HitFix First Look: ‘Hannibal’ season 2 trailer

NBC’s “Hannibal” was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2013, and wound up on my top 10 list for the year. Even as TV dealt with serial killer overload, Bryan Fuller and David Slade’s take on the very familiar Hannibal Lecter story had so much imagination and daring that it felt like something brand new, rather than a rehash of a 30-year-old story.

(Fuller and I discussed the season at length here and here. If you’re looking to catch up, the whole season is streaming on Amazon Prime.)

The show’s set to return on Friday, February 28 at 10 p.m., dealing with the role reversed status quo introduced in the season 1 finale. Though one of the most impressive parts of season 1 was how it made Hugh Dancy’s Will Graham just as complicated and fascinating a character as Dr. Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) himself, the newest trailer for season 2 – a HitFix exclusive today – is putting all the emphasis on the understated cannibalistic evil of the show’s title character. And given Mikkelsen’s cool performance, you can understand why.

Enjoy, and I look forward to discussing the new episodes with you starting in late February.