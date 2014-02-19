Heroes vs. Villains: Faith from ‘Buffy’ and ‘Angel’

The NCAA basketball tournaments are less than a month away. Because it’s obviously never been done before, HitFix is going to host its own tournament, but this battle won’t take place between teams on Tobacco Road. We’ve got something more exciting in mind. In our competition, the greatest Heroes from the worlds of television and movies will face off versus the greatest Villains.
The committee is currently mulling over the brackets, but we need your help. There are six characters who some would consider anti-heroes, but we then need to to know where they fit in this battle royale. Do they fall in the Heroes bracket or the Villains bracket?
You decide. You have 48 hours. Choose wisely.
Yesterday, I asked this question about Walter White from “Breaking Bad.” The voting overwhelmingly went “villain,” even though there were many passionate arguments for “hero” in the comments. Tonight, we’re talking about a character who was introduced as a hero, then became a villain, then turned back into a hero again: Faith the Vampire Slayer, as played by Eliza Dushku on “Buffy” and “Angel.”
Now, there are a bunch of characters in the Buffy-verse who went back and forth between light and dark, but for the most part, there were supernatural reasons for the transition. Angel and Angelus are essentially two different characters, and while Spike with his soul is a lot closer to Spike with a chip in his head, magic is what ultimately kept him good. Faith, on the other hand, was all too human in both incarnations, with a darker, lonelier past that drove her to do bad things and seek the approval of a father figure like Mayor Wilkins, and to take pleasure tormenting Buffy, Angel and their friends on the Mayor’s behalf. Later, of course, she turned up on “Angel” looking to reform, and remained a heroine through the climactic battle on “Buffy.” (She was also still a good guy the last time I read the “Buffy” comics, but we’re limiting our considerations here to what happened on the TV shows.)
So fire away: is Faith a hero or a villain? My take is that ultimately, she’s a hero, but I can see someone voting the other way simply because villainous Faith is a more memorable take on the character than when she’s Buffy’s sarcastic 5×5 colleague.
Note: Due to seeding, we can't guarantee that every one of the anti-heroes being voted on will make the final bracket.
I’m a little biased since Faith is my favorite character in Buffy/Angel, and one of my favorite characters ever, but I absolutely have to say hero. The whole point of her arc is that even if you get deeply, terribly lost, even when you feel you could never even forgive yourself, there is the capacity to be forgiven and to be loved. Her road to redemption is powerful precisely because she had sunk so low. Faith was always a hero, even if she lost her way for a bit. I’m glad to see people seem to agree with me. :)
This might be the hardest one to choose. I think the answer is “hero” because you could probably try and say villain Faith was just someone who was a victim of terrible circumstance(accidentally killing someone and as a result ending up outcast and searching for someone to support her and finding it in the mayor).
That said: she REALLY enjoyed doing some truly horrible things. A lot.
Basically the biggest reason I’m voting hero is this line: “I’m not gonna kill him Wesley. I don’t know what you think you broke me out for, but he’s the only one that never gave up on me, so I’m damn sure not gonna give up on him.”
I vote neither. She’s a kid, younger than Buffy. You could argue she graduated to heroish when she got out of prison in Angel, and then came back to sit around the house in Buffy season 7, but her arc was about growing up, not hero/villainism.
In other words, an origin story. The hero’s journey.
With some of the others, I can understand why y’all in the HitFix staff would have problems choosing, particularly Walter White and Travis Bickle.
But Faith?
Faith is a hero. Even when she wanted to be bad, her heart wasn’t in it. She was driven to be bad by everyone around her. Not so much Buffy, but the terrible version of Wesley before he became awesome on Angel and the Watchers who ruined any chance of her redemption in Season 3.
For Buffy, she may always have questions, considering the body-swapping, Riley-humping ordeal.
But Faith… Faith is a hero all the way.
Now, if you’re talking Hero or Villain for Whedonverse characters, you would have had a much better discussion for either Topher Brink or Adelle DeWitt from Dollhouse.
Those were two characters who very much knew the wrong they did and didn’t care until it affected them, They then became heroes at the end, but unlike Faith, being a hero was not their natural predisposition.
This is pretty revisionist IMO. She did some truly heinous stuff and seemed to relish in a good deal of it. Ya it came from an awkward place, but go back and watch things like her poisoning Angel and her subsequent interaction with Buffy about it. She’s absolutely relishing the suffering she’s causing Buffy and Angel in that scene. Hell even her last moment in “Graduation Day Part 1” is even after she’s been stabbed, to jump off the building to ensure Buffy can’t save Angel.
That’s not someone whose heart wasn’t in it.
Faith was lost. She said as much on Angel. Her heart wasn’t really in any of the evil stuff she did. She was just playing a role. It’s like she wasn’t really all there. She had some dialog on Angel where she something about how once you let the darkness in, it’s like you’re not even sure what you’re doing or who you are anymore. She told Buffy that she could never understand that about her, but Angel could. Human beings are complex creatures. I think in those moments when we saw her do terrible things, part of her soul was locked away. In the body swap episode, it’s like the full realization of what she had become was sinking in and that carried over to her trip to LA, where she was so filled with self loathing she wanted Angel to kill her. She had thoroughly convinced herself that she was evil and deserved to die, and living had become too hard as the full weight of everything she had done was causing her unbearable pain
Faith was a hero who fell from grace and was then redeemed again. Hero.
I honestly can’t pick one side with this one. Cannot do it.
Really had a hard time on this one. But then I realized that I by and large prefer the villains on Buffy, and I didn’t prefer Faith. Let that be my tie breaker: hero.
How about both? She was clearly a villain and a hero.
The thing is, most people are not heroes OR villains. They’re just flawed people.
“…and while Spike with his soul is a lot closer to Spike with a chip in his head, magic is what ultimately kept him good.”
Off topic sidebar: This wording is a bit confusing, but are you saying Spike is a villain because ultimately it took magic to make him good? How can you classify Spike’s soul as “magic”, unless you are going to say every Buffy character who was a hero was only good because of magic? Spike chose to get his soul, and no character on Buffy underwent a more dramatic redemption arc. If we’re calling Faith a hero (which I do) because she went astray but was able to pull herself back, then Spike is the same, albeit on a much grander scale.
That said, Spike was a lot more fun as a villain, so I wouldn’t necessarily object to him competing in that bracket!
Shannon, I meant that good Spike and bad Spike are essentially two different characters, just like Angel and Angelus. Whereas good Walter White and bad Walter White, or good Faith and bad Faith, are the same person throughout.
Alan,
But that’s not really true.
Good Spike and Bad Spike are NOT different characters, in the same way that Angelus and Angel are.
It may be the Demon that infected Spike was less… demony than the one that infected Angel… but unlike any vampire in that world, Spike went searching for his soul.
Yeah, Spike did insanely horrible things as a demon, but even with the demon still inside him, he went on a quest to reclaim his soul.
That offers up a ton of interesting questions:
Do all vampires get part of that same demon that fed off a human in prehistoric times, or are they DIFFERENT demons?
Why did the demon in Spike allow him to reclaim his soul?
Or is it the demon that wanted to get the soul back?
Is the demon a parasite? Because as I understood it, “the demon moves in, it looks like you, talks like you, but it isn’t you.”
And for me, the biggest question I always had in regards to Angel and Spike, and a point of contention in Season 5 of Angel:
Doesn’t the fact that Spike got his soul back by choice, an evil, fiendish demon CHOOSING to get his soul back and become a true hero, make him far more than a hero than Angel, who only has a soul as a curse, not as a choice?
I always thought that the vampire was a reflection of the true person: Juliet was driven insane when human, and stayed that way when she was vamped; Harmony was not-so-bright both as a human and as a vamp, etc. So Spike always fell towards the heroic side to me because as a person, he was a good guy (if also a producer of nerdy poetry). So it made sense that Spike the vamp would want to improve, would want to seek his soul. Angelus was a rotten, drunk, rowdy Irish boy, and his vamp side just enhanced that. The reason he was so noble as Angel (and so different from his original, pre-vamp self) was the curse. All the other vamps and their personalities only emphasized that distinction.
I definitely agree that Spike is more of a hero than Angel, at least as far as that relates to soul-having. Both shows were a bit inconsistent about the soul thing, though.
It always came across to me like Buffy and Angel were trying to justify his actions as Angelus by claiming it was a different person. But Angelus was much closer to Angel’s human self than the guy who was always brooding after Buffy. And the fact that the soul had to be cursed on him, and he never would have been capable of seeking it out on his own, says a lot about his true nature.
Yeah, I see what you’re getting at HistoryofMatt.
I wouldn’t tug too hard at the mythology of the Buffyverse in regards to vampires, because the “demon” thing doesn’t make a ton of sense. If Spike is infected with a demon but can consciously choose to get his soul back, then Spike the human is exhibiting quite a bit of free will over his “demon” parasite. Conversely, then Angelus isn’t really all that far-removed from Angel. And Whedon definitely wants us to believe Angel and Angelus are essentially separate entities.
But I agree that it appears that by the Angelus/Angel template, Spike’s demon-self chose to get his soul back, not Spike. And that doesn’t make a lick of sense.
The episode of Angel where him and Spike were tricked into questing for the amulet was all about the fact that Spike was a real hero. Not the same as Angel/Angelus at all.
Chalice, not amulet. Oldey words.
The “Angel and Faith” comic series was pretty good, I thought. And yes, she was a hero there.
Definitely — really excited to see where that goes in season ten. A great pairing.
From many of the comments, I think we can all agree that the world is a much poorer place that Joss Whedon made Dollhouse instead of a “Faith & Spike travel the country doing good deeds to make up for their evil pasts” show.
Imagine how fantastic that show would’ve been. Broody yet pragmatic Faith. Charismatic and hilarious Spike.
Sigh.
I hold to the theory that the key to Buffy was always the Giles/Scooby Gang interaction, and that those actors playing off each other made the show work. As the series progressed and those characters were separated, the show lost much of its verve.
And Angel only really worked when Angel got his own Scooby Gang together. So I wonder if two similar characters would work well, or if Faith/Spike would need their own Scooby Gang?
Faith may be a little trashy throughout her entire run, but it’s very clear that she is either a hero or a villain, not some muddling, undefined anti-hero.
*SPOILERS*
Just watch her in Angel season 4, and it’s pretty obvious she’s a hero.
If you understand that Buffy is a Romanticist TV show, then it’s pretty easy to discount most characters from being anti-heroes. Whedon prefers to create, not to disintegrate the concept of a hero.
About a year ago I was in the big Whole Foods on Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica, and I looked across the aisle, and there was Eliza Dushku buying her groceries. It was a weird moment.
So let me take this opportunity to note, in the heat of battle things get said, and four years later I’d like to say that Eliza Dushku is a totally competent actress, she’s Meryl Streep compared to people like Summer Glau and Chloe Bennet. It was just an amateurishly stupid decision to throw her into a series where she played a different personality every week, that isn’t what she does. It will be a real shame if it turns out Dollhouse ended Eliza’s career, I think she could still be great in the supporting roles that she made her name in.
What exactly did Faith do that was explicitly heroic? Go to jail? Wow…
Conversely, I can readily pinpoint what she did that was explicitly villainous.
Angel & Spike were soulless beasts; Faith was a human monster — she’s much more culpable for her actions. Redemption notwithstanding.
Ergo, villain.
Just a follow up — so was Darth Vader a hero or a villain? Hey, he was ultimately redeemed — that makes him a hero right? Nevermind the evil that he did, he was just a poor little orphan led astray by the dark side… Just a hapless victim of circumstance that’s all. Oh wait, isn’t that sorta how most villains are made?
Blow Up a Planet = Villain.
The rules are vague, but I think that one’s absolute, even if you make nice with your son in the end.
-Daniel
What did Faith do that was explicitly heroic? Off the top of my head, she fought vampires, a lot. Just like Buffy. She brought Angel back after being Angelus. And she helped save the world from the Hellmouth being open.
FivexFive –
Or another way of looking at it… Bloodlust — w/ an emphasis on the *lust*. An act of self-interest to restore a buddy? And perhaps ultimate self-preservation at the end? Vs. Say, attempting to feed a high school full of kids to that real nice guy who gave you a knife… Hmmm.
Btw, the Mayor loved Faith. And Spike loved Drusilla. I suppose that’s ‘heroic’ too, eh?
I guess that’s exactly the point of this poll. You can take the same actions from every character in the Buffyverse and put heroic or villainous intentions behind them, thus making them a hero or a villain depending on your perspective. You take the things that Faith did and ascribe an evil intention. But I believe that she did not fight vampires out of mere bloodlust. Yes, the bloodlust did exist, but Buffy has it, too. Faith also wanted to save people. She was moved when someone thanked her for protecting them. Some characters in the Buffyverse said that evil people, such as the Mayor, Spike, and Drusilla, loving others was exposing their humanity. So to a degree, depending on your definition, loving is heroic.
Faith got horny killing things – that’s really not that ambiguous at all… Whereas your other two examples may be. And that’s the point I was trying to make w/ my use of ‘explicit’. When it comes down to the hero side of things – it’s murky, but when it comes down to the villain side – it really isn’t…
Poor Darth Vader, all he ever wanted was Darth Sidious’ approval… ;)
Faith always seemed more like a victim to me than a villain. True she did some pretty messed up stuff, to say the least, but it became clear in the episode “Who Are You”, that what Faith ultimately wanted was to be an appreciated hero like Buffy. When she realized that would never happen with Buffy being in the picture, she decided to be Buffy’s arch nemesis instead. Ooooh just now realizing that there’s sort of a God/Lucifer parallel going on there. Interesting :)
I think she’s a hero, but not necessarily because of the sum of her actions. She did bad things, defended them, liked them. But she fought to move away from that side of herself. That she took up that battle, that she was a warrior for her own self, makes her a hero
The obvious choice is to match hero Faith against villain Faith and then let the slayers fall where they may.
I voted for villain because I always thought of Faith as Buffy’s #1 nemesis-sis..
Not spike, not angelus, not glory, not the initiative, not the first evil, not warren, not evil willow. It was Faith.
Even when Faith was trying to be good, she was a rival to Buffy, competing for attention, sex, love, praise and credit. Even when they were on the side, they were on different sides.
Faith is way more interesting as a villain struggling to reform, rather than as a hero having reformed.
Her fights with Buffy both on BtVS and Angel, her torture scenes with Wesley, her being thrown over to the dark side by interactions with Gwen POst, The Mayor, Angel* – all were her most memorable arcs. Ultimately, for me, once she turned good, she lost her bite so to speak.
I think you should ad a third option and make antihero. In shows like Buffy or even real life things aren’t always so black and white. I feel like Faith fits the bill at least somewhat.