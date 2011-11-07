FX gives ‘Sons of Anarchy’ a bonus episode for season 4

A while back on Twitter, “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter started lamenting the difficulty he was facing squeezing all the plot he needed for the end of season 4 into one last episode, even if it was a 90-minute long one the way the show’s finales have traditionally been.
FX has solved that problem for him by agreeing to add an additional episode to the season, bringing the total to 14, which now puts the finale on December 6.
“Creatively, this has been ‘Sons” best and biggest season ever,” FX executive Nick Grad(*) said in a statement. “Kurt asked us to consider adding an extra episode to fully close this current chapter of the ‘Sons’ saga. By adding the extra episode, it wraps up a magnificent season in extraordinary fashion. This is a real bonus for fans of the series.”
(*) Grad, by the way, lent his name to the federal agent this season played by David Rees Snell from “The Shield.”
A new episode airs tomorrow at 10, and it’s one of the season’s strongest outings so far.
So is it a 90 min & a 60 min episode or two 60 min episodes?
Two 60-minute episodes.
Kurt has already said he’d written the 90 minute finale, so is this another 60 minutes after it? Or another before it? Or has it been split into two 60 minutes now?
I don’t know enough about the business side of television but my suspicion is that this is a financial win for FX right? The ratings for another SOA episode have to be higher than whatever alternative they would broadcast at that timeslot right? If the studio is willing to produce another hour of content this was probably an easy decision I would think.
I would tend to agree with you. I’m happy to receive a bonus episode in lieu of a 90 episode (with endless) commercials. I usually dvr but the finale, I watch live.
I think this Bonus announcement is blown out of proportion. We were originally getting 90 minutes, and now we get 120. That’s ~22 minutes of content extra — whoo whoo.
I bet this is a win for FX; a chance to bring viewers to its channels for an extra night, but not really giving viewers much more.
Let’s hold off on the parade.
So 22+ extra min isn’t something to be happy about?
+ 22 minutes for a season finale is still a significant addition.
No reason to hold off on the parade.
Alan, I’ve been pitching Nick ideas for “Nick Grad, ATF,” by the way. Hopefully, we’ll have something for next season. :)