HitFix First Look: ‘Hannibal’ season 2 trailer

NBC’s “Hannibal” was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2013, and wound up on my top 10 list for the year. Even as TV dealt with serial killer overload, Bryan Fuller and David Slade’s take on the very familiar Hannibal Lecter story had so much imagination and daring that it felt like something brand new, rather than a rehash of a 30-year-old story.
(Fuller and I discussed the season at length here and here. If you’re looking to catch up, the whole season is streaming on Amazon Prime.)
The show’s set to return on Friday, February 28 at 10 p.m., dealing with the role reversed status quo introduced in the season 1 finale. Though one of the most impressive parts of season 1 was how it made Hugh Dancy’s Will Graham just as complicated and fascinating a character as Dr. Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) himself, the newest trailer for season 2 – a HitFix exclusive today – is putting all the emphasis on the understated cannibalistic evil of the show’s title character. And given Mikkelsen’s cool performance, you can understand why.
Enjoy, and I look forward to discussing the new episodes with you starting in late February.
This is going to be a great season!
“Stay away from Hannibal Lecter.”
I bet he’s talking to Alana! I cannot wait for this season to start!
I just caught up on this through Netflix..So glad it’s coming back.
Bobby – Workin’ fine for me. Are you in a foreign country or on a strange browser or something?
-Daniel
Geoblocked.
This was the first time I read that the series was being moved to the Friday night death slot. Makes me a little worried but the series future, though if ratings stay the same it probably wasn’t going to get a second season anyway. The second season order wouldn’t have happened if it didn’t get such a cult following.
Friday is a good night for it, as it goes with Grim (a mild NBC hit). It also doesn’t have to do bang-up numbers to be a success on this night.
Saturday is where NBC sends shows to die. Friday is where NBC is sending a show that needs a more suitable lead in than their comedy block.
I’m little worried because people usually go out on Friday nights
Hannibal has a very specific fanbase, and it’s possible Fridays might work better for it. I was skeptical at first, but X-Files and Battlestar Gallactica both did well on Fridays. With the international funding, Hannibal really only needs to do modest numbers for NBC to keep it around this year. It’s not like their schedule is brimming with must-see TV anyway.
I actually feel like NBC is trying to kind of protect it by moving it to Friday, which gives me some faith in the show’s future.
Its ratings were terribad, but clearly the network likes it and they want to be in business with Bryan Fuller, and it costs them nothing. On Friday expectations will be lower and it’ll pair well with Grimm. It also won’t be taking up a valuable timeslot they’ll want to try some shiny new thing in next year.
NBC is definitely being realistic about it, but I feel like this is a good move for more reasons of “Hannibal.”
Is it Feb 28th yet??
I guess NBC doesn’t want any Canadians watching their new season, even though we all pay for NBC as part of our cable packages.
This appears to be the same video:
[www.youtube.com]
Hopefully it works for you!
YouTube is geoblocked as well.
Another website claims this particular YouTube video is region-free:
[www.youtube.com]
Let me know if that one doesn’t work as well.
That link worked. Thank you, Kobracola.
No problem, I hate those stupid restricited-only-to-certain-countries things they put on videos.