FX renews ‘Louie’ for season 4

Among the announcements made during FX president John Landgraf’s press tour executive session was the decision by the network to order a fourth season of “Louie.”
The network also ordered an additional seven episodes of Russell Brand’s talk show “BrandX,” to debut in the fall. Landgraf said there would be creative changes to the series, which will be paneled later today at press tour.
Though ratings for “Louie” have never been enormous, it’s done very well in critical acclaim and Emmy nominations, and the deal FX has with Louis C.K. – he gets a drastically smaller budget than a normal cable comedy in exchange for complete creative control – makes financial sense for the network.
During the panel, I asked Landgraf if he would like to cut a “Louie”-style deal with another creator. He said he would love to, and has even had inquiries about it from the Hollywood community, but the problem so far is in finding someone who can do all the jobs C.K. does, since he stars, writes, directs, works on the music and, until this season, did all the editing. He cited “Legit,” an upcoming FX sitcom starring Australian comedian Jim Jefferies, where Jefferies does some writing, but needed help from a pair of other veteran comedy producers.
I was thinking: Amy Poehler is an actor, writer and director, yes? Should P&R end, get Tina Fey and AP in an FX show together and AP can produce it. Does that not sound like the best thing ever?
Meant to say Tina Fey would produce it. Urgh.
But, again, you’re now involving two people instead of one. C.K. pulls it off because he does a whole lot of jobs while taking a single salary. Once you add a second person in, the cost in theory goes up (or they’re both working *very* cheap).
Hm, that is a good point. I guess I’m just trying desperately not to imagine a world without either of those women on television.
They both deserve a good break. But I can’t imagine that they’d be gone too long.
The Dan Harmon Show.
+1.
Patton Oswalt. Jim Gaffigan. Aziz Ansari. Just to name a few.
Chris Rock was here (via satellite) a few panels later to discuss Kumau Bell’s new talk show, which he’s producing. He comes close to matching C.K.’s skillset, so I asked if he’d be interested in getting the same deal. He said he’s watched C.K. edit the show (in addition to appearing on it), and that if he ever came back to TV, he would want to do it that way.
“I’m here!” he said, inviting an offer.
At the end of the panel, John Landgraf’s spokesman told Rock that the door is open for him to do this kind of show.
Progress!
ABC gave Andy Kaufman a similar deal in 1980. Unfortunately, what he turned in were 12 episodes of him asleep in bed and then a finale of him dancing around a pile of burning money.
Hes here all week folks!
I don’t know if it’s the kind of thing he’d be interested in but I imagine that it would be just about the perfect venue for Dave Chapelle to return to TV.
Glad to hear there will be more “Louie.” Russell Brand not at all. I watch him and feel like I need to take a bath-and I’m not alone. Ask around. I would love to see Dave Chapelle return to TV.
Jim Jefferies is one funny mofo. Check out his Alcholocaust standup special on HBO. There is also a Showtime special called I Swear to God. Both hilarious. Hope is show is a good one.