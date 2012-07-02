HBO renews ‘The Newsroom’ & ‘True Blood’

HBO has renewed “True Blood” and “The Newsroom.”
For a while there, HBO was like clockwork with its renewals, ordering new seasons of shows on the Tuesday after their premieres. But they’ve gotten out of that practice lately: “Enlightened” had to wait til the end of its season to get the good news, while “Girls” and “Veep” were a few weeks into their respective seasons when it happened.
That said, there was no question that these two shows were going to be renewed, but rather a question of when. “True Blood” is HBO’s most popular current series, and while “The Newsroom” hasn’t been the critical darling that HBO was expecting, it’s still a new drama from an Oscar winner and multiple Emmy winner, with an impressive cast, and that opened to decent ratings last week.
In general, HBO’s business model seems to anticipate a second season for nearly all of its shows. In recent years, a couple of new series were initially renewed before the decision was rescinded (“Tell Me You Love Me” because the creative team had trouble conceiving of new story arcs, “Luck” because real horses kept dying), and a handful of others never even got renewed (“Lucky Louie,” “The Comeback” and “John From Cincinnati,” to name three), but the great majority of HBO shows get at least two seasons to prove themselves, as “The Newsroom” will now be able to do.
Good news for Newsroom. Despite the sentiment that the show dropped off after the Pilot I really enjoyed the 2nd episode. I like the characters and love the show as a whole.
True Blood on the other hand is god-awful but for some reason I can’t quit watching.
Just which characters do you like? Mackenzie, who must have been given the acting note that the best way to express herself is by flailing her arms as frequently as possible? Macavoy, who, in his premise setting rant, yearns for the good ol’ America; you know, the one that didn’t have Jim Crow, slavery,the Tuskeegee experiments, Native American genocide, the Alien and Sedition Act, McCarthyism, or saturation coverage of baby Jessica? Or maybe it was the associate producer who walks around with a bizarre smug look on his face, earned apparently by having the good fortune of having relatives and college roomates working on the inside of every major player in the BP oil spill?
Yeah, these characters are fascinating.
I think it’s safe to say that True Blood will soon be HBO’s longest drama. I’m guessing eight seasons, but a ninth or tenth wouldn’t shock me.
Here’s hoping that no real news anchors die during the filming of the second season, lest we have a repeat of Luck.
It wouldn’t be an exact repeat since people will actually miss Luck. I can’t imagine anybody would care about a turkey like The Newsroom being axed.
The Newsroom is very good. Luck was terrible. But unlike “Dead Souls,” I won’t try to pretend there aren’t people who think differently about the merits of both shows.
Very good is pushing it. I need to find a character I like and can pull for on the show. So far there isn’t one other than the Sam Waterston character, but he’s too peripheral.
Whenever your kid complains about things not being fair you just need to point them to the fact that a dog like Newsroom got renewed while the wonderfully sublime Luck didn’t.
Hopefully Sorkin will be able to work out the kinks with The Newsroom. As for True Blood… ugh.
Ugh. On both.
I tried to watch, but then I remembered why I can’t stand Sorkin.
Hopefully HBO renews Treme after two episodes next season. If the abortion of a show that The Newsroom is can get a renewal this soon then why not a David Simon piece?
The Newsroom is a sanctimonious peice of liberal porn and should’ve been cancelled. Like Alan, I probably agree with most of Sorkins’ politics and media views, but this show is just too much. As Peter Griffin would say, “It insists upon itself.”
Also, it strikes me that setting the show 2 years in the past is actually an exercise in laziness; it’s not so much a vehicle for legitimate commentary on how those events were covered, but to act smugly prophetic. The only way I would consider tuning in for season two would be if they got rid of the intermixing of real news thing, and took more of a West Wing approach; using stories that are similar to real life events but not exactly the same.
That’s pretty surprising, having a series renew for a second season with only 3 released episodes, I think that means The Newsroom will give us some pretty good surprises during season 1 and will leave us wanting more!
Love The Newsroom. Gave up on True Blood , which got really , really stupid.