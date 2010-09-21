HBO renews ‘Boardwalk Empire’

HBO has given a speedy renewal to“Boardwalk Empire” after Sunday’s premiere was the pay channel’s biggest in six years.
“All the ingredients aligned for this one, from Mark Wahlberg and Steve Levinson”s initial pitch, to Martin Scorsese”s enormous contributions as director and executive producer, to the genius of Terry Winter and the expertise of Tim Van Patten, to a stellar cast led by Steve Buscemi,” HBO president Michael Lombardo said in a statement. “The response from the media and our viewers has been nothing short of amazing.”
Sunday’s premiere (you can read my review of it here) drew 4.8 million viewers at 9, and if you add in the 10:15 and 11:30 p.m. airings, the number goes up to 7.1 million.
Either way you choose to count it, that’s in the neighborhood that HBO’s current flagship “True Blood” gets, and is the most-watched HBO premiere since “Deadwood” back in 2004, when that show had “The Sopranos” as its lead-in.
As I’ve said before, with “Boardwalk Empire,” HBO threw a lot of money at the problem that was its post-“Sopranos” malaise. Sometimes, when you throw a lot of money at a problem you just waste money (see most of the Dan Snyder-era Redskins). Sometimes, though (see the 2009 Yankees), it pays off, both creatively and commercially, which it clearly has here.
HBO doesn’t waste time. Both Treme and Boardwalk Empire were renewed after one episode, which is just fine with me. All I need now is for Game of Thrones to also do well and I will be a happy HBO subscriber for at least another couple of years.
This show was great on Sunday and looks to be great going forward. However I thought it was supposed to be one long 13 episode story. Ill take it longer if they keep it fresh, but with a lot of non-fictional charecters I wonder how long they can keep a goood storyline. I wish tv would just create shows knowing going in they will be x amount of seasons with a definite storyline already in place.
No, it was always planned as a series. Terry Winter has said that he has stories to get him through the end of the 1920s, going roughly a year at a time (ala his buddy Matt Weiner at Mad Men).
I don’t think anyone who ever saw Master Ninja on MST3K ever thought in a million years they’d read the phrase “the expertise of Tim Van Patten”. Clearly the roots of The Van Patten Project! run deeper than the Swayze conundrum
I’m glad I am not the only one who flashes on Crow T. Robot doing Tim Van Patten as General Patton every time I see his name at the beginning of The Sopranos, The Pacific, etc.
Makes me sad for Deadwood again.
Oh!!! I’m in the middle of watching Deadwood via NetFlix. Best! Series! Ever! (after six feet under)
