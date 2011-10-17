FX renews ‘Sons of Anarchy’ for season 5

FX has, unsurprisingly, renewed “Sons of Anarchy” for a fifth season.
The motorcycle club drama remains the cable channel’s highest-rated series and is having its most-watched season yet. To date, season 4 is averaging 5.8 million viewers overall, and 3.9 million viewers in the 18-49 year-old demographic, which are up 30% and 26%, respectively, over season 3.
“Everyone at FX is very grateful to Kurt Sutter, his many writing, directing and producing collaborators and his masterful cast for making such a compelling and beautifully crafted show,” FX president John Landgraf said in a statement. “It is no small challenge to bring the themes of a great, ancient play like ‘Hamlet’ into a wholly original television setting and to tell this complex story in a way that is both riveting and accessible to a broad audience. The fans know how beautifully ‘SOA’ meets this challenge, and we thank them for their loyal and passionate viewership.”
Sutter has said he envisions a seven-season arc for the series, making the current season the midway point. And with this renewal (more a contractual formality than anything else), the show is getting closer to fulfilling that vision.
I enjoy the show and will give Sutter and co the benefit of the doubt. But does anybody else feel the show has been spinning its wheels a bit the last two seasons? It’s still engaging, but part of me hopes the show changes up the formula if they want to go another three years.
Yes. I don’t think they’ll ever top season 2, which was epic.
That being said, I disliked just about all of season 3. Season 4 is much more promising so far.
Alan,
How have the ratings grown on average from season to season?
Does this inscrease the possibility of awesome but low-rated cable shows *cough* Terriers *cough* to stick around for another season in hopes of a 2nd season ratings bump?
They’ve definitely grown from where the series started. But the series started in a *much* better place than Terriers did. Even if Terriers had doubled its ratings, it would have been a justifiable cancellation. I love Terriers and wanted FX to bring it back, but the hole was just too deep.
I know the Terriers hole was far too deep, but I do wonder if this would lower the renewable line for future shows.
Do you think that shows releasing the previous season of episodes on DVD only a few weeks before the new season premiere hurts the ability to pull in new viewers?
Obviously it allows they to advertise at the same time the DVD and the new season, but I wonder if they would gain more by viewers being able to catch up previous seasons DVDs on Netflix, etc months before the new season kicked off.
The DVDs have almost no advertising budget whatsoever, so they rely on piggybacking on the advertising for the new series. Kind of just the way things work. I don’t know that they’d pick up that many extra viewers by giving people more opportunities to catch up between the seasons. Look at Party Down.
Reply to comment…I loved terriers wish it would come back……also lovelovelove Sons!!!!!
It’s strange. I like the show, and watch it weekly. But when I read “seven seasons” my first thought was “huh, do we really need seven? or six, even?”, which is odd — because usually I can’t get enough of the shows that I like.
My thoughts are, “The Shield did 7 seasons to wrap up their drama & SONS will need AT LEAST that.”
Also, I wish F/X would have a night where they played their departed series’ old episodes – like an ‘F/X Classics’ night. Maybe that would scare up some support for a Terriers dvd set.
I live for tuesday nights because of SOA. I love jaxs, gemma, juice, tara, opi, & more. I dont want it to end.
My husband & I absolutely LOVE this show!! We are completely addicted and dont want to see it go anywhere! We hope for more seasons to come!
My husband and I absolutely LOVE the show!! We are addicted to it and hope there are more seasons to come!
Can you say “informant”. Clay’s gone to far. If he wants to live, it’s RAT time.
Dude I don’t want to sound like a chick but I love sons man. I don’t know what I will do when its over I hope it never is.
Have seasons 1-4…going to have a sons marathon this summer in preparation for season 5! CAN. NOT.WAIT.
sameee!!! this show is amazing!! I cannot get enough of the MC, i dont want SOA to end , their characters are all lovable, expect clay at the moment. ive only seen to season four!