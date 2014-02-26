HBO renews ‘Looking’ for season 2

HBO has ordered a second season of “Looking,” its new dramedy about a trio of gay friends in San Francisco.
Created by Andrew Haigh and produced by Haigh, Michael Lannan and Sarah Condon, “Looking” tells the story of Patrick (Jonathan Groff), a video game designer getting into his first serious adult relationship; Agustin (Frankie J. Alvarez), Patrick's ex-roommate, adjusting to living with his boyfriend; and Dom (Murray Bartlett), whose 40th birthday has pushed him to get serious about launching his own restaurant.
Joining the cast full-time in season 2: Raul Castillo as Richie, Patrick's new boyfriend; Lauren Weedman as Doris, Dom's ex-girlfriend and current roommate; and Russell Tovey as Kevin, Patrick's boss and frequent (and probably mutual) distraction. Filming will begin later this year in San Francisco.
I liked “Looking” after the first four episodes but felt more engaged by the depiction of San Francisco and the particular communities Patrick and his friends moved through than I was by the three regulars. Having now watched the remaining four episodes (two have yet to air; HitFix's Gregory Ellwood has been writing about each of them as they air), I'm very much invested in the Patrick/Richie relationship, which was the lone subject of the show's terrific fifth episode, “Looking for the Future.” It's a slow build, and the ratings have been soft – for the season, “Looking” has been averaging 2 million cumulative viewers (including DVR and replays) for each episode, compared to 4.3 million for “Girls” and 10.9 million for “True Detective” – but as a pay cable channel, HBO often cares more about what a show does for the brand than how many viewers it pulls in. (See also the recent renewal of “Getting On.”)
This is a very good show, that doesn't feel like anything else on the air, and I'm glad it gets to continue.
For those of you who've been watching so far, what do you think? You happy it's coming back? Beyond the cast additions, are there any changes you'd want to see in a second season?
Glad to know it’s returning. I wonder if they’ll extend the episode count or just order eight.
I asked. They say it isn’t decided yet.
I admire it more than I would say I enjoy it. Though I think what Jonathan Groff is doing is incredibly detailed and rich – and harder than it looks.
America has purloined another good British actor in Tovey!
I tried to like this, but gave it up this week. These people are not very interesting, guess I was hoping for something more entertaining like Queer as Folk.
Slow start, but the episode featuring the date between Richie and Patrick, was TERRIFIC. Very genuine, no needless glitz, and I think I’d fall for Richie too! Glad to hear the show has been renewed.
This, exactly.
Grr. And Scott Bakula had to get himself another show. I love Lynn. I think this show needs a presence like him…someone pretty secure with who he is so I hope he can be involved somehow with the second season even if NCIS duties keep him from full time status.
I really have grown to love Looking. I don’t know why but I do. The character development has been slow but it’s getting there. I think I only found the first show boring. I wonder if the second season will focus mostly on Patrick since both of his love interests are getting promoted.
Bakula has been fantastic on this show. I wish he were coming back as a regular. Augustin, on the other hand, can definitely go. What a totally loathsome character. I think the show suffers every time he’s on screen.
i found this interesting from episode 1. I love the authenticity of the characters and the vibe of the city. I’m glad it was renewed
Great to hear, I’m invested, the show has grown on me with each episode and it feels both modern and retro. It’s my new favorite show and I hope the up the episode count, as I feel it would be of benefit.
I’m very glad it is coming back for a second season. I actually haven’t seen all the episodes-maybe the last three? I need to go back and watch the rest but I am definitely on board!
I guess “Family Tree” is dead, eh?
It is. No wonder though as that show looked great on paper and had such promise with all the talent involved, but it lacked focus and went nowhere. I really only cared about the ventriloquist sister myself.
I love the Patrick/Richie relationship. So real to me, with all its hitches and weirdness and little heart breaks and intimacies. I really want them to make it work, Agustin’s bitchy, dismissive comments to the contrary. Raul Castillo is just lovely.
The two hours on Sunday of True Detective, GIRLS, and Looking is one of the best I’ve seen.
I don’t actually get HBO, but I just realized this past Sunday that I was essentially 2 hours straight of it weekly with that line-up, haha.
I love the show. I do think the tone and pacing would be better suited to a longer season, possibly longer episodes. Although I guess since they lack real narrative pacing, hour long eps would be a bit tiresome. Anyway, the gay community has been pretty split about the show and the most negative voices are always the loudest – I feared HBO might listen. Glad these characters, stories and performances get to keep going. Would love to hear your thoughts on a weekly basis, Alan.
I don’t know anything about the backlash – what have the negative gay voices been saying? I don’t really see what problems you could possibly have with the show, outside of opinion issues with plot and characterization and stuff like that, but, then again, I’m not gay.
Reading the comments on the towleroad.com recap is the low point of my week but I can’t make myself stop but I enjoy the show enough to hope those people will start to get it. There’s unexplained vitriol coming from both sides – seen a few people say it perpetuate stereotypes but many more say that it’s boring and afraid of showing gay sex, the characters are horrible, etc etc. I think a lot of people wanted QAF part 2 and didn’t get it. Some say it’s the “gay issue of the week” some say it deliberately avoids gay lifestyle. It’s pretty confounding.
Is it weird that I feel guilty like I’m airing dirty laundry out of ‘the family’? Ha.
Interesting, I can’t speak with as much knowledge of the gay community or how gays have been portrayed in media in general, but I’d say it seems pretty racy in terms of the sex scenes. I mean, on a number of occasions, they do all but show the dick, haha. The sex act is incredibly clear in most cases. I’d say if they went further, it’d border on gay porn in those scenes. I really like that the show is relatively slow and just tells the stories of these normal gay men – and I think that’s the point. I think the creators want to show that gay men are just like men everywhere else, and aren’t always queens or dressing up or behaving flamboyantly (although that certainly is part of gay culture). I was looking at Russell Tovey’s wikipedia page (I have to confess, I was curious if he was gay in real life too), and this part stuck out to me:
“In an interview with The Scotsman, Tovey said, ‘The only thing I can give to young gay people is that when I was growing up there were no role models that were blokey, that were men. Everybody was flamboyant and camp, and I remember going, “That’s not me, so even though I think I am gay, I don’t think I fit into this world.”‘”
I imagine, if I WAS gay, then this is how I would feel. Just because someone prefers men to women sexually doesn’t mean they’re necessarily an out-there flamboyant queen. I think this series is trying to touch on that to a degree. Haha, I totally get that feeling, and, perhaps I should be posting this comment over there. I might be preaching to the choir here, but that’s my reaction, I suppose.
Straight culture was never comfortable with portraying or accepting gay men any way other than the flamboyant queen for a long time. The whole queeny vs. manly/masculine factions of the gay male population has always been divisive – you can see it a lot in Patrick’s character – being concerned about his voice being gay, Richie saying he has bottom shame, etc. I think Looking is making a subtle attempt to reconcile the worlds, show the scale, every gay man has a little butch and a little queen in him.
As for the sex scenes, I would attribute that to comparison to Queer as Folk, which pushed the limits of taboo (and taste) for the purpose of eroticism. Looking is more interested in the emotional and personal implications of sex, and less of the eroticism, which will leave the people wanting their porny fix wanting. That being said, the scene at the end of Ep 6 went pretty much as far as it could go.
Glad you’re a straight male that’s been engaged in the show – I wondered if any straight guys would be watching it at all.
I think its a mistake comparing it to QAF, its a completely different show. I really enjoyed every second of it. The fact that its slow, made it more interesting for me, less dramatic, relevant and more current.
Its a good show, its just slowly paced, which I think will be worked out in the next season. I will say that episode 5 was probably the most honest and real episode of the beginning of a gay relationship that I’ve ever seen on tv.
I’m truly enjoying Looking, especially since it’s outside of my normal fare and different from almost every other show I watch. I haven’t seen many movies with gay characters as the focus and even fewer TV shows, so it’s really intriguing to me to see a (seemingly) genuine gay relationship blossom and also see a portrayal of (also seemingly) real gay men in San Francisco. It doesn’t hurt that I’m from the Bay Area/a huge Giants fan and the depictions of the city and inclusion of the team hits the spot perfectly for me. Groff is fantastic, as he was in Boss. I’d watch a good number of seasons of this show, and it pairs pretty well with Girls as well.
I think Looking will get at least a 10 episode order, since it will likely be paired with Girls again, which has 12 episodes this season. With a longer season, perhaps they can beef up the writing staff.
On my wish list: make the show just a little funnier. Though I’ve been watching the show weekly, I had some friends over last weekend for a marathon of the first 5 episodes, and noticed that the show has become less funny as the series has gone on. I didn’t necessarily bother me since I am becoming more invested in the characters, but if the show were a little quippier (like the first couple of episodes) it would quell some of the complaints about the show being boring (which I don’t consider it to be). There are tons of gay playwrights who can write funny, character-based dialogue, like Bruce Norris, Geoffrey Nauffts, and Jon Robin Baitz.
I’m very happy about the renewal and look forward to the final 2 episodes of this season.
Yay!!!! To the people who don’t like it – simply watch something else! There’s no need to keep whining about “why” you don’t like it. No one cares. The acting is flawless.
Looking is an exceptional series so far! I am looking forward to see the development of the characters and their relationships in the following episodes and hopefully seasons.
Looking is very nuanced and realistic. The social tensions, sexual and otherwise (racial, class, gender, age), are certainly there. But they are presented in a subtle rather than obtuse way. Patrick might be a little self-centered and a bit of a closeted racist. But that is inferred from his behavior. He would certainly never admit to it. Just as no San Francisco yuppie would admit to being anything but totally liberal in the real world. These are the most grounded television characters I have seen in ages. And the lack of theatrics is actually very refreshing.
The nostalgia for and comparisons to Queer as Folk is quite perplexing to me as well. It is the cheesy late 90s dance music? Is it the loud, overproduced sex scenes? Or is it the melodramatic “crisis of the week” format?
I really am enjoying the show so far. . .I can totally relate to Patrick in more ways than one. I hope that we can see a little more of Patrick’s boss’s body.
love it all , so glad we are going to see more
Amazing show <3 <3 pls bring back season 2 really soon ! :)
Veryvery happy its been renewed! Fresh and nice and romantic. Keep it going!
LOOKING screened here (Australia) at the same time. No it’s not QAF, no it’s not a cross between SATC and GIRLS, it’s just LOOKING. It’s trying to be itself and just show a snapshot of life as gay people, wherever they might me.
I am watching it all over again, to appreciate the script even more. The actors are great, the storyline strong, and filming is cool. I like the washed out colour palette, because it has a 70s/early 80s feel while also feeling like it is very modern (mainly due to the technology and vernacular). What I really appreciate, however, is that it reminds me of coming out in the ’80s and how we are really all more alike than dislike, just because it is another generation, and another century. People really don’t change or behave that differently. We have the same wants, the same desires, the same hopes. Times may change, but people are really always after the same things in life.
So, while it is a trip down memory lane, reminding me of my hopes and fears and anxieties and dreams of being young and queer, it also lets me take stock and where I am in my life journey now, both as a person and queer man at 53. It even brought me some joy, having recently lost my life partner of over 13 years to Motor Neuron Disease, it reminded me of the joy of our love, the excitement of our life together and my hopes for the future. Even though I know I will always be alone (because no one can simply ever replace him), I also know that have my memories and these will live on. Watching LOOKING helped me to feel alive and present again…so thank you! and I look forward to LOOKING 2.
I’m sorry for the loss of your partner of 13 years. I’m happy to know that the show brings you joy and into the present. That’s quite a compliment for the creators. Hope they are reading this.
Watched two episodes on a fight to london from Sydney. ..ran home and downloaded the lot….its great
Cool can’t wait for the date they post when there going to premier season2
Am I the only one who wishes that Patrick ends up with Kevin?