FX renews ‘Tyrant’ for season 2

FX entered this summer with more programming inventory than it's ever had in a compressed period: “The Strain” on Sundays (the first time FX has had to put one of its dramas there), “Partners” on Mondays, “Tyrant” on Tuesdays, “The Bridge” on Wednesdays and “Married” and “You're the Worst” on Thursdays. Though “The Strain” has been a success and got renewed weeks ago, it's been a rough go for almost everything else.
“Partners” failed to get the necessary ratings to trigger an automatic pick up of additional episodes, and FX boss John Landgraf has suggested that he's getting out of the 10/90 business that led to shows like that, “Anger Management” and “Saint George” airing on his network. “The Bridge” has been much improved in season 2, but the ratings are so low that I'm bracing myself for the series to end in two weeks. “You're the Worst” has turned out to be one of the year's best comedies, but it and “Married” are both struggling mightily on Thursdays, and enter tonight's season finales unsure of their fates.
And “Tyrant” – which endured many real-life difficulties, including the departure of its creator and a shut-down of production during the recent troubles in Israel – got some of the most scathing reviews of any FX original drama, and its ratings have been modest, albeit fairly consistent; those who came to the show early stuck with it. And perhaps because of that stability – plus a desire to stay in business with producer Howard Gordon, plus a need for more drama inventory a year from now (when both “Sons of Anarchy” and “Justified” will be gone) – FX has not only renewed “Tyrant” for a second season, but expanded its episode order, from 10 this summer to 13 a year from now.
I don't know that this affects the future of the comedies one way or the other, but it's sure not great news for “The Bridge.” I suppose there's a longshot scenario where FX decides to again load up on as much product as possible to fill the long stretch between when “Justified” and “The Americans” wrap up their latest runs in mid-spring and when (presumably) “American Horror Story” season 5 is ready to go around the following Halloween. But given how this summer went, I think it's more likely they try to tighten things up a year from now.
I didn't much enjoy “Tyrant” and dropped out after the third or fourth episode. I'm assuming those of you who stuck it out for the full season did so because you liked it, and/or because it got better over time, but feel free to weigh in on what you liked and didn't about the first season, and what you hope for in this expanded season 2.
I hung with it up until the last three episodes. Ironically, once the plot ramped up and Barry launched his coup. Just didn’t care about the characters or what was happening. It became a chore to watch the show, and once I fell behind, the only thing motivating me to try and catch up was completion, not an actual desire to know what would happen next.
Really enjoyed the show. Don’t care too much for the children’s storyline angle they’re taking.
I liked last season but Tyrant has really ramped itself in it’s second season. It’s very realistic given the situation in the Middle East. The show has really “humanized” people from the Middle East, especially to us Americans who often have viewed people from that region as “different”. Well, Tyrant shows that we are far more similar than different. They love their families and their country and tyranny and power has a way of corrupting those it touches. It’s a great show. I hope it’s picked for a third season.
Alan, to each their own. I liked the show very much andhappily stayed with it the entire season. I’ll definitely be back for season 2.
F IT ALL IF THE BRIDGE DOESN’T GET RENEWED BECAUSE OF THIS
I agree with Eric S. The Bridge is a great show with true-to-life scenery and happenings. It will be ashamed to cancel it just because it isn’t “politically correct”!
I stuck with it but I can’t really say why. It got better as it went on. It was a show that would pile up on my DVR for a while and I’d only get to an episode when I had watched everything else. I mean, it’s better than Under the Dome I guess but definitely one of the weakest dramas on FX.
It’s good. Not deep and meaningful but if you go with it, packed with thrills. Leads you down one path and then hijacks you. OK Adam Rayner has practised the Keanu Reeves immobile face, but it sort of fits his role here – he just needs some exposure to US productions..
I would like Barry to be executed. I would like his family to go back to the US and stay there. I would like the brother to be Leilas puppet as they make the show all about her. She’s the only interesting character.
Howard Gordon keeps failing upward!
I Hope the renew “you’re the worst”.
The series was outstanding right from the beginning. Inherently interesting subject matter, set in a fascinating part of the world and filmed there too (and filmed beautifully, I will add). Not a showy performance from the lead actor, but I think that was the right way to go with the character, and the actor who played Jamal managed the difficult task of making a monster sympathetic.
Totally agree. Watching it in Australia and hooked from the first ep. Great writing and acting!
agree. loved the show. can not wait for next season
I loved the show and I am so relieved that there will be a Season 2. The subject matter is on the cutting edge (scary!) and I think the acting is spectacular. The casting is superb; Jamal is absolutely seamless in his role!
You are absolutely right Moretears!! Love the show love the cast and the setting…..cant wait for Season 2
I agree 100%. I was hooked from episode one and am waiting with baited breath for Season 2. I agree with everyone under Moretears’ thread! I hope enough people watch it so that there’ll be many more seasons!
Really straddling the middle ground on this… I definitely don’t like it as well as those praising it, but I also don’t think it’s as bad as those trashing it… I didn’t hate it, but I didn’t find anything to ‘love’ about it…
It was okay. Weak for FX, sure. I had some desire to see What Comes Next, but can’t say I really care about any of the characters other than on the most base ‘easy to boo-hiss the villains’ level.
I don’t know if I’ll watch Season 2 or not. I probably won’t decide until it starts…
How is it terrible shows like this one get renewed while better ones get the axe. Seriously. Longmire gets cancelled while The Killing never goes away.
The Bridge lost a lot of people this season, I think. It makes no sense. And the chick is inconsistent. It’s like she’s getting better and more like a normal person.
I don’t understand why TV make women promiscuous as almost a sign of their independence and strength and token of self respect. Same on Halt and Catch Fire. What’s so empowering about making women act like a 13yr old boy’s wet fantasy? Guys who act like that on modern shows are drug abusers, married, and otherwise immoral. I’m just saying it makes no sense.
I only watched the pilot of “Halt and Catch Fire” and was also put off by how quickly they threw those characters in bed. But “The Bridge” was different. It was showing the very alien way in which Sonya relates to/interacts with others.
Defying hateful shaming men is empowerment. Maybe if you didn’t judge women, writers wouldn’t need to tweek you like that.
We’re judging writers for the way in which they utilize their female characters. They write such material to titillate the audience, not to “tweak” folks into not watching the show.
I found Jamal amusing most of the time (probably not a good thing considering some of the stunts he pulled, and people he killed.) Also not sure if it means the actor who plays him is good, or really bad, at the role.
If it’s a choice between the two; they should have kept the Bridge. Thought even the first year of the Bridge was much better.
I like watching this, and I almost don’t feel guilty about it. It’s not high art, but it’s beautiful to look at, and the intrigue–though thin–is tasty enough. I enjoy the non-US actors (even “Barry”), and I WANT it to work. I guess it’s kind of a foreign-flavored Burn Notice for me, and I truly appreciate the internationality of it on a US network. I’m looking forward to seeing whether it does move into more Godfather-like territory.
they will keep this instead of the Bridge? :O
The golden era of TV is ruthless and has prematurely killed way too many good shows..
Lets hope Bridge will survive.
Enjoyed Tyrant and referred friends! I hope it will continue to be high quality – more development on the kids and their viewpoints as we only glimpsed – American kids in a country like this surely would have struggles.
I liked Tyrant and enjoyed watching a show about a very intriguing culture. There was some unforeseen plot twists that kept it interesting and sometimes shocking. I already have my dvr set to record any new shows.
I quit watching Tyrant when the plane landed in the first episode.
As great as it was to see Martin Lawrence again, the writing was pretty abysmal on the poorly titled Partners. Kelsey Grammer has been on a downward skid since Frasier with each new sitcom being worse than the one before. (New saw Boss)
I enjoy Anger Management but Saint George opened too offensive and low rent. It did improve a bit by the end.
Just when it looked like Vampires couldn’t be interesting, The Strain turned it all around. Sooooo very good.
Missed the first season of The Bridge so I felt no desire to jump on.
I started watching Married for Judy Greer, who is under utilized in this role. She is far more interesting than just a nagging wife. I keep watching for Paul Reiser and Jenny Slate. Brett Gelman was fine on Go On, and Bad Teacher, but now this is three shows of him playing more or less the same character and its getting a little old.
YOU’RE THE WORST is by far the best of the bunch. I can’t believe the writing and characters on this show. I really hope it gets a second season. I am seeing Slothrust next week who does the theme song.
I kind of hated it but couldn’t stop watching. Jamal is horrible but also fun to watch sort of like the even worse The Following is somehow watchable due to James Purefoy’s complete embrace of playing the villain. Both roles are sort of cartoonish but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
The back half of the season is horribly paced, stretching an episode’s worth of plot across 3 or 4 eps. Too obsessed with the political rapprochement story between the government and the rebels. Too many white actors cast as non-whites (occupying almost every named role). No agency given to any non-white or female characters. Stupid teenage daughter plot. Not enough societal/diplomatic commentary. Could be a modern Game of Thrones-ish political drama or a Sons of Anarchy on a macro/nation level if it tried harder. Very weak lead.
Yet I’ll probably end up watching all 13 eps next season because there is nothing else like it on tv. Also Jamal has flashes of Tony Montana in him. Hopefully they’ll let him go wild next season and live up to the show’s name.
You hope they will let him go wild next season? How much wilder could he get? LOL He personally killed people. I thought people in power had their henchmen do that. He raped a woman with her husband and child outside the door, and other things I will not mention in “polite society”. In my opinion, Jamal is the star of the show. He has that “It” quality, whatever that is. Oh, if only they would add that Viking, Dolph Lungren, to the show……….He would keep us coming back for more. LOL
I watched 4 or 5 episodes to really give it a chance, but just couldn’t continue.
Its an eye rolling stinker.
We love “tyrant” It is so ..now.. We can’t wait to see it
I love this show. It started with a fascinating premise, and I was afraid it would turn into a soap opera. But it progressively got better and better. The writing is great, and unpredictable. The season finale was excellent. Can’t wait for season 2.
Season 1 of The Bridge was excellent, but season 2 is just all over the place with no cohesive story line.
Not a bad show. A little farfetched at times but probably closer to the truth than one would think. Networks like FX are turning out better programming than the big four. They allowed limited profanity which provides for more realism. The Strain is really well done. Fargo IMHO was one of the best series ever.
I Loved the show, Actually , just heard about it and watched the whole season on demand in 1 week!! I am bumbed I have to wait till next year for season 2. I thought it was great, very entertaining.
you gotta love a show about democracy in middle east produced by an all-Jewish cast and shot in Israel :))))
Ashraf Barhom (Jamal) is a Christian Israeli Arab.
Adam Rayner (Barry) – mother is American, and father is British. The newspaper said the first episode was filmed elsewhere, and moved because of unrest. They then moved to Israel for most of the episodes, but because of unrest moved again to Istanbul for last 2 episodes. They were hoping to go back and finish up in Israel because they had built some expensive and lavish sets.
I really like the Tyrant, I’m so looking forward to see if the brother that is the president will be his brother’s keeper like his brother was his keeper, will he really kill his brother are will he relizes that yet again his brother is only trying to save him, so looking forward to the new season!
I don’t think he will kill his brother, but only at his moms wishes, he is threw with his brother. However the General might kill him.
My husband and I enjoyed the tension and intrigue in Tyrant. It took us a few episodes before we started getting anxious about what would happen next. We’re very happy you’ve decided to renew.
I love the tyrant, it is full of drama, good stuff.
There is something compelling and captivating about the show. I love all the characters even when they are bad (It is just a movie, and not real). Jamal does have a certain charisma and his wife is one of the most beautiful women in the world. Actually, she is one of my favs on the show. I did not understand why Jamal killed his blonde girlfriend and why she was in his country. I would like Barry’s son’s livestyle developed further. I was so addicted to the show, and then had to leave to travel to Greece and Istanbul. I was in Istanbul when they supposedly were filming the last 2 episodes. I asked around to see where it was being filmed, but they just looked at me like I was looney.
I would actually have shown up at the filming. I wanted to meet Jamal. I am harmless, just a 70-year old woman. LOL
best review, yet! I agree, I was completely floored that he killed his mistress. What was that all about? I find it intriguing that an “Americanized” doctor can even think about becoming the leader of a nation that he left. The intricacies that he is so naive about, has not been a part of, were just starting to unravel. I’m looking forward to the second season to see the characters and nation develop further. I don’t think Jamal will kill his brother, they will come to an agreement, but Jamal will never really be in power. He never has been.
I loved Tyrant…never missed an episode. good acting…loved the story line. can’t wait for season two. I called it the Mideast Sopranos. Keep up the good work…thank you
love this show
I loved the show, is Ironic, you must understand Middle East mudslide to comprehend the show.
What i like to see next season is, keep Barry alive cause this will give Leila a broader role, she loves power and does not matter how it comes to her. She wanted barry to take over but when he did not suceed she spat in his face and wanted him excuted. It would be good Idea to have Barry’s son having a thing with Leila to save his father’s live, but then the war start between the sisters in law when the affair is in the open.
I liked the series, the characters and the story in general. I found it interesting especially because it takes place elsewhere than in the US, and because it depicts a different culture than ours.
I loved the series and I definitely will be watching for the second season.
Tyrant was worth watching just for Ashraf Barhom he was brilliant. I am looking forward to the next season.
I just keep flipping my TV asking my husband when Tyrant part 2 start, I really loved the first one I was luck to catch it at the begging . Hmm love the show it was good to watch Jamal act like stupid but smart at the end. Berry’s part is good because he try to erase old mentality school to a democracy so people can Vote. The show was fantastic love love love it. I mean it’s a good show to watch at home. Also I love that Tyrant educates those people who never visited Middle East before.I really loved the show specially I stayed to middle east for 8 yrs do to my husband job. So it was so easier for me to follow the whole part one to the end. Can’t wait for PART 2 . PLEASE FX BRING BACK TYRANT MY FAMILY AND I WE WILL LOVE TO WATCH IT AGAIN. A rate of 200% for Tyrant.*****
I loved every episode , and the dark side of both brothers . The sister in law was fabulous too .
Cannot wait for season 2 !!! hurry up !
love the show and the dark side of BOTH Brothers –
I thoroughly enjoyed Tyrant and am anxiously awaiting next season. Good job
I lv.this series.both brothers r excellent actors but one who is president of country is really great with his part.after cancellation of SOA i did not wanna get involved with another series but this one and the Vikings are very much worthwhile.
Great series, cannot wait for the second.
I don’t know what anyone whom watched this didn’t enjoy. I can’t wait for the second season to begin thank you for giving us a second season.
PLEASE don’t abandon ‘Tyrant’…..I’m REALLY looking forward to a second season….at LEAST!!!!
I watched it to the end of Season one, and it left me wanting MORE……….PLEASE!!!
Absolutely loved tyrant . I will definitely stay with it. I hang on the edge of my seat every episode and think ratings will go up ones SOA is gone. Will miss SOA as well. Never missed it. FX has amazing shows like The Americans, never miss that either.
Okay, I loved Tyrant. If you happened to spend any time in the middle east (in one of the western-friendly countries anyway), you would too. I miss it! Please bring it back!!
Okay, I loved this show and was totally hooked on it. Anyone who has spent any time in the middle east (in the western-friendly ones anyway) would relate to this. I miss it, please bring it back!!
I think Tyrant is very good and was dissapointed that it just stopped when Bassam was arreated and will be executed. That is the last episode we have seen. What does annoy me that if that was the last episode of the series, there was no information that this episode was the last in the series and we expected the next episode to be the following week, but nothing…….
It got much better over time I think they where two timid at first and didn’t want to portray the harsh realities of a dictatorship with all its evils. But they must understand that even if the star starts out as a good guy like Walter white in breaking bad this change you and that’s what should happen here. I think we have grown as TV viewers to understand the complexity of characters. Their is no black and white or good and bad everything is just different shades of grey!
Write a comment…loved this show
I actually liked the show very much. Sure it started slow and the developing of the characters but for me it picked up and kept me very entertained and each week got better and better. I can not wait for season 2! Good job fx :-)
I love Tyrant. I think it is done very well. I am very happy to know that it will continue. I enjoyed the story line. I think it is very interesting and I recorded it every week. I can’t wait to see what will happen next. I like the characters and I look at the layers of the each of them.
Great Show
I loved the whole season of TYRANT…..found it to be captivating, suspenseful, colorful with a cast of superb actors worth the weekly wait to watch!!
Tyrant is one of the most realistic best show I have seen in a long time. I can’t wait till the new season!
I absolutely LOVE “Tyrant”. Every episode was gripping and kept me on the edge of my seat. I am so pleased it has been renewed. I can’t WAIT to see what happens between these two brothers.
Loved the show right from the beginning, great storyline, good acting, Jamal would keep you on the edge of your seat wondering what nasty thing he would do next. I am so glad there is a season 2, anxious to see what happens to Barry and his family.
Amazing show. Excellent cast, story, production…I’m hooked! So exciting and fun. I enjoyed every episode but wish it was longer. That’s the only that stinks……hopefully season 3 and so on. Looking forward to season 2!
I was going to hand in my little black box for Zero TV so I can write a book, until Tryant came on, it’s one of the best intriguing episodes to date which extended my TV viewing. Great job directors, screen writers, actors, actresses. Thank for great entertainment.
I keep watching Castle, CSI Miami and Blue Bloods and old movies, Cold Case with little interest in any thing else these days. I can’t stand all the commercials and the fact TV use to be “free entertainment for all”