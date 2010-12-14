Golden Globes 2011: Analyzing the TV nominations

All you need to know about the TV nominations for the Golden Globes – both for this year and in general – can be found in two names on the list of nominees for best actress in a drama series:
In one corner, we have Piper Perabo. And in another, we have Katey Sagal.
The nomination of “Covert Affairs” star Perabo sums up how ridiculous it is that anyone try to take the Golden Globes seriously as an arbiter of what’s best on television. (I’ll leave it to my colleague Greg Ellwood to, in a little while, dissect all that’s wrong with the movie side of things.) It’s not that she’s bad – if anything, I probably stuck with “Covert Affairs” longer than I otherwise might have because of her likability in the role – but that it’s a fairly lightweight performance on a lightweight show. And she got the nomination because the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have always had a thing for attractive young-ish actresses. See also previous Globes wins for Anna Paquin, Jennifer Garner and Keri Russell; not all necessarily egregious, but all predicated on the HFPA wanting to vote for the hot young talent. Sometimes that can mean actual physical attractiveness, and sometimes that can mean something new with a lot of buzz and/or quality, and on occasion (Garner), it can mean both.
The nomination of “Sons of Anarchy” co-star Sagal, on the other hand, is a reminder that the wackiness of the HFPA can also lead to pleasant surprises in addition to head-scratching ones. Yes, Sagal should have been nominated – not just by the Globes, but by the Emmys, the SAG Awards and every other notable TV award out there – a year ago, when her character had a much stronger overall arc than in this messy third season of “Sons.” But the arc with Hal Holbrook as her dad was pretty classic, well-executed, beautifully-performed awards show bait (even if it had nothing to do with the rest of the season), and I still assume Emmy voters will find the motorcycle club milieu of “Sons” to be beneath them.
So while the Globes should never be taken as a barometer of the best work on television, they’re much less predictable than the Emmys or the SAG Awards, and every now and then, almost by accident, the HFPA can bestow a nomination or three to a show or performer who’s been unjustly ignored elsewhere.
Beyond those two drama actress choices, the Globes TV nods were a mix of the inevitable and the strange, like always. Here’s the whole list of nominees (movies & TV), and here’s my take on each of the categories.
DRAMA SERIES: “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO), “Dexter” (SHO), “The Good Wife” (CBS), “Mad Men” (AMC), “The Walking Dead” (AMC)
Not surprised to see “Boardwalk” here, not just because it was great, but because it’s the kind of expensive, movie-pedigreed (Scorsese!) production the HFPA tends to be attracted to. (For similar reasons, expect a ton of nominations for Dustin Hoffman, Nick Nolte and company from “Luck” a year from now.) The movie pedigree (Darabont!) obviously also helped “The Walking Dead,” as did both its recentness and its commercial success. Again, the HFPA loves to be in on all that’s hot and current when they can – even if that means promoting the zombie show ahead of its far, far super channel-mate “Breaking Bad.”
(And no, I’m not outraged “Terriers” got ignored, because it’s not an awards show type of show, and it’s sure as hell not a Golden Globes type of show. Too sloppy, too underdoggy, too canceled.)
COMEDY SERIES: “30 Rock” (NBC), “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS), “The Big C” (SHO), “Glee” (FOX), “Modern Family” (ABC), “Nurse Jackie” (SHO)
No big shocks there. I didn’t like “Nurse Jackie” season 2 and gave up on “The Big C” out of frustration midway through the season, but the HFPA loves Edie Falco and Laura Linney comes from the cinema, and these types of cable dramedies generally play well to this crowd. (Though by far my favorite of the Showtime dramedies, “United States of Tara,” wasn’t nominated here.) Many of my favorite comedies – “Parks and Recreation,” “Community,” “Louie,” “Party Down” – were ignored, but all exist below the radar of this group. (The two NBC shows are low-rated – and “Parks and Rec” has been gone forever – “Party Down” microscopically-rated, “Louie” raunchy and sad and middle-aged, etc.)
DRAMA ACTRESS: Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife”), Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men”), Piper Perabo (“Covert Affairs”), Katey Sagal (“Sons of Anarchy”), Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”)
I talked about Sagal and Perabo above, and their nominations knocked out some other awards show regulars like Glenn Close, Mariska Hargitay and Paquin. Also, Moss had more of a lead role on “Mad Men” this year and was nominated accordingly, whereas January Jones – who was nominated for lead last year and had her screentime cut way back this season – didn’t get a nod at all.
DRAMA ACTOR: Steve Buscemi (“Boardwalk Empire”), Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Michael C. Hall (“Dexter”), Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Hugh Laurie (“House”)
An incredibly tough field – which finally added the brilliant Cranston after ignoring him for two years – leaves no room for former winner Gabriel Byrne of “In Treatment,” nor Bill Paxton (who was nominated for the three previous seasons of “Big Love”), nor Matthew Fox for the final season of “Lost.” (“Lost” was shut out entirely, which suggests the HFPA either forgot about a season that ended so long ago, and/or weren’t pleased that their theory about the sideways universe was incorrect.) And since Hoffman is all but a lock for a nomination a year from now, one of these people shouldn’t get too comfortable in the category.
COMEDY ACTRESS: Toni Collette (“United States of Tara”), Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie”), Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), Laura Linney (“The Big C”), Lea Michele (“Glee”)
Linney bumps last year’s nominee Courteney Cox from “Cougar Town,” but otherwise the HFPA shows a willingness to be just as repetitive as the TV Academy is with the Emmys.
COMEDY ACTOR: Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock”), Steve Carell (“The Office”), Thomas Jane (“Hung”), Matthew Morrison (“Glee”), Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”)
On the downside, Morrison is still there from last year. (So is Jane, but I gave up on “Hung” season two so quickly that I can’t really comment on how he was; in general, he wasn’t my problem with that show.) On the upside, the HFPA finally becomes aware of Parsons, and in the process bumps David Duchovny from “Californication.” Double yay! (UPDATE: As a reader pointed out, no “Californication” aired in 2010. So much for HFPA progress.)
THE MOVIES/MINI-SERIES CATEGORIES: Not going to run down the full nominees list for what’s an increasingly marginalized genre, in which so few quality examples of each are produced every year that it’s more amusing than horrifying to see that Jennifer Love Hewitt got a nomination for playing a hooker in Lifetime’s “The Client List.” And in an example of the HFPA using the foreign biases for good rather than evil, Idris Elba from “Luther” got nominated for a chance to lose to “You Don’t Know Jack” star Al Pacino.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Hope Davis (“The Special Relationship”), Jane Lynch (“Glee”), Kelly Macdonald (“Boardwalk Empire”), Julia Stiles (“Dexter”), Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”
SUPPORTING ACTOR: Scott Caan (“Hawaii Five-0”), Chris Colfer (“Glee”), Chris Noth (“The Good Wife”), Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family), David Strathairn (“Temple Grandin”)
Because the Globes don’t really care about TV, they mash up the supporting actor awards from drama, comedy and movies/minis into a pair of combined categories that are all but impossible to judge, or even to complain about snubs. Yes, Aaron Paul from “Breaking Bad” was one of many fantastic supporting actors from different genres who didn’t get nominated, but how do you squeeze all the good ones into five spots? How do you judge Stonestreet’s silly “Modern Family” work against Strathairn as Claire Danes’ kind and serious mentor?
Caan’s nomination is kind of strange but not surprising. He’s by far the best thing about “Hawaii Five-0,” and if the part’s not particularly deep, he’s also the son of a beloved Hollywood star who was himself a four-time Globe nominee (including a 1966 nod for Most Promising Newcomer (Male), which James Caan lost to some guy named Redford, apparently).
So what do y’all think? Which nomination was strangest/most entertaining for you? The Globes aren’t worth getting outraged about. The HFPA is a weird group that somehow has a ton of influence on the movie side because of where their awards are situated on the calendar, but their TV nominations are really a sideshow, and should be treated as such.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Enter HitFix’s inaugural Golden Globes Awards Pool – make your picks and you could win a Flip Ultra HD!
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Wow, Californication is still on?!
Yeah, and it’s great!
Californication, Season Four Premier: SUNDAY JANUARY 9TH AT 9PM ET/PT
Shocked that James Badge Dale and other members of “The Pacific” didn’t get recognized
The HFPA has no idea who James Badge Dale is. They like big names and/or hot stars.
Agaain: The Pacific was not particularly well acted!
Jonnybon – you considered The Pacific poorly acted?
Not “poorly.” But it wasn’t award-worthy acting, no.
It’s weird, because after The Pacific and Rubicon, I will pretty much watch anything James Badge Dale will be in.
I think I’m way more annoyed about the best comedy nominations over the best drama noms. I don’t think all of the nominees deserved a nomination for drama, but there’s at least a couple I think I’ll be happy with winning. But for comedy, for this year, yeeesh, there’s really not one nomination in the whole list I think deserves the win. And there are at least 4 other comedies I’d love to see win – only they’re not nominated.
And I always hate the fact that the female actor categories are almost always deemed ‘weak’ compared to the male noms – when most of the time it’s because they always overlook the better performances (and I thought this year had a lot of great performances from female actors this year, and except for Moss and Sagal (for last year, at least), NONE of who got nominated) and never nominate them. It’s really, really, annoying.
And even on a most shallow level, given the criteria of “young-ish attractive actors” (or on the flip side, successful movie actors) that female actors seem to have to have in order to get nominated, I don’t understand why Anna Torv, who’s younger, more attractive (though I suppose that’s a subjective thing), and acted her ass off in this season of Fringe, isn’t nominated over Piper Perabo.
Any idea if Sherlock was eligible or was it stuck in limbo somewhere between series and miniseries? I thought it was one of the best things on tv this past year.
Also, I watched all of the Big C, and can unequivocally testify that the C does not stand for comedy.
“Also, I watched all of the Big C, and can unequivocally testify that the C does not stand for comedy.”
Cosign. In fact, I think the C stands for Crapfest. God, I hated that show.
A show needs six episodes to qualify for series. I guess if Luther counts as a mini-series, Sherlock does too.
Piper Perabo’s by far the most confusing on the TV side. I gave up on Covert Affairs after three episodes, mainly because I found it to be like Alias but without any of the interesting bits. I’d complain about four Glee acting nods, but I’ll admit I’m not that show’s demo.
Actually I think Scot Can’s nod is equally confusing. I mean ewww. Just ewww. At least Piper is cute.
Elba’s nomination is an odd one, considering Luther isn’t actually a mini-series.
Well, it was. But then they decided they were going to make more.
Bummed about January Jones snub. She was brilliant even in her reduced role this season.
Yeah the lack of community, parks and rec and justified is pretty disappointing. Least Boardwalk Empire was nominated, hoping that show cleans up. Actually miffed they didn’t get a supporting nod for Michael Pitt
True. Community and parks and rec are far and away the best and funniest comedies this year. Also, Boardwalk supporting actors’ snub is an outrage.
Agreed about the omission of Pitt for best supporting actor.
They didn’t bump Duchovny. Californication didn’t air in 2010 so he wasn’t eligible. I would expect a nomination again next year (I do actually think he deserves the noms). The biggest snub was Community. It should have been in best series over Glee. Glee deserved t owin last year (the first half of the first season was amazing), but for the year of 2010 (which is the second half of the 1st season and the fist half of the 2nd season) glee has been bad. It has not been a top 5 comedy show (not even top 10). But you put it best, these awards aren’t to be taken seriously. They’re only goal is ratings.
Thanks, Jamie. I’ve set up my life to ignore Californication as much as possible, so I had forgotten it didn’t air this year. Fixed.
Haha….exactly. I’ve never hated a show more than Californication. I don’t even know anybody that watches it!
Why does everyone hate that show?
Why do you hate Californication Alan? I’m not trying to be a smart ass; i’m seriously asking.
I find the show, and Duchovny’s character, to be insufferably smug and narcissistic. Back when I still watched it, they were constantly putting Hank into situations where he was clearly supposed to be the awesomest guy in the room and everyone else was an asshole, and I mainly wanted to punch him in the face, even if his opponent was also being a jerk.
And don’t forget the insufferably bemused expression. He also speaks as if he has a mouth full of marbles. I think that he is too lazy to ennunciate
Well, anyone willing to recognize Katey Sagal for her work on Sons of Anarchy, even if as you said, its a year late, is ok in my book, no matter how sketchy some of the other nominations are.
Alan, is the fact that Moss submitted herself as lead for this season of Mad Men for the Globes also an indication that she will do so for the Emmys? I hope that is the case because I loved Kelly MacDonald on Boardwalk but kind of assumed she’d lose out to Moss on the back of Moss having the best submission episode possible even though I think MacDonald was probably better overall. If it happens this way, I’d be much happier as they both might be able to win(since as you said, the Emmys tend to turn their noses up at Sons of Anarchy).
The problem is that best actress isn’t a legacy award, and both this season of SOA, as well as Segal’s role in it, was a pale comparison to the previous seasons. I feel like I’m on crazy pills with everyone so impressed with her work.
Piber Perabo? As likable as she is – she should not even be considered for this role. And Jonny Depp twice? Come on. Alice was a huge sellout. And the tourist is just BAD with capital B. I understand why Depp and Jolie made the film: big paycheck and nice location. But neither of them deserve nominations this year. The HFPA is somethimes so ridiculously wrong, it’s funny again. No wonder they have never heard of Rubicon or Terriers…
Um…I like The Tourist. It was fun fluff and great eye-candy all around.
Oh, come on. The Tourist is utter trash.
Maybe Piper is this year’s Charo? As for Depp and Jolie getting noms, they are for the Comedy category, which I don’t think the HFPA even takes seriously. Maybe they found their performances laughably bad?
I cannot stand that they mix the Best Supporting Actor/Actresses for drama, comedy and mini-series together. It drives me NUTS. It’s baffling to me how they can think that’s reasonable, to combine all of those actors from different types of projects into one category. I wish they would change that, I really really do. So many talented supporting actors get the shaft because the award tends to go straight to the dramatic mini-series actor. You just can’t compete with that. It sucks.
I don’t watch any of those nominated comedies. The kind of comedies I like best are the kind that never seem to get nominated (Eastbound & Down, Archer). And you were right about Party Down. I’m in the middle of season 2 right now and it’s awesome.
OMG KATEY SAGAL!! Well deserved!
I’m glad Gabriel Byrne wasn’t nominated this year. I loved In Treatment season 3, but he was phoning it in this time around. He frequently looked irritated or impatient with his patients when his character wasn’t supposed to and his hesitant line delivery made his dialogue seem more cliched than it may have looked on the page. But the nominees for this category are pretty great: Buscemi, Cranston, Hamm. Tim Olyphant and James Badge Dale deserved a nomination.
They’re missing so many obvious contenders in the Supporting Actor/Actress categories. No Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Aaron Paul, Michael Pitt, Michael Shannon, Irrfan Khan, Dane DeHaan, Amy Ryan, Terry O’Quinn or Michael Emerson? This is the ten they ended up with? At least they got Kelly MacDonald.
It’s absolute insanity that Katey Segal could be a favorite to win best actress, yet Gabriel Byrne isn’t even nominated in the best actor category. I guess the implication is that there still aren’t that many great roles for women.
If Dianne Wiest had taken over Byrne’s role this season on In Treatment, I have to think she’d have been a shoe-in.
You’re right, Alan, the Golden Globes are always a weird mash up of the tried-and-true and the hot new things. My only problem is that Best Comedy gets six nominees, whereas Best Drama only gets five. Why is that?
Where’s Michael Pitt on the nominations list? I’m pissed!
I refuse to discredit them completely, because a Golden Globe was all Ian McShane ever really won for his role on Deadwood. Plus, they gave one to Gabriel Byrne!
Ahh, who am I kidding? They’re ridiculous.
Breaking Bad wasn’t snubbed because of Walking Dead. That totally deserved the spot (if you accept that Sons of Anarchy has no chance becvause o the milieu and Kurt Sutter). The ridiculusl overrated Good Wife shouldn’t be there.
Did David Duchovny bang Alan’s wife or why the hate? He is amazing as Hank Moody..so is the show and most other (showtime and HBO) half hour dramedies. That the globes gives them some love is one their best works.
I can’t understand how anyone can honestly think that Jim Parsons is a better actor than David Duchovny or Thomas Jane. It’s a nomination for best ACTOR in a comedy series NOT funniest actor.
Similiar things could be said about Mary Louise Parker, Edie Falco and Laura Linney compared to Tina Fey (I like her too, but she is a can’t ACT for shit)or Lea Michelle.
hmm i really should proofread before sending my comment..and buy a new keyboard.
This list is flat out embarrassing. How was Michael Pitt not even nominated? He arguably gives the best Supporting Acting performance. Speaking of supporting acting performances, Aaron Paul wasn’t even nominated? Seriously? How in the world is Kelly Macdonald a Supporting Actress? Man, is this bad.
Agreed about Kelly MacDonald. Especially in the context of the (sadly) limited competition in her field.
Alan, Do you really mean the TV nominations are a sideshow, which is practically like calling it a freakshow, or do you mean it’s something of a sideline to the HFPA? And I guess you don’t have any colleagues or friends in the HFPA?!
Lots of things to hate in the nominee list. Here’s one: Matthew Morrison gets a nomination for comedy?! I would have put Ed O’Neill there instead. But I guess he’s too old for HFPA? Did they ever give any awards to him or to Married with Children?
I mean the HFPA doesn’t care about the TV nominations. It’s a movie awards show that has a TV component weirdly grafted on.
I haven’t seen Piper Perabo in “Covert Affairs,” but I’ve long thought that the chief TV critic blind spot is in habitually selecting – and complaining about snubs of – Actors In Great TV Shows. 90 percent of the time, the candidates critics champion – and this goes for the Emmys too – are part of a laundry list of actors either featured in Best Comedy/Drama lists, or are in series that are close to that level. (How many times have I heard, “You could fill this ENTIRE supporting actor category with actors from X series?”)
There’s no reason that should be true, though – and Katey Sagal (as well as her “Married with Children” co-star Ed O’Neill) would seem to perfectly illustrate this, no? Did she discover acting chops in the last three years alone? And why Season 3 but not Season 2? That would seem to be the fault of the writers, not her – again, a symptom of thinking the quality of the show, or of her character’s arc, first.
Meant Season 2 when I said Season 3, and vice-versa.
I think that you’re taking it too far the other way towards putting all the impetus on the writing. It’s not that Katey Sagal was a bad actress on Married with Children, it’s just that she didn’t have to display the same range of emotions that she’s had to show on SoA, it’s a completely different part, and actors tend to rise and fall to some extent based on the material they are given, so of course actors on good TV shows will generally perform better if they are capable of a good performance, which Sagal most certainly is and has shown through her entire arc in Season 2 and her arc with her father and her struggle with Jax’s deal with Stahl in Season 3.
For another example, Bryan Cranston was always a good actor on a lesser show like Malcolm in the Middle, but he wasn’t asked to give the complex performance that he was tasked with on Breaking Bad and that is why he gets awards now, and didn’t get them for Malcolm.
Sure, many times people get nominated based on writing and the quality of the show(*cough* 5 Emmy noms for Jerry Seinfeld *cough*) but generally speaking talented actors on good shows act better, because they are on good shows, and thus given more challenging material to play.
It’s funny, I thought Charlie Dunham and some others on SOA did an admirable job of maximizing the poor writing this season, but felt that Segal floundered when forced to try to do the same.
The best drama category is full with great movies. The Fighter looks really good. There’s a terrific documentary by DCTV called “High On Crack Street” and it’s about Dicky Eklund, Christian Bale’s real-life character. It’s really worth a viewing. You can watch it free at [www.snagfilms.com]
Or check out the DVD at DCTV’s store. [shop.dctvny.org]
Every year I pick names out of a hat and basically come up with the same list of nominees as the HFPA
Dexter; 30 Rock; Glee; and Hung were all horrible this 2010 season.
Other than the snubs for Community and Parks, I do not have any issues with the nominations. In fact, I watch everyone of the dramas that picked up noms and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend any of them to someone looking for new TV.
I do hate the fact that the supporting Drama and Comedy performers are lumped together. Why o’ why do they do that?
Is what Lea Michelle doing actually called acting? Also, if they can nominate 30 Rock how do they miss Parks and Rec?
I think the biggest surprise for me is that Michael Emerson didn’t get nominated. Winner last year, had a stronger year in his role in LOST’s final season. Maybe HFPA just wasn’t crazy about the series finale.
I know I am a bit offtopic, but because you referred to it a lot of times: I though Luck is starting before the summer, has it been moved to Sept2011?
This is almost as funny and as disappointing as reading Avatar nominated for best picture last year.
What a Joke.
And, you will remember, Avatar (deservedly) WON.
And then deservedly LOST a legitimate award (the Oscar).
Well, Up in the Air and Inglourious Basterds also failed to win the Oscar, but they would all have been worthy winners.
The voters are, apparently, just as drunk as the nominees will be at the party, errr, ceremony.
How about Khandi Alexander in Treme? Am I the only person who thought her performance was exceptional. Was also a bit disappointed, but at not at all surprised that Michael Christoper wasn’t mentioned. His Truxton Spangler was the most sinister villain I’ve seen in a long while.
Not like I wasn’t expecting it, but Dexter and The Walking Dead? But Breaking Bad, arguably the greatest show on TV, isn’t worthy of a nomination? I don’t know if I’m supposed to laugh or cry.
Forget Perabo, I object to Covert Affairs being considered a drama. And I like the show. They need another category beyond “comedy” and “drama”. Especially when it comes to a series. Whether “Chuck”, for example, is a drama or a comedy routinely depends on which specific episode you are talking about (or even which scene, really, in some cases).
This is the first US awards season I’ve paid attention to in the UK so I’m a little confused by all this. On a very basic level if anyone can explain to me how Katey Sagal can get nominated for a dodgy series of Sons while Anna Torv gets ignored for hitting what amounts to four different performances out of the park on Fringe it may go some way to explaining how this seeming nonsense makes sense.
While I’m at it I think I’ll just take this minute to say that while Luther may have grabbed a nomination the UK TV series that was more deserving by far was Misfits. Channel Four has the whole thing on Youtube for anyone interested in what won the BAFTA for best drama.
What the mariska hargitay not getting nominated but the chick from Colbert affairs is she sucks mariska is bomb asss actress what the he’ll is wrong with peoplemthese days
I that James Badge Dale should have been nominated for The Pacific. They also ignored Michael Cristofer and Arliss Howard as supporting actors for Rubicon. Some of their nominee choices are weird.
Her’s how the HFPA votes:
Oh, I recognize that name.
Hey Alan, as you rightfully pointed out….the HFPA isn’t exactly going for total quality over image, never has. You cited this as a reason for The Pacific actors getting snubbed and I imagine it’s the same reason Buscemi gets in here. I think he’s doing a fine job and he’s the top liner of a bonafide critical success. But Michael Pitt is putting on a much better performance. Unlike the rest of the cast, I don’t think Pitt could really be considered a Supporting Actor. Do you think come Emmy time, he’ll be vying for a lead nom or if it will be in the supporting category?
I don’t know, I think when it comes to the Globes — it’s hard to judge which awards show is the most meaningless in a world where MTV is still judging anything, but these come close — you can’t ever consider the artistic merit of who was nominated. You have to take it as a casting session for a three hour television special.
And as such, the only real thing that matters is that they re-cast Ricky Gervais (whose Mel Gibson intro from last year was Best Everything of Everything) as host.
I’m sure somewhere Kanye West is all, “THERE ARE MORE NOMINATIONS FOR SCOTT CAAN THAN SCOTT PILGRIM WTF?!” But then that’s what Kanye West is for.
What is with the Bic C hate? I have loved this show. If you had stuck with it, Alan, I think you would have seen it even out into a really well written, well acted show. The AFI agreed.
Don’t agree with you that Scott Caan is the best thing on Hawaii Five-O,Alex O’Loughlin is the best actor on Hawaii Five-O,he also has a tremendous,loyal fan base. I think the nomination for a Golden Globe for Scott Caan does not make sense. I didn’t know someone having a famous parent in the business was given first preference to get a Golden Globe nomination. This is news to me.
Duchovny was not bumped! It was more the fact that the show was not eligible since it did not air in 2010. It won’t premier until Jan 9th 2011. Sorry to disappoint you.
“And she got the nomination because the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have always had a thing for attractive young-ish actresses.”
Two words: pia zadora
I was loving, and completely agreeing with, everything you wrote until you mentioned Jennifer Garner.
Totally not the same thing! NOT COOL
You said “even if that means promoting the zombie show ahead of its far, far super channel-mate “Breaking Bad.”” While I’m not arguing that Breaking Bad is indeed “super” I’m pretty sure you meant “superior” haha.
I don’t care about these awards, but if they mean something to the actors, than I’m really glad Idris Elba from “Luther” was nominated. Though as Alan said, “For a chance to loose against Al Pacino.” :(
Idris Elba’s acting as Luther was phenomenal. I thought he was fantastic in “The Wire” but man, he out-did Stringer!
I just read that he has signed to play Dr. Alex Cross in Cross, a new installment of James Patterson’s bestselling murder mystery series that will be directed by David Twohy. I’m not a fan of Patterson but so many others are. So if timing and luck are on his side Idris Elba is going to win a lot of well deserved awards in the not so distant future. I’ll bet on that.
Californication will be back on the award lists next year and so will David Duchovny. Double Yay!
Wait…Dustin Hoffman is going to be on TV next year? What’s the show called?
I really hope Katey Sagal wins. She deserves it. I think the people who say she doesn’t must not watch the show. Sons of Anarchy is the best series I have ever seen. Katey plays one of the strongest women on tv. If you don’t agree I don’t care.