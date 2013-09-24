FX renews ‘The Bridge’ for season 2

FX has ordered a second season of “The Bridge,” the cop drama set on the El Paso/Juarez border starring Diane Kruger and Demián Bichir.

Even by FX’s patient standards, this is a pretty late renewal, with only two of the first season’s 13 episodes still to air. I’ve been reviewing the show all summer, and while I like a lot of the performances and the way the show has dealt with the world on the border, season 1 went off the rails the last few weeks with the denouement of its evil serial killer mastermind story arc.

That said, there is excellent raw material here, and the serial killer stuff was largely adapted from the original “Bron,” and simply didn’t translate here. I’ve seen tomorrow night’s episode, which gets back to a lot of what the show was dealing with in its early episodes, and it’s much stronger than any other recent installment. It fits with what producers Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid have said is the direction they want the show to go in, and if that’s the case, I’m back on board.