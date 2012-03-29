‘Happy Endings’ – ‘Big White Lies’: Come and knock on our door

A review of last night’s “Happy Endings” coming up just as soon as I’m a young, handsome Ron Popeil…
“Big White Lies” tried to pull off a trick that I occasionally see smart sitcoms try, in which they dust off a tired, predictable and stupid plotline from many dumb sitcoms past and try to get away with it by constantly commenting on how stupid and cliché it is. For me, though, it virtually never works(*), because even if you’re aware of the stupidity, you’re still using it. A bad joke doesn’t automatically become funny just because the person telling it knows it’s a bad joke, you know? So even though the characters kept complaining about the ridiculous nature of the various “Three’s Company” plots the episode was recycling, most of it fell flat for me.
(*) One of the weirdest examples of this was “That’s My Bush!,” Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s short-lived Comedy Central show in which they tried to put President George W. Bush in the middle of the most hackneyed family sitcom imaginable. I got what they were trying to do, but found the show very tough to get through.
In fact, the only aspect of either the “a pointless lie that spins wildly out of control” and “creepy landlord is far too interested in what’s going on in the apartment” stories that made me laugh came courtesy of “Happy Endings” season 2 MVP Elisha Cuthbert. Alex’s enthusiasm for all the role-playing – including Alex switching quickly from Ellen DeGeneres-style lesbian to seductive hetero salsa dancer – overwhelmed my dislike for these kinds of plots.
Because of the show’s joke-heavy style, there were a number of good gags that had little to nothing to do with the actual plots – Max’s constant plugs for the trashcan stove, Alex’s insistence on getting penis-shaped decor for the fake baby shower – and I was pleased to see the show bring in its third “Perfect Couples” alum in Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Daphne. We’re now halfway through that cast – Christine Woods, come on down! – before they can start bringing in the guys from “Traffic Light.” (Though with Ryan Hansen’s guest appearance earlier this season, “Friends with Benefits” may have jumped the queue.)
Based on a few tweets I saw this morning, at least a few of you liked this one a lot more than I did, so let’s open the floor. What did everybody else think?
I loved it. I just don’t think plot matters on this show at all except as an excuse for rapid-fire jokes, which this one had in abundance.
Off the top of my head:
*Brad’s reaction to the baby shower gifts (“He’s not a black belt. He’s a baby!”)
*Penny as a child, with the same speaking mannerisms
*Alex as Ellen Degeneres clone
*”I’m calling it a ‘Trisket'” “Trisket’s taken”
*Brad’s insecurity about the size of his fake lake house
*The landlord hitting on all Dave’s female friends
Laughed non-stop. What else matters?
I found this episode to be hilarious. I think I laughed out loud during it more than any other episode this season, which is really saying something. The plotline may be tired and been done many times before, but I didn’t mind because the loads of laughs more than made up for it.
In total agreement – my take on this episode is totally opposite of Alan. I accepted the cliched premise going in, and I can say I never laughed this hard at any episode of ‘Three’s Company’. The machine-gun rapid-fire rate of jokes combined with the total absurdity of the premise had me laughing so hard I rewound my DVR at least 3 or 4 times to hear the jokes I laughed over the first time. The writing on this show is scrumtrulescent and the cast has really clicked this second season, even ol’ Dave (who Alan finds uninteresting).
And with regards to Damon Wayans Jr, New Girl’s loss is Happy Endings’ gain tenfold. It’s funny how Alan mentions in his podcasts that the DWJ replacement character on New Girl is so boring. Imagine how much different NG would be if ABC decided not to renew HE for a second season.
I tried this show for several weeks on your say-so but it just did not click. But, it’s always nice to see The Waitress!
I thought that it was pretty solid because I could’ve cared less about the plot and cliches, and I focused on the jokes which I felt mostly landed.
I laughed a lot, but the various lies and contortions the characters were forced into made me think less of Friends and more of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and, while I laugh a lot at that show, I despise the characters.
I liked it. Happy Endings is normally zany enough that a caper isn’t a stretch. But I think the jokes would have worked even without the wink-wink Three’s Company callbacks.
The show kept referencing Three’s Company, a nod I will always appreciate.
But throughout the episode, lie built on lie, I kept comparing the episode to some of the more farcical episodes of Frasier. In fact, I kept waiting to laugh as much as I laughed during “The Two Mrs. Cranes.” It never reached that level.
Still, I like these people enough that I don’t need to laugh constantly to enjoy an episode. The salsa dance was the highlight of the episode for me. Perfect.
And I hope we get to see the lake house eventually.
I liked it because this was again an episode where everyone was in the same plot (like the restaurant one). Splitting them up into pairs for subplots almost always means that whoever Brad or Jane is with has a funny plot and the rest are weak at best, and when it’s Brad and Jane together it’s even worse. Putting them all together in the same story automatically makes the episode better for me. Less exposition, more jokes!
Alex has now become pretty much my favorite character on television. This episode solidified it.
Seconded.
Yes! Elisha Cuthbert is so funny on this show.
It’s truly amazing I no longer want her to be mauled by a cougar.
I thought the episode was very funny.
Ms. Cuthbert has been killing it this season.
Yeah I loved it. Like Modern Fam, I don’t let the plot get in the way of how funny and enjoyable this show has become because it has likable characters who can deliver the funny. Admittedly, this means, unlike a show like Community where an unfunny episode can be saved by a good plot, if the jokes don’t hit in HE, then the episode is a complete bust. But last night everyone was on and the jokes were hitting from all cylinders. This season, that has become the case more often than not and it’s quietly, in my opinion, become one of the most solid comedies on TV.
I literally died as Alex as the Ellen Degeneres clone. Agree with you Alan, she is the MVP of the show.
“I literally died as Alex as the Ellen Degeneres clone.”
oh my god that’s terrible. glad you pulled through.
I thought it was great. Loved the fact that the lies became progressively worse and more ridiculous. I thought each character was working really well, even Dave. I’m with the commenters. I thought it was a really good episode.
As a 21-year old who has never seen an episode of Three’s Company, I found this episode hilarious. But then again, I don’t know anything because I’m 21.
You also don’t know what Saved by the Bell is and you’ve never felt pain!
HAHAHAHA you sir have just made my day.
Elisha Cuthbert has really been bringing it all season. But I’d really like to know how much of the Alex character is the writers’ doing and how much is really just Cuthbert being herself. Supposedly the hula hoop dance was something she did in real life and that the writers found funny and put in the show. And a few weeks ago she was on Conan and did her Renee Zellweger impression (after it had appeared on Happy Endings) and her Ellen dance (which appeared last night.) I wouldn’t be surprised if those were also things she did in real life that the writers found a way to work in.
I was surprised by your review. This was my favorite episode other than the gem we got two weeks ago where the gang was all together. I didn’t stop laughing once from beginning to end. I loved how much fun Max and Alex were having, loved watching people get sucked into lying even after they insisted they were immune. Loved loved loved the obvious build up that they were getting a lake house and that the gang was elated.
It wasn’t pee-your-pants hilarious, but I liked it…Brad lying that Jane’s pregnant and Penny lying that Dave was dying, plus anything Alex did was fun for me.
I thought the quickness with which things spiraled out of control (it seemed like, for a while, every successive sentence added a new, ridiculous lie) was really funny. Structuring the episode in that manner raised it above simply acknowledging and using a hackneyed premise.
I agree that Elisha Cuthbert’s Ellen impression was probably last night’s highlight, and that she’s been great in general.
I’m glad to have a DVR so I can catch Happy Endings and Bent. I actually enjoyed the Bent episodes tonight even more than the first week.
LOVED. IT. One of the funniest yet, which is saying a lot. From start to end, laughed out loud several times, something that doesn’t happen a lot. I’ve never even seen Three’s Company but I got the jokes, and maybe I’ve seen too few episodes from other shows to think this one didn’t delived. But for me it did.
It’s amazing what the show has done with Elisha Cuthbert’s character. I really think that the issue was totally writing. I doubt she became a drastically better comedic actor over a season, but they definitely wrote her better. They’ve just honed in on this physical comedy, and I have to say that Cuthbert’s reactions to other people are consistently great.
I’m trying to think of a show where a character went from weak-point to strength like this. The only thing that really pops to mind is Britta, but I don’t think she was as big of an issue as Alex in S1 of Community.
How about Urkel from Family Matters?
I thought this episode was hilarious. Like others, I’ve found I don’t really care that much about “plot” in Happy Endings as long as the jokes hit, and this one made me laugh a lot.
I’m in the “loved it” column. The zany pacing was just right, it never let up, it just swept you along. At the end of a difficult day it was a great tonic.
I wish they would go ahead and renew this.
Ditto.
This episode was hilarious. I think possibly my favorite one of the series so far. I nearly spit my tea out at Max’s Emily Thorne reference. And all the Three’s Company jokes completely landed for me. It reminded me of when I was seven and thought three’s Company was the funniest thing in the world, as opposed to when I was fourteen and thought it was dumb and predictable. Really surprised by Alan’s review. This one was great.
OK Alan. Comments pretty much support that you don’t know funny. ;)
I don’t remember a review of Alan’s where the commenters were so vehemently against what he wrote to this magnitude. I remember a big opposition to his reaction to the HIMYM episode where it is revealed that Robin can’t have kids, but at least there there was a sizable minority that agreed with Alan.
I think it just goes to show you how subjective comedy really is.
There was a New Girl episode a few episodes back that Alan didn’t like, but the majority of commenters (myself included) disagreed with him. On this particular episode, I’m with Alan.
I have never felt compelled to do this, and I know humor is subjective, and I know this is stupid trolling, but…
Alan your Wrong.
I like the big buildup only to get “you’re” wrong.
I thought this one was a total win, I never stopped laughing! Top 5 episode for this series, for sure.
With the exception of the trashcan stove jokes, which I found terrible, I thought it was a very, very, very funny episode.
i didnt think it was bad per se, but the creepy landlord bit went too long, and the lies went from funny to outrageous.. i did enjoy Elisha and Damon’s parts. For me it was a C or C+ (in comparison to other eps this season)
I keep trying this show because Alan blogs about it regularly. I like that it doesn’t have a laugh track, and the characters seem likeable enough, but the jokes just fall flat. On the other hand, I revisited Parks after Alan said it became better (I agreed at the time that it was an unfunnier version of the Office), and wholeheartedly agree, it is now far more funny than the Office ever was.
It’s interesting to reference “Three’s company” in modern sitcoms. For me, that is an example of the original “According to Jim” type show, where despite the fact that you only see negative comments about the show, it stays on the air an inordinate amount of time. Three’s Company had a few funny moments its first season, but even then became ridiculously formulaic, the procedural of sitcoms. In an episode of Friends Chandler summed up the entire run while he was watching a Three’s Company repeat “I’m not sure what’s happening…, but I think there’s some kind of misunderstanding…”
I agree with Alan. Loved Cuthbert, but it was pretty flat overall. Except for the brill throwaway, “Serbian tradition. We never know when we’ll have to pack up and murder the populace.”
Parks and Rec better bring it when it gets back from its mini-hiatus, b/c HE is very close to taking the title of best comedy on TV.
After hearing so much about how good this show is, i have now watched the last two episodes – neither one impressed me. Not only were neither funny, but everyone seems to be over-acting everything, which is far more annoying than it is funny. Even the presence of The Waitress could not save last night’s episode.
Wow. I have never felt so alone! I’m with Alan–this one really didn’t work for me. I got what they were TRYING to do, but it was way too wacky and broad for my taste. Still love this show, but this isn’t an episode I’ll be re-watching anytime soon.
Alex/EC is amahzing but so is everyone else – they just didn’t suck at the outset of the show! Penny’s exasperation with Alex (as she arm wrestled in the ladies’ room with the other lesbian) was pretty hilarious; the way she called her “Dope” just hit my funny bone. Also her constant referencing of Jane & Alex’s childhood “freestanding house” made me howl. Odd to see The Waitress in sympathetic role – but she nailed it. Loved this episode. Big black dock….despite being 2012. Sheesh.
And…I watch reruns of Three’s Company and The Facts of Life (sad digression: I wasn’t allowed to watch these as a child as my parents felt they were inappropriate for young minds; it’s funny that in today The Facts of Life reruns on The Christian Station up here in Canada.) Anyhoo—I’m always really baffled by what passed as humour/comedy “back in the day”. I thought Happy Ending’s self-aware referencing of that so-called humour was nothing short of brilliant and innovative, blending as it did an antiquated formula with contemporary comic genius – both the writing and the performances were stellar in a way “low-stakes classic 80s danger” never was. Can I get in on those thumbs up?
Loved it – laughed out loud at “greetings feline” the generic “hello kitty” and at daphne taking Dave’s phone to program her number and snap a photo of herself for the contact!
Aw, I’m sad that Alan didn’t like this because I couldn’t stop laughing. Amongst many other things people already mentioned, the whole salsa- the dip or the dance? – payoff at the end had me howling. I’ve been on the fence about this show, but this episode moved it into “Must Watch” territory for me.
That’s My Bush was a great sketch made into an awful TV show.
This was one of their best episodes to date. I was dying laughing while watching this one
I’m with Alan. Funny moments but over all the weakest I have seen to date.
Forget strolling through the cast of “Traffic Light” or “Perfect Couples” – we got a two-fer in this episode with The Waitress winding up with Charlie’s pervy uncle from “It’s Always Sunny”! Poor Charlie.
(Which reminds me – the actress who plays his mom was on something else this week – and IMDB is not showing it – anyone?)
The actress who plays whose mom? Charlie’s on Sunny/Philly?
the episode was filled with some classic one liners and performances, but it did leave me wanting more
Shows like 3s Co were funny because the characters personalities took over things from the script, and you couldn’t see any strings attached to the writer’s pens. These days, in so many shows like this one, the characters seem to be delivering a product. Deliver the funny, ok now you are supposed to laugh because we delivered.