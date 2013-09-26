HBO renews ‘Boardwalk Empire’ for season 5

#Boardwalk Empire
09.26.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

HBO has renewed “Boardwalk Empire” for a fifth season.

“Thanks to Terry Winter, Martin Scorsese, Tim Van Patten, Howard Korder and their stellar team, ‘Boardwalk Empire’ remains in a class by itself,” HBO president Michael Lombardo said in a statement. “I look forward to another electrifying season of this impeccably crafted series.”

Though “Boardwalk” has never turned into the Emmy juggernaut HBO might have hoped for, it’s a solid ratings performer, it still picks up stray awards (like Bobby Cannavale’s trophy on Sunday) and is off to a very intriguing start to its fourth season with the introduction of Jeffrey Wright as Harlem fixer Dr. Valentin Narcisse.

I’m a fan of the show and am glad it will be sticking around a while.

(Also, for those of you who will be in New York City next weekend, I’ll be moderating a PaleyFest panel with Winter, Korder, Michael Kenneth Williams, Wright and Gretchen Mol.)

