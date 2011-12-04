‘Hell on Wheels’ – ‘Bread and Circuses’: Fight night

Tonight’s “Hell on Wheels” was the last of the episodes AMC sent out to critics before the season began, and while I assume I’ll be getting a new batch soon, we’ll have to play it by ear in terms of how/if I cover it in the coming weeks. (The show is going to be helped by the fact that so many other cable dramas have wrapped or are about to wrap their seasons; within a couple of weeks, it’ll be the only one still going for a little bit.)
In terms of “Bread and Circuses,” it wisely focused on the uneasy alliance between Cullen and Elam, letting them work out some of their differences in the boxing ring (and letting Anson Mount and Common show off some very sculpted torsos for the 1860s), and it gave me just enough of the Swede to compensate for time spent on the show’s less interesting areas (the cliched/fetishized Native American characters, Doc Durant trying to get the maps from Lilly).
What’s everybody thinking at this point? By the fifth episode, I imagine the show has shed all the viewers who have decided by now that they just don’t like it, so for those of you who are sticking with it, what’s the appeal for you?
This show is just grim, and dull. There’s no humor in it anywhere, and little substance. It’s completely unsatisfying, like sitting down to a meal and eating paper. Bleahh.
So stop watching and stop posting here…
Some of us love Westerns and keep giving it a chance, but it is boring because it has very little STORY. The same simple, no subtext agenda for each character since episode 1. No advancement. No complexity. It looks good, the acting is decent, but that’s not enough. It’s cardboard. Not up to AMC standards.
And what’s with the shameless rip off (or is it a shout out?) of “Little Big Man” having the (Sioux? Cheyenne?) refer to themselves as the ‘human beings?’ That was a terrific and poetic invention by the original novelist Thomas Berger.
I might be spoiled by Breaking Bad, but this show is a little slow and dull. It doesn’t usually keep my attention for the whole hour. Yet, I still watch every Sunday, I don’t know why. The acting is quite good though, which helps.
Good acting and the fact that it’s a show about a time that isn’t talked about much. The acting keeps me watching and I’m patient to let the stories unfold. I just hope the show does well enough in the ratings to allow the story to unfold. It wouldn’t hurt for them to pick up the pace of the show either.
For once the Irish brothers had something to do that was interesting, so full credit for that.
Hell On Wheels is good television. The characters are not easily divided into heroes and villains, everyone has flaws, the cinematography is appealing, and — this above all — the subject matter is engaging. I find the criticisms some variety of off-the-mark and just plain dumb (take a guess about where I think the “It isn’t Deadwood!” refrain fits in, though here is a hint: if I didn’t watch things that “aren’t as good as Deadwood,” I don’t imagine I would be getting enough use out of the TV set in my home to justify keeping it around, letting alone continuing to pay the cable bill).
Characters are not being serviced. The plot per episode has too much filler. Deadwood was a game changer for westerns but H.O.W has yet to make the jump into even AMC standard quality level. Within the first 5 episodes of Deadwood i knew most of the characters and i was invested.
And after five episodes of HOW, I know about as much about these characters as I knew about the Deadwood characters after five episodes, and I am certainly just as invested in them. And just because you are not interested in something doesn’t make it “filler.” Deadwood had plenty of scenes that anybody could dismiss as filler, such is David Milch’s rambling style of storytelling and love of touches that add texture, atmosphere. If anything, HOW is more tightly written so far. It has to be. HOW has 43 minutes of material per one-hour time slot. Deadwood’s first episode was 62 minutes, its second, 55 minutes, its third, 54 minutes, its fourth, 57 minutes, and its fifth, 57 minutes. All without commercials.
Your second sentence sums up exactly why I started watching this show and stayed after I missed the pilot. I do find it very well made, and, frankly, I can do other things while it’s on without missing too much. Plus, I’ve really enjoyed its wry sense of humor.
Disclaimer: I’ve never seen Deadwood, so perhaps I’m lucky without that for comparison.
Cool characters, interesting storylines, great acting. In sum, awesome television. Plus, I’m a fan of gritty Westerns.
And for all the ADD critics out there who complain about being bored, change the channel and stop writing boring comments.
If this show doesn’t want to be judged by higher standard. Then it should not be on AMC. AMC scripted programming so far has catered to lovers of quality TV. Characters are being serviced on this show very well. Deadwood has such a great ensemble. Story lines are really not hitting any pay dirt.
The beautiful cinematography, including a nonplussed chicken staring eye-level at a bloody face. That was funny.
I agree. If you’re all that bored, then go watch something else.
An excellent show. Each character has many layers and sides to them; no one is all good or all bad. Having Elam win by cheating was a brilliant move. That way, no one comes out a true winner in the fight.
If these characters have layers they have yet to deeply explore them.
granted it isnt Deadwood, and theyve slowed down the Josey Walles angle, but i think the show is ok. its not great but im enjoying it.
– Hmm, the plot’s getting stretched a bit thin around the middle of the season. We thought we’d spend another episode dancing around the thing with the maps, but I can’t work out a way to stretch it out for another hour. What can we do?
– I know! Let’s have a fight and use it to fill up episode five.
The first couple of episodes had problems, but at least showed some potential. But now I’m just rolling my eyes.
“for those of you who are sticking with it, what’s the appeal for you?”
is answered by
“so many other cable dramas have wrapped or are about to wrap their seasons; within a couple of weeks, it’ll be the only one still going for a little bit”
I agree, the fight took most of the episode and I was finding it difficult to stay awake. Has it really been 5 episodes? I’ll keep watching, overall I like it, hopefully will get better.
Yeah, this isn’t the best show on TV right now, but it shows promise and hasn’t done anything to actively piss me off in five episodes so I’ll stick it out. They need to find some plot driver soon thought or its aimlessness will be too much to ignore.
Well, it’s better than the Walking Dead. The hubby and I are enjoying it cliches and all, or perhaps because of the cliches. I am not taking it seriously because it is not serious. The Swede is a fun foil for Bohanan and Common (whose name I never remember). Better that than self righteous prigs who bury firearms in a zombie ridden world. Still, I’d rather be watching Justified and Terriers.
Mr. BOhannon, why are you rolling around in the mud?
Why indeed.
Ted Levine, Tom Noonan, and last night Wes Studi. Are we going to get all the secondary characters from Heat onto this show before it ends?
Anyway I can convince you Alan to put this show on your regular review list? I think there is some real potential here for good television. Bits and pieces are excellent, others less so, but I keep looking forward to the next episode.
Your reviews are top notch and I wish you would give this one another chance.
Keep up the good work.
I’ve seen every episode you’ve seen. I found it severely wanting. My reviews would largely be a list of complaints. You’re better off.
I’m just a sucker for westerns and railroads. I like to see things as they were in the 19th century. I think that element of the show has been done fairly well. It doesn’t gloss over the way it was during this period: hard and dirty.
