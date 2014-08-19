FX renews ‘The Strain’ for season 2

Hey, it's renewal day for summer cable dramas! A few hours after Sundance announced a third season order for “Rectify,” FX has ordered a second season of its new vampire thriller “The Strain.”
Season 2 of the series – based on the novels by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, in which a trio of CDC disease experts (Corey Stoll, Sean Astin and Mia Maestro), a vampire-hunting Holocaust survivor (David Bradley) and a hulking exterminator (Kevin Durand) find themselves in the middle of a vampire epidemic in New York – will debut next summer.
Six episodes have aired so far this season, with seven more to go between now and October.
“I am thrilled! Another season to spread the virus!” del Toro said in a statement. “Working with Carlton (Cuse), Chuck and FX has been immensely rewarding and we have such sights to unveil in the upcoming episodes-the blood hits the fan on this one, mankind becomes an endangered species.”
I liked the show when it debuted, and have seen through the eighth episode. It's pokey in spots – particularly anything involving Stoll's personal life – but picks up steam as it goes, and Bradley, Durand and Richard Sammel (as the ex-Nazi face of the vampire invasion) are all a lot of fun to watch.
Since I haven't been doing weekly reviews of this one, I'm curious how people feel so far. The ratings have been good for FX, especially factoring in DVRs, Video On-Demand, etc., but are you enjoying it?
Threw in the towel after the 4th episode, not sure how with the subject material they could make a show that boring but here we are.
You missed out then. The fifth episode was when things finally hit the fan, and the sixth episode this Sunday was also very interesting.
I think it’s pretty bad, but entertaining/interesting/promising enough to keep watching. I’m continuously amazed at how bad most of the secondary and tertiary performances are.
i like it, but wish i could binge watch or fast forward to the point where the epidemic is in full force. i think it will be a lot more entertaining once it gets to that point.
As a huge fan of the trilogy of books, the series is doing quite well translating to the screen. It’s basically one long 13-hour story on TV, and we’re not even half way there yet. But so far, it’s been great pulpy fun!
LOVING IT – start doing recaps Alan, would love to get in depth each week and read the comments
Couldn’t even finish the first episode. No reason to watch it again. But I am glad that there are some folks who are enjoying it!
How refreshing. Someone that doesn’t like the show, but doesn’t put down people that do like it. You, sir (or madam) are a rare breed.
this is one of the better shows on Sunday tv. Not a fan of leftovers.
Couldn’t get through the first episode. No reason to watch it again. But am glad that others are enjoying it!
I roll my eyes at so much of The Strain, and I shake my head that I still want to watch it. It has the worst dialogue of any show I’ve stuck with past the pilot, and I can’t tell if the actors are bad or if they were doomed to fail by the qualty of the writing. Regardless of its shortcomings, I find myself enjoying it, even though the parts I hate usually outweigh the parts I like. It has a lot of potential, but it seems sloppy and lazy in a lot of its choices. The plotting needs to be tightened up, the characters need to be fleshed out better, and the supporting cast needs to be given lines that aren’t generic at best and embarassing at worst.
Glad to see that I’m not alone with that opinion. Sloppy and lazy is a perfect description that sums up the main problems with the show. It has potential but is constantly undone by lazy situations that should be easy fixes.
The CDC characters are so incompetent at their own jobs I’m amazed they haven’t been infected by a million other diseases and died long ago.
My problem with the CDC characters is their cookie cutter backstories. Eph was introduced through the most tedious, played out family issues you can give a professional at the center of a show, and then we were given an AA speech to let us know he has an additional cliche in his past. Sean Astin gets a cancer wife, and Mia Maestro gets to be the hero’s girlfriend AND have an Alzheimer’s mom (multi-dimensional!). Hopefully when things get apocalyptic the yawn-inducing personal lives that most of the show’s characters are saddled with become irrelevant.
But it is astonishing how careless they are after the pilot nearly kills them with his newly grown snake toungue. It’s like Eph and company understand that snake toungues will only whip out at the main cast to scare them. They only ever manage to actually land a bite on day players and extras.
It’s pokey sometimes and hokey in others, but I love it overall, especially about the vamps being strigoi. There’s an underlying glee about the material (probably emanating from GdT) that just tickles me. I hope they get the full five years to tell the whole tale!
I think the show is awesome. It started slow but now the chaos is coming off the tracks and barreling forward. Yeah the stuff with the custody hearings etc were kind of annoying and boring but they had to try to make you care about the characters. Shit really hit the fan in episodes 5 and 6 though big time.
This show is dumb but somewhat fun. It’s only aiming for silly pulpy vampire horror and succeeds on that level. If it were trying to be more with this level of execution I would hate it, but there’s definitely a level of awareness here.
I mean…
SPOILER AHEAD
… a dude’s dick fell off into a toilet which he promptly flushed. You can’t do that and be expecting the audience to take you seriously.
I wish I didn’t look forward to The Strain more than The Leftovers on Sunday, but Sunday is a sad state of affairs right now, when does Boardwalk Empire return again?
lol Boardwalk Empire is going to be a bloodbath, especially as its going to be the last season. If you’re hoping it will lighten your Sunday night I fear you’re in for a shock.
I’ve never watched a show about global apocalypse where the stakes seem so low. I gave up after 4 eps because after 4 episodes, I should care about someone on the show, and I didn’t.
Basest question is this… Who felt so strongly, in 2014, that Stoll couldn’t carry odd a series bald? Didn’t know anything about the books before seeing that great promo all spring.., the eclipse setting in in Manhattan, made me anticipate this series, esp with its strong cred, greatly. Been letdown. Respect Del Toro and Cuse, but think they’ve spread themselves too thin. Even Spielberg and Abrams have attached their names to some schlock. Focus!
I read the series, which for me went downhill considerably after a promising first book and I tried watching the show but couldn’t really get into it.
FX typically hits the mark for me more than not, but I just can’t really get the enthusiasm for this one.
Absolutely loving it. Everybody in our house is.
I absolutely love this show. From the first glimpse of the Master on the plane, I was hooked! I appreciate the clever interweaving of all the historic vampire variations, particularly from early German cinema (and thankfully minus the sparkles and the blood substitute beverages).
It’s the first show we discuss at work every Monday. Perfect summer popcorn entertainment.
I have a question for those who have read the books: Was the exterminator originally Ukrainian or was that lineage updated in light of recent events? Thanks!
This has started out a bit on the slow side for me but I am now starting to look forward to watching it on Sunday nights. Just as another commenter said, I also wish I could binge watch this because I am anxious to get to the apocalyptic part of the story. I get a real kick out of Setrakian – the holocaust survivor and vampire exterminator. The character is great and Bradley is doing a wonderful job portraying him. Haven’t read the books so I am looking forward to seeing who coalesces around him as his team of vampire killers. Hopefully, the pace will pick up over the rest of this season and into the next.
I understand that del Toro wanted his go-to guy (Ron Pearlman) for the exterminator part and as the series goes on, I can understand why. KD’s gain.
My favorite scene by far is in the last episode where he goes to his office and sees his co-worker who has a crush on him turning vamp and just nonchalantly saunters over the nearest window and opens it.
Together with the earlier scene where he warned his father to take his mother out of the city, was rebuffed, then just shrugged. “I tried.”
Just so cold.
Like a survivor of something this nasty has to be.
RWG (they could lose the whole CDC crap, give me more of Durand and Bradley)
I like it, but only as long as they keep what’s his name, Fet?, around? As the housebuddy and I were commenting the other night, he’s got a heart but he’s not crazy. Hey, I really liked that girl and it’s awful what’s happened to her, but the shade has got to go up and I have to leave. The upper echelons of the CDC and the FBI are in it with the big bads somehow – disappointing moments, but overall glad it’s going on.
I’ve been reviewing this show, and the thing I’ve deiced as it’s biggest problem is that there’s so many characters and sub plots to squeeze into 40 minutes that it moves too slow for anyone to continue giving a damn. As far as the acting goes, about as campy as one would expect from Del Toro.
I’ve been watching this in concert with “The Leftovers,” and compared to that, this has been soooo much fun! Especially like the “Previously, on The Strain” opening line. Please tell me that the voice of this is Cuse winking at those who thought he was the ‘Lost’ voice?
I give almost every show a shot. Honestly I’ve never written a review for anything in my life. This may have been the worst show I have ever seen. I was so upset with this show that I felt I had to try to warn the world. I could get more in depth to my reasons, but frankly I feel I have wasted enough of my life with this. Absolutely horrible.
I’ve been watching both “The Leftovers” and “The Strain” and both are mediocre. They aren’t boring and hence I’m continuing to watch.
Man, I miss “Breaking Bad” this summer. There’s no “Strikeback” either. The summer of discontent or should I say bad content continues…
As silly as it is, it’s still more watchable than The Leftovers. It’s become apparent that on Lost, Lindelof was responsible for all the crying and Cuse was responsible for the weird/cheesy scifi stuff. I prefer the latter.
I was cool to the pilot, but it has indeed picked up since then.
The show is great. Definitely can’t wait until the exterminator teams up with the old guy, what a great duo that will be.
BTW it makes perfect sense that a vampires nose and penis would fall off with no blood flow. Never understood how vampires can have sex (true blood, angel, buffy) when they don’t have a heartbeat.
I’ll bite. This is infinitely more interesting, suspenseful, and enjoyable than that piece of crap, dredge of a bleak excuse of show that you constantly fawn over on HBO in the same time slot.
FX has done a smash up job of programming with the Americans, American Horror Story, the Bridge, the Strain and even Tyrant.
“The Strain” reminds me of “The Walking Dead”, when that show was really lame and tedious in its early seasons (WD had a great pilot, but after that it often dragged and seemed to just tread water) . You could tell there was potential there– and Walking Dead finally found it (once they left Herschel’s farm) and turned itself around into the pretty awesome show it is today– but at first it was often a sludge through some truly stupid and predictable stuff, with stiff uninteresting characters and some of the worst dialogue on tv. That’s “The Strain” right now. This show has elements of some things that could turn into something good, but it is seriously dragging out its inevitable path toward vampire apocalypse in some really bland and badly constructed ways, and seriously straining my patience (see what I did there?). I nearly gave up on Walking Dead many times early on, but now I’m glad I didn’t. I hope “The Strain” similarly becomes a good show, but it still has a long way to go to get there.
I DVR The Strain but we’ve been watching it later and later in the week. I feel the show’s momentum is absolutely glacial. I’ve read 2 of the 3 books and like the characters more on the page than on the screen.
Another thing that irks the crap out if me is the show’s insistence on typing out every single location title. I don’t know why that bugs me so much, but it does.
1st 3 episodes were thriller, then turned into comedy.
It has imdb 8.0
i would give it 5.5