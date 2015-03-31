FX renews ‘The Americans’ for season 4

Great news, comrades: FX has renewed “The Americans” – aka one of the very best shows in all of television – for a fourth season.
“Remarkably, this season of ‘The Americans’ has achieved even greater acclaim than that of its first two seasons,” FX original programming president Nick Grad said in announcing the order for a 13-episode fourth season, to air next year. “The series has cemented it status with critics as television”s best current drama and arguably the best show on TV, and we couldn”t agree more. That universal critical praise is a tribute to the talents of Joe, Joel, Keri, Matthew, Noah and the entire cast and crew. We look forward to the final four episodes of season three, and beyond, in Philip and Elizabeth Jennings’ riveting journey.”
FX boss John Landgraf has repeatedly put his support behind the Cold War spy drama, despite its meager ratings and complete shunning by the Emmys and showbiz guild awards. At the TV critics press tour in January, he said “I think it will be at least five” seasons for the series. This puts it within striking distance.
“The Americans” was my number two overall show for 2014. I don’t know where it’ll rank this year – 2015 has been absurdly strong so far – but I’ve liked season 3 even more than its predecessor. This is a great drama that I wish more people watched – even as I recognize that the subject matter can be off-putting (each week, the comments seem to pivot into a discussion of how hard it is for people to invest in the adventures of two Soviet agents) – and I’m relieved that it will get to stick around and presumably tell the full story that Fields and Weisberg have in mind.
YES!! I think its basically my fav show on tv right now. So good year after year.
Yes!!!
I love this show but it is getting to the point where is makes me ill every week . Between the suitcase, then tooth pulling, next the tire death, and lastly the pills last week, I don’t know how much I can take.
I want them to get us to Gorbachev. He’s not Chairman of the Supreme Soviet until 1988, but he is General Secretary in 1985 and introduced perestroika in 1986. Surely that will make for some interesting drama in the Jennings’ universe.
Great news. I wouldn’t have this season ranked ahead of the first two though. The whole South Africa plot has been a let down to be honest.
Yes! The only thing better than an early season 4 renewal would be an early season 4 renewal with Margo Martindale joining the cast.
Who knew that such overwhelming bleakness would give me such joy.
I’m sure I’m on an island here, but I think Season 3 has been the weakest so far (relatively speaking). Not because of the shock scenes each week, but because of the way the writers have painted themselves into a corner with Neena. The whole Neena-Stan-Rezidentura-Oleg storyline was almost as compelling through the first two seasons as Phillip-and-Elizabeth. But once they threw Neena into prison, that whole storyline dissolved. Now Stan just mopes every week, Oleg barely registers and Neena herself only shows up a third of the time. Maybe finally now the defector and repatriated scientist storylines will review this whole side of the show, but it’s taken a long time.
I’m with you on that island. Found the first two seasons to be better. Between Nina, Stan and some plot contrivances, I just don’t think it’s been as strong. I still enjoy it and am thrilled it’s been renewed however.
“once they threw Neena into prison, that whole storyline dissolved. Now Stan just mopes every week, Oleg barely registers and Neena herself only shows up a third of the time ”
——–
You’re absolutely right, of course. But isn’t that how real, living, breathing events play out? Crucial people become tangential, time marches on, emphases shift, new issues come into stronger focus while old ones dissolve?
Lots of shows commit to their major characters and major plotlines forever and ever, so the show can always definably be the show its viewers signed on for. But that’s a business move – a BRANDING move – rather than an artistic move. Art, like life, churns and changes.
The Wire sidelined Stringer and Avon after season 1 to explore the seaport, the city government, the school system, and then journalism. This wasn’t due to a hapless lack of focus; it’s that they had a fully-formed WORLD to explore. The Americans is showing us a world, as it slowly unfolds, and as it evolves.
Yeah, Stan’s mopey, but not because he’s a useless character on a TV show. He’s mopey just as a living breathing human being would be after withstanding what he’s withstood – and we care because we KNOW him.
Same with Nina. She’s no longer integral to everyday action, but neither is she kept constantly on camera just ‘cuz viewers like the actress. We’re seeing her tendril unwind, and it’s doing so interestingly (f it’s not interesting for you to watch her re-confront her old, betrayed Residentura boss in the grim Soviet lab, then I don’t know what to tell you). And, who knows, she may find her way back to centrality. If it happens falsely, then that’s something to complain about. Likewise if it happens QUICKLY, which would not ring dramatically true.
But you’re complaining that it’s NOT happening quickly…that it’s taking “a long time” (i.e. more than half a season) to get Nina from a Soviet jail back to plot centrality in suburban DC. This isn’t a soap opera (or pre-Golden Age TV show) where plot serves the writers, rather than the characters. Here, characters are respected, and allowed to breathe and change, eb and flow. It’s all evolving, and doing so at an organic pace. And that’s a feature, not a bug!
“We’re seeing her tendril unwind,”
I wish.
I tend to agree. I still enjoy the show immensely, but I feel that there are way too many storylines going on right now. Plus, Nina being in Russia feels almost like a separate show. Still, despite whatever complaints I may have, I am very happy about this news.
Many FX shows seem to peak in season 2 (Justified, Rescue Me, Sons of Anarchy) and I feared this would happen to The Americans.
Season 2 may indeed be the peak. But I think season 3 is at least as good as season 1. This is not a Sons of Anarchy type dropoff in quality. It’s just hard to measure up to a perfectly plotted sophomore season.
It might be the nature of 13-episode dramas. It takes a full season to set up the characters and the second season can ratchet up the tension and consequences. If the show does that, it’s hard to match in the future.
“Nina being in Russia feels almost like a separate show ”
———-
After decades of TV shows that were absolutely and undeniably one single show, I certainly don’t yearn for that sort of claustrophobic, narrow, limited, contrived, springy-reset, commercially consistent (in a way that human life never is) consistency.
Nothing about Bewitched or The Rockford Files ever felt the least bit “like a separate show”. Was that really a GOOD thing?
We’re here on Sepinwall’s blog, and he’s the main proponent for the Golden Age and its movement toward drama that’s more three-dimensional and naturally breathing, and less contrived and monotonously boxed. I get that many people out there miss the familiarity of the previous eras of TV drama, but it surprises me that folks here would feel like that.
All the things being complained about are highly intentional. They’re the very elements that elevate this series to greatness. It sounds like you’re 95% of the way; can’t you just sort of let go and float along with it, even if it doesn’t always meet your expectations? I HATE it when stuff meets my expectations! :)
“Nina being in Russia feels almost like a separate show ”
———-
After decades of TV shows that were absolutely and undeniably one single show, I certainly don’t yearn for that sort of claustrophobic, narrow, limited, contrived, springy-reset, commercially consistent (in a way that human life never is) consistency.
Nothing about Bewitched or The Rockford Files ever felt the least bit “like a separate show”. Was that really a GOOD thing?
We’re here on Sepinwall’s blog, and he’s the main proponent for the Golden Age and its movement toward drama that’s more three-dimensional and naturally breathing, and less contrived and monotonously boxed. I get that many people out there miss the familiarity of the previous eras of TV drama, but it surprises me that folks here would feel like that.
All the things being complained about are highly intentional. They’re the very elements that elevate this series to greatness. It sounds like you’re 95% of the way; can’t you just sort of let go and float along with it, even if it doesn’t always meet your expectations? I HATE it when stuff meets my expectations! :)
To JIIMBO’s point, I mean, sure, life is not always go go go, but this is a tv show, after all. Is it realistic that Phillip and Elizabeth *always* have an immediate crisis to deal with? Where is their down time?
I would add that the entire South Africa plotline has felt completely bolted on precisely to fill the gap left by blowing up the Neena storyline. It would have been more organic to keep the Neena story going than to fill the time with that. I could probably say the same for the Kimberly plotline too.
Daniel,
Damned if you do or don’t, I guess. Some complain that the plot moves glacially, some complain that it’s too action-packed.
I don’t think the current mission – whatever it is – is really the focus of the show. It’s how the characters interact and evolve amid that mission. Watching it as a pot-boiler, investing in the yadda-yadda of the KGB’s overarching moves sort of misses it, IMO.
I think it’s old-fashioned to say “they did the Nina storyline and now they did the South Africa storyline”. It’s not that kind of TV. Stuff is morphing and attenuating, and new stuff comes up and old stuff dissipates, perhaps to return again.
It’s not a caper show, living or dying on how compelling we find the caper du jour. It’s about the people.
And for those who find organically character drama incredibly boring, well, they’ve done an outstanding job of stocking tons of inventive, super-interesting and emotionally charged stuff into each episode….while never losing the thread of the underlying realism and truth, and never being contrived.
Really, it’s just about perfect. It’s everything. The only thing it’s not is a proper 1990’s style TV series.
JIIMBO, I agree that “the focus of the show” is “how the characters interact and evolve.” That’s exactly why the direction of the B storyline is so disappointing. Now there’s no chance to see how Stan and Oleg and Neena “interact and evolve.” It’s not interesting to watch Stan mope over Sandra and it sucks to have more of Kimberly and the South African guy whose name I don’t remember than Neena and Oleg.
As for Stan moping over Nina, I’d guess the amount of screen time of Stan moping in the past three episodes versus the screen time of Stan plotting treasonably with a KGB agent, being given stink eye by his new colleague and his nasty old boss, and putting on a show for the suspected Soviet supply under his protection is about 1 to 50.
As for Kimberly and the South African guy “sucking”, I find it hard to refute your thoughtful critique. I hope your life is filled with more of your favorite kind of stuff, and less of the stuff you think sucks. That’s my wish for you.
suspected Soviet **SPY**
“It sounds like you’re 95% of the way; can’t you just sort of let go and float along with it, even if it doesn’t always meet your expectations?”
As I said in my previous comment, I still enjoy the show a lot! That doesn’t mean I have to overlook what I perceive to be its flaws (which I actually view to be relatively minor).
JIMMBO,
You just completely blew my mind with your initial reply to this post. I had been trending towards being down on this season myself and agreed with some of the complaints. But you snapped me back into focus and got my mind right. Never have I seen someone with their finger on the pulse of exactly what makes these evolving character driven golden age dramas so special, I’ve never seen it better articulated.
I’m a writer. I’m writing my own original crime drama and I’d like to keep it to these standards. I have 10 episodes written. I’d love to have a mind like yours advising me. If that’s something you’d be interested in doing, please give me a way to contact you and we’ll talk, as you really seem to get it.
Tim
jimmbotronics@gmail.com
Look at that, we’re starting to bond together
This is fantastic news, but I wish Margo Martindale hadn’t signed on for yet ANOTHER network pilot a few weeks ago. I’m sure she’ll continue to pop in on Americans whenever she can, but I had really been hoping she’d come back full time after The Millers got axed. I guess once you’ve become accustomed to a CBS-level paycheck, it’s hard to go back to cable. Bummer.
I’m glad it’s been renewed, but I’m sorry the ratings are low. I find it consistently fascinating.
Hot damn! I’m so glad to hear this. One of the best shows on TV.
Thank you , Jesus. This is the best show on TV… Hand down!
Nostrovia! Glad the best show on TV will be back for another year.
Does FX make any money if/when it’s eventually discovered on streaming services? It strikes me as the sort of show that will hold up in 20 years.
The first two seasons stream on Amazon.
Yes, it’s fair to assume that FX makes money on licensing streaming rights and other back-end economics. Two of the four listed production companies for The Americans are FX Productions and Fox 21 Television Studios (which shares the same corporate parent).
The Americans is one of my personal top two or three TV shows right now, so I’m glad to hear that FX is sticking with it despite low ratings. Beyond its quality, I think that a couple corporate factors have helped the show: (i) Fox’s aforementioned ownership stake in the show and (ii) FX’s current need for programming, especially dramatic programming. Regarding the latter, Sons of Anarchy just aired its final season in late 2014 and the final seasons of Justified ends within the next few weeks. Also, FXX launched in the fall of 2013, meaning that the FX execs now have to program two networks rather than one and have moved some FX shows (It’s Always Sunny, The League) over to FXX.
Such good news. This is the best show on right now. But I am hoping for at least 5 seasons as has been reported before. It remains a mystery to me why more people aren’t watching this. Who cares about about the fact that they’re Soviet spies – it’s just a fictional TV show!
This season has been really fascinating in different ways from the first two. The complexity of their relationship/marriage is still amazing to watch given all the balls they’re constantly juggling as KGB agents.
I’m amazed and a little sad that there are only a few episodes left. I will be savoring every moment of them.
If this show were put on Netflix or Hulu it would gain so many more followers like Breaking Bad did
This. Breaking Bad had help from the Emmys, but this show would be a lot more popular if it were on Netflix and not Amazon. It’s a shame really — when I tell people about it, they’re disappointed it’s not easily accessible. Those of my friends who do have Amazon are hooked though. FX needs to do some thinking
I approve.
I simply don’t get it all that love, Alan.
Yes, no doubt it’s a very good show, but just this. Great acting, yes, but anything more it’s so amazing.
For almost three seasons I’m trying to see all that greatness you saw every week and I simply can’t.
Can’t you just let it go? You don’t like a product. It happens. Move on. We can’t spoonfeed you
Good. I do hope their time as agents both working for the cause are coming to an end though.