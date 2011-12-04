‘Hell on Wheels’ – ‘Bread and Circuses’: Fight night

#Common
Senior Television Writer
12.04.11 27 Comments

Tonight’s “Hell on Wheels” was the last of the episodes AMC sent out to critics before the season began, and while I assume I’ll be getting a new batch soon, we’ll have to play it by ear in terms of how/if I cover it in the coming weeks. (The show is going to be helped by the fact that so many other cable dramas have wrapped or are about to wrap their seasons; within a couple of weeks, it’ll be the only one still going for a little bit.)

In terms of “Bread and Circuses,” it wisely focused on the uneasy alliance between Cullen and Elam, letting them work out some of their differences in the boxing ring (and letting Anson Mount and Common show off some very sculpted torsos for the 1860s), and it gave me just enough of the Swede to compensate for time spent on the show’s less interesting areas (the cliched/fetishized Native American characters, Doc Durant trying to get the maps from Lilly).

What’s everybody thinking at this point? By the fifth episode, I imagine the show has shed all the viewers who have decided by now that they just don’t like it, so for those of you who are sticking with it, what’s the appeal for you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Common
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLanson mountCHRISTOPHER HEYERDAHLColm MeaneycommonDominique McElligottEddie SpearsHELL ON WHEELSTom Noonan

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP