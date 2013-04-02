HBO renews ‘Game of Thrones’ for season 4

#Game of Thrones
Senior Television Writer
04.02.13 15 Comments

HBO has officially renewed “Game of Thrones” for season 4.

Everyone working on the hit fantasy drama has been operating under the assumption that there would be a fourth season, as producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have elected to split George R.R. Martin’s third “A Song of Ice and Fire” book, “A Storm of Swords,” over two seasons, with this being the first. But the contracts for a fourth season weren’t finalized until today.

The show returned to series-high ratings on Sunday night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSDAVID BENIOFFdb weissgame of thronesGEORGE RR MARTIN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP