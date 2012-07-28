“Game of Thrones” doesn’t seem like one of the favorites for the drama series Emmy, but it won the biggest prize tonight at the Television Critics Association Awards.

“Thrones” was named Program of the Year, on an evening when the TCA voters (including myself and Fienberg) did their best to share the wealth among the best television shows of the 2011-12 TV season. (Though even in doing so, we didn’t have room for “Parks and Recreation” and “Mad Men,” among others.)

“Breaking Bad” was named the best drama series, and “Louie” the best comedy series, along with an individual award for Louis C.K. “Homeland” won both the best new program award and an individual award for Claire Danes.

“Downton Abbey” won the movies and miniseries award(*), “60 Minutes” got the prize for news and information, and ABC Family’s “Switched at Birth” for youth programming.



(*) Whether it should have been eligible in this category is an open question, and takes away much of the moral high ground when we make fun of Emmy category decisions.

The TCA also has two historical awards. David Letterman won the career achivement award, while “Cheers” was selected for this year’s Heritage Award, which is a bit like our own version of the Hall of Fame.

The awards ceremony – hosted by Bryan Cranston – should be just winding down as you read this, and if I have time tomorrow, I’ll write up some of the highlights of what’s usually the most fun night of the tour.