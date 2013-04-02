HBO renews ‘Game of Thrones’ for season 4

HBO has officially renewed “Game of Thrones” for season 4.

Everyone working on the hit fantasy drama has been operating under the assumption that there would be a fourth season, as producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have elected to split George R.R. Martin’s third “A Song of Ice and Fire” book, “A Storm of Swords,” over two seasons, with this being the first. But the contracts for a fourth season weren’t finalized until today.

The show returned to series-high ratings on Sunday night.