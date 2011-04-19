HBO renews ‘Game of Thrones’

The last time HBO debuted a new drama series with “Boardwalk Empire,” it renewed it two days after the premiere, day the initial ratings came in. HBO has now stuck to that pattern with “Game of Thrones,” announcing a second season this morning, not long after final numbers for Sunday night’s premiere (which I reviewed here) became available.
The key difference is that, where “Boardwalk” opened with the kind of strong ratings that made renewal a formality, “Thrones” had a good-but-not-great opening audience.
Back in the fall, “Boardwalk” premiered to nearly 5 million viewers in its initial timeslot, and 7.1 million viewers combined for all its airings on opening night. “Thrones,” meanwhile, averaged about 2.2 million viewers for its first airing, and a combined 4.2 million viewers for the night. (The HBO press release notably focused on the larger “gross audience” number.)
The early spin I’ve seen is that “Boardwalk” was promoted all summer during HBO’s biggest hit, “True Blood,” where “Game of Thrones” was immediately preceded by the low-rated “Mildred Pierce,” and before that by the limping final season of “Big Love.” And also that “True Blood” started even smaller, with 1.4 million viewers, before growing into the channel’s biggest hit, and that perhaps “Thrones” can similarly grow.
Regardless, 2.2 million isn’t a bad number for a new HBO series, particularly one in a genre so far outside the channel’s comfort zone. And given the huge expense of the first season – an expense that only makes financial sense if HBO can amortize it over multiple years of the show – I imagine any number that wasn’t completely disastrous would have led to a second season.
“Game of Thrones” didn’t flop, and now Benioff, Weiss and company will get to tell at least two books’ worth of stories about it. But I imagine everyone involved would like to see that number rise before a third season starts being seriously discussed.
UPDATE: I was reminded on Twitter that HBO also renewed “Treme” the Tuesday after its premiere, which was modestly-rated. The Tuesday renewal thing seems to be the way HBO wants to do business right now. I am not objecting.
I’m really glad the numbers came out decent, but I’m worried that this is a show that will have a hard time adding viewers, and that the expense of it is likely to create a Rome / Deadwood situation.
Do we know exactly how epensive it is compared to True Blood or Boardwalk Empire?
I actually think the Rome and Deadwood situations work in GoT’s favor. At the time those shows were cancelled, HBO had not yet properly figured out how to cash in with DVDs. The network has since then publicly said that if it had a do-over, it would opt to keep those series on the air. I see GoT as that do-over.
OMAGUS, do you have links to HBO’s comments on Deadwood and Rome?
Yeah, the problem with Rome was that because of the massive sets they had to maintain in Italy, they had to decide whether to green light a season 3 before season 2 aired. Rome actually became very popular after season 1 came out on DVD and a lot of people tuned in to Season 2. Unfortunately, the sets had already been struck and they couldn’t undue the cancellation.
From what I’ve read Boardwalk Empire cost $30 to $40 million for the first season and Game of Thrones cost $40 to $50 million for its first season. However, it is important to note that if a show brings new subscribers to HBO, that is more important than ratings.
I doubt True Blood costs anywhere near what Boardwalk Empire and GoT cost because it is set in contemporary times.
I expected Game of Thrones to cost 2 or 3 times the cost of Boardwalk Empire. Glad to see I’m wrong. I guess smaller sets in New York are more expensive than bigger sets in Belfast and Morocco.
Are we not concerned that the Rome scenario will repeat with GOT? Requiring a season 3 renewal or tearing down the sets before season 2 airs.
This is terrific. Part of me feels like HBO does the quick renewal to make sure the audience stays around and maybe give people who are hesitant to like a show that doesn’t get renewed and chose not to watch the first episode a chance to be able to catch up easily and start watching. Thoughts on that, Alan?
Seems like a pretty smart move by HBO and something that definitely didn’t hurt Boardwalk or Treme. Or really for that matter, The Walking Dead on AMC that got a really quick renewal.
But The Walking Dead got almost three times Game of Thrones’ audience…
According to Nielsen, AMC is in nearly 97 million households. HBO’s subscriber base is less than 30 million.
So? AMC has been airing original dramatic series for less than 4 years; HBO had Oz and The Sopranos receiving rave reviewers way back in the last millenium.
The majority of those 97 million households aren’t even aware that AMC is part of their basic cable package, whereas those who subscribe to HBO are doing so with the explicit intent of watching their shows.
But you can’t ignore that reality. The Walking Dead could be viewed by almost anyone with a basic cable package. People would have to specifically subscribe to HBO in order to see Game of Thrones.
I also think source material for the two shows probably works in TWD’s favor. It’s easier to casually get into serialized graphic novels than it is 800 page tomes.
@Omagus, I don’t think that’s necessarily true about it being easier to get into TWD than GoT because of length. The walking dead has been around for a decade and is up to 83 issues-that’s a ton. I think it’s more people like zzombies than political machinations in a alternate fantasy world.
Given HBO’s past transgressions with Rome and Deadwood they’re smart to renew a series like this early and loudly. If they renew, it’ll get filmed and it’ll get played. That sends a nice loud message to fans that might be hesitant to get invested in a show like this that HBO is behind it for at least 20 (?) episodes. Now all they need to do is get production underway ASAP before the kid actors out age their characters :)
It’s also worth pointing out that due to HBO’s model, unlike many other networks, they truly aren’t just looking at ratings numbers but also subscribers.
They don’t need advertisers to be satisfied that someone watched an episode live. I’m willing to bet that, even more than Boardwalk and Treme, a ton of people signed up to get HBO just for this show because it has the kind of fanbase that will follow it like that. I’ve heard HBO say in the past that this is what they look for: a slate of diverse shows so that each one is pulling a different demographic in, and thus more total subscribers.
It would be interesting to see the number of new subscribers. I added HBO last month for Game of Thrones, and I’m sure many other fans of the books did the same.
I didn’t add for GoT only, but it was probably the biggest factor influencing the decision. HBO can do appointment TV like no one else if they want to. I always think of Paul Rudd in I Love You Man singing the praises of Sunday night HBO. Renewing early is great, because with the rise of good cable shows has come a rise in cancellations (Rubicon, Terriers, etc.) and people are probably anxious about getting attached to something that won’t last.
Millions in marketing. Should have done bigger numbers.
Why? Because of the devoted fans of the source material, this show is likely to keep a larger chunk of its audience than a typical new show, especially now that they know they get it for at least two seasons. Plus HBO stands to make millions via DVD and iTunes sales.
The book series is A Song of Fire and Ice, and the first book is titled Game of Thrones, correct? So if season 2 covers the second book, will it still be called Game of Thrones, or will it be titled after the second book?
To be precise, the series is “A Song of Ice and Fire”, while the first book is “A Game of Thrones”. The TV show is shortened to “Game of Thrones”. It’s unknown how they will address titling for future seasons, but I expect the main title will remain “Game of Thrones” for marketing purposes.
They will be keeping the same title for the series “Game of Thrones”.
A little of topic, but how satisfied is Starz with Camelot’s ratings? And SHOWTIME’s with Borgia’s I read some figures a couple of weeks -which I can’t believe – that says Camelot is even more expensive per episode than Game Of Thrones. Doesn’t show.
It costs Starz more to get Eva Green to show the goods than it does for HBO with Emilia Clarke, but that’s the only category in which Camelot outspends GoT.
I remember reading somewhere that it was a (kinda-sorta) ‘secret’ policy of HBO to order two-season pickups for most of their new shows, explaining why they can afford to renew so early after premiere.
Anyone know if this is actually true at all or just post-hoc rationalizing gossip?
My only qualm is, and it’s from someone not even having touched the books (and also being a negative nancy)…
How much of a worry is it with a series like this KNOWING that there are in theory seven books in total (not all yet completed) means that there is seven series of action available to be told.
So what if Game of Thrones simply ends up only popular enough for three seasons on HBO and then production stops there?
From those that may have read the books [don’t spoil but] would it be tragic from a storytelling point of view were the tv series to end it’s run before it’s time -not necessarily after 3 series, but just in general- and part of the way through the book series? Is the compendium of stories as a whole needed or does each story provide enough of it’s own were this to happen?
I’m with this through to whatever end from what I’ve seen so far, I’m just intrigued by the thought.
1) I’m not convinced that it will only be 7 books. That is the current theory, but the original theory was 3, then 5, then 7, so it could easily expand again.
2) GRRM has said that he would like 1 season for book 1, 1 season for book 2, 2 seasons for book 3, and 3 seasons for the combined events of books 4 and 5. That comes out to 7 seasons for what is currently written. At least 2 more for books 6 and 7. This show won’t last 9 seasons, so…
3) I expect them to set an end date at some point and make up their own ending. With luck they will have a full year notice to wrap up the story lines to something respectable.
I think it’s a good question. If the show diverges completely from the books, then it might not matter, but from what I hear they are hitting many of the plot points and character aspects that the books do, and each season is meant to cover one book, right? If they had stopped making Lord of the Rings movies after the second one, it would have felt very unfinished. I don’t know how much this series is meant to tell one story – is it more LotR (one long story) or Discworld (many disconnected stories from the same universe)? I assume the former.
That said, they could always come up with their own ending. I wonder what the Harry Potter movies would have done if they had somehow not been wildly popular or if they hadn’t been able to keep the cast.
I think that everyone needs to get comfortable with the fact that given the number of factors against it (marginalized genre, expensive, 7 seasons worth of story to adapt and only 5 of which the creator has written), it’s highly, highly unlikely that this series gets a satisfying ending.
@happygolucky, it will not be the same thing as the walking dead. They won’t be adding random plotlines and slowing down the story. They might ad scenes to expand the story and the might cut some but it will be pretty faithful to the books
Unfortunately, I agree with some people here that we’re highly unlikely to get to the end of GrrM’s story, and so the series probably won’t end on an entirely satisfying note. Of course, Deadwood didn’t either, and that’s still regarded as a pantheon-level HBO show.
Without spoiling anything, we need the series to go at least four seasons. The ending of the third book could–theoretically–probably serve as an adequate ending, tweaked a little. But they’re going to need to split the third book up into two seasons, most likely.
Agreed, totally.
Hell, it’s far from clear we’re ever going to see the end of GRRM’s story in book form, either :-).
Great news as far as I’m concerned. Given HBO’s track record I don’t think Game of Thrones will disappoint.
Does that 4.2 million number include those who watched it free through their cable company, or just the subscribers who watched it?
Nope only paying subscribers apparently
Thanks, AT.
I’ve heard a lot of buzz about the show around my college campus. Considering most of the people there can barely afford to pay the water bill so that they can make their Ramen and the dorms don’t have HBO, I’m guessing they used less-than-savory means to watch the show. While that doesn’t generate revenue for HBO, I would say the audience was significantly higher for the show than the numbers indicated. And who knows, maybe these people will become subscribers when they are productive members of society with paychecks to do so.
As long as we’re comparing the premiere audiences for Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones, isn’t the fact that Steve Buscemi is a bigger star than anyone in GoT relevant? Buscemi was even on the network’s previous “organized crime in NJ” show The Sopranos!
You don’t jump into this pool unless you’re planning to stay a while. I wouldn’t say the pilot’s ratings are meaningless, but I would say they are far less important than for a show like Boardwalk Empire.
I wonder if HBO also takes into account, new subscribers to their service, as I picked up HBO on Sunday for this and will drop it again as soon as the run is over, or at least till east bound and down plus Bored to Death start up again…