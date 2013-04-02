HBO renews ‘Game of Thrones’ for season 4

HBO has officially renewed “Game of Thrones” for season 4.
Everyone working on the hit fantasy drama has been operating under the assumption that there would be a fourth season, as producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have elected to split George R.R. Martin’s third “A Song of Ice and Fire” book, “A Storm of Swords,” over two seasons, with this being the first. But the contracts for a fourth season weren’t finalized until today.
The show returned to series-high ratings on Sunday night.
Pretty obvious this was coming, but am happy we’ll get to see the entirety of A Storm of Swords adapted for tv. Once Season 4 is done though, I will be very curious about how they’ll approach the adaption of A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons.
I was about to say the same thing Zach. Considering that Feast for Crows and Dance with Dragons essentially occur simultaneously (just ignoring some characters in one versus the other)I doubt they’ll just say goodbye to one a subset of characters for an extended period of time. Alan/Dan, has this been brought up yet to Bennioff and Weiss yet, or are they sidestepping any and all future questions until they’re done with Storm of Swords
Great questions guys … I was thinking the same things. I’ve heard rumors that books 4 and 5 will be combined and split into 2 seasons … not sure we need 3 seasons from those books.
Evolution1085 – Weiss and Benioff have done all their reading, so I’m sure they know the challenges, but they aren’t even discussing how they handled *this* season/book structurally, much less how they’re going to handle future installments.
-Daniel
Honestly I figured they’d do what GRRM couldn’t or wouldn’t and simply combine the books and their storylines since they occur simultaneously and stretch out two or three season from them.
Hopefully by the time they actually have to do that the next big question won’t be “how are they going to continue the show without the source material being written.”
@Zach R: Yes, I think everyone is assuming they’re going to use Peter Jackson’s approach to “The Two Towers” and thread the storylines intelligently rather than slavishly following the split of the books. There will still be two (three?) seasons, but in chronological order, not geographical.
For what it’s worth, I thought PJ’s approach made so much sense that when I read The Two Towers now, I use two bookmarks and I read a chapter or two from each section and then flip back. I honestly can’t read just one section straight through and then the other.
@Bunny: Agreed two seasons combined for books 3/4 would be enough IMO. There is too much meandering to satisfyingly fill more than two seasons.
I’d never considered doing that then reading The Two Towers … great idea Kate … thanks! I only have done that previously with my Choose Your Own Adventure Books … but I guess that’s what you’re supposed to do there.
I have to think they’ll combine the stories of 4/5 and stretch it out over about 3 seasons, or start to weave stuff in early starting next year, especially if they’re ending season 3 where we all think they will.
Mr. Martin better get to writing cuz it seems to me the show is catching up with his books, then again they could split the 5th book into two seasons as well I guess.
They’re only on the first season of two for book three (although A Feast of Crows will probably only get one). Considering there was exactly a year between seasons and assuming they treat the next two books the same way, that’s a good four years at the very least.
Glad they renewed it right away rather than making us fans fret over the ratings for weeks.
Besides this current season, I’m really looking forward to when they get to the Dance With Dragons/Winds of Winter material, even if that means surpassing GRRM.
Ratings don’t matter all that much to HBO. New subscriptions and retention of existing ones are what they care more about.
At the slow pace this is going, this show will be on for 8-10 years. The problem with that is going to be some of the cast aging in ways that disrupt the narrative.
Already the actor who plays Bran looks much older than his character and Sansa is looking closer to 21 than the age she is supposed to be. At the rate this going, by the time they film book 5 Rickon will be looking like an adult.
Sophie Turner is only 17, and Sansa is aged up to be about 14 or 15