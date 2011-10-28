‘Grimm’ – ‘Pilot’: Born to be blutbad

Senior Television Writer
10.28.11 51 Comments

Okay, I posted my review of NBC’s “Grimm” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched both it and “Once Upon a Time,” was this better or worse than the ABC show? Did you like the scarier tone? How did you feel about David GIuntoli as the lead? Was Haywire enough to compensate? If you’re a Whedon-ite (and I imagine that will be a good percentage of people who tune in tonight), will you be sticking around for a while just out of David Greenwalt loyalty? Or did people genuinely like it?

Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSDavid GiuntoliDavid GreenwaltGRIMMRussell HornsbySilas Weir Mitchell

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP