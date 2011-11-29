HBO announces February premieres for ‘Eastbound & Down’ and ‘Life’s Too Short’

More good news for cable TV fans: a day after FX announced the January premieres for “Justified” and “Archer,” HBO announced that “Eastbound & Down” will be back on Sunday, February 19 at 10, followed at 10:30 by the new mockumentary series “Life’s Too Short.”

You know “Eastbound” by now: Danny McBride is the profoundly stupid, yet confident, relief pitcher Kenny (Bleeping) Powers, trying to make his way in the world after his career ended. The third season will be 8 episodes.

“Life’s Too Short,” meanwhile, is the latest collaboration between Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who have already given TV “The Office” UK and “Extras.” This one’s much more in the “Extras” vein, with Warwick Davis (Wicket from “Return of the Jedi” and Professor Flitwick from the “Harry Potter” films, among many other fantasy/sci-fi roles) playing a down-on-his-luck version of himself, trying to hustle a way back into the spotlight. The 7-episode season will feature cameos by Johnny Depp, Sting, Steve Carell and even Gervais and Merchant themselves.