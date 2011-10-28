‘Grimm’ – ‘Pilot’: Born to be blutbad

Okay, I posted my review of NBC’s “Grimm” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched both it and “Once Upon a Time,” was this better or worse than the ABC show? Did you like the scarier tone? How did you feel about David GIuntoli as the lead? Was Haywire enough to compensate? If you’re a Whedon-ite (and I imagine that will be a good percentage of people who tune in tonight), will you be sticking around for a while just out of David Greenwalt loyalty? Or did people genuinely like it?

Have at it.