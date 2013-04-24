One of the things I’ve always liked about the set of “The Office” is how functional it appears. The computers are all wired for internet, for instance, and the actors often talk about how they pay their bills, email friends and play games while they have to be in the background of someone else’s scene. Not everything works, but if you were to find yourself in the middle of this anonymous building in Van Nuys (in the same complex that houses the show’s writers and producers), you could be forgiven for mistaking it for an actual paper company branch office.

Production on this final season has already wrapped, but before everyone went home, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey filmed this video (exclusive to HitFix for a bit) providing a backstage tour of Dunder-Mifflin Scranton. The tour somehow runs out of steam before they get to the main bullpen, but the ladies stop by the restrooms, Toby’s annex and the break room, providing trivia and old anecdotes along the way. Enjoy.

Only four episodes to go of this final season, with the next new one airing Thursday at 9 on NBC.