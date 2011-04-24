‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘The Kingsroad: Lie down with dogs

A review of episode 2 of “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I speak for the grotesques…
“If I’d been born a peasant, they might have left me in the woods to die.” -Tyrion
In our contemporary, real world, the identity of your parents can play a large role in the shape your life takes, but it doesn’t have to. In the world of Westeros, lineage is everything, a fact illustrated time and again in the events of “The Kingsroad.”
Take Jon Snow. He has been raised alongside Robb, Bran, Sansa and the others, but because he doesn’t share their family name, and because his mother’s identity is unknown to him (but not to Ned and King Robert), he doesn’t matter. He doesn’t matter so much, in fact, that he chooses to go further north and sign the rest of his life away to the Night’s Watch, a military organization whose ranks are revealed to be largely made up of criminals and other misbegotten souls with no matter option. A young man brought up in aristocratic surroundings like Snow shouldn’t have to view this as his best option, but because he shares a father and not a mother with the Stark children, he is no aristocrat, and so to the Wall he goes.
Or take Tyrion Lannister. As he tells his spiritual counterpart Snow, were he to have been born into a poor family, he’d have likely been left in the cold to die as a baby. As a son of the wealthy, prestigious Lannister family, he’s been allowed to live and thrive and indulge his many appetites, both carnal and intellectual.
Or take Prince Joffrey. He’s a preening, smug, cowardly little punk, but the circumstances of his birth make him next in line for the throne and a monster who can largely act with impunity, doing bad things and lying about them later, because who would dare challenge the prince? He tells a lie about the butchers’ boy, and Sansa is afraid to contradict her future mate, so the boy is killed, Ned has to execute Sansa’s direwolf (a stand-in for Arya’s, which ran away), and the lie seems to do Sansa very little good, because Joffrey hates that she saw him crying and acting vulnerable.
Throughout “The Kingsroad,” there is talk of parents and children. Catelyn sits a vigil over Bran, who was gravely injured but not killed in his fall. Cersei visits them both, at first to gather intelligence about the boy who could reveal her incestuous infidelity to the world, but then to bond with Catelyn over the pain of seeing a son suffer.(*) When Arya and Joffrey’s account of what happened by the river differs, Robert ultimately decides it’s a matter where the two fathers should implement the discipline, even though it’s clear that Joffrey will get no punishment, and that Sansa winds up being hurt more than Arya.
(*) The comments here and elsewhere suggest that thus far, Lena Headey and the production team have made Cersei a far more complicated, at least somewhat sympathetic character in the show than she was on the page. I went into that scene assuming Cersei was going to try to find a way to coax Catelyn into pulling the plug on Bran (or whatever the Westeros equivalent is), but the grief the two women shared seemed genuine. I’m wondering if that part of the scene was invented for the show or if it was merely tweaked just enough so that Cersei doesn’t come across as a two-dimensional monster.
“The Kingsroad” is something of a transition episode, and therefore not as likely to excite as the premiere or some of the season’s later episodes. We’ve already plunged into this world and met most of the key players. Now it’s time to start moving some important pieces into place – to get Ned and the royal family on their way back to King’s Landing, to send Jon Snow up to the Wall, to get Catelyn moving on her attempt to prove the Lannisters are up to no good, and for Dany to start learning how to make the best of her new living situation (more on that in a bit).
But if there’s a lot of logistics work going on, there’s also two different Stark family direwolves kicking ass, taking names and proving themselves to be fierce and loyal protectors of their new masters. Bran’s wolf leaping on to the bed and sitting docile after tearing out the assassin’s throat was a particularly bad-ass moment, and more than made up for any time spent watching Sansa moon over bonnie prince blondie. And while Ned executing Sansa’s wolf at the exact moment Bran woke up wasn’t quite as stunning a cliffhanger as Bran’s fall last week, it was still an awfully effective end for show #2.
Some other thoughts:
• While Ned and company are heading off to King’s Landing, Dany spends the hour going deeper into Dothraki territory, both physically and emotionally. We see how empty she looks early on – how much she hates this life and particularly how much she hates the rough, dehumanized sex with Drogo – but a few conversations with her slave girls and some crucial sex ed lessons allow her to seize some control over her situation, and to realize that there are some pleasures to be had from taking charge. It’s still an uncomfortable situation, but I don’t think the show loses sight of that even as it’s allowing Dany to find ways to not be completely miserable.
• Peter Dinklage = awesome, unsurprisingly. Loved Tyrion slapping around his obnoxious nephew, knowing what he’s about – and perhaps knowing quite a bit about what his own siblings are up to.
• I continue to love Maisie Williams’ work as Arya, particularly the joy and pride she displays after Jon Snow gives her a custom-made sword as his farewell gift. He may not share his half-sister’s name, but he knows her very well.
• Though Dany’s story is thus far taking place across the Narrow Sea from everyone else’s, the narrative makes sure to keep her tied in with the action back in Westeros. Robert again expresses his utter hatred of her family, and it turns out that Jorah Mormont, her guide to the exotic ways of the Dothraki, is only living here as a fugitive after Ned caught him selling people (bandits, he claims) into slavery.
• One thing the show never manages to do a good job of is explaining why Catelyn and the other kids can’t go to King’s Landing with Ned. People who have read the books tell me the idea is that somebody has to run Winterfell, that Robb (who’s several years younger in the books than on the show) isn’t old enough to do it himself, and that the only reason the girls are going at all is because Sansa’s betrothed to Joffrey, and where one sister goes, the other follows or somesuch. While the one thing the show doesn’t need is even more exposition, there are enough scenes of Catelyn being upset that Ned is leaving her behind that I feel they could have done more in this one area.
• My eyebrows raised quite a bit at the revelation that Jaime Lannister was the one who killed the mad king. I would have guessed – based both on Robert’s position as the new ruler, and Jaime’s characterization thus far as a schemer who lets other people get dirty – that Robert would’ve been the one to put a sword through Viserys and Dany’s crazy father. That’s definitely one piece of backstory I was very excited to learn more about in future episodes.
And speaking of which, let me remind you again of the No Spoilers rule around here, particularly as it stands to an adapted work like this. Many of you have read the books; many of you have not. For the sake of the latter group – which includes me – there will be absolutely no discussion of plot details from the books that come after the events depicted in each episode. I opened up a few book-vs-show discussion points above, and if there are other ways in which you want to contrast how something was presented on the page with how the show chose to depict it, that’s fair. Anything involving stuff the show hasn’t gotten around to yet, though, is 100% off-limits, and will be deleted immediately.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Peter Dinklage is fantastic and the most interesting character IMO.
Arya is fanastic and I wish she had finished off that creepy Joffrey.
I actually ordered HBO to watch this show, tho I get the added bonus of season 2 of Treme. Will cancel it after the season, but so far, will be worth the extra fee for 3 months.
Dinklage steals the show, no question about it. He plays the role with just the right amount of smart ambivalence as well, a superb performance.
I wonder if the guy who plays The Hound read the book. The character is supposed to be very angry and never not have a look of pure rage on his face.
Rory McCann is the actor portraying Sandor Clegane. If you’re not satisfied with his performance so far, you should direct that toward the director and screenwriters, not the actor. The books are a different medium; it’s not the actor’s responsibility to read the books beforehand. Anyway, I expect/hope that the Hound will receive more attention in future episodes.
No offence, but I think it’s incredibly stupid to think it’s not the actors duty to read the books. If an actor refuses access to the medium them gives them a better idea of their character then he/she is not a good actor.
Yeah I’ve gotta agree with Matt on this one. Maybe it’s not their duty to read it, but if they’re serious about the role then they should probably read.
I hope you realize the TV show is not going to be an exact copy of the book.
And its not the actors duty to read the book an adapted screen play is based on. He portrays the characters as it is written in the screenplay, not the book…
Boy, do I not want to get into this discussion in which people think it’s an actor’s duty to read a 1000+ page book in order to understand a 55 page script… But an actor would tell you that they would prefer not to read the book because they wouldn’t want to learn things about future actions and future relationships that would prevent their ability to play things in the moment. They might also learn things about a character that they’d be unable to avoid indicating in their performance that the character would prefer not to have people know/see.
And the writers and directors on the series would probably also prefer that the actors not read the books so that if they want to eventually have the latitude to make changes to the book, whether minor or major, an actor hasn’t made a decision based on details in the book that have no baring on the TV show, having either been written out entirely or changed.
The actor in question is playing the role as written in the script and steered by a director, not as written in a different medium by George R.R. Martin.
Totally my opinion, of course.
As y’all were…
-Daniel
Reading the book could even be a detriment, if the writers take the character in another direction. I think it’s fairly common for an actor not to read the book when performing in an adaptation, although certainly many do.
Considering they are still introducing a multitude of new characters to an audience which has not read the books, I think it probable that the powers that be do not want to focus on the Hound yet this early in the season. I expect he will receive more characterization after the main characters have been solidly established.
It can certainly be helpful if actors read the source material beforehand, but I personally don’t expect them to read through ~4,000 pages beforehand. If Sandor is not an intimidating character by the end of the season, I will probably place the blame at the directors’ and screenwriters’ feet, not the actor’s. It’s the writers’ task to guide the director, and it’s the director’s task to direct the actor. It’s certainly possible that McCann is not portraying Sandor well, but it’s too early in the season for me to conclude that.
It isn’t uncommon for directors or screenwriters to insist that actors don’t focus on their character in the novel. I don’t know if that is the case here but I really doubt his new demeanor isn’t intentional.
Take for example the guy who plays Dumbledore in Harry Potter; he never read the book and does the part as written, turning in a horrible performance. The creators of the show have stressed on close they want to be to the material, which makes having The Hound not act like The Hound is a drastic change. His added dialogue, and the tone of it go directly against The Hounds main traits. I wish I could go into this more but I’m pretty sure I’ve already violated the spoiler rule.
Well, if they are adding dialogue that doesn’t fit the character as he appears in the books, that sort of fits the argument that he might be a somewhat different character, through no error of the actor’s, right?
Matt – I assure you that any “added dialogue” and the tone of the dialogue as delivered by Rory McCann were done based on the script and the direction given, not based on random whims or choices of a supporting actor. If you want to impose that the writers and directors follow the books more closely, that’s an entirely separate issue to the issue of the actor in question reading the books. Nobody in “Game of Thrones” is doing improv.
As to your lecturing Michael Gambon on the finer points of acting… Ack. I have to stop moderating comments tonight… Then again, this is better than the chauvinist snob on the “Killing” thread.
-Daniel
I’m sure when Gambon is in his element he’s great but the guy didn’t understand what that role called for. Those movies are meant for people who read the books though. The spoiler rule is preventing me from expressing what my problem is, but to me large threads of plot hang in the balance based on the characterization of The Hound. I’m just worried the creators don’t come up with half-ass ways of handling later material because of changes made now (I actually don’t think this series will last long anyways just because the novel format can barely contain the story.
Matt, is this your first time watching a show based on a book?
Actors go by scripts, direction, and their experiences as actors to base their character on. Not the original source material.
And you might think Michael Gambon’s role of Dumbledore is horrible, but that has nothing at all to do with him not having read the book.
My 2Â¢: No, an actor doesn’t have to read source material in order to do the job well. But with some roles (and I’m not speaking of the Hound specifically here), it may be helpful to know some things as an actor before the audience does, so they can give nuance to a performance that allows a future reveal about a character to be more believable. IIRC, Alan Rickman knew Snape’s true motivations in Harry Potter long before the audience did. As for the show’s portrayal of the Hound specifically, it’s not bothering me the way it seems to be bothering some.
The Hound is one of my fave characters and I think he’s been spectacular so far.
So I’m not sure what this guy’s problem is.
Yea the Hound is awesome, can’t wait to see Joffrey call him “dog” some more lol that always made me giggle when I was reading the books
First of all, I totally agree that if an actor’s characterization needs to be a certain way because of the entire character arc, then it is the responsibility of the director and writer to communicate it to the actor, to make it happen. Second, the debate is silly to the extent that no one commenting here knows whether the actor portraying Sandor did or did not read the books. Third, Matt is just wrong about Sandor “always” having a look of pure rage on his face. No one is that one-dimensional. Here is the text in the books from one of the scenes we saw tonight with Sandor:
“You rode him down,” Ned said.
The Hound’s eyes seemed to glitter through the steel of that hideous dog’s-head helm. “He ran.” He looked at Ned’s face and laughed. “But not very fast.”
Nevermind the fact that we only see the Hound through the perspective of other characters, Sansa specifically and she’s pretty terrified of him. The context of that perspective would make him seem more ghoulish and cruel.
And he’s had, what, 4 lines in the 2 episodes? its pretty hard to trash a performance with such a small sample size. And he’s come off fine to my mind.
I’m not sure Matt read the same books I did… I think The Hound has been pretty accurate to the book so far, certainly to the spirit of the character. He always had a sort of dark sense of humor that went along with his general disconnect from humanity. There is only one thing that he has any feelings about… which I won’t spoil.
2 episodes in and I think it is fairly obvious that the producers/directors/actors have been given insight into what the characters’ arcs are going to ultimately be. Given the way the Hound’s story is playing out in the books (no spoilers,) I’m not surprised that the role on the show is a bit more restrained than in the novel. I’m sure we’ll see the Hound’s anger manifest itself in certain scenes, but the producers have to shade certain characters a bit more than in the books as they will have less time for the characters to grow and change onscreen than GRRM had in the novels…
It occurred to me last night that I was watching the show and doing minute by minute comparisons to the book and that’s just not fair. Here’s some advice: enjoy the show as the show and the books as the books. You’ll drive yourself crazy if you want the TV show to be the books. What would the point be to that anyway? We’ve already got the books…
To speak to the question of whether or not an actor should or shouldn’t read the source material, isn’t that a question that can only be answered one way or the other depending on what the producers and writers are attempting to do with the character and how an actor approaches his/her role? If Sandor isn’t meant to be a rage-a-holic on show I don’t think it would serve Rory McCann very well to embed that image in his head. I’m not an actor so that’s just speculation on my part but saying definitively that if he didn’t read the source material he’s already failing is a silly…
From reading the books twice, I never pictured the Hound as always angry. He’s often aloof, the way I saw it, with his rage boiling over at times. He’s very hot and cold, not one of those guys who always looks pissed off.
I like how the guy is portraying him in the series, I can see the Hound’s profound cyncism and contempt for the world there. They didn’t mess his face up to the extent that I pictured. I was imagining someone with the level of disfigurement of Richard from “Boardwalk Empire.”
Movies and tv shows that are adapted from or based on books or previous works are not intended to be absolute duplications. Characters get left out, characters get combined, and characters gain or lose traits. We will see if that applies here. Comparisons to source material are inevitable but each thing needs to be based on its own merit or the new things, in this case the show or some of its characters, will be sure to dissapoint.
Can anyone confirm/speculate on whether Dinklage has read the series? I decided to re-read the first book in tandem with the HBO show and by my opinon he’s pretty much hitting every scene perfectly as Tyrion.
I was a huge fan of his after seeing him on Nip/Tuck and when I found out he was playing Tyrion I immediately had to change my pants.
I just flat out disagree about the Hound. The point of view in which he is most revealed is Sansa and she is so repulsed by his burns that she’s not willing to see him as human. I think the Hound of the show is so far very appropriate.
Matt: I’m sure perpetual looks of pure rage are enormously fun to write and read. But I can’t picture an actor pulling it off without looking like he’s either constipated, about to have a stroke or downright camp. YMMV, of course.
@Jeremy Herman
Don’t be naive . Most of what an actor brings to the screen is the actor. Frequent are the example of actors, and not the big stars, who refuse to say or do certain things. They are artiste (with an ‘e’ – that’s they amoral copyright law covers them)
That was a really good episode. I actually enjoyed it more than the first one. Favorite scene was when the wolf killed the assassin sent for Bran. I used to have a husky, and they’re so loyal to their owners that you forget they’re wolves by heart and are extremely protective. I’m loving this series so far.
Very glad to see there was not a dip in quality between the Pilot and this episode. Highly enjoyed it from start to finish.
I don’t really think that Cersei has been portrayed any differently than she was in the books. She is a rather complicated, and, in an odd way, sympathetic character in the books although that was fleshed out in laters books so perhaps they are just getting to it earlier here.
Enjoyed getting to get to see more of Sandor Clegane, otherwise known as the Hound. One of my favorite characters from the books. Thought they did an excellent job with his makeup and captured his personality quite well.
Peter Dinklage is putting on a clinic playing Tyrion, as he should be since Tyrion is one of the most nuanced characters in the books. The characters interactions with his family were my favorite parts of this episode and I look forward to seeing more of that. I especially enjoyed seeing him smack his nephew about. I suspect I am going to hate every scene with Joffrey, but thankfully not because the actor they have portraying him can’t act but rather because his character is a smug little prig.
As for Ned being forced to kill Lady. Well, that hit me hard. More so then when I read it for the first time, chalk that up to the power of television, great acting, and my love of dogs.
It’s worth pointing out that in the book, there was no first child of Cersei and Robert’s who dies of a fever. Joffrey is her oldest.
This is only semi-true, but I understand why they made the change. Unfortunately, this difference is difficult to discuss as it is brought up much earlier in the show and talking about the book’s version in detail would inevitably be spoilery as a result.
There is one scene in the first book where Cersei discusses a first child of hers and Roberts…
Is the concept of no spoilers that difficult to understand?
Without delving into spoilers, the information that might make Cersei a more sympathetic character doesn’t happen until much later in the books. Presumably they wanted her to be more sympathetic earlier on, so they had to invent this scene. Non-spoiler: Everyone is more complicated than they appear.
No, it’s not worth pointing that out.
Hhaha. I agree with the comment before me. Definitely not worth pointing out. I just wasted more time replying to this even.
Alan, I don’t think this is a spoiler, but to answer your question of why Arya had to go to King’s Landing too, I don’t remember exactly, but I believe in the books Robert asks Ned to marry Sansa to Joffrey and Arya to the youngest Baratheon child, Tommen, who we get a small glimpse of at the breakfast table with Cersei, Jaime, & Tyrion who are eating with Joffrey’s younger siblings, Tommen and Myrcella.
Catelyn stays in Winterfell because of Bran’s fall, she has a younger son, Rickon, to take care of, and in the books Robb is younger and still needs his mother’s guidance.
This episode wasn’t as thrilling as the first, but was necessary to set all the characters up and their individual stories. My favorite parts were seeing Dany’s transition from hating every minute of her new life to trying to make things better for herself and her relationship with Drogo. Also Jon giving Arya her sword.
For some reason I find the death of a pet/animal almost more disturbing than the death of a character. Ned having to execute Sansa’s well-behaved direwolf, Lady, in place of Arya’s feisty Nymeria, who is the animal that actually attacked Joffrey, was very difficult to watch.
Arya was not promised to Tommen.
Arya goes to King’s Landing because Ned and Cat wanted her to experience life at court.
In the book, the revelation that The Hound had killed the butcher’s boy was treated a bit differently. It was implied for a moment that he had found and killed Arya’s wolf (after Ned had already killed Lady) and then he revealed that he was actually carrying the body of the butcher’s son. The part I found funny reading that was that I actually felt *relived* it was the boy instead of the wolf.
Actually, several people have the reason for Arya having to leave wrong. The reason she goes with, is because Ned believes that taking her to Kings Landing, and being around royalty will allow her to become/learn the ways of being a proper lady, and break her “tomboy” tendencies.
I understand the significance to the story, but animal abuse is the one thing I can not handle. No one warned me! I was hysterical. Nightmares ahead. Did not read any of the books but know I’m going to continue to LOVE Arya.
As for why they’re splitting up, “There must always be a Stark in Winterfell” as Catelyn says in the episode.
I don’t think it’s spoilery to say that in the books, we’re told the Starks have run the North from that castle for a very, very long time and such traditions mean a lot, so Rob as the heir has to stay if the Lord is leaving to take up residence in King’s Landing. And Rob isn’t trusted yet to run things without adult supervision, so Catelyn staying makes sense. (He’s younger in the books, so this is a bit weird in the series.)
It might have worked better to have her intending to go south with the whole family save Rob, but then changing her mind when Bran is in a coma. But I’m not 100 percent sure that wasn’t the way it happened in the books.
Ah, I stand corrected. I don’t know why I had it in my head that she was supposed to marry Tommen and I don’t have a copy of the book *gasp* to check.
It’s been awhile since I read the first book, but I don’t remember a scene between Catelyn and Cersei at Bran’s bed. As you and Dan have pointed out, it seems like they’re making the biggest changes between the novel and the series with the Cersei character. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.
And you’re right about the daughters. In the book, going to King’s Landing is not something the Starks are looking forward to (especially with suspicions of the Lannisters). But it’s expected that the daughters of the Hand be raised at court.
except for Sansa who loves the idea of becoming a princess/queen
Much love for this show. I was hanging on every word in every scene. This show definitely doesn’t have a single ounce of wasted space.
Loving Jon Snow, Ayra Stark and Tyrion Lannister the most right now. And Sean Bean is never not awesome.
They’re my favorite characters from the book too. I would also like to point out that the scene between Jon and Catelyn is even harsher in the book than in the show.
Another solid episode. Anyone know if that scene between Jon and Ned was in the book? And does anyone else feel like king Robert has been misportrayed? I feel like in the book he was always happy and drunk but it seems like so far he’s just been a vicious douche.
I re- read the book last year & don’t recall Ned’s promise to Jon to reveal who his mother is. Another discrepency from the novel is the absence of the Old Nan & Hodor characters – which could complicate the plot later.
Just because you haven’t seen a character make an appearance yet doesn’t mean that the characters are absent…
-Daniel
The voiceover from the trailer (“fear is for the winter…”) is something Old Nan says to Bran in the books, so it’s reasonable to assume she will be included.
I always felt he was just drunk cause he was sad (in the book). The scene where he sentences Lady to death was pretty dead on (and I felt just as mad for Arya as I did when reading)
It’s has been a very long time since I read the books so I might be misremembering.
I actually think I spotted Hodor in the first episode when they were welcoming the King. As for Nan, she didn’t really play much of a role before Bran woke up if I recall correctly.
Yep, there was a huge fella with a ‘plain’ look in the line up ready to welcome the King and I remember pointing out to my mate that must be Hodor.
The character of Old Nan definitely appears in the TV series – it has been reported in the news that the actress who plays her sadly died after the first season was filmed. As per the producers’ comments upon her death, it was indeed her, as Old Nan, featured prominently in some of the commercials. The producers mentioned, eulogizing her, that she would live on through her work in the show, so presumably she will show up. (I hope that doesn’t constitute a spoiler).
As for Hodor, the actor who plays him was in the end credits of episode one. I didn’t catch him, but others, like Temmink and Chirurgie above, have said they noticed him in the background of the pilot.
Crap, I forgot about the “magical retarded guy” Hodor. Worst character in the books, I hoped they had purged him.
Too much exposition, no crazy sex, a dour tone — I feel let down and a little suckered into this show after the fiery first episode, but I trust Alan enough to believe it’ll get juicy again.
I’d think Sansa would be more loyal to her sister, and could she not see the cruel streak in the nasty little prince? He’s so indulged, he doesn’t bother to hide it. I thought she was appalled in the sword scene, but no, she’s closing her eyes.
Dinklage rules!
She pretty clearly doesn’t want to lose her route to becoming queen, I think (or at least the elegant life she assumes goes with it). She was on Joffrey’s side in the altercation by the river, until he started swinging a fricking sword at her sister (psycho much?)
Aren’t there already a million other fantasy shows full of gratuitous sex?
@truck This is my first fantasy show!
Yes, I just watched it again, Sansa’s a fearful girl (unlike Arya, who is spunk times 10 and a great character), and she’s taken with the notion of marrying a prince. And yes, Tyrion smacking the little creep was satisfying, and made it obvious he’s hated him for a long time.
As to gratiuitous sex — I like it! And am I the only one who thinks there’s chemisty between Dany and her slave? For a minute there….thought they’d be doing whatever.
Sansa just wants everything to be “perfect.” And Arya is clearly not that. That’s the impression I get.
Let’s not forget that Sansa, just like Dany, just like her mother, is going to be “sold” into marriage. Catelyn Stark has not seen her family (the Tullys) for seventeen or eighteen years (ever since she married). Sansa is not a XXIst century girl who can dump her boyfriend and side with her sister. If she marries, she will most probably never see her family again. If her husband hates her, she’s screwed (hey, Dany’s screwed and her husband doesn’t hate her). Plus, Sansa is a coward. Of course she wants things to be right. The possibilities of things going wrong are terrifying.
So, yes, Sansa was a coward here for avoiding problems with Joff. But Joff is going to be her husband AND LORD. It makes a lot of sense to want to stay in the best terms possible. Sansa’s idea seem to be “If I’m going to be sent out far away and not see my family ever again in about 20 years as happened to my mother, I might as well be queen in exchange”. Not exactly what I’d want from life, but in Westeros, women get married by force. It makes sense to want to make the best of it.
I basically watch this show with no idea who or where or what they’re talking about. It’s pretty fun, but something is going to need to start feeling familiar soon. Last week when you were talking about Jaime I was sure it was one of the girls.
Truck,
HBO has this:
[viewers-guide.hbo.com]
A quick perusal suggests only the minorest of spoilers are revealed. (Don’t click if you want to be surprised by what the name of Rob Stark’s direwolf is!) I’d presume it’s better to much around there than the more dangerous waters such as Tower of the Hand.
Don’t click WITLESS CHUM’s link! I’m sure it was helpful in 2011, but it now redirects to the latest version of that chart (currently post-season-3) and is majorly spoilery.
I’m glad they mentioned Jamie as killing Aryes finally. In the book, he shows up in one of the first couple of chapters (when the Royals go to Winterfell), and he’s basically introduced as “queen’s brother, the Kingslayer”. I really was wondering why they weren’t shoving that little tidbit out there to start with.
*Aerys
*Jaime
I find myself needing to pause after many scenes to go back over the information provided and consider the implications. A few thought:
– Is there a reason for Jamie questioning which side Tyrion is on, other than that they both know Tyrion knows how Bran fell? I couldn’t think of one, but that seemed like a strange thing to be discussing openly.
– Cersei says that her eldest son looked like Bran, but all her living children are blonder than blonde. Is it possible that child was the only one Robert fathered, and the rest are Jamie’s?
– Was the fire a diversion to get Catelyn out of Bran’s room? If so, poor strategy. Why would she leave for that rather than send someone else?
– I’m glad Sansa didn’t fully betray Arya, although she of course did not acquit herself well. I tend to hate storylines where one character is obviously wronged but not listened to. Ned was good here, but otherwise, this was no exception. I hope they can find a way to make Joffrey watchable (no issue with the actor, but the character is just too awful thus far).
– I’m intrigued by Dany’s advisor from Winterfell (can’t recall name). He seems so decent but perhaps there’s more to learn.
– The attempted assassination of Bran was a really well-filmed scene, I thought, intense, painful, and almost dreamlike.
Dany’s advisor from Winterfell (can’t recall name) — His name is Jorah Mormont. He’s not from Winterfell, but elsewhere in the North. He was one of Ned’s vassals, basically, because Ned is the warden of the North. That’s why Ned would have been responsible for his punishment.
Unfortunately what we saw of Joffrey tonight is basically his character. He’s an awful character on the page and I expect him to stay awful for the duration of the series.
Great comment. I agree about Joffrey–the actor does a great job and he is incredibly painful to watch because he’s so awful. Other than the scene where Tyrion is slapping him, of course. I think we need more scenes with Tyrion and Joffrey together.
The Sansa/Arya dynamic is really interesting to me. I liked that Arya stuck up for Lady even though she must have been so angry at her sister right then.
Re: “Was the fire a diversion…” Yes– it was a little clearer in the book that the fire was set as a diversion, and that whoever sent the assassin probably just didn’t expect Catelyn to still be staying in Bran’s room all the time (he’s been in a coma for nearly a month at that point).
Re: Joffrey – he’s awful, but every series needs a few villains you love to hate. He’s one of them in this one.
Re: the appearance of Cersei’s children/the attempt on Bran’s life – all your questions are good ones, which is something that GRRM realized. Can’t say more than that without running afoul of the “no spoilers” rule.
Typo warning: you said “The King’s Road” and the episode is called “The Kingsroad.”
Also, Alan, have you been able to avoid spoilers? Seems impossible for a TV critic online to do so, especially someone like you who also functions as a moderator.
I am hooked! I literally pumped my fist and said, “Yes!” during both Wolf attacks. I felt bad for poor Lady. Loving this show. The only down side is waiting a week.
I fist pumped like I do for home runs in baseball. And I knew what was coming. It was like watching a game on ESPN Classic.
I understand the significance to the story, but animal abuse is the one thing I can not handle. No one warned me! I was hysterical. Nightmares ahead. Did not read any of the books but know I’m going to continue to LOVE Arya.
I love this crowd, its ok to kill a poor boy who didn’t do anything. But, kill a wild animal capable of killing men and then an issue is taken. Maybe its harder since thye are using dogs in the show. I tried explaining to my wife that it was a wolf not a dog, but she wasn’t having it.
That totally blindsided me too. One minute I was fine, slightly upset about the butcher’s boy but otherwise okay, and then… I saw Lady. And knew Ned was about to kill her. And I started bawling. O.o
@Danny Well, the butcher’s boy is killed offscreen and the language applied to it (“run down”) is a bit vague, whereas it’s made explicit that Ned must kill Lady and it happens more-or-less in-scene. Lady’s death additionally carries a symbolic weight I’m sure many people felt.
As everyone noted last week, Maisie Williams is a tremendous find as Arya, but the actors playing Sansa and Joffrey deserve a lot of credit for making the characters on the screen as vapid and loathsome (respectively) as they are on the page.
I really liked how they wrote that Cersei/Cat scene, which I don’t think was in the book. It gave Cersei a little dimension while still maintaining something of her essential “there’s something wrong with this woman” factor. Specifically, the line she had describing Robert bloodying his hands punching the wall as “the way men do to show that they care.” As if it was an affectation on Robert’s part and not a genuine display of emotion over losing his son. Ack.
I like how they wrote it too, although I didn’t take her line so much as an “affectation on Robert’s part” as much as an observation on her part that that is (in general) how men of this time and place cope with helplessness and loss.
I have a question, but don’t want any spoilers (and they’re not allowed anywho), if anyone can find a way to answer it without going into detail then that would be great.
The editing of that final scene seemed suggestive in a way I can’t imagine the book was; Is there a noticeable difference in the two? Is there actually a connection there that we should be aware of (at some stage, if not now), because it seemed a little od to inter-cut those two things like that.
I’m going to try to be vague about this, I think the cut may serve the same purpose in terms of setting the stage that a pre-waking dream of Bran’s did in the book. I don’t think they were aiming for a direct causal link between Lady’s death and Bran waking up. In summary, yes and no.
Vigi, there’s not really a connection between what was happening with Ned & Lady and with Bran waking up. That was more of an editing thing done for the show. However, in the book, there is a connection between all the direwolves, kind of like telepathic, and they know when one of their “pack” has died. In the book, Bran was actually having a dream and woke up because of what happened in the dream. I won’t say what the dream was about because I don’t want to spoil anything in case the show reveals some of that at a later date.
Ok, thanks. I get that it’s a hard question to answer at the best of times, and a ridiculous one to without allowing details, but they both helped.
At first I assumed they were just cutting back to reveal the telepathy thing but then the camera kept panning and I got a little confused. For me inter-cutting like that is done to imply a connection, or establish a juxtaposition and I just wasn’t sure what it could be in this case ( The seven favoring Ned for his selfless/respectful act maybe) but it still worked as a dramatic finale so I have no complaints about it.
Guys,
I have a question. Why does this show does not get “Boardwalk Empire” ratings?
Is it because of the genre.
(I have to watched this show with CC on)….
the first episode of Boardwalk Empire got very good ratings but there was a huge drop in the second episode, and only built slightly after that. Also Boardwalk Empire was coming off of True Blood, which helped get an instant interest by people who watch True Blood. Game of Thrones was coming off of Mildred Pierce, which got pretty low ratings. So HBO knows that, that makes a huge difference. I think it will be more telling to wait until Game Of Thrones is through with the first season and then compare its success to Boardwalk Empire
I think it was up against the NBA playoffs, which didn’t help. Also, this is a show that will probably sell pretty well on dvd/blu-ray, and that will help offset mediocre ratings.
You hit the nail on the head. It’s genre. HBO (and the press) made an ENORMOUS deal about Scorsese being involved (I think he even directed the premiere). Boardwalk Empire is dealing with gangsters/the mob and coupled with being created by Terrence Winter and starring Steve Buscemi,filled the void for all the ex-Soprano. fans who were hungering for some “whackings”…
Having just finished Book 1 right before Ep. 1, I wanted to see how true they would be. Agree about The Hound as he is portrayed as being much more frightful. The Joffrey actor is spot on – and as someone mentioned – that is exactly who he is. My favorite character in the books was Tyrion and it is in the show too. In so many instances, he is the voice of reason. what I like about the comments made here is that people who have read the books seem to be helping the ones who didn’t with some insights. I think that’s great. Being a huge fan of the books, maybe the exception is book 4, I’m sticking this series out if it continues on in the manner in which it started. I promise you all – it only gets better and better.
This hour just flew right by for me which was surprising given that we’re still in a fairly exposition heavy stage. But Summer and Nymeria laying the smack down (along with Joffrey getting the smack down, twice) was great. I’m enjoying the understatement with which Jon is being played and am looking forward to see where that storyline goes (though I was hoping to see more of Ghost this week, alas.)
Kudos to Sean Bean, Mark Addy and Maisie this week for their work. Top notch stuff.
The scene with Cersei and Catlyen sharing grief and the story about Cersei’s dead son is a significant modification of a flashback in a later book that develops Cersei as a more sympathetic and complex character. I think moving it here and modifying it worked well to accurately depict Cersei at an earlier date.
Alan, also remember that Jaime is a member of the Kingsguard (essentially the royal secret service) so him killing the previous king is bigger deal than if say someone else had done it.
I don’t know that the show will get into the specific circumstances that of the final day of Aerys’ reign, so I won’t discuss them here.
Also, recall Jaime’s lusty discussion of the tournaments and his conversation with Jon Snow about cutting a man open. It’s not that he sits back and avoids getting his hands dirty, he views anything BUT getting his hands dirty as a bore and a waste of his time and prodigious talents in the realm of cutting dudes into pieces. Jaime Lannister the Kingslayer is no bureaucrat.
Yes. A Kingsguard killing a king is like a Secret Service agent who killed a president. Great notoriety, a sense of having violated his code, etc.
a big spoiler, I have to say.
“Jaime’s characterization thus far as a schemer who lets other people get dirty…”
Hmm…I disagree with this interpretation of Jaime. He’s not a schemer, he has no taste for underhanded and backstabbing politics. Rather, when an obstacle presents itself to him, he prefers to solve it with force. There’s a great line from the books describing him as someone who never tried to untie a knot he couldn’t simply cut through with his sword, which I think summarizes his character to a T.
See, but I haven’t read the books, so to this point in the show I had no idea that he was this masterful warrior. Yes, he and Ned briefly discussed the idea of dueling last week, but mostly what we saw of Jaime in the first episode was him sneaking around and having whispered conversations with his sister/lover. So learning that he slayed the mad king was a big eye-opener from my perspective.
Chris,
I think the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Jaime’s past exploits often have as much to do with intrigue as swordsmanship. He is a somewhat more balanced character than that quote would lead one to think.
Yeah that’s one of those things that is missing without flashbacks or in depth discussions of the past. Jaime won a bunch of tourneys when he was younger, etc. I wonder if they’ll explain what a badass he is at some point this season.
That scene with Ned also gave me the impression that he was more of a grandstander. Ned didn’t fight in tournaments, indicating he is serious about battle and takes no chances for glory. Jamie does, so the implication is that at least Ned believes him to be a bit of a lightweight.
Alan in the first episode I believe Ned referred to Jaime as ‘Kingslayer’ the title of derision that he earned for breaking his vow as a King’s Guard and slaying his own King.
I had forgotten how painful this series is. It stresses me out.
It’s got great writing so far.
One, the scene with Cersei and Caetlyn was not in the book at all. Two, although Jaime has so far been characterized more by his good looks, he is actually just a straight warrior – as suggested by his talk with Ned in Ep 1 about tournaments and his talk with Jon Snow in Ep 2 about cutting a man. Tyrion is more the schemer. Also, it should be noted that Robert said he killed Rhaegar Targaryen – while not the previous king, someone clearly important.
Rhaegar was the King’s son and maybe his Hand (I cant remeber if he was the Hand for sure or not), but was considered the greatest warrior of the kingdom. He was definitely important.
Dougmac, Rhaegar was not Aerys’ Hand. People have been pretty sensitive to reveals of extra information from those of us who have read the books, even stuff that’s background and IMO doesn’t constitute a spoiler, so I’m a little reluctant to say who it was. Suffice to say, the person is still alive and will show up down the line.
Its all from the conversation Jon & Tyrion have around the campfire on the way to the Wall.
Tyrion: My father (Tywin) was Hand of the King for 20 years.
Jon: Until your brother killed that King.
Tyrion: Yes, until my brother killed him. Life is full of these little ironies. My sister married the new King, and my repulsive nephew will be King after him.
Rhaegar Targaryen was the Crown Prince (Viserys’ and Daenerys’ much older brother), and was killed by Robert in battle during the Rebellion. Jaime killed ‘the Mad King’ Aerys Targaryen, Rhaegar’s, Viserys’ and Daenerys’ father.
In the books Tywin Lannister was Hand to King Aerys for a long time, although he was not the Hand when Jaime killed Aerys. Judging by Jon’s line above they may have changed this in the show.
Thought it was a solid episode.
I actually started reading the books ahead of the premiere and just finished the second one.
While I don’t want everything to always be about comparing the show to the book, some minor changes in one scene made a difference for me.
In the book, Ned has them fetch his large sword (Ice, seen in the first ep) in order to ‘execute’ Lady. I thought this made more of an impact as it gave greater weight to Lady as a ‘citizen’ of the north that was being ‘executed.’ Also, right after Ned does the deed, someone says something about the Hound finding Arya’s ‘pet’ and something wrapped in bloodstained cloth is dropped from the horse. The assumption is that right after Ned kills Lady, he realizes that Arya’s direwolf has been killed anyway, but then we realize it was the butcher’s boy.
Still a good scene in the show, but between Ice and the confusion over the ‘pet,’ it made more of an impact in the book.
Anyway, I think this is going to be a great show. Too early to start thinking about Dinklage for an emmy nom?
I’m curious as to what people who haven’t read the books think of Jon Snow. He was great in the books up to this point, but much of his personality is revealed via inner monologue, and I’m wondering what has translated onto screen.
For me, who has read the book ages ago, Jon Snow is played well by the actor and written up well too, given one of the most scenes of the ‘Starks’. His pain at being a ‘bastard’ is evident and his actions so far are all very appropriate.
I think Jon is well portrayed so far. He is possibly the most popular character in the series of books so the actor needed to be spot on. I do like how they are focusing on his parentage. Its not really a spoiler because Martin hasn’t answered the question of who Jon’s parents are, but needless to say, I got the distinct impression they played it to make it unclear if Ned was lying to Robert about Jon’s mother or being his father at all for that matter during their scene. Hmmmmmm?
I actually think Jon is much more likable in the show then the series to this point. In the show he came off as a whiny emo pre-teen thus far. It wasn’t until he got to the Wall and had some sense beaten into him that he became the character we loved from the books.
*edit: I meant in the books he came off as a whiny emo pre-teen. Not in the show.
@A-LEX I haven’t read the books, and Jon Snow comes off serious, intense, and intelligent to me.
The most disturbing thing about this series so far has to be the comment on this page by someone who was “hysterical” and should’ve been “warned” about the dog killing.
Never mind that it happened in the same scene when the sweet freckled kid was murdered.
Doesn’t it feel very, very wrong to you?
I’m pretty sure I’d take the direwolf over a common stableboy every day of the week.
But yea that comment bothered me as well
Not really. If Lady had been a human toddler rather than a dire wolf cub, and that toddler had been slaughtered in the same way for the same reasons, it would be a lot more disturbing than even the poor butcher’s boy’s death. There would be lots of people exclaiming “Whoa! Brutal! I didn’t expect that! Horrifying!” etc. etc.
Lady was, like a toddler, trusting, uncomprehending, incapable of understanding what was happening, helpless (in that circumstance) and completely innocent. For dog lovers (like me), dogs inherit a lot of the exaggerated protective instincts otherwise reserved for babies.
What I do find interesting, though, is that in a narrative sense *the right dog died*. If the dire wolves are kind of guardian “spirits of the North” (and I have no idea, not having read the books, but it feels that way so far), then the lying chick lost her entitlement to that privilege once she betrayed her sister and her sister’s own dire wolf cub. A big Justice-minded Author in the Sky looking down upon the story might understandably decide “right, that’s it for you, liar” and take her own cub away.
It’s not “fair” to Lady as an independent living thing, but I think it serves quire well the narrative underpinning of the stories where the dire wolves are concerned. I wonder, will all their fates reflect the virtues and vices of their masters?
Jondee, that’s an interesting way of putting it. I have read the books, but I never put it together quite like that. Sounds pretty good to me.
Also, that’s why I’m always superficially hit harder by animals in pain/death. Because I think they can’t understand what’s happening to them. Thus it’s really emotionally upsetting at the time when I get my cat euthanized. Because he didn’t understand what was going on and that it was the end. When my father dies of cancer, he knew what was going on, so it’s better somehow, I think? It’s different, anyway. I, personally, was more visibly upset at euthanizing the cat than my dad dying, but inside it bothered me a lot more that my dad died. And I still miss him, almost 10 years on. I miss the cat, too, because he was quite a good cat, but not anywhere near as much.
It’s a weird human perspective, but it makes a weird sort of sense. The thing that makes us special or so we think is a consciousness of our place in the world that animals (we’re pretty sure) just don’t have. Thus, a lot turns on that consciousness. I think that’s what’s involved.
I think part of it is we only see Mycah (freckled kid) for a few seconds, whereas over the course of the first 2 episodes (not sure the time frame…days? months?) , we’ve been with Lady since she was an abandoned pup. I think they could have done a better job establishing that Mycah and Arya are friends, but there probably wasn’t enough time. Don’t get me wrong. I think it’s horrible that Mycah was murdered. However, he knew what was happening. The wolf is just sitting there, trustingly watching Ned approach, with no clue that he’s about to slit her throat.
People are freaks about animals. It is disturbing, perhaps there would be more peace in the world if people got upset over humans getting killed (or depicted killed in movies)
@JonDee
Great point about the ‘the right dog’ though.
When Bran last climbed the castle wall, his wolf was a pup. As Bran now lies in bed comatose–at best, a month later–the pup is full-grown. How did this happen?
Yeah uh, that wolf isn’t full grown
Remember how big the mama wolf was?
They have mentioned a couple times that “man, the grow quickly” or something to that effect. The pup isn’t yet full-grown either (I don’t think). My understanding is that it gets quite big (look at the reaction in the premiere when they find the giant mother, I think someone calls her a mutant or something to that effect).
It’s a direwolf, not a wolf. They’ve actually existed in the real world, but are now extinct. Full-grown direwolfs are the size of ponies or even larger, so this pup is still a pup, just a bit bigger than before.
Direwolfs grow very quickly compared to normal wolves. In the books they describe the dead mother direwolf as the size of a small horse. Males are described later in the books as ” As Big as a horse”
Also, Catelyn says she’s been at Bran’s beside praying for a month.
Having not read the book, bless you for helping me keep track of who is who. Great show but I need a cheat sheet to follow!
Don’t know if you watched the recap of the premiere before episode 2, but they seemed to really spell out who was who effectively for those of us that were having trouble following.
HBO has made available a viewers guide:
[viewers-guide.hbo.com]
there are just too many people commenting and also incorporating the books. this should be strictly for the show. otherwise why read the comments?
Alan, at the risk of being presumptuous, would it be possible for to do separate posts for Game of Thrones, one where people who have read the books can comment, and one for people knew to the story? I have not read the books, and I come to the site to see as much analysis as I can to try to figure out what’s going on and how others interpret each week’s story. But even if the book-readers are not giving away future plot points, I find it impossible even to skim through the comments without learning more than I want to know. Take, for instance, the detailed discussion of The Hound this week. Apparently he’s a big deal who will do big things, but I have no way of knowing that based only on his appearance this week (he could have been a one-off for all I know). If separate posts won’t work, I guess I’ll just stick to your reviews and skip the comments, although I think something is lossed in the process, and the site loses the opportunity for meaningful discussion among viewers who don’t know and do not want to know the full story from the books. Thanks
John, I thought about it – akin to the veteran/newbie versions for when I revisited The Wire. Problem is I have to police all the comments, and I haven’t read the books yet, so creating a free-for-all space for folks who’ve read the books would spoil the hell out of stuff for me, which would not only be lousy for me, but would then influence what I write going forward.
Agreed 100% with John. People don’t seem to realize spoilers can be more than specific plot points.
Alan, perhaps you can have something similar to what you did when you revisited The Wire – have a “veteran’s” post/discussion thread and have a “newbie” one.
What specifically bothered you about the discussion of the Hound? I just re-read(albeit quickly) the post and replies and found mostly a discussion on whether or not an actor should read source material before/alongside a script, with a little Harry Potter thrown in for good measure.
You have to understand John for those of us who have read the books it is very hard to contain the emotions we have towards some, or all, of these characters. I have been trying to stay away from the comments section solely because I would never want to inadvertently spoil anything for anybody, but I did not see anything wrong with the discussion you mentioned.
So now you know the Hound is going to be more than a background character, I don’t see the issue. To me it’s the equivalent of someone pointing out a character in a movie and saying, “Oh, keep an eye on that guy he’s important.” If you can’t handle that level of spoilers, then maybe you are right and you should skip the comments section. No disrespect intended.
Same complaints over at Televisiop Without Pity. I’m predicting that after another week or so certain readers will twig that it wasn’t made just for them. Here’s hoping, anyway!
I actually think this place has been super reasonable. The comments section over at avclub is a complete mess of spoilers as much as I love the place. I can’t imagine trying to navigate it as a non reader. Everyone posting here has seemed very restrained. Even that guy’s weird posts about the hound were kept spoiler free.
I come to this blog to read episode reviews by Alan and thoughts/analysis from people who watch them, but with Game of Thrones so far 80% of what I get in the comment section is “in the book” posts…
I understand it must be hard for the fans not to compare the book and the series, but for those of us who havent read it and are just watching this like another HBO show, we are losing the usual review/analysis aspect that makes this blog so interesting for all the other shows
Alan, hasn’t Fienberg read the books? I don’t suppose you could draft him into moderating the comments for the veterans post and you could stick with the newbies post.
My issue with much of the comments so far is that it approaches Game of Thrones as the successor to the books, and consequently discusses the television show in terms of faithfulness to the books, character background from the books, and expectations for characters based on the books. That’s fine, but it ruins the discussion for those of us who approach Game of Thrones as a television show that is its own entity. For us, our expectations for characters are based solely on what has appeared on screen to date, and background is only what has been made available through exposition so far. Simply put, if it hasn’t happened on screen, it does not exist. I came here after the show looking for a discussion of the character of Cersei, who, based on the past two episodes has the potential to be a nuanced, fascinating character, and instead I found myself exposed to comments based on how the television character Cersei compared to the literary character Cersei. But from my perspective, the literary character does not exist, and I do not want to be exposed to comments that could prejudice my understanding of the television character.
As I said earlier, this is my choice, and the easy solution is for me simply to skip the comments section. But I believe that a number of people share my point of view on the topic, and something is lost from the discussion when a large number of viewers — viewers who take the show at face value — are forced out of the conversation.
Zach, the way our commenting system works, everybody sees everything. They’re not divided up by posts. So I would be seeing all the spoilers anyway, regardless of whether Dan was in charge of them.
It’s not happening.
Didn’t realize that is how they worked, fair enough. Having read the books, I do think it is hard to have a normal discussion since we already know where the story is going so we don’t get to speculate so the only thing we can discuss is whether we like the deviations.
When I comment, I’ll just watch myself closer to make sure I’m not even broadly giving away future development (i.e. saying whether a character is more complicated in future books gives away the fact that character actually lives to that book).
I know I have tried to be very careful about what I say when posting comments here because I don’t want to spoil anything for any of the non-readers. I have focused more on filling in background (The Kingslayer is indeed a prodigious warrior, etc) than discussions of characters motivations and futures just to I can avoid ruining anything.
It’s REALLY hard though when folks ask questions to dance around with non-spoilery answers. As for people who HAVE read the books, if you want a full on spoiler filled discussion you should be at one of the many fansites which are tailored to such things.
Given that we only have one comment thread, I think people have been pretty respectful about not revealing too much. (Unless Alan has been deleting a lot of comments I hadn’t seen.)
New audiences want to be able to discuss things with fresh eyes. “Old” audiences really can only compare the differences since we know what’s going to happen. Or recount old reactions. Both groups want to discuss.
I think the best thing for those who have read the books can do is to tag there posts to indicate if it’s a comparison post or if they allude to future events in the slightest. There have been a lot of posts on backstory and although not major spoilers, they may be information new viewers would appreciate getting later as the story unfolds. New viewers should tag their posts to indicate that they want NO information outside what’s been shown on screen.
I know people have been doing this informally already, but a more organized system might help people sift through comments. Of course it is up to Alan if he wants to impose some mire structured rules.
I certainly don’t think comments should be more spoilerish than they are already. People have been respectful thus far I believe, but I understand not wanting to know anything remotely extra.
I’m obviously still going to stick to the rules regarding spoilers, but I will be tagging any posts I make that reference the books for comparison as being references to the books so that non-readers who don’t want to read that can skip them. I’m not completely finished with the series thus far, and I’ve already had a few things outlined for me ahead of time, so I know the feeling it causes even when the person in question avoids explicit spoilers.
Reply to comment…
1. Is it possible to ‘outsource’ the spoiler comments to a blogspot/blogger/secondary blog? That someone else who has read the books can moderate?
2. Barring the first option, can you request folks who have read the books to start their comments with ‘READ BOOKS’ or something obvious like that? That way the ‘show only’ folks can just skip over those comments. I’m not saying to allow spoilers, but just a heads up to know where a commentator is coming from. So folks like John can skip over them.
I’m with you, John. I’m finding myself learning character details that might fall outside of actually being a spoiler but still reveal a character detail or something of the sort that affects the way I view the series going forward. I like watching the series from an unfettered viewpoint. The readers can’t help but draw comparisons, and in a way, I feel like they are at a disadvantage in viewing the show. The series is likely to disappoint them in some way when a change in inevitably made. That seems to be the experience for the readers of the Sookie Stackhouse books, too. (I haven’t read that series, either.)
I think in the future, I might come by for Alan’s reviews and skip reading the comments altogether.
There are plenty of sites from the ASOIAF fandom that discuss the series as a whole, both the novels and the TV series. Since Alan is a TV critic and approaching this as a television series from a fresh eye, this isn’t the place for a spoiler-filled discussion. And I appreciate seeing the viewpoint of just coming to the show as a show, because I’ve watched both episodes twice so far. The first time, I was too busy processing the differences and comparing them with the books, and only the second time watching each did I appreciate them on their own as a TV show. I think it’s worthwhile to get away from the comparison with the novels and talk about the TV series as a TV series.
Had read from some reviewers that have seen more of the show that this was one of the weaker episdoes. Personally, I liked this one MUCH more than the first. I really liked most of the episode, but the Assassination attempt scene, the Robert and Ned ‘picnic’ and the Lannister breakfast scene were AWESOME.
Peter Dinklage was so great in this episode, I loved how they showed how differently he treats Cersei’s other children at breakfast (much more playful and loving), after he had slapped the older one for being such a prick. He knows what’s up.
I’m loving Mark Addy as Robert. I think Sean Bean and him have that relationship down. What a great scene between two old friends. So sad that a bit later you can see the first strains being put on their friendship.
The assassination attempt was still really exciting to me, even though I knew it was coming. I think I cheered aloud.
Arya was great as well. Take a look at her face after she disarms Joffrey, what do you see? There’s a lot going on. And it says a lot that a few seconds after she tries to rip all of Sansa’s hair out in front of the king, she IMMEDIATELY jumps to Lady’s (and in a way, Sansa’s) defense.
Great observations – I heard the same thing about this episode and I’ve already watched it three times.
I can’t imagine better casting for this series. Robert, Ned, Arya and Jon Snow seem to be straight off the pages of the book. Dinklage is great too and I’m really enjoying Coster-Waldau as Jaime. For the most part, they’re very close to what I had imagined.
I enjoyed Arya’s ‘look’ after disarming Joffrey as well – it did say a lot … She’s one of my favorite characters and the early reports that Maisie Williams really nailed it were not wrong.
And for the record, it isn’t easy to comment on the tv show without referencing the books – constant self-editing is required….
I really like Coster-Waldau as Jaime, he is an interesting character and I keep wanting to see more.
However, after reading that he’s Dutch it’s really messed with my head. I SWEAR I can hear the Dutch accent coming through sometimes (for instance, his last line to Jon “it’s only for life”). Am I crazy?
Actually, Royce, I’ve heard NCW interviewed and he doesn’t seem to have any accent… He sounds like an American, lol. So I wonder if it’s the non-accent that you’re noticing?
@Royce
Yeah, you are nuts he’s Danish ;)
Besides he is good with accents so perhaps they wanted him to sound that way.
“He sounds like an American, lol. So I wonder if it’s the non-accent that you’re noticing?”
—
So that would mean he’s speaking with an American accent, not a “non-accent.”
I loved the episode a lot, even more than the pilot.
How did the boy survive a month in a coma – wouldn’t he be long dead from starvation/dehydration? Do they have, like, goatskin IV drips or something? That made me scratch my head a little.
So much this.
I don’t know how they explain it in the show, but in the books he is kept alive with a mixture of water, honey, and herbs
Not sure if it’s possible to survive a coma on that IRL, just letting you know what George Martin wrote originally:)
BOOK DISCUSSION
I am re-reading the first book alongside the tv series and trying to stop where each episode does until the next week. We’ll see how long my willpower lasts:)
For those who have read, or who don’t mind hearing about Martin’s version of the story, is anyone else particularly impressed with the costumes and set design? I know some of the background is CGI or whatever, but what really caught my eye were Maester Luwin’s robes and chain(for those who may not know who that is, it’s the old balding man who comes in to ask Catelyn to review the accounts while she’s grieving over Bran) Martin goes into detail about those robes and the chain in the book(like he does about everything lol) and I can tell the attention to detail the casting director and everyone else working on that side of the house has paid to the source material and I am extremely grateful. That character could have been cast and costumed directly from my mind’s eye for all I know.
Also has anyone else noticed an absence of talk about the different religions of Westeros in the show? I wonder if that is purposeful choice as it is still early in the series and the powers that be may not want to flood the audience with too much new information, or if it’s just me nitpicking.
*Book Comparisons Follow* (No spoilers, but still)
I don’t think they’ve slumped too badly on the religious aspect. There have been some references laying ground work, even if most non-readers won’t have picked up on the significance or meaning of everything at this point. That said, I think I remember being relatively in the dark about the specifics of the religions at this point in the book with only a very, very cursory knowledge of them, so it’s probably a mixture of the fact that there is already so much detail being thrown at viewers, and the religions not being terribly critical at this point anyway, that makes it uneconomical to spend a lot of time delving into them right now.
*skimped
Gotta love auto-correct
In the first Ep Catelyn does speak about it… in the Godswood as far as I know.. or am I delusional?
They do mention religion in the show, and mention that Cat and Ned have different gods. There just hasn’t been a whole lot of detail regarding what those differences might be.
Also, the triptych Cat made for Bran was a representation of the Seven, the gods that Cat grew up with and most of Westeros (except for the North) worships.
In regards to splitting up the family: In the books Ned tells Cat that he plans to take Bran, Arya and Sansa south with him. She resists at first and he gives his reasoning why: Robb must learn how to rule and a stark must always be present in winterfell and Rickon is too young (only 3 in the books) to gain anything from Kings Landing. Sansa is betrothed to Joffrey so she must come, and Ned hoped to curb Arya’s wild side/tomboy side by letting her grow up in the courts of Kings Landing. When Bran fell/was thrown he could obviously no longer make the journey, but the idea behind him coming was Ned hoped Bran and Tommen(Roberts younger son briefly shown having breakfast with Jaime, Tyrion and Cersei) would become friends and make the bonds between House Baratheon and Stark stronger.
I’ve got to say that it really sucks that every single TV discussion forum for GoT I’ve visited thus far has been hijacked by the total dominance of “book vs. TV” comments which more often than not include veiled or not-so-veiled spoilers that, of course, are not “intended” to be spoilers. The thing is, simply as a virtue of having read the books already, your prior knowledge of events makes it nearly impossible to segregate your thoughts/comments in a way that avoids unintended reveals that people new to the ‘verse (such as myself) may wish to experience for themselves. In other words, you can’t ever “un-see” what you’ve seen, and it colors your thoughts forever after, regardless of what you may think. It’s impossible to look at a work objectively if you’ve already experienced it in some way. The few forums I’ve seen that were supposedly created solely for GoT “virgins” have been infiltrated by commenters curious to see the reactions of people new the ‘verse and “unintentionally” revealing character arcs or important details.
On the topic of the episode, I had incorrectly assumed from the previews we’ve seen thus far of Jon Snow and Tyrion at the Wall, that Tyrion had planned to join, or was a member of the Watch as well, instead of just checking it out to “piss off the ledge”. Whichever would provide us more Tyrion is what I’m rooting for, since Peter Dinklage rules.
Given how we were introduced to Tyrion in episode 1, it seems unlikely he would join an orginazation that required a vow of celibacy.
I realize that now Bale, but A) I’m talking about pre-debut previews when all I knew about Tyrion and Jon Snow was based on said previews and HBO’s viewer’s guide (which isn’t spoilery). B)I didn’t realize at that point that the Watch required such a vow. C)The previews only showed multiple scenes in which Tyrion was in conversation with Jon, so I thought that was an indication they’d be hanging long term.
I still think it would be cool for Jon to have the benefit of Tyrion’s experience and counsel. They could become good buddies. Also, on a shallow note, do we know the vow requires strict celibacy, or simply not to father any children? It seems there’d be ways around this ~ maybe not so much for the rapists, but for the lesser sons of nobles like Jon and Benjen (and Tyrion).
I’m pretty sure it’s just straight celibacy, based especially on Tyrion’s comments. Even so, that’s an interesting thought.
Hi all, i am enjoying The King Of Thrones on Sky very much. I was wondering if the book is worth reading or would it spoil the TV programme as they hardly live up to the expectations.
Hey Andy. As someone who has read the books multiple times, if I were in your position, I would wait until the end of the 1st season (or is it 1st series?) and then read the first book. I would love to be able to watch the show with fresh eyes. After that, the book would fill in a lot of holes, and give you a richer perspective. You get more history and more insight into characters motivations.
Of course, this could be selfish, and I already know what happens :). If you can’t stand to wait, you should definitely read the books, they’re great!
While I am liking what’s being done over in Westeros, the Dany/Drogo story has me grinding my teeth with rage. They’ve taken a very interesting character in Khal Drogo and turned him (and his people) into every disgusting racist stereotype I can think of, everything that he (and his people) were written to subvert in the books. I can’t be the only person who reads this blog and who’s noticed the “othering” of the Dothraki.
With the exception of the wedding night sex scene, which was a bit less rape-y in the books, I don’t think the TV show has strayed very far from the novels at all in its depiction of the Dothraki. The violence, rape, etc. are right out of the books, as is the comment about a Dothraki wedding without at least three deaths being a dull affair. Give the show time; they’ve had a limited amount of time to devote to fleshing out background information like the intricacies of Dothraki culture but I suspect they’ll go into it in more detail in future episodes.
Anyone else surprised the King is being played by that guy from Still Standing and the butler with the fake british accent in that Chris Rock movie. I knew he sounded familier, but I had to look him up on IMDB, I was pretty surprised, he’s doing well on this show
Mark Addy is British…remember The Full Monty?
He just plays an American on Still Standing.
Caetlyn stays in Winterfell because of Bran.
Robb stays as he is the oldest, and technically the ruler in Neds absence. In the books I believe he is a bit younger than his character in the show, but as the eldest stark it still falls on his shoulders to be the “Man of the house” in Neds absence.
Bran, is obviously unconcious, which makes travelling difficult.
Rickon is 6, and the Kings road is long and hard and sometimes dangerous, and he’s simply best left at home with his mother. Ned will be busy in Kings Landing and doesn’t have the time to take care of a 6 year old. His girls are older, so they can manage themselves a little better.
—–
The girls go, because Sansa is due to be wed to Joefry (Not necessarily soon, but eventually), and essentially her future would be in Kings Landing anyway. In the book she wants to go the most because she wants to experience life at court and obviously has the hots for Joeffry. She’s very dreamy as you can see by her being completely oblivious to the fact that Jeoffry is a little prig, and she envisions court life as being marvelous and lavish.
Arya goes because they want her to experience court life, and maybe take to it and become a little more “Girlish”. As it portrays in the show she wants to do the things that boys do, and doesn’t like the things that girls are suppose to do. She might be a tomboy, but she’s still technically a royal lady who eventually will probably marry someone from a noble house (Just saying, if things went “normal”).
That could be considered book spoiler I guess, but the series has advanced beyond where these things are explained in the books, so I figure it’s safe to post them.
—–
Also, I’ve seen it asked many times “Why does Ned go?”
Simply, although Robert asked him to go, you don’t just say NO to your king. If you recall in the first episode he actually did initially decline. Ultimately though, he is loyal to Robert, and they decide it will be a positive thing for the girls to go to court. Besides, Robert really won’t let him say no. I’m sure there was more in the book but it’s been so long that I can’t remember the exact reasons he decides to go, but just as he struggled with the idea in the first episode, it was not an easy decision for him to make.
I think in the book Caetlyn was less upset about him leaving than she is in the movie, but maybe I just remember it wrong. I do know her primary motivation for remaining behind was to care for Brandon.
The show actually flips the decision a bit. In the books, Ned is initially very reluctant, but Catelyn pushes him more to go, because she perceives it would be a bad thing politically if he were to say no. She spells out her fears that Robert would become suspicious of Ned’s loyalty if he were to refuse. Her belief he should go doubles once they receive the message from Cat’s sister.
I don’t care for the change that introduced into Catelyn’s character for the show.
Also i’ve seen posts saying how they tried to induce more sympathy for cersie. This is true but its not like cersie is never humanized in the books. in later books i believe the 4th book but it may be the third one. you finally start to see a different side of cersie and some of the reason behind everything shes done up to that point. Rather than have to fill in the blanks later they have decided to make her more sympathetic from the get go so the viewers can see that while she is a very ruthless player of the game of thrones she still has very valid and good reasons for everything she does( At least in her mind)
This is definitely spoilery, if unintentionally so. I’m nearly through reading the first book now and find it a pretty big spoiler to know that Cersei is still alive in the 4th book.
If I remember correctly, Arya was sent along in the hope that she would learn to be a little more lady-like in court. Catelyn stays to look after Bran and Rickon and Robb is Lord of Winterfell while his father is away (and his mother is around to help him out too). It makes perfect sense to me :-)
I see the Hand of the King being analogous to the President’s Chief of Staff. That position includes carrying out orders, sure. But it also implies supplying guidance, interpretation of directives, keeping sight of the big picture, a bit of persuasion when required, and a whole lot of decision making and delegation in its own right. Ned seems to think that being the Hand of the King means simply to blindly carry out the King’s dictums without question, however misguided or ill-advised, with no regard for his own instincts. I fear the consequences of this. In many ways Ned seems far too honorable to be thrust into such a political position. I realize that GoT universe takes place in a feudal society, not a democracy, but this role seems to strip Ned of his inherent “Ned-ness” (for lack of a better word), and I don’t think it’s a stretch to speculate that nothing good can come of it.
I spent time after viewing this episode thinking of scenarios in which Arya could use Joffrey as a pincushion for her spiffy new sword, and can only hope she gets to show off her skills soon (and that she survives the encounter).
I sure hope Nymeria runs back to Winterfell a-la-Lassie to alert the rest of the Stark clan that all is not well on the Kingsroad. Run, Nymeria, run!
The guy playing Jon Snow is awful and the story lags when he’s onscreen. I’m always amazed at these sorts of terrible casting decisions, knowing that the producers must have read the books beforehand. Out of all the young actors in the UK THIS is who they end up with, a lumpen, hobbity guy who can’t act and has no personality? His scenes with Dinklage on the road were painful – Dinklage is a master and his Tyrion is amazing, but he might as well have been talking to a tree stump. This casting is the only bad note in an otherwise well-cast series.
Completely disagree with you here. I feel like. Kit Harington is doing a fine job as Jon Snow. He’s a bastard, hated by the mother of his siblings and never truly belonging to any sort of family. No matter how smart, how noble, and how much he achieves he will always be a bastard in this world and his reserved performance has reflected that.
I disagree as well. Kit is doing a marvelous job. I think his acting is very subtle and he’s not lumpen or hobbity by any means (did you see the shaving scene from the last episode?!). The way he plays Jon does give me a working class/warrior type vibe, someone who is better with his hands than his mind. Maybe you’re reading that characterization as him being “dumb as a tree stump?” He has dreams of greatness (almost as bad as Sansa) that make him do stupid things (like taking vows of celibacy), so we’re watching him make mistakes. He’s clearly not ready to play the game of thrones by any means. Also, as far as who has “no personality” yet – that award has to go to Robb. So far.
We’ve seen a lot to characterize Jon: he’s a noob, he has dreams of honor, he wants to be something more but the class/marriage structure is in his way, he can’t wait to get out of the house as soon as possible (like all angsty teens), yet he knows his place in Winterfell and not one to rock the boat (shown in the direwolf scene), and his idealized world is crumbling as he realizes that his family never told him what the Wall was really like. Robb, on the other hand, is…? help me, I’m drawing a blank.