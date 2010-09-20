‘Hawaii Five-0’ – ‘Pilot’: Book ’em, Danno… again

09.20.10

Over the weekend, I gave my thoughts on CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” remake, which wasn’t deep but was a pretty well-executed pilot. Now that it’s aired, what did you think of it? 

