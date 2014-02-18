HBO renews ‘Getting On’ for season 2

In 2013, HBO debuted three new comedy series. One was Christopher Guest’s first significant work in decades, featuring many of the regulars from his beloved improvised films. One was the first major solo project from Stephen Merchant, co-creator of “The Office” and “Extras.” And one featured the creators of “Big Love” attempting to adapt a British series about the neglected nurses and patients in a hospital’s elder care wing.
Going into that year, I doubt a casino would have even given you odds that the only one of the three to survive would be the latter, but that’s exactly what’s happened. Last month, HBO declined to go forward with Guest’s “Family Tree” and Merchant’s “Hello Ladies,” and tonight the pay cabler decided to order a second season of “Getting On.” It will again feature six episodes, and debut later this year.
Adapted by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer from the Brit original of the same name, “Getting On” follows nurses Alex Borstein, Niecy Nash and Mel Rodriguez and doctor Laurie Metcalf as they deal with bureaucracy and indignity with equal measure while caring for elderly patients. It seemed like such a wildly uncommercial premise, even for the network that brought us “In Treatment” and “Enlightened,” that I half-wondered if HBO execs had greenlit it on a dare, and assumed HBO was dumping most of the episodes into December as a sign of a show with no future.
And when I saw it, I took a strong dislike to the early episodes, in which all the characters save Nash’s came across as grating cartoons. But as noted in that review, “Getting On” grew on me in its season’s later episodes – especially after Metcalf’s character came back from a trip toned down significantly from her earlier appearances. It wasn’t wildly funny, but it was recognizably human, at times very touching (Nash in particular was excellent in a rare dramatic role), and didn’t feel like anything else on HBO’s air or elsewhere. At the time, I wrote
“The later episodes of ‘Getting On’ suggest a show I’d enjoy watching more of if HBO decides to make it another charity case like ‘Tremé’ or ‘The Wire or that second season of ‘Enlightened.’ I just don’t know how many people will have the patience, or even the initial interest, to get to that point.”
Many critics didn’t bother to watch that many, but the show received glowing notices in a few places. And I suspect – like the time when “Enlightened” survived while fellow bubble comedies “Bored to Death,” “Hung” and “How To Make It In America” were all canceled – somebody in the HBO executive suite simply liked this one better than the others, wanted to see a bit more, and figured, “If we don’t make this, who will?”
I never watched “Getting On”, but I wish “Family Tree” would have been renewed too..it caught me by surprise and ended up being a funny and sometimes sort of touching little show.
I really liked it too. Oh well.
I’m so glad it’s being renewed. As much of a fan as I am of Guest and Merchant, I do think this was the best of the 3 shows and frankly, unlike just about any other. Your choice of the word “human” was a good one. Poignant but funny, very dark at times, original–it has a very different feel. And Neicy Nash’s acting was a revelation. Have you seen the British show it’s based on? Did it have the same tone?
“Have you seen the British show it’s based on? Did it have the same tone?”
The British show is co-created by Jo Brand — who was a psychiatric nurse before becoming a stand-up comic. It’s toned down a LOT from Brand’s all-the-way-in-your-face stand up, but it still shares Brand’s unapologetic feminism, and left-wing politics. Yeah, she thinks the National Health Service is a very good thing. The current Conservative Party-lead government and it’s market ideology? Not so much. And she’d very much argue one man’s “grating” is another woman’s impatience with nonsense.
And here’s a fun factoid: Peter (Doctor Who) Capaldi directed nine episodes. :)
Couldn’t they have increased the episode count by two? Six episodes isn’t sufficient for a series with a short season. I’m use to eight at least getting four episodes to set up the characters and the plot and then the final four resolving everything.
The British series did fine with a three episode first series, followed by two of six episodes each. (Fun factoid, Peter Capaldi — the new Doctor Who — directed all of the first two series.) On television, as in love, size doesn’t matter. It’s what you do with it that counts.
I’m a huge fan of “Looking” and I am on tenterhooks about its chances for renewal given its low initial ratings. (I have heard that the cast will find out the show’s fate in a few weeks.) I am wondering if the renewal of “Getting On” will have any impact on a possible season 2 of “Looking” – will HBO renew two charity cases?
I’ve been looking at the various scenarios – “Girls” has been renewed for season 4, and HBO will need something to pair it with in January 2015. The natural show to follow “Girls” if “Looking” doesn’t get picked up would have been “People in New Jersey”, from Bruce Kaplan, but that didn’t move forward. Of the pilots that got picked up to series, “The Brink” and “Ballers” don’t seem like matches to “Girls”. Only the Duplass’ “Togetherness” would seem like a match “Girls” only I got the impression HBO plans to debut it in 2014 and not hold it to 2015.
Yeah, I’m worried about Looking as well. There’s a rumor online that HBO brass weren’t happy with how the show turned out and that it’s pretty much toast. But I’m really hoping they give a chance. This week’s episode was great and I think it definitely has the potential to grow over time.
Looking has really surprised me and has been better than I expected, I’ve enjoyed it. I’m also hoping it comes back.
I wanted to add that week after week, “Looking” has aired – and will air – against unusually tough competition:
Ep. 2 – Grammys
Ep. 3 – Super Bowl
Ep. 4 – Olympics
Ep. 5 – Olympics
Ep. 6 – Olympics (closing ceremony)
Ep. 7 – Oscars
Something hopeful appeared today:
[www.gaystarnews.com]
The HBO exec says “‘For us we look at it for the week, we look at it On Demand, we look at HBO Go. Each of the episodes, they are cuming nicely…Of course you always want your show to be seen by as many people as possible but I do think it’s been really critically revered and it’s a show that people are talking about in a good way.”
Maybe there is hope yet!
Im still in mourning over Bored to Death.
I don’t understand why HBO is having such problems getting a new wave of great shows going. They are, after all, the ones who created what seems to be the template for all the exciting stuff that has been on the air — on other networks — over the last handful of years. I mean, there has been a huge influx / exodus of great actors and behind the scenes talent to cable TV. Why can’t they seem to harness this? It’s sort of freaky weird.
Or maybe it’s much more difficult than it seems? I find this mystifying.
Erika
I would guess it’s the latter and it’s more difficult to continue to put on great TV shows than it appears, but I have no more expertise than anyone else here (except obviously Alan), so that’s just speculation.
If they hadn’t passed on Madmen the landscape would be different. Mad Men started in 2007 (and maybe could have started a little earlier if they didn’t have to shop around). The Wire ended in 2008. While The Wire was never a ratings powerhouse, pairing it with Mad Men would have made the latter more visible. And Mad Men would have been even quicker to be critically acclaimed.
Everything trickles down from there. Instead of Boardwalk having to be their ace, imagine them as their #2 pitcher. A show like Newsroom have any expectations and instead gets to relax as Entourage filler.
If all this plays out, Luck probably gets a second season, b/c HBO is continuining it’s legacy of critics praising them as the beacon for quality TV. Instead, True Blood became the face of HBO and all bets were off.
So let’s say you have three seasonal rotations of Shows….
Madmen/Luck
Game of Thrones/Newsroom
Boardwalk Empire/Treme/Girls
With True Detective now the up and coming star.
Mad Men is not, and has never been, an HBO production. It’s on AMC.
HBO had a chance to take on the project, but they didn’t express interest:
[en.wikipedia.org]
I enjoyed Getting On, and I’m glad they renewed it, but I wish they had renewed Family Tree as well. I loved that show.
I liked both so I’m happy Getting On was renewed but disappointed that Family Trees was not (late last year, my husband gave me a puppet that’s very similar to Monkey).
I think Getting On is a much better show than Girls and is WAY funnier (June Squibb was LOL funny in her guest appearance). I’ve loved Laurie Metcalf since she played Jackie on Roseanne and the rest of the Getting On cast is excellent. Fabulous writing and direction, too.
I loved it too. I guess he stayed in the US with the girl he met?
I am surprised but happy to hear this. I thought I was the only one who liked the show ! I didn’t come across many of those “glowing notices” the show received, but I think I’ll go try to find them now that I now they exist. Anyone have suggestions? I know Andy Greenwald liked (loved?) it.
The AV Club did weekly write ups that were almost entirely positive.
My surprise mirrors my elation at the news. Words cannot explain how much I enjoyed its first season.
I’m currently rewatching How to Make It, and plan on rewatch Hung later. Those two were some of my favorite HBO comedies.
I liked Hello Ladies a lot. RIP.