FX renews ‘The Bridge’ for season 2

FX has ordered a second season of “The Bridge,” the cop drama set on the El Paso/Juarez border starring Diane Kruger and Demián Bichir.
Even by FX’s patient standards, this is a pretty late renewal, with only two of the first season’s 13 episodes still to air. I’ve been reviewing the show all summer, and while I like a lot of the performances and the way the show has dealt with the world on the border, season 1 went off the rails the last few weeks with the denouement of its evil serial killer mastermind story arc.
That said, there is excellent raw material here, and the serial killer stuff was largely adapted from the original “Bron,” and simply didn’t translate here. I’ve seen tomorrow night’s episode, which gets back to a lot of what the show was dealing with in its early episodes, and it’s much stronger than any other recent installment. It fits with what producers Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid have said is the direction they want the show to go in, and if that’s the case, I’m back on board.
I’ve been enjoying it, even with the preposterous Evil Mastermind stuff. Hooray for season 2!
I agree with what DEZBOT said. Glad it was renewed.
great news!
as much as I didnt like the whole serial killer case, I love the chemistry between the two main characters and as Allan said, ” there is excellent raw material here”.
I’m not sure that the original “Bron” didn’t translate here. I loved the original and would argue that the writers and producers did a poor job translating. Still, I look forward to a fresh season with a new story.
It went off the rails some over the last couple weeks, but it’s still a very enjoyable hour of television.
Plus, with Breaking Bad gone, I need some way to get my fix of desolate, southwest landscape cinematography.
This is great news! I agree that the evil mastermind episodes have been too much. But I’m over the evil mastermind scenario in all shows. I’m excited to see what they can do in Season 2.
The only BIG false note to me was last week’s ep with Tate being so mustache over the top evil, it was absurd. But it’s got an extremely capable cast so I look forward to the next two eps. Really hope Lilliard/Frye survives.
Hope you get well soon, Alan.
I’ll watch another season. The Bridge did not have a brain-meltingly awesome premiere season like FX’s other freshman drama, The Americans, but I think there is enough that’s interesting here to make a genuinely compelling show.
This is an example of a cable drama that would have been better being less dark and depressing and more scenes of charm and periodic lightness. I’ll check it out next season, they might get the balance better
This a show with so much potential! I’m happy it got a second season, but I hope the showrunners learned their lesson and don’t let the original series drag this one down again.