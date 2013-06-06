HBO announces ‘Boardwalk Empire’ & ‘Eastbound & Down’ premiere dates

HBO has announced premiere dates for the new season of “Boardwalk Empire,” the final season of “Eastbound & Down,” the debut season of the comedy “Hello Ladies” and the new HBO film “Clear History.”

The 12-episode fourth season of “Boardwalk Empire” will premiere Sunday, September 8 at 9 p.m. Jeffrey Wright and Ron Livingston are among the new castmembers for the Prohibition-era mob drama.

“Hello Ladies,” starring and co-created by Stephen Merchant (Ricky Gervais’ creative partner on “The Office,” “Extras” and “Life’s Too Short”), debuts an 8-episode season Sunday, September 29 at 10 p.m. Merchant plays a gawky Englishman looking for love in Los Angeles. Merchant is writing with “Office” alums Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky.

“Eastbound & Down” returns for its 8-episode final season – though, keep in mind, the previous season was also often referred to as the last one – on September 29 at 10:30 p.m.

“Clear History” also has a star doubling as co-writer. Larry David (working on the script with Alec Berg, David Mandel and Jeff Schaffer) plays a former marketing executive seeking revenge on his former boss. Directed by Greg Mottola, the film co-stars Jon Hamm, Bill Hader, Phillip Baker Hall, Kate Hudson, Michael Keaton, Danny McBride, Eva Mendes, Amy Ryan and J.B. Smoove. It debuts Saturday, August 10 at 9 p.m.