HBO renews ‘Boardwalk Empire’ for season 5

HBO has renewed “Boardwalk Empire” for a fifth season.
“Thanks to Terry Winter, Martin Scorsese, Tim Van Patten, Howard Korder and their stellar team, ‘Boardwalk Empire’ remains in a class by itself,” HBO president Michael Lombardo said in a statement. “I look forward to another electrifying season of this impeccably crafted series.”
Though “Boardwalk” has never turned into the Emmy juggernaut HBO might have hoped for, it’s a solid ratings performer, it still picks up stray awards (like Bobby Cannavale’s trophy on Sunday) and is off to a very intriguing start to its fourth season with the introduction of Jeffrey Wright as Harlem fixer Dr. Valentin Narcisse.
I’m a fan of the show and am glad it will be sticking around a while.
(Also, for those of you who will be in New York City next weekend, I’ll be moderating a PaleyFest panel with Winter, Korder, Michael Kenneth Williams, Wright and Gretchen Mol.)
No surprise here.
Anyone know how many seasons the show is expected to run for?
Who knows what adventures Nucky and the boys will have have between now and the time the show becomes unprofitable?
Well, maybe in the 7th season (1927) when things start happening with Rothstein that they decide for a final season? I just hope it won’t drag like Dexter, because I love this show so much.
With the pace they roll out the plot at, they could go for 20 seasons. I don’t think it’s in any trouble until it drops off the Emmy radar.
Very good news. The show is still gorgeous too look at and is really solid overall.
An aside though, how in the blue hell did Cannavale win that Emmy though?
The episode he submitted probably wasn’t his best either, and personally I found him to be quite over-the-top, bordering in a moustache-twirling villain. No way should have had beaten Paul, even Banks too. Could have made a decent case for Dinklage and Patinkin too.
Because the Emmys are some kind of brain-damaged idea of talent mixed with out-of-step popularity ratings.
Great news. Although people often decry this show as being lackluster, it’s one of the few productions of consistent quality I look forward to watching with genuine interest (if not barely-contained excitement) each episode.