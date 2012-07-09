HBO announces ‘Boardwalk Empire’ and ‘Treme’ season premiere dates

HBO has announced September premiere dates for the third seasons of “Boardwalk Empire” and “Treme.”

“Boardwalk Empire” has aired on Sundays in the fall throughout its run, and that pattern will hold when the third season begins on Sunday, September 16 at 9 p.m. The major addition to the cast will be character actor Bobby Cannavale.

“Treme,” meanwhile, aired both of its first two seasons in the spring, but HBO decided to shift it to fall this time around. It will debut on Sunday, September 23 at 10 p.m.

(Note that “Boardwalk” debuts a week before the Emmys and 8 days before the start of the network TV season, while “Treme” will premiere opposite the Emmy telecast.)

While “Boardwalk” has been a ratings success for HBO and seems likely to stick around for quite a while, “Treme” may or may not be entering its final season. Creator David Simon has pitched HBO on plans for a fourth season to conclude the series, but no decision has been made yet.