One of the things I’ve always liked about the set of “The Office” is how functional it appears. The computers are all wired for internet, for instance, and the actors often talk about how they pay their bills, email friends and play games while they have to be in the background of someone else’s scene. Not everything works, but if you were to find yourself in the middle of this anonymous building in Van Nuys (in the same complex that houses the show’s writers and producers), you could be forgiven for mistaking it for an actual paper company branch office.
Production on this final season has already wrapped, but before everyone went home, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey filmed this video (exclusive to HitFix for a bit) providing a backstage tour of Dunder-Mifflin Scranton. The tour somehow runs out of steam before they get to the main bullpen, but the ladies stop by the restrooms, Toby’s annex and the break room, providing trivia and old anecdotes along the way. Enjoy.
Only four episodes to go of this final season, with the next new one airing Thursday at 9 on NBC.
One of the nifty background bits that they could have mentioned is how many products seen in shots of the show come from Wegmans, a real supermarket that has stores in the Scranton area. That’s a bit of attention to detail that shows how dedicated the set designers really were to an authentic idea of Scranton.
Yep, as a resident of PA I’ve always liked that they got those details right, the Wegmans sodas, and the many PA brands of potato chips in the vending machines. Of course it’s all ruined when they do outdoor shots. ;)
Also in the episode when Michael doesn’t let the pizza delivery guy leave, they drink Lionshead, a beer from Wilkes-Barre
Not available to nonUS, as usual. Shame.
Angelea’s boobs get bigger?
They look huge. They look bigger then Pam’s.
Angela is the greatest. I used to watch her webisodes on NBC website and they were always funny.