HBO renews ‘The Newsroom’ for third and final season

HBO announced that Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom” has finally been renewed for a third season, which will go into production in the spring and air in the fall, and that this will be the show’s final season. This qualifies as a good news, bad news kind of day, though different segments of the show’s audience – some of whom thrill to the Sorkin-y dialogue and/or to his critique of the dire state of American politics and the media that covers the politicians, some of whom (yours truly included) who feel the show magnifies pretty much all of Sorkin’s worst instincts as a dramatist – will disagree on which piece is the good and which is the bad.
“The Newsroom” wasn’t the critical darling or smash hit HBO might have hoped for, but it won some awards (including Jeff Daniels’ stunning Emmy win over Bryan Cranston, Kevin Spacey, et al, back in September), and it put the channel in business with Sorkin, the prolific Emmy and Oscar-winning writer. All accounts of the wait for renewal suggested HBO would be eager to order a new season whenever Sorkin said yes, and that it was a matter of Sorkin both finding a hole in his schedule and deciding whether he still wanted the agita when he could be off writing screenplays.
By ordering only one more season, and by bringing in former “Office” showrunner Paul Lieberstein as an executive producer(*), HBO apparently made things easy enough for Sorkin to return, even though the second season finale sure felt like Sorkin taking care of all family business before he had to walk away. The fall window suggests it’ll be airing after another final HBO drama season, since “Boardwalk Empire” will be concluding then as well.
(*) Jim and Maggie on “The Newsroom” were so clearly modeled on Jim and Pam on “The Office” that it may feel like old home week for Lieberstein.
What does everybody else think? You glad to be getting more “Newsroom,” or would you rather HBO and Sorkin have moved on to other things by now?
Happy to have more, and glad it gets to go out with a full season notice.
My favourite show combined with the man who provided me with what were clearly the best, funniest years of “The Office”? Why am I only getting one more season of this?!?!
Oh yeah, absolutely, cause season 8 sure was the best year of The Office.
“The Injury”? “The Dundies”? “Casino Night”? Please. Give me that new receptionist trying to have an affair with Jim! I’m sure in Newsroom season 3, we’ll be revisiting the Jim/Maggie/Don/Sloan/any other character love decagon with the enormous amount of care put into classic episodes like “Mafia”.
Sarcasm is hard to convey over the internet, but I think you pulled it off. If Lieberstein can recreate that awesome Andy/Erin will they/won’t the tension then The Newsroom will replace Breaking Bad as the greatest drama series of the last 5 years.
I was worried Season 2 was ‘it’, because I agree, it sure felt like a ‘Series Finale’ to me.
That said, I’m disappointed we’ll only get 3 seasons of this. :(
Alan, any word on how many episodes the season will go? Are we talking standard HBO season or something on the Treme scale? It seems the more limits you can place on Sorkin, the better the overall product tends to be.
HBO has not specified the number of episodes yet.
weird. I mean, I never liked this show but the concept of it (and its ratings) made it look like this show could run forever
I don’t know anyone who stuck past season 1 and kept watching, other than folks on this blog. Did the ratings stay decent in season 2? Getting cancelled indicates there were some serious problems.
I’m not a big fan of the show, so this works for me; they can end it on its own terms, and then ideally a better show takes its place. Hopefully this makes the odds of a series pickup for Milch’s new show more likely, though I assume that was already a pretty good bet.
Not mourning this. I always had a very “be careful what you wish for” feeling about this show. Journalism drama! Written by Aaron Sorkin! I was going to love this! And then…not so much.
I do hope this means Sorkin will do other projects for HBO, either in the mini-series or TV movie mode. I feel like that’s where his strength as a writer is right now. There’s something about the need to concentrate a story and message into a shorter time that, I think, keeps him from being indulgent and makes the characterization tics he uses work better.
I hope they invite Glenn Greenwald to guest star as himself when they cover the NSA storyline.
Quo Vadimus?
Ntozake Nelson.
Valar Morghulis
Klaatu Barada Nikto
Yes, I’m glad to get another season.
HBO appears to be ending a lot of dramas. “Treme” ended in December. “True Blood,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and “The Newsroom” are ending this year.
They have “Game of Thrones,” “True Detective,” and “The Leftovers.” Can we expect a renewal announcement for “True Detective” tomorrow? Are there any other dramas in the pipeline on HBO?
According to Wikipedia (the most reliable of sources, I know) HBO has three dramas in development that have received pilot orders: Open, a relationship drama from Ryan Murphy; The Money, a new project from David Milch; and Westworld, an adaptation of a 1970s sci-fi movie from J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, and Jerry Weintraub. I would guess that HBO will hand out a series order to at least one of those projects in the coming months. Which one, I have no idea.
I’m not sure Sorkin has good tv in him any more. Give him one last chance on another show, I guess.
I am in mourning that the newsroom is going away. I think Aaron Sorkin is the most brilliant writer of dialogue I have encountered – in television. His blasts of commentary are right on the mark and someone should have been blasting it long ago.
L O V E this fabulously written show..can’t wait until its back on. The actors and stories are so interesting along with endless stories to keep going forever and you choose to END it..???? Safest thing I have ever heard of…grrrr My sister ONLY has HBO for this show..so when it goes she goes..so sad..