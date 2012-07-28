“Game of Thrones” doesn’t seem like one of the favorites for the drama series Emmy, but it won the biggest prize tonight at the Television Critics Association Awards.
“Thrones” was named Program of the Year, on an evening when the TCA voters (including myself and Fienberg) did their best to share the wealth among the best television shows of the 2011-12 TV season. (Though even in doing so, we didn’t have room for “Parks and Recreation” and “Mad Men,” among others.)
“Breaking Bad” was named the best drama series, and “Louie” the best comedy series, along with an individual award for Louis C.K. “Homeland” won both the best new program award and an individual award for Claire Danes.
“Downton Abbey” won the movies and miniseries award(*), “60 Minutes” got the prize for news and information, and ABC Family’s “Switched at Birth” for youth programming.
(*) Whether it should have been eligible in this category is an open question, and takes away much of the moral high ground when we make fun of Emmy category decisions.
The TCA also has two historical awards. David Letterman won the career achivement award, while “Cheers” was selected for this year’s Heritage Award, which is a bit like our own version of the Hall of Fame.
The awards ceremony – hosted by Bryan Cranston – should be just winding down as you read this, and if I have time tomorrow, I’ll write up some of the highlights of what’s usually the most fun night of the tour.
My takeaway from this is that if even critics can’t manage to give awards to Parks and Rec and Amy Poehler, then this show will never win an Emmy for anything. I’d also be willing to bet money that this show won’t make it past season 5 because without either ratings or awards, NBC will have no reason to keep it around as it shifts its focus to broad, less sophisticated comedies. That said, happy for Louis CK/Louie. Great show and its nice to see Modern Family not win for once.
Did Letterman actually show?
It is cute to see Downton receive an award for the most pedestrian season of television…
What is the difference between program of the year and an award for best drama series? If program of the year is considered the top honor than why didn’t Game of Thrones win the drama award?
The real question is why didn’t Breaking Bad win Program of the Year
And the answer is because GOT is better. :)
would agree to some extent that I was disappointed by GoT season 2.
Don’t understand how Breaking Bad doesn’t win Program of the Year but oh well.
How on earth did 60 Minutes win for contemporary programming, rather than a lifetime achievement award? It’s just a ratings grab rather than a news program now, more than ever. Frontline eats it for dinner on a regular basis.
Totally agree. That award seems worthy of the often autopilot Emmys.
Alan, I’m guessing your picks were BB for Drama and Program of Year, Parks and Rec for Comedy, Danes and C.K for individual achievement, Sherlock for Mini-Series, and Homeland for New Series. Am I close?
Mostly good awards, but the Game of Thrones award is laughable. I’ve rarely seen something be so embarrassingly overrated as the second season of Game of Thrones.
Once the hype finally dies down, methinks some critics are going to look back and feel quite stupid for getting hoodwinked by this awful show.
Methinks you and your obviously minority opinion is pretty bad at accurate predictions.
Game of Thrones is a good to great show, but this past season was a slight disappointment, and Alan and Dan said on the podcast that this season was worse than last season.
Oh, well if Alan and Dan said it, it must be true. This season had the single best episode in the series with the Battle of Blackwater episode. I enjoyed every single episode. It was a great season of a great show.
It was a great season if you only focus on the best parts of it… Blackwater, the performances of Dinklage, Headey, Allen, Williams, Wlaschiha, and Dance, and a few other things here and there, but the show also managed to make my 2 of my 3 favorite characters from season 1, Dany and Jon Snow, people that I dreaded seeing scenes from because both of their stories went nowhere, and all Emilia Clarke got to do was scream about people taking her dragons. It’s like an album with one amazing song (Blackwater), a few other really good ones (Theon’s storyline, Arya with Jaqen and Tywin, Cersei’s meditation on her life and talks with Sansa) but a whole bunch of filler because Weiss and Benioff have not yet figured out to do with situations where cast regulars like Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington don’t have much to do in the books. Hopefully this coming season they’ll figure it out and focus on the people that are the focus of that specific book and then we truly will see a great season, rather than a good to very good one.
I watch this show but I think it’s overrated as well. The second season was some of the most poorly plotted/written TV I’ve ever seen. There were characters all over the place, characters with zero importance or impact on the season. The part of Dany was so overacted and over-dramatic that I’ve now come to detest the character completely. How many times was it necessary to scream “mother of dragons!” anyway? Annoying. And what in the world happened to Jon Snow and Robb Stark? Totally wasted and sidelined, jammed into terrible romance plots that are boring and uninteresting. Jamie Lannister spent the entire season rolling around in filth, cracking jokes for god sakes! What the hell? It’s also a little alarming that a show of this scope and genre literally has no character’s to cheer for as well. Everyone is bad and utterly hateful. Even the children are plotting murder!
I’ve read books 1-3 and I knew that bringing GRRM’s story to TV would be difficult, as the material is flawed and meandering. But it seems to me like HBO actually made it worse, focusing on the poorest of the material rather than the limited good.
The idea of having no one to cheer for seems more than a bit unfair considering that Tyrion is arguably the most likable protagonist in contemporary televised drama (well, maybe 2nd behind Raylan Givens).
Dead Souls, I agree with you. I’ve watched both seasons of Game of Thrones and this show truly is overrated, at best. I know the die-hard fans of the show and the books think it is the best thing to hit the airwaves since, well, since ever but I’d like for them to tell me just what makes it perfect. What makes it genius, award-worthy and the best show to ever grace television. Give me good, valid points as to why it’s brilliant.
Sure, I keep hearing “the acting!” and “the storyline!” and “the three-dimensional characters!”. Acting? Alright, I’ll go so far as to say there are some truly great actors here. Peter Dinklage carried season two. Tyrion was so much the focus that I’m actually on a kind of Tyrion burn-out. Lena Headey was excellent as Cersei. She was almost human at times then was quickly able to show that she’s hardly that. Emilia Clarke might be a good actress in some other dimension but, thus far, all she’s really done in this series is whine about being the “mother of dragons” and whine about someone lifting them. She’s going to have to do something pretty amazing in season three for me to see her as anything other than a spoiled baby.
The storyline. GRR Martin is amazing. Amazing at taking what is essentially historical fiction and throwing in some token fantasy cliche and fooling his readers into believing he’s actually written a fantasy series. Tick one in Martin’s column for that. The sad thing here is that Martin started with something that could have been a decent to good story. He’s lost his vision, though, if he ever had one to start with. He’s wandered so far off course that when the time finally does come for him to wrap it up, he’ll end up with a “Scooby Doo ending”. The series is taking a disappointing turn because HBO doesn’t have anything other than disappointing material to work with. As for the Blackwater episode, after the wildfire, what was there about that episode that made it so great? A battle is a battle. Rallying the troops is rallying the troops. Men dying is men dying. Desertion is desertion. How many times have we seen all this before? The Whitewalkers, I had to laugh when I saw them. After all, I did just see them a few months earlier when The Walking Dead ambled some zombies around. The Whitewalkers aren’t intimidating, scary or amazing. They’re laughable.
Three-dimensional characters. Please, can anyone show me a single character in GOT, or Martin’s writing in general that is actually three-dimensional? Anyone? Last chance! Didn’t think so. As another poster said here, there aren’t any characters in this series (books or television) that you really can care about. I can count on one hand, with fingers left over, the characters I can actually tolerate seeing on screen. Most everyone is either a Joffrey or a Sansa: a complete ass or a complete idiot. I’ve never before seen a series where I couldn’t find at least one character that I could proudly say “that’s my favorite character because…”. I can name a couple characters I moderately enjoy but none that I love.
Finally, I’ve got to say, the picture they’ve got up here of Theon Grayjoy never fails to make me laugh. Doesn’t he look to you like he’s screaming “WE WANT BETTER WRITING, DAMMIT!” there? Does to me. ;)
Well, if some longwinded poster on a TV critic’s article thinks all that, lets call up the millions who love the show and tell them they are wrong. People here are such babies when their precious Breaking Bad doesn’t win every single award. GOT was on point this season. The proof? The critcs, whose job is to watch television and talk about the good and the bad, picked it as their favorite program. So keep crying and not enjoying something, and the rest of us will keep loving it and laughing at you petty people.
@TRUTH
“The proof? The critics”
Are you for real? Just because a bunch of critics think one thing, we’re all meant to agree? You do realize that what a critic says is actually nothing more than an opinion, right? Which is the same as what the “longwinded poster” above has offered up.
I’ve read quite a few negative GOT reviews, yet I bet you would quickly disregard those, right? What do critics who don’t like GOT really know anyway…
Here’s a weird position to be in – I like (but don’t love) GoT, and did feel that S2 was overall markedly inferior to S1. I also think “Breaking Bad” is a much better show. Yet here I am to defend it.
@Thetruthisunderthelies – I think saying anything on this show is “some of the most poorly plotted/written TV I’ve ever seen” is badly overstating the case. Unless you solely watch premium cable dramas, you have to have seen worse than “Game of Thrones.” I can throw a rock in network TV land and hit a drama with ridiculous, arbitrary plotting that burns through stories too fast and yet goes nowhere, designed solely to fill a 24 episode order and keep viewers tuning in. (Don’t know if you’ve ever seen “Glee,” for instance…) “Game of Thrones” has its lapses and lulls, but at its worst, the plotting is still workmanlike and keeps things moving forward without dropping too many of the balls they have in the air. The one significant problem I think they need to deal with is what to do with characters who don’t have much going on (e.g. Dany, who should have been in half as many episodes this year as she was). But there are worse sins writers can commit.
As for the likeable characters – Tyrion and Arya are fan favorites for a reason. Robb Stark is a clear hero even though he remains a bit enigmatic; if nothing else you pull for him to avenge his father’s death and kick Theon’s ass. Jon Snow would be hard to root against, though he was a little too pouty in S2. Jamie is a fun anti-hero type so long as he’s not murdering innocent squires or pushing little boys out of windows.
@Sansaha Snosense – I thought Emilia Clarke was very good in S1 and her character was one of my short list of favorites due to her rapid evolution from abused tool of her ambitious brother, to rape victim and unwilling bride, to strong and merciless queen. For 13 episodes she went through a lot; it seemed like every time we saw her something significant had changed. S2 treated her far less kindly, unfortunately, though I think the writers could have handled it better by simply showing less of her.
re: Martin’s writing – I don’t think he’s ever been less than straightforward about writing basically historical fiction with some fantasy elements. For many, it’s a big part of the show’s appeal.
re: Blackwater – Roger Ebert said it best when he said, “It’s not what a movie is about, it’s how it is about it.” The episode’s basic subject and plot elements are not that new, but it’s delivered stylishly and puts some very human, frail people (particularly Tyrion and Sansa – I’d also say The Hound as well) in the midst of the action. Also, as a bold departure from their usually-diffuse plot structuring, it really makes the battle feel like an event – not just another thing happening on the show, but something above and beyond in terms of importance. It was a smart move.
re: the characters – I think basically every GoT watcher besides yourself would easily say Tyrion is their favorite. He’s a great character with an even better actor behind him, and I would argue he’s definitely 3-dimensional. As for the others, I’d say Theon is an interesting character (though unlikeable), as is Cersei (likewise), Dany (more S1 than S2 though), The Hound, and Tywin (who does much with little screen time). Two characters I initially disliked (Jamie and Sansa) are also showing potential to have interesting long-term character arcs. Many of the others are types or less fleshed-out, but in a show with a cast this huge, that doesn’t bother me a lot. A little shorthand can actually be a good (or at least neutral) thing once in a while. “Game of Thrones” is no “Wire,” but its goals are very different – why would I want it to imitate a show that aimed to achieve something else entirely?
@Eric
I wouldn’t bother saying GOT is worse than shows on other networks that I do not watch. Out of the ones I do watch however, S2 of GOT was a horrendous mess. In fact, the first season was only slightly better and I feel that was probably a mirage caused by the newness and wide scope of what I was seeing at the time. I’ve always found the whole thing rather meandering and heavy in the way the story is told, so I stand by my poorly plotted and poorly written comment completely. I do apply this to the books the show is based on as well, so it’s not all the fault of HBO.
Likable characters?
Sure, Tyrion is semi-enjoyable. I don’t wet may pants over the guy but in the world of GOT he’s about the best you’re gonna get. But Arya? I can’t see why she would be considered likable in the slightest. She’s a child dishing out death and murder and being a right brat the whole time. So no. However, if I must pick a favorite from the multitude of detestable children on this show, I’d say Bran is the only one worth caring for thus far.
Knowing the fate of Robb already and having watched the soap opera romance of his plot unfold last season, I can’t expect to ever come round to his character again. Jon, perhaps, but S2 painted him so dreary and sulky that I’m quite sure he’s now a lost cause as well. Jamie could be a decent anti-hero if it weren’t for the ghastly things he’s already done, and continues to do. But with zero remorse/regret, I just see him as that child killer (almost) who wants to get home to screw his sister some more.
It’s not that I’m looking for typical heroes in shining armor – I quite enjoy seriously flawed characters – but with GOT the characters are so beyond redemption, and their actions so fueled by hatred and selfishness, that it’s impossible to find them believable or relatable. It’s a problem with GRRM’s writing that never really is addressed.
I think that was all you directed at me personally, so I’ll leave it at that. Cheers
So Alan, did Switched at Birth beat Phineas and Ferb for youth programming? Is Mr. Feinberg officially dead to you?
Definitely undeserved, no way was Thrones program of the year, as season 1 was alot better. Maybe ill feel differently after a re-watch but i think it tried adding more to an already very scattered crowded show and really didnt do anything great other than BLackwater, where as season 1 had so many great character moments and classic episodes. And i dont really see how you differentiate program of the year and drama of the year as its usually a drama that wins, so its basically saying thrones was better than breaking bad, mad men, and Louie, which is utterly ridiculous. Hell, id even say Justified was better than GOT season 2.
It is confusing. I know Alan’s explained it in the past but I can’t for the life of me remember the explanation. As for GOT season 2 I seemed to have liked it much more than you, Dead Souls, & Alan but I still agree that the other shows you mention, especially Breaking Bad, were better. Regardless we can all rejoice they gave the Comedy award to Louie rather than Modern Family (even if I’d have chosen Parks).
Alan has said in the past that Program of the Year is usually awarded to more of a cult show. IDK though. The wealth was spread around so I can’t really complain. There’s no doubt though that since BB won Outstanding Achievement in Drama it only seems logical that it would win Program of the Year since they were all Drama series but I’m happy. What people really should be complaining about though is the fact that Downton Abbey beat Sherlock for Mini-series.
Seems like Program of the Year pretty much always goes to a drama, and I don’t think a sitcom has ever won. The only comedies I saw while perusing Wikipedia were Glee, Desperate Housewives and The Late Show With David Letterman Show. American Idol also won once.
They at least got the comedy and drama categories right. Louie deserved both awards; BB rightfully won best drama, and Danes deservedly picked up individual achievement in Drama. They completely botched the Movie/Mini-Series award which should have went to Sherlock but whatever.
For those asking, Program of the Year is a category open to any kind of show. The Late Show with David Letterman won it one year, for instance. The nominees are usually a mix of drama, comedy and, at times, reality. (I’m pretty sure we nominated American Idol here once or twice at its peak.)
As to why the winner is often different from the drama or comedy that won its respective award? Several factors are at play. One, some voters think of Program of the Year a little differently, in the same way that some baseball writers view the MVP award as something other than “who had the best statistical season of the year?” Some give greater weight to a show’s cultural relevance, for instance, in this category than in drama series.
And second, because the nominees aren’t the same in each category, voting oddities can happen. Downton Abbey is very popular among the TCA, as seen by it winning the miniseries award, and we love Breaking Bad. It’s possible, for instance, that enough of the people who voted Breaking Bad for drama switched their vote to Downton in this category to split that vote, while the people who’d voted for Game of Thrones the first time kept doing it.
Or, potentially, in the most simplest terms, perhaps not too dissimilar from how Lost is my favorite show of all time, but not the best I’ve ever seen.
You guys forgot to mention the well-deserved (finally!) best reality program award for “So You Think You Can Dance”!!!!!!!
The broadcast networks took a savage beatdown last night. When your only win here is for a Fox flipping reality show, then maybe it’s time, especially after the drama series noms going all cable, for the Big Four to wonder “what the eff were we thinking when we did the contract extension with the Emmy broadcast?”
My hypothetical ? is this; did that contract extension have an out clause; that is, a clause where it could be renegotiated? In light of these two events, Is it possible the networks will want to opt out of televising the awards at the earliest possible chance? Why televise a show that in the end will only honor cable shows and actors?
A few more slaps in the face like tonight and i’d think there’d be at least semi-serious discussion about tossing the award ceremony to cable…since ATAS have such a hard-on for cable shows at the moment.
PAULH2012 – And News and Information and Lifetime Achievement, which both went to CBS… And Heritage, which went to an NBC show. It wasn’t a great night for broadcast, but it was at least semi-represented…
Also, the Emmys only acknowledging cable is really only applicable if you preface that by saying they’ll only honor cable in drama. In Comedy, Modern Family will probably win again, 2 MF actors will probably win best supporting, and Jim Parsons will probably win lead. They might even get writing for Parks and Rec. The only real area where a comedy Emmy is heavily likely to go to cable is Julia Louis-Dreyfus for lead actress.
Awards are based on a very very VERY small sample of humans, are entirely subjective, and as such mean absolutely nothing. The only awards that matter are the ones you give a show in your head.
Comment a Write – The stars will clear off mantle space for those Head Awards of yours.
Oh there’s no need, my head has PLENTY of space for them ;)
I’ve been reading Alan’s reviews for a couple years and have enjoyed the diversity of opinion. But it seems like the biggest “Alan” fans are also biased toward Breaking Bad now and forever being the best TV show ever made. I only watched Breaking Bad because I read Alan’s blog. But come on, do you have to put GOT in the gutter just to maintain BB at the pinnacle? BB is good, fine, whatever. It has never been my favorite. For me, personally, GOT is better. But what is the value of you BB fans doing nothing but trying to bring out every weakness in GOT? Sure Alan is in your camp, having failed to mention GOT in the best drama category. I’d just expect that he would want his entourage to show a bit more respect and composure. What the heck are you all going to do if GOT actually wins the emmy? If I could vote, I would pick GOT, especially if BB were the only other option.
Come on out trolls!
I love HOMELAND. I am very glad it won Best New Program and I would LOVE to see it upset Mad Men and steal the Best Drama Series award at the Emmys.
Twitter: I am really excited for AHS Season 2. I think the creative team figured out what worked and what didn’t work in the first season and are going to use that knowledge to benefit season 2.
