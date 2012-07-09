HBO announces ‘Boardwalk Empire’ and ‘Treme’ season premiere dates

#Boardwalk Empire
Senior Television Writer
07.09.12 5 Comments

HBO has announced September premiere dates for the third seasons of “Boardwalk Empire” and “Treme.”

“Boardwalk Empire” has aired on Sundays in the fall throughout its run, and that pattern will hold when the third season begins on Sunday, September 16 at 9 p.m. The major addition to the cast will be character actor Bobby Cannavale.

“Treme,” meanwhile, aired both of its first two seasons in the spring, but HBO decided to shift it to fall this time around. It will debut on Sunday, September 23 at 10 p.m.

(Note that “Boardwalk” debuts a week before the Emmys and 8 days before the start of the network TV season, while “Treme” will premiere opposite the Emmy telecast.)

While “Boardwalk” has been a ratings success for HBO and seems likely to stick around for quite a while, “Treme” may or may not be entering its final season. Creator David Simon has pitched HBO on plans for a fourth season to conclude the series, but no decision has been made yet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boardwalk Empire
TAGSBOARDWALK EMPIRETreme

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP