series” in both the gallery and blog post headline.
-Daniel
Ok, I know Us & Them is one of the “never aired” shows – what’s the other?
The animated one.
Murder Police was its name.
Alright, who are the jokesters voting for Mixology?
Murder Police was the other one.
Shoot, that was meant to be a comment to War Chief’s comment above. Not this one.
It’s no doubt to inspire angry Dan. What else?
In the photos at the top of this post, Ari Graynor seems to be showing Seth Green what he’ll look like 5 years in the future, and he’s none too happy about it.
God, I was ready to complain about that “We Are Men” was from the season before but, no, that was “Man Up!” – my bad!
I am a little surprised and disappointed that Back in the Game wasn’t stood up for very much, and appears to not be missed at all by many. It was a show that was still figuring itself out, but it had a lot of charm and struck me as a show that, given the chance, could potentially hit a really nice stride in its second season.
Didn’t realize Black Box had been cancelled.
I never watched any of these shows, so I picked Mixology to piss of Dan.
I really wish the summer rewatch was Mixology’s first and only season.
Sucks that Enlisted, FWBL and Almost Human got cancelled. Thought they were all good shows with promise.