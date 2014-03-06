HitFix First Look: ‘Enlisted’ prepares for ‘Parade Duty’

So FOX's “Enlisted” remains a very funny, exceedingly likable comedy that has been marooned on Friday nights at 9 with no real lead-in – pretty soon, it'll be airing after episodes of “Rake” that FOX is dumping on the night because there's no place else to put them – and will have to rely on non-traditional metrics, plus some empathy from FOX executives, if it's going to survive to another season. And it absolutely deserves to. It's hard to tell, because the episodes have been airing out of order, but the show has coalesced more quickly than your average freshman sitcom (even “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” took longer to get to the level it's at now), the chemistry between Geoff Stults, Chris Lowell and Parker Young as the brothers is a treat, the supporting characters are used for excellent value, and it's a marvelous thing to get to watch at the end of a long work week.

Here's an exclusive clip from tomorrow night's episode, “Parade Duty,” where Stults' Pete once again objects to his unit having to deal with an unglamorous assignment – and where, for once, the rest of the unit finally fights back against his hatred of life in the rear detachment. Enjoy.