FX apologizes for ‘The Americans’ DVR snafu

Last night, I published my review of another terrific episode of “The Americans” that had a particularly memorable final shot (no spoilers). Then the commenters began expressing their confusion – and anger – because their DVR recordings had cut off at an earlier, more mild moment in the final scene.
This has been something of a plague the last few years, as the broadcast networks (except for CBS and the CW) have have been toying with the start and finish times of their shows – especially their big hits. Some of this is juking the stats – if “Modern Family” runs a minute or two past 9:30, then it artificially boosts the initial ratings for the show that follows it – but some, no doubt, is to try to encourage people to watch live, rather than watch later on DVR (when you can fast-forward through the commercials). Most DVRs allow you to pad the recording by a few minutes at the front and back end, but it shouldn’t be necessary for non-live events, and it causes complications if you’re recording multiple shows at once.
In this case, though, FX is claiming it was an error, and not malice – and the FX PR department pretty thoroughly fell on its sword to make that point. According to a press release – which includes the info that the episode is available immediately online for those who missed the ending – it was all their fault:
Last night”s ninth episode of The Americans, “Safe House,” aired from 10:00 to 11:07 PM ET/PT. The correct listings information was not properly disseminated to television listings services that provide information to media outlets, cable and satellite providers. As a result of the error, electronic guides which trigger the run times of DVRs incorrectly recorded the total running time of one hour (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT), therefore cutting off the final seven minutes of the episode.
“The error is regrettable and I apologize to all the loyal fans of The Americans who were cheated out of the full viewing experience of one of the most important episodes so far this season,” said John Solberg, Senior Vice President of Media Relations, FX Networks. “Unfortunately mistakes happen and this happened to be a very unfortunate time for this kind of mistake. I hope the viewers whose DVRs failed to capture the final seven minutes of the episode will take advantage of the opportunity to watch the encore run on FXNetworks.com and see the spectacular ending.”
FX in general has distinguished itself as the kind of network that doesn’t play games with its viewers. When episodes run long (as they have quite often for “The Americans,” but also for other shows like “American Horror Story”), the listings reflect that, so the DVRs record the whole thing. Given all that, I buy that this was human error, and good on FX or both copping to that and taking steps to rectify it, even for those who already know what happened after their recording cut off.
I’d rather they immediately release this on demand. Is that part of this or going to happen?
I agree! I hate that they take a whole week to put their shows ondemand. I dvr’d the 11 pm replay and what I thought was the beginning of the episode was actually the end of the 10 oclock showing so it was completely spoiled for me. I didn’t realize it at first and when i did it was too late. It ruined all the drama and took all the tension out of it. So annoying.
But since you can’t fast forward on-demand, that’d be an awfully awkward way to catch the final few minutes.
@jimmbo you can fast forward on comcast ondemand. There are some network channels that don’t allow fast forwarding but you can actually bypass that by using the page up or down button which either forwards or rewinds 5 minutes. This way it would only take a few seconds to get to the end of the episode.
At least for Comcast On Demand, the 4/03 episode is already up, and all fast-forward blocks have been removed, which for FX is remarkable — fast-forward/forward 5 min blocks are still up for its previous TA episodes.
Any idea how long that will be up online? I’m a good 5 episodes behind but have them on my dvr. Wondering if I need to get to it asap or do you think it will be around a few weeks?
@Caren – I was just looking through my scheduled recordings and there is a 5-min showing of The Americans scheduled on Monday morning at 2am called “Safe House: 3-Minute Replay” which I’m guessing is the final minutes of the episode. If your DVR has it scheduled too then you probably don’t have to worry.
Other fx shows have had few minute replays before too and it is always a quick recap. That is possibly what they are doing with the Americans as opposed to airing the final moments in their entirety.
Fx does that 3-5 recap for all of their dramas and its just a recap of the episode so it wont be the final minutes of safe house.
I’ve noticed the recaps for The Amerikanskis focuses on one dramatic scene of the episode and is not a recap in the way Sons of Anarchy is.
I’m also several eps behind. Looks like this week’s ep is repeated after next week’s new ep is aired. Doesn’t help the people who are caught up, but should work fine for those of us who are behind. Just remember to watch them out of order on your dvr.
Caren, the FX site has 5 eps online at a time, so Safe House should stay in rotation for another couple of weeks, I’d guess. Also, every Wednesday they air the new ep twice in a row, then the previous week’s ep. So new ep at 10ET, 11ET, then previous week at midnight. So you could record it again this Wednesday if that works better for you.
Bravo FX.
Between this and all the great stuff you say about their president, they’re quickly becoming a favorite network of mine.
Safe House is being rebroadcast on 4/10 at 9PST, still listed as 1 hour on Direct TV, so don’t forget to add some time to the recording.
I believe them because the previous episode was originally scheduled to end at 11 pm but changed to 11:05 before air time so my DVR got the whole thing. They did it then so there was no reason they wouldn’t have done it again. The fact that this week’s episode is not on On Demand yet is a whole other issue.
Nice, but why did it take a full day for this to happen? We watched early this evening and it cut off during the hunting monologue. The only choices (as FOX doesn’t put anything On Demand for a week) were to wait for a rerun, to torrent or pay Amazon $2. Being a law-abiding citizen, I paid the $2.
Corporations are like battleships. They turn very slowly — even a reasonably small outfit like FX.
There’s a great interview on the Grantland podcast of Andy Greenwald and FX president John Landgraf. You can tell Landgraf is very deliberate and considerate of what he wants FX to be and the type of television he wants to produce. I think his vision filters down throughout the network and as such FX has built up loyalty and currency with viewers that a lot of the other networks (ahem, NBC) and cable channels (AMC) have squandered.
We had even worse luck with our DVR recording… as we were recording a later episode (after a back to back airing) we actually saw the last scene first (form the prev airing). Then the episode started only to be cut off, at what I assume, was a couple minutes before the final scene. To sum up, the ending was spoiled first and we still didn’t see the entire episode.
You’re not alone – I was typing up the same thing as you were posting. :-(
That is a real bummer! For some reason I didn’t do that, that really ruined this show, especially not on the past week.
So the worst part of this is that I just went to watch my recording – I usually end up recording the 2nd showing because of conflicts. Because the first showing ran over, my recording started with the last minute of the first showing. And I didn’t realize this, though I should have. Sigh. So now I get to watch the rest of the episode having already seen the “shocking” ending first. Fail FX! Fail!
That is really harsh. Worse than plain missing the ending, definitely. Ugh!
Alan, they may be telling the truth here, but in general, FX is TERRIBLE at telling time. I often record the midnight Archer repeat because I’ve got two other things going on at 10 pm (well, I have Elementary recording at 10, and I have to run Grey’s over into the 10 pm hour as well because ABC refuses to run shows in normal amounts of time either, but that’s another side of the same damned story). Anyway, that midnight Archer RARELY works out unless I set it to record 5 minutes extra on both ends. For a while, Russel Brand’s terrible program was running very late, so you’d get about 3 minutes of that and 27 minutes of Archer; lately, Brand hasn’t been running late, but Archer has been starting a minute or so early.
Is this really that hard to get right?
Maybe it has to do with later airings, but I’ve always found FX to be one of the better networks when it comes to this. Sons of Anarchy, Justified, Louis, The League, etc. often run longer and the guide is accurate about it. They also often advertise that episodes are longer than normal before they air. NBC on the other hand is a joke with all their ending tags that are a part of episode, yet the guide never reflects it.
Yeah, I’ll always dvr-overprogram any FX drama by at least five minutes… seven minutes may be an extreme case here, but they’re ALWAYS going over by 2 or 3, and the listings are not reflective of that all the time…
I saw the problem, so I re taped the Americans at 11pm and taped the show after it. I think this problems happens, but this was several minutes. Stan should be nominated for an emmy.
Isn’t it odd that Susan Misner is on two hit shows the same night? Nashville and The Ameticans.
I agree. And wasn’t she just made a regular on The Americans?
The same thing happened to my recording of Justified a month or so ago. Was that the same sort of mistake? I never heard FX say anything about that one.
Maybe it was my computer but when I went to the FX VOD, I wasn’t able to fast forward the show. I just watched my DVR and then was faced with having to watch the ENTIRE episode again to see the last few scenes. Why not just post the scenes? Very frustrated consumer. Bad job by FX.
The link Alan posted in the story leads to the episode with FFWD available. Just clicked on the tick mark near the end and was able to watch the minute my DVR missed. Thanks FX.
I’m another one who ended up accidentally watching the last few minutes of the episode first because I record the later showing. Bang!
Thanks to the commenters on Alan’s review yesterday, I realized this was an issue and bypassed my DVR recording of the show altogether, going straight to the on-demand version. (Yes, I sheepishly admit that I often look at Alan’s reviews before watching an episode I’ve recorded. I hate suspense, so sometimes it’s nice to know when something shocking is coming up.) Now I’m a little puzzled by the commenters who say The Americans isn’t available on demand for a week after an airing. Suddenlink, our local cable company, had it up by 9:30 yesterday morning. Maybe this has something to do with the fact that they made me watch every single commercial in the original broadcast version without fast-forwarding.
Showmaiden – Nice to see I am not the only one who sometimes reads first, watches second. I never understood “spoilerr panic” at all. How simething happens is often more imortant then the suprise of it.
Wow. Thanks for this. I thought I’d only lost like last 15 seconds on the DVR problem. Having just watched the end online, I’d say this was a snafu of major proportions.
It says the content s unavailable. I just watched it on DVR and missed the ending. With all the amazing shows on right now this is probably not the best move.
I’m confused. We watch The Bridge every week. We got one week behind so watched it ON DEMAND. (episode 7) Then last night, 8/20 we were looking forward to watching episode 8 and they gave us episode 7 again! What’s up with that? Why did they air episode 7 twice and say it was “new” ?
What about apologizing for “Horror Story ” and “Bastard Executioner”. It only happens on FX. I have stopped watching your feeble channel. If only the channel service was as good as the 4/5 of each show. Your explanation above doesn’t hold water. My 1 hour 20 minute recording of Bastard Executioner stopped at 53 minutes not 1 hour. VERY POOR PRODUCT AND SERVICE, BUT THE EXCUSE IS FAR WORSE!
Why is your channel the only one to have this problem. Not lame excuses like it didn’t go past the hour because it has never even made it to the full hour. It happened last year on Horror story, this year on horror story , and this year on bastard executioner. I see that it has happened on leftovers so I’m assuming it happens on everything. Are you incompetent. That seems to be the only explanation that doesn’t sound like an excuse.
