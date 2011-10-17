FX renews ‘Sons of Anarchy’ for season 5

#Sons Of Anarchy
Senior Television Writer
10.17.11 16 Comments

FX has, unsurprisingly, renewed “Sons of Anarchy” for a fifth season.

The motorcycle club drama remains the cable channel’s highest-rated series and is having its most-watched season yet. To date, season 4 is averaging 5.8 million viewers overall, and 3.9 million viewers in the 18-49 year-old demographic, which are up 30% and 26%, respectively, over season 3.

“Everyone at FX is very grateful to Kurt Sutter, his many writing, directing and producing collaborators and his masterful cast for making such a compelling and beautifully crafted show,” FX president John Landgraf said in a statement. “It is no small challenge to bring the themes of a great, ancient play like ‘Hamlet’ into a wholly original television setting and to tell this complex story in a way that is both riveting and accessible to a broad audience. The fans know how beautifully ‘SOA’ meets this challenge, and we thank them for their loyal and passionate viewership.”

Sutter has said he envisions a seven-season arc for the series, making the current season the midway point. And with this renewal (more a contractual formality than anything else), the show is getting closer to fulfilling that vision.

