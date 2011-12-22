HitFix First Look: The best of Aubrey Plaza on ‘Parks and Recreation’

When I wrote about why “Parks and Recreation” was my favorite show of 2011, I chose the clip from April and Andy’s wedding ceremony to represent the reasons why. That whole episode was, to my mind, maybe the best the show has ever done, and a time capsule-worthy sitcom episode (certainly moreso than “Time Capsule” itself was). Both the episode and April and Andy’s decision to get married on the spur of the moment were both incredibly silly and incredibly romantic, and the way the show turned April from a cynic sneering at everyone into someone who is reluctantly forced to acknowledge that she actually cares about a lot of people and things has been one of the best, most gratifying character evolutions the show has done. The April Ludgate of season 1 laughed at Leslie behind her back. The April Ludgate we know now thinks Leslie is awesome but doesn’t like to admit it. Her heart has grown three sizes, but she keeps it hidden behind a cold, deadpan exterior. Like Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza’s performance is all about minimalism, and because the acting is so small and quiet, any tiny deviation from the norm seems like a much bigger deal than when a louder, more emotional character like Leslie changes her mood.
The NBC digital people have done a good job of putting together highlight reels for the various “Parks and Rec” characters, and today – exclusively on HitFix for the next few hours – it’s April Roberta Ludgate’s turn. Where a lot of the previous clips have focused on other characters doing and saying wacky things, so much of what makes April funny is her reaction to other people, so there’s a lot of good stuff involving both Andy and Ron in here. My one complaint is the lack of Janet Snakehole, but perhaps they’re saving up for an all Macklin/Snakehole clip reel down the line.
No new “Parks and Rec” for a few more Thursdays, so enjoy this in the meantime.
dat look…
My only fear is that Aubrey Plaza goes the way of Michael Cera and gets typecast as the quirky, quiet, offbeat character. I love April and I hope Ms. Plaza has a long and successful career doing what she wants to do.
Well, that has already happened…but it’s because it’s actually not that far off from her actual personality.
My favorite is April moving Ron’s lunch 8 inches closer to him on his desk, and walking away, no questions asked.
Closely followed by, “so take…so don’t take it…so take it…”
And the perfect note to end on:
Andy: April, you’re like an angel with no wings.
April: So, like a person.
Oh P&R. Where would we be without you.
PARKS
and
REC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I like this show.
April is my hero. I’m waiting for the April Andy baby.
April is my hero. I’m waiting for the April / Andy baby.
The only thing this is missing is the surveillance video of April riding the lawnmower through Nordstrom’s!
When it comes to discussing the most authentic, loving, and inspirational television couples of the past decade, Coach and Mrs. Coach deservingly set the standard. But if I can be honest about which two characters provide me with the most consistent joy on a week to week basis, April and Andy might actually steal the show. Every time those two get to share the screen together – be it to role-play as Janet Snakehole and Burt Macklin, to torment Kyle/Jerry, or to eagerly/reluctantly aid Leslie in pulling off some ambitious project – I start grinning like a fool and I just can’t stop. It’s a testament to Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, and the Parks and Rec writing staff that they’re been able to breathe such vibrant life into two characters who, back in the much-maligned first season, seemed like they could end up being very unlikable. Following their relationship from the first sparks early in Season 2 all the way up through their whirlwind wedding and continued antics this year has brought out the best in both actors, and it’s been spectacular to watch.
The model UN episode is currently airing: “The Moon shall join your coalition!” The hilarity levels in this episode is just off-the-chart wonderful.
Love Aubrey Plaza. SHe is all kinds of allsome.
“Time Capsule” is one of two episodes that I think invalidates your belief that season 3 had no misses.
The second half of “Time Capsule” was strong enough to overcome the Forte-heavy first half, I felt.
April is 70% of the reason I still watch parks. Ron is the other 30%. Every time I consider deleting it from my TIVO, I think of the season 2 episode “Sister City”, and the moment when April is convincing the other intern that she is powerful and feared and uses Jerry as an example.
April really works for me as a character, as does Ron. I feel like the other characters could easily be replaced without greatly diminishing the show. Some of them (Donna, Tom, Andy) really drag down my enjoyment.
I hear that P&R got funny after a couple of seasons, but wouldn’t know because I gave up after 1-1/2 episodes when it debuted. It was as if someone pitched, “It’s like The Office, but totally unfunny.” Yeah, I’m wasting my time on that.
Your loss. In my opinion it is easily the best comedy on tv, and this is from a person who would have given up on the show after the first couple of episodes if I hadn’t heard how much better it got from others (I started watching it, I think, after the 2nd season had finished). It really doesn’t take that long either- the season 1 finale is decent and by the middle of season 2 it reaches excellence.