HBO announces February premieres for ‘Eastbound & Down’ and ‘Life’s Too Short’

More good news for cable TV fans: a day after FX announced the January premieres for “Justified” and “Archer,” HBO announced that “Eastbound & Down” will be back on Sunday, February 19 at 10, followed at 10:30 by the new mockumentary series “Life’s Too Short.”
You know “Eastbound” by now: Danny McBride is the profoundly stupid, yet confident, relief pitcher Kenny (Bleeping) Powers, trying to make his way in the world after his career ended. The third season will be 8 episodes.
“Life’s Too Short,” meanwhile, is the latest collaboration between Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who have already given TV “The Office” UK and “Extras.” This one’s much more in the “Extras” vein, with Warwick Davis (Wicket from “Return of the Jedi” and Professor Flitwick from the “Harry Potter” films, among many other fantasy/sci-fi roles) playing a down-on-his-luck version of himself, trying to hustle a way back into the spotlight. The 7-episode season will feature cameos by Johnny Depp, Sting, Steve Carell and even Gervais and Merchant themselves.
How have the reviews been thus far on Life’s Too Short?
That the formula of embarrassment and celeb cameo is getting thin and that G&M should just be trusting Warrick Davis to be the lead and leave themselves out of it.
Bit of a disappointment really and unless you are a huge fan of Ricky them you may as well just watch the Liam Neeson clip and leave it at that.
Life’s Too Short is bad. Britain has much better stuff to offer.
Life’s Too Short has gotten a little better as its gone along, but the other commenters are right. The whole thing is beginning to feel very familiar and the celebrity cameos aren’t working as well here as they were in Extras (and even those were hit or miss.) The highlight of the show is Warwick’s dimwitted, brutally honest assistant.
Still, if you want to talk disappointment then look no further than Angry Boys, Chris Lilley’s follow-up to Summer Heights High. I bet HBO regrets picking that one up. It’s totally unfunny.
I’m enjoying both Life’s Too Short and Angry Boys. LTS does feel a little familiar, but Warwick Davis is hilarious (he absolutely kills the physical stuff they give him) and the writing is just as sharp as Extras, if not quite up to The Office.
Angry Boys, while nowhere near as funny as Summer Heights High, still has enough to keep me interested, and Chris Lilley’s character work is as strong as ever.
The jokes and ideas in Lifes too Short have been done before. It’s as if they have used lines that were dropped out of the Office and Extras. Some new fresh ideas would be nice.
Angry Boys was a shame as well. He should have lost a few characters and concentrated on the better stories. Smouse is just awful
I watched the first episode of LTS, and honestly, I prefer watching Dexter to this. That’s not good. Curious to see what Alan’s opinion is, but I’m guessing not very good. As for Warwick’s assistant, all I can think of is good ol’ Murray Hewitt. Present. Should have cast him instead.
Watched the first episode of LTS and just forgot about it after that. Haven’t heard great things about Angry Boys either.
Kenny Powers is fucking back in!
life’s too short has been okay, but it does seem like the same Gervais/Merchant formula with Warwick Davis.
better to watch An Idiiot Abroad 2 when it debuts in US (whenever that is).
LOVE Eastbound & Down.
Wicket? I didn’t know any of the ewoks had names.
Am I wrong to be utterly shocked and confused by Alan not choosing Willow from “Willow” as the role people would know Warwick Davis from? Maybe I’m just assuming everyone had my childhood.
My first thought was who the hell is Wicket? My second thought was how did he not choose Willow.
I’m quite liking Life’s Too Short, especially the guest appearences (Johnny Depp deserves an Emmy nomination next year), even tough it’s a bit too similar to Extras.
Oh, and you forgot to mention that this will be the last season of Eastbound & Down.
Johnny was great but all of the scenes with Ricky and Stephen are shoehorned in. They don’t need to be in it really
You’re fucking out!!!
Anyone know when Eastbound Season 2 comes back to HBO On Demand?
