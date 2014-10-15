‘Game’ On: HBO will offer standalone streaming in 2015

Forget winter: HBO a la carte is coming.
At a Time Warner Inc. Investors Meeting today, HBO chairman Richard Plepler said that his company would offer a standalone streaming service at some point in 2015.
Noting that there are roughly ten million homes in America with broadband access but no cable service – a number expected to keep rising – Plepler said, “That is a large and growing opportunity that should no longer be left untapped. It is time to remove all barriers to those who want HBO. So, in 2015, we will launch a stand-alone, over-the-top, HBO service in the United States. We will work with our current partners. And, we will explore models with new partners. All in, there are 80 million homes that do not have HBO and we will use all means at our disposal to go after them.”
Plepler offered no details beyond that, nor did HBO corporate communications have any when I checked in with them. The idea is in an embryonic stage, but as something the company plans to do next year, it was something Plepler felt he should announce at the meeting.
The comment about working with HBO’s current partners is a reference to why HBO Go hasn’t, to this point, been made available a la carte. HBO’s business model is built on people subscribing, which in turn benefits the cable and satellite providers who are required in order to get HBO. If HBO becomes available away from your pricey Comcast or Cablevision package, then the service in turn becomes less valuable to those providers, and the price they pay HBO goes down.
So HBO has until now resisted the popular demand for a standalone version of HBO Go. Earlier this year, HBO made a deal with Amazon Prime to stream archival HBO shows like “The Sopranos” and “The Wire,” plus three-year-old (or more) seasons of most current HBO series – with some notable exceptions like “Game of Thrones.” That seemed an attempt to feed some of the demand for an unbundled version of HBO, but at some point, Plelpler and company decided to go for the full thing – which will, presumably, include the adventures of Daenerys, her dragons, and the other fun-loving “Thrones” characters.
I don’t know much about accounting (or even math), but I have to assume that HBO has projected the money they will make on this service, however it functions, will exceed whatever the company loses from cable subscriber fees.
It’s a brave new world, where more and more television content has become available without need of traditional television distribution. For a while, a standalone HBO was one of the great white whales of the cord-cutter movement. Now, it’s in sight.
What does everybody else think? Obviously, we have to wait on many details, but are you excited that you may not have to keep using your parents’/neighbor’s/cousin’s HBO Go login? If you’re a cable subscriber, would this make you more likely to cut the cord, or do you enjoy too much about the live TV experience (including live sports, the biggest of the white whales) to consider it yet?
UPDATE: Having thought and talked about the news some more over the last hour, I have some theories on what this service might look like.
First, note that nowhere in Plelpler’s brief remarks does he refer to HBO Go. That seems deliberate, and my guess is that this service, whatever it is, will not be identical to HBO Go, which offers not only all current shows (and allows you to watch some of them live if you’re away from your cable box and TV), but a voluminous library of HBO-owned series. (i.e., no “Larry Sanders Show” or “Dream On,” but just about everything HBO both owns the rights to and isn’t embarrassed of).
Second, HBO did just sign that big and presumably very lucrative Amazon deal earlier this year, which I imagine had some language regarding what would happen if HBO wanted to offer up its own a la carte service.
Third, Plelper does note a desire to talk with “our current partners” in the cable industry. Even if this will be a goldmine many years from now, it seriously jeopardizes HBO’s very lucrative current relationships with the cable and satellite industries. So they have to throw some kind of bone to the Comcasts of the world.
So my guess is that this service, whatever it’s called and however much it winds up costing, will not offer all the features of HBO Go, but some kind of compromise that tries to keep everyone mostly happy. Something like an inverse of the Amazon deal – only current series, and only the recent seasons of those series – might make sense, possibly with some limitation beyond that to discourage people from just canceling their cable subscription the day the service goes into effect. Some commenters below have already suggested the kind of delay Hulu has with some of its shows, where new episodes aren’t available until 8 days after they’ve aired via traditional means. You’re still getting access to the episodes for a theoretical fraction of the cost of cable+HBO, but you have to spend a week avoiding “Game of Thrones” spoilers.
There’s definitely a chance it could be a fully-featured version of HBO Go under another name, but given all the players involved, I’m guessing not. Right now, all we have are Plelper’s words above.
Cable tv is undoubtedly the biggest expense that we largely don’t use. Think of all the channels we pay for and never watch. ESPN says they won’t go that route, but if they do, TW, Comcast, and the dish companies will need a new plan.
ESPN is a large reason why our cable bills are as high as they are
@JohnnyB — Yes. Forget about “Stand Alone HBO,” I want “ESPN-less Cable.”
I still haven’t cut the cable, since certain cable networks like Comedy Central and FX either don’t have apps on any of my gaming consoles or only work if you have a cable subsription. Maybe now that HBO’s offering a stand-alone solution, others will follow suit. I’m sick of paying $100 and only watching about 10 networks…
10 networks is actually a lot, and depending on which networks, and which shows you could actually end up paying more if the industry switched to an a la carte model. Much more, if you watch any sports at all.
Yeah, people really haven’t done the math on this but ultimately a la carte standalone services will all charge some monthly fee that when you add it up, will probably still be quite expensive. The current system is burdensome, offers few options, and is ultimately expensive but it’s not as though these cable networks will suddenly start giving their content away for a $1 a month on their own.
I do not have cable. Comedy Central puts most of what I want to watch on Hulu (caveat, I have Hulu Plus, idk what the delay for The Daily Show/Colbert/Key & Peele, etc. is if you don’t).
The lack of FX and AMC is burdensome, but I get ITunes season passes to most of the shows I want. I am happy to pay $20 once for a season of ‘The Americans,’ rather than $100 a month to watch the same.
I don’t watch sports, so that’s not a consideration for me (to me this is the only compelling reason to subscribe to cable now).
HBO is really the only thing I’m lacking in. Perhaps not for much longer!
I’ll add that, while streaming subscriptions do add up, if I decide I want to stop Netflix or Hulu’s pay service, it takes me two minutes to cancel. I am not bound in some bizarre indentured servitude contract that requires a conversation with the slaves of the Devil himself to escape from.
As long as they bring it in at a reasonable price (see: NOT what they do with their DVD/Blu-Ray sets), I’m all-in.
What is reasonable? It costs $15-20 from the cable provider.
Moving away from the cable carriers probably means they get a bigger share of the subscription revenue, but similarly HBO’s costs will go up – and they’ll need to cut a worse deal with the cable companies for traditional subscriptions.
This could even just be the start of renegotiation with the cable companies.
I would be fine with $15-20 per month additional. Right now I have internet-only from Google Fiber @ $70/mo. Adding TV and HBO under the current plan would tack another $90/mo ($160/mo total). So to me, $15-20/mo is extremely reasonable.
Good luck keeping THAT from crashing during peak use times.
Didn’t Pleper say in January that HBO wasn’t overly concerned with subscribers sharing their log-in info with non-subscribers as it helped create new fans who would be likely to pay down the road for their service?
Perhaps that comment foreshadowed today’s announcement. If they put tighter restrictions about how many devices can share log-in info (ala Netflix) they may have many new subscribers soon who are already hooked on their product.
One issue, small at the moment but growing, is the use of apps like Popcorn Time and Moviebox. Since they post TV shows moments after they air there could be some who question a monthly subscriber fee for HBO’s service. I’m by no means advocating for piracy, just saying that these apps and BitTorrents in general could be a serious annoyance (or worse) for companies like HBO down the road.
They’re being pretty light on details, but it seems pretty clear that they’re not making HBO Go available to non-subscribers but rather creating a new service altogether.
My best guess is that it’ll only offer stuff that’s aired recently. That way HBO Go will still have value for it’s vast library.
I’m curious what you’d think is “recent.” Prime already has most of their back catalog for TV (Wire, Sopranos, Treme, part of True Blood, etc). If by recent you mean they wouldn’t air the current season of something like GoT or Girls, but they would air everything previous to that, I think they’d have a home run on their hands. A large portion of cable-cutters are already used to the one-season-behind way of watching shows.
I’d envision something like the current season will be available as it airs and remain available until the next season starts airing.
So if it were available today, you’d only be able to watch season 4 of Game Of Thrones. And season 4 would disappear from the service on the season 5 premiere airs.
The only reason we got cable was for HBO (and, to be honest, other than catching up with some of the shows we love, it’s hard to justify that expense). Once this happens, the only thing tying me to cable would be Simpsonsworld (if it’s ever available).
What’s so underrated about this is that a cable provider (Time Warner) owns HBO. So essentially a Cable Company is the catalyst for this move. Maybe they also factored in how much this would weaken their competetion (such as Comcast)
Time Warner is not part of the same company as Time Warner Cable. And Time Warner Cable is currently being bought by Comcast with the approval of about 99% of both companies’ shareholders, so weakening Comcast would make no sense.
Exactly why the FCC should have blocked the NBCU-Comcast merger. It forces content providers to be beholden to the archaic cable model. If I were the FCC I would require HBO to be spun off from Time Warner, and NBCU to be spun off from Comcast, before I would approve the pending Comcast-Time Warner merger. It’s not good for consumers that content providers and content distributors are owned by the same conglomerate … it stifles innovation.
When I see these things I think what I always think:
Please be in Canada.
(The answer is always no)
HBO itself isn’t in Canada. It licenses the name to Bell Media and Corus for use as part of their TMN and Movie Central packages respectively.
Bell (through Bell TV) and Corus (through its parent Shaw) each have a stake in the current cable channel arrangements. But they are also content providers, each sell broadband service, and they are each facing competition from services such as Netflix, so they might be inclined to follow suit if the new model proves successful in the U.S. The danger will be that Bell will somehow want to tie any “stand alone” service to its cell phone service.
Blame your law makers for forcing quotas of Canadian produced programing on the channels up there.
Cancon rules have nothing to do with this issue.
I believe they were toying with a service that would bring in shows/movies from all of their corporate siblings. My guess is premium HBO content would show up after some sort of window, probably sometime after the blu-ray and iTunes availability.
In terms of scripted programing, I watch pretty much all of my shows either online or on-demand rather than live on TV. The primary exception was the popular HBO programs, because trying to watch Game of Thrones or True Detective live on HBO Go was a nightmare last year. I usually had to wait for traffic to die down or spend an hour dealing with constant screens and staring at the flat circle of death. If HBO were to create a stand-alone streaming service I would be highly interested – but I would hope that they would take steps to ensure that the system could handle massive traffic surges before it launched. They seemed to view HBO Go’s highly-publicized crashes during the True Detective finale and the Game of Thrones premiere last year as a peculiar point of pride (much like Game of Thrones’ status as the most pirated show in the world). That’s all well and good when HBO Go is an addition to the primary service, but if it’s truly going to stand on its own, then it should be able to handle the demand.
Having said all that, it’s probably a moot point in my case, because live sports continue to be the primary reason that I continue to pay for my cable package. Even though I have Comcast and not DirecTV (so I don’t get NFL Sunday Ticket), I enjoy having access to MNF, multiple college football games on Saturday, the Premier League, and the NBA games on ESPN and TNT. In recent years, more games have been made available on streaming applications like WatchESPN and NBC Sports Live Extra, but the lagtime, the inevitable drops in coverage, and the smaller screen unfortunately tend to detract from the experience of watching games. Until such issues are resolved (which they aren’t likely to be any time soon), Comcast is probably going to get to continue cashing my checks.
I wonder if HBO is going to create original content for HBOGo to challenge Netflix.
Also, at this point the US government should create a streaming annex of the library of congress to archive classic television.
Most likely, they will follow the Hulu Plus model.
Shows won’t be available until the day after, or possibly even a week after airing.
And the week after airing is more likely because it will allow HBO to protect their thieving cable partners by making it cache to have “seen it live” and not “live +7,” meaning the people who subscribe to HBO Plus, or whatever they call it, will always be a week behind the 8-ball.
Still, though, this is a brilliant idea that is about 2 years late at this point.
To be honest, I’m more interested in Dish’s unboxed-cable service, which will allow you to have ESPN, FX, and all of the channels put on only the premium tiers for about $30 a month, watching everything live over broadband on an app for your XBoxOne, PS4, WiiU, SmartTV, Roku, Apple TV, etc.
If HBO is included in that, I won’t need this HBO Plus thing.
HistoryOfMatt – what is this “Dish unboxed cable service” of which you speak?
Hi Robin,
You can find some info here, and there’s more you can find through similar searches:
[www.bloomberg.com]
Fascinating. Thanks for the link. The ESPN piece of this is huge.
I absolutely love this. I have 300 channels with my cable, but I only have about 50 that I even surf to check them, and about 20-25 regular channels that get usage. 80 percent of them are for sports, too. If I can pay even slightly less, but just get ESPN, Fox Sports, etc. and the channels I need through some other a la carte way, that would be outstanding. I don’t watch HBO, but I love this news.
I don’t think you would save as much as you think you are. ESPN is already the largest share of your bill. If cable would go to an a la carte style system people who don’t watch sports would drop ESPN as quick as possible driving up the cost for those who do like yourself
Ha! That’s hilarious. “Just” getting ESPN and other sports networks would probably double your bill if you lost the subsidy of those of us who don’t want them and were no longer forced to foot the carriage fees for them.
What would truly revolutionize things is if the sports leagues would allow us to purchase season subscriptions with no blackouts of our local teams, and if the NFL would allow us to stream at all. At that point you don’t need ESPN or NBCSports or FoxSports. But I suspect that is still an extremely long way off since the leagues make most of their profits off of the ridiculous TV contracts.
The people screaming for ala carte seem to think it would be a simple “every channel is the same low price, so I can pick what I want and save a lot” model (I’ve seen some people say it should be as low as $0.25 / channel!). A more realistic (from the cable company’s POV) setup is this:
First channel (no matter what it is) – $50 / month
(this would cover all infrastructure, service and administrative costs)
Second channel – $25 / month
Next three – $10 / month each
Next five – $5 / month each
Every other channel – $1-2 / month
So a ten-channel package is $130 / month, with additional channels fairly cheap. Maybe they offer a package deal, where you can get multiple channels at a discount – we could call that, perhaps, a “bundle”!
Asking corporate America to give up profit in the name of consumer benefit? I think we know what the likelihood of THAT is!
Of course those same cable companies are the primary means people have to stream an internet based HBO so they, the Cable companies, still have HBO in their pocket if they want it.
That’s true. However, based on my recent experience with Comcast and how much they willing to reduce my bill if only I would start getting cableTV in addition to my cable internet service, I have to believe that in the long run they make all of their money on the TV side.
Providing bandwidth that is adequate to stream TV is expensive and the more people who hop off the cableTV train and start watching cable shows exclusively through streaming, the higher operating cost to the cable companies, especially as the network is constantly overwhelmed by too many people on at once. I honestly don’t think the current broadband infrastructure can handle that kind of mass switch, as the crashing of HBOGo’s servers for GoT illustrates.
The cable providers don’t make money on TV. Basically all the profits come from business accounts and home phone with a tiny bit from home internet.
They extorted money from Netflix; if this takes off they will do the same to HBO.
If they make no money on TV, why do they push it so hard? I’ve had cable internet for 10 years with Comcast and I pay pretty good money for it. I had to contact them over a modem issue recently and they quite literally begged me to add TV to my internet and if I did that, they’d cut my monthly bill by $20. So I’d have the same internet speed (which is high), plus cableTV sans HBO for $20 less? How is that profitable, when I’m already a customer, I wasn’t threatening to leave (I just needed a new internet modem) and I had to argue, repeatedly, that no, I don’t want cable TV. If they make no money on the TV side, it makes no sense that they’d try to get an already satisfied customer to add a service that they will make no profit on.
Because “they” are Comcast, atypical for being not just the largest, most powerful cable services provider, but also an owner of content through NBCUniversal. A simple web search will pull up many examples of cable companies that aren’t Comcast getting out of the TV business altogether.
Amazon almost certainly has something in its deal with HBO that says AMZ gets to be the exclusive streaming provider for HBO’s catalog, so the deal is most likely going to include current episodes/movies only.
Perhaps there could be some contractual loophole that HBO’s lawyers could wiggle through, but I doubt they would want to piss off Amazon. (Ask Hachette how that’s working out.)
Also, big open question as to whether “Stand Alone HBO Go” would be able to provide the new-ish Hollywood films that HBO is showing.
I highly doubt this new online HBO service will be showing the third party films which are aired on their network. They would have to re-license and pay additional fees for that to happen and, quite frankly, I don’t think most people care for thse movies which have already been out on home video and Redbox many months prior anyway.
People want HBO for their original programming.
About time. I’ve been stealing American telly for years. If I really like it I send the showrunner a thankyou note and a bottle of whisky, but this is clearly not a scaleable system.
On second glance it says this will just be in America. So I guess I keep stealing it? Weird choice by HBO but okay.
“If I really like it I send the showrunner a thankyou note and a bottle of whisky, but this is clearly not a scaleable system.”
Comment of the Night.
Do you vary the brand based upon how much you like the show? Vince Gilligan gets a bottle of Glenfiddich 1937, while Michael Patrick King gets a plastic box of “Ol’ Rotgut”?
They are going to charge $30-40 per month. No way does someone pay that for delayed airing and no past seasons. In fact, they need to give people something they are not getting with HBO Go – live shows.
How do you know how much they are going to charge? Few if any would pay that kind of money for HBO. That’s half a cable bill.
Are they stupid?
No one makes money online with content. Netflix has had about 4 Q ever of profits in streaming and their costs are about to skyrocket. Amazon Prime is no where close to profitable. Hulu claims to be profitable but they tried to sell themselves 3 times and 3 times no bidders. WWE network is a bomb. All these music streaming services lose money and there is basically no one that thinks they will ever be profitable. iTunes is the big success story and it has horrible margins. The online subscription services have horrendous turnover rates that makes HBO cable turnover rate look stable.
Now if they would only move EPL soccer, in market baseball, and the news to streaming services… Then cable will be useless. (Almost already is.)
I probably won’t cut the chord, at least not in the immediate future, but things like this should help force cable to be more competitive in pricing and how it treats consumers, right? Or will it just treat its continuing customers as people they know won’t leave?
Blame the customer. The consumer side of these cable companies don’t make money. And like Walmart when you have small or no margins something has to give and that is going to be customer service.
If you want awesome service get a business plan. But, it cost much more to cover the higher cost of domestic staff. Having more reps then projections nearly all the time. More expensive training.
I think as long as the cable company has a virtual monopoly on the service in each area they’ll continue to provide crappy service. And since the little competition they have (Uverse, satellite) also has crappy customer service they’ve got no incentive to improve.
The FCC dropped the ball on this when they declined to treat broadband cable as a regulated utility like telephone, requiring the giants to rent space on their lines to other providers. Until this changes, there is very little chance of improvement in service or costs.
the second cable in threatened they’ll give internet away for free or very cheap as long as you pay for a cable subscription. that will be the end of the cable cutting fad while ensuring cables vitality for years to come.
Its the reverse. They will give you tv for cheap when you are paying for the internet.
I live in Canada so it doesn’t really effect me that much. That said I have two worries about this.
First off like others have mentioned if the cable companies see that their revenue from cable subscriptions are going down but internet use is going up, they are probably going to raise internet rates to make up for the lost revenue.
Secondly if HBO does this are all the other cable channels going to follow suit (Showtime)? I mean sure it is great to be able to cut cable, but having to pay a bunch of different subscription fees (netflix, amazon, hulu, HBO, Showtime) it would be kind of a pain in the ass.
One of the very few things I like about the HBO-Comcast deal is that I can watch shows like Game of Thrones at the same time they air live through my computer. It’s nice because I don’t have an HD box, but it streams in high quality. Also, ad-free programs stream in better quality than the programs with ads.
That said, I hope the standalone service will be like Netflix, in that you can sign up or cancel at any time. And hopefully there’s no delay in making current content available online immediately. Otherwise, I’m better off just buying through Comcast.
If HBO is going to offer a new online service which only offers the current seasons of shows, how do they expect to attract people who are only caught up on one or two of their programming choices?
In other words, if I am just a Game of Thrones fan, or a True Detective fan, then why would I care about the other shows which I can suddenly only come in on midstream? I would not be interested in watching the latest season of Veep or Boardwalk Empire when I haven’t seen the earlier episodes.
In essence, going off of that model, they are now asking a large segment of their potential new customer base to essentially pay $15-$20 a month to keep up with the one or two series they had been following up to that point.
I love Game of Thrones, but I don’t know if I love it enough to essentially pay $60 for a season, and that’s before the buying of the same-season blu-ray set a year later.
Add in the talk of delayed episodes (a day, I get…but a week?!), along with no back catalog of episodes, and I think this will be a harder sell out of the gate than HBO may be expecting.
That’s my thinking as well. I would be totally fine with the week delay on an episode but unless I could gain access to the past episodes of series that are NOT on Amazon Prime already there would absolutely no incentive for me to pay for an HBO app.
What makes you think they will limit it to current seasons only? No one has said that. They are currently offering HBOGO for no additional cost above their cable subscription fee, which is not limited to current seasons only. They are not going to charge anywhere close to $60 a month … why would the need to? DVD/Bluray sales are a wave of the past. I’m sure it was a nice business for them in the past, but they can’t base current pricing on old distribution models.
Cable exists strictly for sports now. And that is why the bill is so high.
Maybe I’m missing something, but I don’t see what HBO loses from people cancelling cable subscriptions (unless by HBO, you mean Time Warner). Aren’t the cable companies currently taking a cut of the subscription fees consumers are paying? If there is no intermediary cable company to worry about, HBO can charge the same fee to people who want to subscribe to a streaming service and pocket all the revenue, instead of sharing it with the cable companies. Seems like a no brainer to me. It’s not like the cable companies are going to refuse to offer HBO anytime soon.
HBO is a loss leader for cable…it gets people to subscribe to cable