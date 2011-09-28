‘Happy Endings’ – ‘Blax, Snake, Home’: Penny can

A quick review of the “Happy Endings” season 2 premiere coming up just as soon as I friend your mom on Facebook…
As you may recall, I didn’t much like “Happy Endings” when it debuted, and then grew to realize I was growing oddly fond of the show (if not the characters) as the first season went along. Though I, like Abed, wish “Cougar Town” was on ABC’s fall schedule, I’m still glad to have Max, Penny, Jane and Brad back on my TV, doing and saying the kinds of amusing things that “Blax, Snake, Home” allowed them to do early (the opening scene with the gang making fun of Dave, then suffering various stabbings and poisonings) and often (Max’s desire to be black, Penny’s terror at her cursed condo).
Dave and Alex remain weak spots, though Zachary Knighton generally has more potential to be funny than Elisha Cuthbert, which you could see in their story tonight. Two characters going through the same schtick about being in denial about the horrible things they like, but I found Dave’s fixations (frolf, the running socks, etc.) vaguely funny, where whenever Alex was talking I wanted the show to go back to Brad and Max debating the relative whiteness of movies.
Good to have it back – even if it cost “New Girl” the services of Damon Wayans Jr. in the process – and to see that the growth curve continues. As with most sitcoms, I’ll only be checking in occasionally with reviews, but this was a nice start to a second season I never would have anticipated when the show premiered last spring.
What did everybody else think?
I’m like you Alan, I totally grew to like the show throughout the summer showings, capped off with the Shershow Wedding episode. So excited to have them back so soon, but I do miss CougarTown and look forward to its return as well.
I didn’t watch this show last spring, but checked it out on the recommendation of a friend over the summer and slowly grew to love it. I thought this episode was hysterical and, while I agree Alex isn’t the funniest character on the show, I’ve actually been impressed by Elisha Cuthbert’s comic timing. Her hula hoop dance had me on the floor.
I actually enjoy Damon Wayans Jr. much better on Happy Endings. On The New Girl he was wonderful but I felt like he was playing a role his father would play. A Major Payne type. Brad is hilarious in a more subtle way.
agreed except i don’t know how hilariously subtle that twirling was. when he and penny twirled i just let out big goofy laughs.
I found the show pretty much the same way everyone else did – a friend mentioned it over the summer, I thought it was ok, then kinda funny, then I got to the Shershow wedding and was won over. Tonight’s premiere was the funniest one yet, Wayans is funnier here than he would’ve been on New Girl, and Elisha Cuthbert’s hula-hoop dance finally convinced me that the girl can be funny.
Also, the “horror sequence” in Penny’s condo had me dying. “Where did all these episodes of the View and The Good Wife come from?! I didn’t record these!”
Agreed that Wayans is better served here than on New Girl (although the other might well have been better for his career). For some reason, I most loved the throwaway of that one guy being so proud that he had trained his cats to enter “vents and open windows!”
The opening scene was pretty brilliant…I died laughing when I watched it. Damon Wayans Jr. continues to be the highlight of this show for me, he is way funnier here, but it would have been better for his career to stay in New Girl.
Hopefully having the Modern Family lead in will boost its ratings. It would be great if it at least gets Cougar Town numbers.
I really liked it. Max and Brad are probably the best two, so a storyline involving both of them was pure gold. I’m actually reversed on Alex and Dave in this episode, as I found Elisha to have much better timing on her jokes here than most in S1. Overall, as of right now, the show is really working well. If it will last, we’ll see, but they can get me to laugh and be entertained, and that is all that I can ask for.
While she isnt the steongest in the cast, i think you elisha cuthbert is much better than you give her credit for alan.
Maybe this is due to me having lower expectations about Elisha Cuthbert coming into watching the show, but I actually think she’s pretty funny–and agree with some of the other commenters that her timing was solid in this epi. For me, Penny is the worst. Just too over-the-top.
Yea I don’t really think Elisha Cuthbert is that bad either. Shes certainly got the least comedic range but there not asking her to carry the show or anything. She’s gotten ok at the quick back and forth witty banter that the show does an they rarely ask her to go out of her comfort zone.
Continued from last comment… As people mentioned the hula hoop dance was great and it was subtle but the face she made when she tried her own jambalaya had me laughing. So maybe cuthbert is actually better when she is doing physical comedy rather than the spoken stuff…
I predict this show to become a hit of sorts…its probably the best sitcom in the “group of attractive young 20-30 somethings hanging out” genre to come out since HIMYM. And it seems fresher as that show has plateaued in recent years.
I pay attention to anything Alan finds worthwhile (not that I like everything, but I listen), so I decided to check this out this morning. It wasn’t even on my radar until Damon Wayons, Jr. (who I loved on New Girl) went back to this after it got picked up.
And you know what? I loved it! I laughed early, loudly, and often. It definitely seems like a sister show to Cougar Town, in the ways it’s acted, shot and written. I read Alan’s S1 premiere review, which was HARSH, so my question to you all is–if I were to go back to the first season, should I bother to start from the beginning, or skip a few episodes?
Cougar Town and Parks and Rec are two notable examples of shows that started out rough but got much better, and I’m guessing this was the same. As Alan said, I enjoyed spending time with these people, and I didn’t even “know” them! Eliza Cuthbert is definitely the weakest link, but she’s not enough to bug me. And Casey Wilson floored me with her crazy lady freak-out. Damon Wayons, Jr. continues to be the highlight of whatever show I’m watching (he’s so much more subtle than his dad ever was, but they look identical–it’s freaky!)
I’m adding this to my weekly roster!
I’d watch ’em all. There’s a few bumps along the way, but it’s a fun and easy show to enjoy.
I think describing both Dave and Alex as weak spots doesn’t really do them justice. Sure, they may be not as funny as others, but I think they’re great, especially as they are both playing the straight roles. Plus, both the hoola dance and instantly spitting out her jambalaya were excellent.
I found this episode the least likable episode since last season’s debut. Disappointing. Not a big fan of Wayans. I also find it annoying that at times the actors seem to be trying to see who can deliver their lines the fastest. Not a good technique. Not sure I’ll continue, even though I too found the show to grow on me as it progressed last season.
This is, by far, my favorite ABC sitcom.