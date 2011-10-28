‘Grimm’ – ‘Pilot’: Born to be blutbad

Okay, I posted my review of NBC’s “Grimm” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched both it and “Once Upon a Time,” was this better or worse than the ABC show? Did you like the scarier tone? How did you feel about David GIuntoli as the lead? Was Haywire enough to compensate? If you’re a Whedon-ite (and I imagine that will be a good percentage of people who tune in tonight), will you be sticking around for a while just out of David Greenwalt loyalty? Or did people genuinely like it?
Have at it.
Not impressed. Where “Once Upon a Time” was magical, creative, and consistently thrilling, this was rather bland and by-the-books. I will say, however, that it looks like it will improve, based on the preview.
I found this much more interesting.
I didn’t last 15 minutes with Once Upon A time, it’s just so obvious at every turn, and who is it aimed at? Children? I don’t care for Jennifer Morrison, and tho it was much better produced, and Grimm is rough and flawed, but I see potential so I’ll watch a few episodes of that one and see where it goes.
Didn’t love it, but enjoyed it quite a bit more than once upon a time…I think her stint on HIMYM has turned me off of Jennifer Morrison for good.
There’s definitely a good show hiding in there (mostly in the scenes with Monroe, who’s far more likeable than Nick). It remains to be seen if it’ll be allowed to come out and play.
I agree with that too. I especially liked the scenes with Eddie. He is adorable. But the show over all was great. It certainly had a more pleasing tone the Once Upon a Time, which was just another teenybop fantasy. Too many of those already. Grimm, at least, was original. I will keep watching.
@ IAN nicely said! it was hiding, like in a fairy tale, and I felt a little magic going on that didn’t feel pre-fab.
It has potential. I tuned by accident and it caught my attention. Really looking forward to see how it evolves
As with any pilot,it’s a crap shoot. I like the idea,now the learning curve begins. What works or not. Look how LOST had a big first look then went down some. Then picked up. Main thing here will be storys and how fast the actors make it interesting. It has possibilitys,only time will tell. I hope it works n not crash and burn like so many sci-fi,fantasy shows do. Firefly was great but they killed it to soon.
I found it really, really boring for the most part. And the parts I didn’t find boring I was mostly laughing at. Like how the aunt shows up and tells Nick how she has important information to share with him…and then shares it in the most incomprehensible fashion possible (and that I only understood b/c I already knew the premise of the show.) Or the girl’s ipod playing “Sweet Dreams” when she’s killed and then it still playing when the cops show up. Thank god the killer hit repeat! Or them leaving the killer’s house, realizing he was the culprit, and then busting in what seemed like immediately, but with enough time that he was hidden, all the lights were off, and they were using flashlights. Um, okay.
It never occurred to you that the girl set the ipod on repeat so she didn’t have to keep choosing songs while jogging? No offense, but thats pretty silly on your part. The aunt whispered “we have to talk” because she could not let Juliet know. Then she started telling him, thinking they had time, but they were attacked. I see no problem there. But I suppose if you can’t even figure out the ipod, you may have trouble following the story.
I’ve actually read simmilar complaints (about the iPod) elsewhere, and now I feel strange. No one other than me puts their iPod on repeat while they’re working out? Some songs just have the perfect rhythm for running, lifting weights, etc.
As I thought, it was basically “take Law & Order and chop off the Order, then staple Grimm’s Fairy Tales to the front of the Law and throw in a perfunctory running story line, because that seems to work over at the CBS Syndication Warehouse”.
I’ve seen worse, but w/ Fringe back in the timeslot next week, I feel no major reason to return.
I will say that the darkness seems like a stylistic choice more than anything else. But it is definitely a choice taken too far.
Definitely rough around the edges but I liked it much better than Once. I’ll stick around for at least a few more episodes to see where it goes.
I like David Giuntoli. I imagine his acting is what it would be like if Jason Schwartzman did serious dramatic stories instead of comedy.
That must explain why I don’t like Giumtoli: I can’t stand Jason Schwatrzman.
I saw the first 20 minute preview that NBC debuted last week. I was not enthused by it and was bracing myself for the worst. However, I liked a lot of the visual communication through the direction of the camera and the different ways that lighting was used to set the tone of the scene.
I felt that Bitsie Tulloch could have been used more and Russell Hornsby will be better once he is given some actual material to work with.
I don’t know which show I will be watching live this or Fringe. Fringe is in its last season but if Grimm doesn’t get viewers it might not get a season (there is always the hope it gets shifted to Syfy like Merlin did after it failed on NBC).
I hope Grimm does well in the ratings so we get more.
I actually liked it! I think you guys are being far too hard on it. There’s promise there. Plus, I still miss Angel.
I miss Angel and Buffy as well but that’s not the reason I will be watching Grimm though. Like others I’m interested in seeing where it will go.
I will stick around for Greenwalt loyalty. He was the creative force behind Angel which has a similar premise to this show. Angel also started off as a procedural but became so much more. I like Angel more than Buffy because it became such a tighter show with a heavily serialized story telling bent. Angel still airs in syndication on TNT 7 years after its cancellation. I know Angel is an old WB show and TNT is a Time Warner product but that it is still successful after all these years I think is a testament to the shows staying power. Greenwalt has been successful elsewhere so I can’t wait to see what he does with this.
The moment where Silas Weir Mitchell is driving the bug and sniffing out his route had a tone that made the scene seem like it was on a pure standard three camera sitcom (I could almost here the laugh track faintly). I am on a wait and see basis with Mitchell’s character now.
I loved this episode. it was creepy and scary. I love werewolf stories and will be watching Grimm every single Friday night.
Much preferred the tone of Once Upon a Time. “Bland Brandon Routh” was cruelly accurate; Grimm has been very lamely cast.
OUAT is also Whedony with Jane Espenson but the only non-Joss writer I have any loyalty to is Tim Minear. I’ll bet now that Grimm won’t be renewed, OUAT will get one more season.
I too saw the 27 minute preview on Hulu, which got me right up to the point where Monroe jumps out the window and then invites Nick in for a beer. It was that moment that really caught my interest, and had me looking forward to the full show.
It’s imperfect, but so far I’m liking what I see. The stuff with Monroe was definitely what I liked best. I was a fan of Buffy and Angel, so I like the blend of dark and comedy that shined most with Monroe. I’ll definitely be back for a while to see where it goes.
So far, I’m liking it better than Once Upon a Time. Once Upon a Time was all exposition, and I don’t yet have a good feel for what it’s going to do, but I’ll give that a couple more episodes to see where it goes. But I see more potential so far in Grimm than in Once.
Yeah, so far I like it better than Once Upon A Time too. At least, the plot seems a whole less weird somehow and you can see how it’d work as a regular show.
I did like the “less bad” wolf, hope he’s a recurring character.
I enjoyed it and think there is a much better show in there. Ratings weren’t too bad so maybe it’ll have time to find itself. Liked the visual style. They stuck it in a terrible time slot but that might be its saving grace. Expectations low.
I thought Grimm’s visuals had it all over Once Upon a Time’s, which seemed uninspired to me. Grimm looked really beautiful. But damn that leading man is bad. Like, amazingly bad. The actors who play his partner and the Big Good Wolf go a fair way towards making up for him, but that lead really needs to pick up his game.
It wasn’t very challenging–I was waiting for the Captain to transform in front of Burkhardt in the station house, so that final reveal wasn’t much of a shocker. And I found the aunt irritating. But with at least two fun characters and a beautiful look, it’s earned at least another couple of weeks on my DVR.
That’s actually true: the visuals were much better in Grimm. You can thank their trying to make it look like Portland for that. Whereas with Once Upon, we’re stuck with another fake town in Maine. Been there, tired of that.
I think this is an example of a show that would have been better served to skip the pilot and just dive into the ‘regular’ show.
Liked it much better than Once; Once lost me when they added Jiminy Cricket. I thought for sure that wardrobe was going to have a lion and a witch in it.
Thing is, there’s nothing about Cricket’s alternate character that makes you think ‘oh yeah, I can see Jiminy Cricket in that’ the way you do the very nasty Rumpelstiltskin in Mr. Gold (and isn’t Robert Carlyle having the time of his life in *that* role. At least he gets to be gleeful in his wretchedness this time, unlike that irritating sad-sack he was assigned in Stargate Universe (I wanted that show to succeed, but Carlyle’s character did get on one’s nerves after a while).
I loved it. Definitely want more. It has a more mature tone then Once upon a time, which I found too teenybop.
After the fairly dire pre-air reviews, I wasn’t expecting much. I was pleasantly surprised on watching to find I was enjoying it. I think it has potential to be rather good.
Unlike the poster who saw this as Law and Order with fairy tales tacked on, I saw this as Angel with a human cop. As well as having some behind the scenes people in common, it has a lead that is on the wooden side. Angel’s success was never down to DB, it was down to creating likeable characters around him and developing good arcs against a well-established mythology. Like Boreanaz, I think Giuntoli can grow as an actor which actually suits the character as a naive and (for a welcome change) unjaded cop better than it suited a 200+ old vampire.
I agree with what seems like the consensus that it was at least much better than Once Upon a Time. It has some flaws and isn’t as professionally written/produced as we might ideally want but it has good potential and a bit of freshness.
The main problem is the miscast leading man, he’s just wrong for the part. I wish it were possible to quickly recast the role but I’m assuming it isn’t. As is, it could work still but they’ll have to help him become a better actor quick somehow. I’d give it a B-. Great? No. Flawed? Definitely. Better than many other pilots this season? Yep.
Apologies for sounding like Cary Elwes in that Seinfeld ep. ;)
My wife liked Once Upon a Time better, as she thinks it will be a better “mystery” and that this was too procedural. I liked this one better, because it was Buffy/Burn Notice like in that it is a serial procedural for a while, then can do what it wants on occasion.
Grimm has a very Slayerish feel to it, which I’m fine with plus with the introduction of a new club of scooby’s and a big bad it feels like a welcome return to a place I loved to visit.
Also I will add that I think that OUAT and Grimm, while may both being dealing with old fables, are going to take very different paths given a chance. I don’t really see a comparison.
Agree. Two very different shows. Will I be watching Grimm or Fringe first off the DVR is the question.
I was all set to dislike it, but… I enjoyed it. It definitely needs work, but I completely agree with Alan that there’s the potential for an intriguing procedural show.
Both Grimm and Once Upon need some work. With Grimm, they mostly have to get the lead man to snap out his deer-in-the-headlights state and decide he’s going to come to grips with whatever this is. Once Upon has a bigger problem, namely how to keep everyone’s attention from slacking for as long as it takes Emma to figure out whats really going on, which they can’t do that quickly or they’ll have no plot for season 2.
I liked “Grimm” better since it seemed more adult than “Once Upon a Time.” “Once” was more like Harry Potter fare; pretty good but not adult. There was adult humor in Grimm and the special effects were good, nice zonbies. Tho the special effects were criticized by others, I wasn’t bothered by them. They seemed up to “Buffy” standards. I liked the Nick character but my husband and I both thought he should get a sidekick and it looked like he does in the previews.
Haven’t seen this yet, but I just caught up on “Once Upon a Time”. And I like it way better than Alan does. “Critic rating” vs “User rating” indicates I’m not the only one. Strangely, the same critic/user discrepancy is seen at AV Club.
Alan’s such a great critic for this time, and I LOVE the TV of our time (the two aren’t unrelated…Alan’s a big reason I’m watching TV these days), but OUaT can’t be judged on contemporary merits. It’s clearly aiming to be a Disney-type series, which is a very different thing than what we’re used to. And it’s much, much better than they stuff Disney used to do.
Just watched Grimm pilot. Geez, just seems like a shticky police procedural to me.
I’m bored with police procedurals, and I’m just as bored with shticky police procedurals. The shtick graft-ons are getting sillier and sillier.
Couple of good lines, though. I loved the reformed Bad Wolf, and “do you want a chicken pot pie?”. But the cliched evildoers in the van at the end really summed up the tired cliche basis of this structure.
Liked it much better than “Once Upon a Time” for the humor and funky situations with the “good” blutbad if nothing else. I hope he has a larger part in the rest of the series.
Odd they chose the german expression for “blood bath” as the ‘type’ name (blutbad)
I seem to agree with most everyone here that this was a more intriguing pilot than Once Upon a Time. Having a brutal main character is a fairly large blow though. Is there some Keanu Reeves school of underacting that I don’t know about? When will casting directors learn that there is a difference between brooding and emotionless?
Its a rip off of cw show Supernatural. Supernatural is in it’s 7th season.
so if on ly a Grimm can see the creatures “turn”… what id the 2 hunted humans in “bears will be lears” see when momma bear came charging… a naked woman running on all fours in the underbrush ? How does that “work” ?
I need to add I like the show and want to see it evolve. :)