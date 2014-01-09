HBO announces fifth season of ‘Boardwalk Empire’ will be its last

HBO has announced that the upcoming fifth season of “Boardwalk Empire,” set to premiere this fall, will be the period gangster drama’s last.
“It has been an incredible honor to bring this powerful and groundbreaking series to our subscribers,” HBO president Michael Lombardo said in a statement released at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “Terry Winter has created one for the ages.”
“We”re thrilled to get the go-ahead for a fifth season of ‘Boardwalk Empire,’” added Winter, the show’s creator. “After much discussion with my creative team and HBO, we”ve decided to wrap up the series after such a great run and look forward to bringing it to a powerful and exciting conclusion.”
The recently-concluded fourth season was arguably the best one so far, thanks in part to the introduction of Jeffrey Wright as smooth-talking Dr. Valentin Narcisse, an increased focus on Michael Kenneth Williams’ Chalky White and strong storytelling over in the Chicago portion of the series. And Winter has talked in the past about having at least a decade’s worth of material to cover, inspired by the career of the real Nucky Johnson and the wiseguys he worked with. But I can also see him wanting to end the show before it wears out its welcome, especially since he has so many other projects going on, including a period drama about rock ‘n roll (starring “Boardwalk” season 3 baddie Bobby Cannavale) that he’s producing with Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger.
And because he ultimately decided to do a fictional version of Nucky, rather than a biopic about the real man, he’s free to end the series any way he likes, even if he has to be faithful to history with the fates of other characters like Al Capone and Arnold Rothstein.
What does everybody else think? Are you sad we’re only getting one more season, or would you rather say goodbye too soon rather than too late?
I’m disappointed. I think the shows gotten better with each season and I don’t see why that wouldn’t continue given the great cast. Hope it’s a great final season though.
Well, that would be in part because HBO rarely goes beyond five seasons these days even for really wonderful shows. Whatever nerve HBO had 15 years ago, the thinking is different there today. And I’m not sure Sons of Anarchy or Breaking Bad are the right comparisons here. Maybe The Wire instead. Still, at least it looks like we’ll get a full fifth season, unlike the truncated fourth that Treme got. One must be grateful for small favors, like that HBO was willing to do this series at all. I can’t see any other network, cable or broadcast, that would have done it, let alone allowed it to be done as well.
Hate this. I’m never been involved in a successful TV series, but it seems like a lot of the best shows are eager to end in a hurry. Wish they gave us two more seasons instead to just end it like this.
I’m shocked by this. I felt like Boardwalk had at least three or four more quality seasons in them. I rather a show end too soon instead of going on too long, but the show seems to be so consistent that it’s hard to see it being bad.
I’m hoping they’ll jump ahead in time a bit towards the end for Calpone. Maybe in a montage or something. I just want to see the St. Valentine’s day massacre.
I’m definitely sad. If SOA can drag out 7 seasons I don’t see why this show, which has stayed so creatively rich, has to be done already. If Winter really has decided this on his own, then I’ll continue to trust the track record and get ready for an epic final season. But I’m disappointed that
(HISTORICAL SPOILERS)
the full rise of Capone, Lansky and Luciano will probably only be partially touched on, and that we won’t see Winter’s depiction of who he thinks murdered Rothstein.
(END HISTORICAL SPOILERS)
I am excited, however, to see what happens in the final season of a show that has never been precious about its characters’ fates. With a few exceptions, this could be a 12 episode apocalypse.
I’m not sure SoA is the best example to use in this case. It’s had some seriously diminishing returns in the last couple of seasons. Hoping it can go out with a bang.
Thank you for the historical spoilers tag. Great appreciated.
I don’t really mind Nucky Thompson’s story concluding in whichever way the show sees fit. Though it is a damn shame we won’t be seeing these really talented people spending another few years telling their version of the Chicago and New York crime stories of the 20s and 30s.
Definitely rather go out on a high. Happy for a showrunner to call time, rather than being pushed out by poor ratings or a nervous studio (which admittedly would be unlikely to happen with HBO anyway)
Didn’t HBO cancel Rome prematurely? And what happened to Deadwood? HBO might be better at supporting series that others might not, but they’re not perfect for sure.
They just introduced this whole FBI / Narcisse angle at the end of season 4. So much left to work with in Chicago. Does Margret get thrown back into the mix? For a show that likes to build slow this doesn’t really make sense to end like this.
I agree entirely…to end this show at this juncture seems like it is really cheating the people that have supported HBO…..won’t happen again for me…I’m done
I wonder if there will be major time jumps to cover everything? But yeah, it sucks that it is ending after just having its best season.
I’m OK with this decision. In an ideal world, serialized dramas should allow the story and the characters to dictate a natural end point for the series. Looking back on the good-to-great dramas that have aired over the past 20 years or so, the sweet spot seems be between 5 and 7 seasons. Obviously are some exceptions to that standard, and knowing how to end a show before it overstays its welcome is no guarantee of greatness. But they seem to coincide fairly consistently.
I would have liked to see Winter and company produce at least one more season after the upcoming fifth, since I think that they’re on a creative roll after the excellent Season 4. I also assumed that the natural end point for Boardwalk Empire would be the Twenty-First Amendment repealing Prohibition in 1933. They still might, but based on the series chronology, with Season 4 taking place in 1924, they have a long way to go. If they believe that they have found a good way to end their story within the next 12 episodes, I’m on board. If anything, my anticipation for the premiere in September will only be heightened.
Kinda saw this coming. Ratings & buzz have been slipping and I assume it’s an expensive show. I feel like most HBO shows end around 5-6 seasons.
Too bad, I thought the last season was one of its best.
I would rather it go out on a high note. I was hoping for six seasons. 6 seems to be a magic number for some shows. I don’t mean six seasons and a movie either.
Am really surprised by this. I thought it had at least two more seasons in it, easy.
Good decision on HBO’s part. It was never the hit audience wise or Emmy wise that HBO thought it would be. The ratings have been falling each season. And even the subscribers who watched can’t complain: they got five seasons and a definite end.
Holy cow, this news kind of came out of nowhere. Was definitely thinking it had a few more seasons of story to tell.
Boardwalk pulled a Seinfeld there!
It kind of felt towards the end of the season that it was starting to build momentum towards a conclusion, and it feels right that we would be close to the end at this stage. But I thought maybe 2 more seasons before the end. To find out now that it is ending this year feels rather abrupt.
Good point. Makes sense that the finale of the 4th season sets up the events of the final season, rather than blowing the first few episodes of the final season starting some new story arc that has to wrap up forever after another 8 episodes.
This is one series that could have continued for ten years with the wealth of history still in the show’s future.
The new show about rock n roll with Bobby Cannavale does not sound like something that will last very long.
I’d hoped for six, but if it’s really Winter’s call that he’s good with five, then that’s fine.
Looking forward to it.
I’m disappointed, and more than a little surprised. However, I’d prefer to see the show go out with a bang rather than a whimper. Things could be worse.. At least with knowing what’s what upfront, Mr. Winter and crew can wrap things up as they like, unlike what happened with “Deadwood”, and even more so, “Luck”.
Too soon, I would have thought the real life fireworks of both the NY gangsters and chicago would take 2 seasons to cover. There’s going to be a lot of compression if they are going to cover all of that 1929-31 stuff in 1 season.
Noooo!
As a general rule, I believe that a drama series is best off running for 5-7 years. Boardwalk is a show that I think probably could’ve gone seven, but I’m not overly disappointed that it won’t. Five seasons is still a nice, healthy run.
I am both sad and happy about this. Sad because we won’t be getting six years but happy that there will be an ending to the show.
One question to Mr. Sepinwall – is there any word on how long exactly the final season will be.
I’ve heard rumblings that it might be cut down to 8 episodes, but I’m hoping it gets a proper 12.
This feels right. They’ve positioned so many of the major story lines (Nucky and Margaret, Nucky and Eli, the rise of Al Capone, Chalky) at a place where they either need to bring them to a satisfying conclusion or artificially stall them in order to drag them out.
Well, this show was sometimes good, but never great. It had a hard time keeping it’s characters connected. Nevertheless there were riveting episodes (as well as, occasionally, lackluster ones). This last season may well have been the best. But Buscemi, as much as I like him, seemed miscast for this role. I’m still not really sure what, or if anything, drives Nucky.
Yes, it had a hard time keeping its characters connected…until they collided in spectacular fashion at the end of each season. This is a deliberate structure that Terry Winter is very, very good at.
And if you don’t know what drives Nucky, it’s because you haven’t been paying attention. The show doesn’t beat us over the head with it like The Sopranos did (which was not a flaw but a byproduct of the therapy element) but the rage that has driven Nucky since childhood has been an element since the first scene (given what we learn of his father, it’s interesting to try to figure out how much of his speech to the Temperance League in the pilot was actually a lie, but we know for certain it was not a complete fabrication as he told Jimmy it was–the shifting, blurry line between the truth and the con is one of the richest motifs on the show.)
No you are wrong. You’re assumption that I haven’t been paying attention is unnecessarily insulting. Sometimes, people just disagree, whether you like it or not. You have to learn to accept that people won’t always agree with you and you can’t accuse everyone that disagrees with you of being deficient. I’m not a Sopranos fan – by the way. I believe Steve Buscemi is a big talent that, unfortunately, didn’t nail this role.
“your” not “you’re”
I agree. While I really like the show and have watched it from the beginning, I’ve always felt like Buscemi’s performance was lacking charisma, power, or gravitas. He’s been great in other roles (including the Sopranos and Fargo), but in my opinion he’s been good, but not great, in the role of Nucky.
Though it pales compared to Breaking Bad, this was a fine series and I’m glad they’ve chosen to end it soon, before it wears out its welcome. I, for one, didn’t love Season 4, particularly the Narcisse story line. I don’t need much more of these characters. It’s been a fun ride, but 5 seasons is enough.
Are you kinding me vs. Breaking Bad was good, but in a way cheesy. The characters and actors were all sorta of low budget quality that some how sucked you in still. Boardwalks a lot better quality… it’s downfall was being on HBO and not regular cable television.
Most shows over stay their welcome by a little or sometimes a lot. This is a rare case where BE could’ve continued another five seasons because of the numerous cast members and reliance only on Steve Buscemi. Since HBO is ending True Blood this year, I guess we’ll call it a wash.
Disappointed, but not terribly surprised. As every season except the first has had an apocalyptic “last season” feel in which the characters seem to be barreling toward catastrophe, there is no way this style of cumulative upping the ante could be maintained for more than a few more seasons anyway without becoming hyperbolic or repetitive or giving up on the shows trademark commitment to honest cause and effect. I’m thankful Winter has given us a strong extended prologue in season one followed by three seasons of fearless, astonishingly confident storytelling in which we were never cheated out of the consequences of what had gone before. And as each season has been better than the last, I have faith that Winter along with Van Patten and Korder will knock us on our collective ass in this final season.
My only regret is that the show is going out at the moment the critical consensus finally seems to be figuring out that this is a great show with a unique structure that rewards patience, not a good show aspiring to greatness and accidentally stumbling upon it in the back four of each season.
Really the more I think of it the more inevitable this feels. Look where season 4 left us: Nucky completely alone and sick of fighting but unable to switch off the restless rage that drives him to keep clawing after more; Margaret once again complicit in criminality but now with eyes open and no longer playing the victim; Van Alden now come full circle, having become what he beheld and seemingly at peace with this; Eli having lost everything he defined himself by and compelled to step out from Nucky’s shadow after they each basically were forced into confirming their worst suspicions about each other and themselves; Eddie and Richard dead; Chalky a shell of a man with nothing left to lose after having everything he had accomplished destroyed when he found it couldn’t fill the hole in his heart; Gillian on the hook for murder after having happiness held out to her as a cruel bait on purpose laid to make the taker mad in a vicious parody of her history with men; Narcisse ‘s hypocrisy rubbed in his face as he is forced into the position of “a servant pretending to be a king;” AR back in the game but with the compulsion that will topple him having already been laid bare; Capone the king of Chicago and never again having to worry about a reporter not knowing his name as he will learn to his chagrin. After you get what you want you don’t want it. Even Luciano, who was pivotal to the plot of season 4 though he had very little screen time, is in position for when he will get what he wants, which will of course eventually be his downfall.
Season 4 seemed to be about the characters being forced into confronting the rot in themselves, the compulsion and emptiness that drives them to seek after what they can’t help but want even as they know in their bones that nothing will ever be enough and the drive that gets it for them will eventually propel them into a ditch or off a cliff.
So one more season to show them alternately attempting to slam on the breaks or saying to Hell with it and putting the petal to the metal as they careen toward their own made ends seems right.
Buckle up, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.
SAD TO SEE IT END I LOVED ALL THA DRAMA AN IT SEEM REAL AN THA CHARACTERS IN THA SHOW HAS DONE AN EXCELLANT JOB
When will the fifth season be on tv?
I love this show and hate that it is ever going to end. The music was different in season four, seasons one through three’s music was overall more upbeat if i remember correctly, while season four a lot of the music was what would be played in Chalky’s club. More “bluesee” if i am not mistaken, although I am hardly an authority on 1920s music. and the show’s cinematography seems darker in season 4 or at least the colors are different as well. I wish some blogs were written on this, as I am interested in it but have not found any on the subject.
First thank you HBO and Mr. Winters for the series. That said, I continually am extremely disappointed that the last thing Producers take into consideration are the loyal fans,in this case paying customers. Please do not reason this with the story line being exhausted, as this script particularly could last well into the 1930’s, like many of the plot’s gangsters who were being shotat and hunted. Somehowthey made it through, but Mr. Winters and HBO cannot. Huh!
there should be at least one more season after fifth season, it’s one of the best series I’ve have ever watched, with great story and climate, love the gangster world in 1920-30 America but every good things have to end someday, boardwalk a little bit to early