HBO announces ‘Boardwalk Empire’ & ‘Eastbound & Down’ premiere dates

HBO has announced premiere dates for the new season of “Boardwalk Empire,” the final season of “Eastbound & Down,” the debut season of the comedy “Hello Ladies” and the new HBO film “Clear History.”
The 12-episode fourth season of “Boardwalk Empire” will premiere Sunday, September 8 at 9 p.m. Jeffrey Wright and Ron Livingston are among the new castmembers for the Prohibition-era mob drama.
“Hello Ladies,” starring and co-created by Stephen Merchant (Ricky Gervais’ creative partner on “The Office,” “Extras” and “Life’s Too Short”), debuts an 8-episode season Sunday, September 29 at 10 p.m. Merchant plays a gawky Englishman looking for love in Los Angeles. Merchant is writing with “Office” alums Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky.
“Eastbound & Down” returns for its 8-episode final season – though, keep in mind, the previous season was also often referred to as the last one – on September 29 at 10:30 p.m.
“Clear History” also has a star doubling as co-writer. Larry David (working on the script with Alec Berg, David Mandel and Jeff Schaffer) plays a former marketing executive seeking revenge on his former boss. Directed by Greg Mottola, the film co-stars Jon Hamm, Bill Hader, Phillip Baker Hall, Kate Hudson, Michael Keaton, Danny McBride, Eva Mendes, Amy Ryan and J.B. Smoove. It debuts Saturday, August 10 at 9 p.m.
Co-writer is a loose term for Larry David, I heard somewhere this movie is highly improvised like Curb.
Any word on Treme?
Not coming back
No, there’s an abbreviated final season. No date yet.
Alan, I assume it’s done shooting and it’s “in the can” or whatever those crazy showbiz types say. Is HBO just looking for a five-week window where nothing else is going on?
I really enjoyed season 1 of Eastbound. Not sure I remember a show falling off a cliff after 1 season like that. Basically unwatchable now.
Season 1 was fantastic. But each subsequent season got progressively worse. I’m hoping that they’ve decided to give it one more season (again) so that they can right a lot of their wrongs and end this show on a high note.
weird, I felt exactly the other way ’round
@MARC, I feel the same. The show has been consistently cartoonish and ridiculous. Kenny and Stevie crack me up. The only time I find myself not laughing is when Will Ferrell guest stars.
I’m excited for Boardwalk Empire to come back even though Season 3 was no where near Season 2 because of Bobby Canavale who as a villian was not that interesting. I will keep with the show of course because it is such a great show. Clear History hopefully continues Behind the Candelabra in making HBO TV Movies good
Alan you’re the coolest TV show reviewer on the net, you respond to comments sometimes (sure you’re very busy person too) also you have actors from shows commenting on reviews (like Deadwood) I have a lot of respect for you) I am having a problem logging in with my regular user name today (mobile) had to use guest to comment here… anyway thanks again for all your hard work on Hitfix
Sorry Alan I guess it did let me log in but my reply went under the wrong comment, guess sites acting little funny today (if you look at replies I mentioned how much I love your work) Don’t always agree with your reviews but I respect your opinions nonetheless!
Interested to see if the Merchant show is any good. Not sure I find him that funny as an actor. Hopefully I’m wrong and it ends up being good.
Just so we’re all on the same page… on Sunday, September 29, all within a two-hour window:
– AMC: “Breaking Bad” Series Finale
– HBO: “The Newsroom” S2 Finale
– HBO: “Eastbound & Down” S4 Premiere
– HBO: “Hello Ladies” Series Premiere
– SHO: “Homeland” S3 Premiere
WOW.
None of those shows, and I mean NONE OF THOSE SHOWS, will compare to the final episode of Breaking Bad’s 5th season.
DVR Heaven
I am 100% sure that the new seasons of “The Good Wife,” “The Mentalist,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Revenge,” “Betrayal,” will premiere on September 29. Showtime’s “Masters of Sex” is also premiering that night.
But, I think the second season of “The Newsroom” will end on September 15 or 22. There’s no room for it on Sept 29.
You’ve ranked them as I would. I will be watching number one, possibly number two and none of the rest.
I am so excited about all of these. We are truly in an era of great television!
Alan, you didn’t mention Boardwalk Empire has the actor who plays Herc on The Wire for this season (4). And you call yourself a fan! (Plays Al Capone’s apparently-real-life brother, which is weird.)
Don’t know how the comments work on here but just in case it didn’t go through – on phone – the guy who played Herc on The Wire is on the new season of Boardwalk.
Darn, too bad they weren’t able to get anyone good to be in that Clear History film.
u ‘avin a giggle m8?
Hack again?!
Is the Show” Boardwalk Empire” based on true stories or are they a bit exaggerated?