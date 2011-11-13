‘Homeland’ – ‘The Weekend’: Carrie’d away

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I take a nosegay…
“Are you watching me?” -Brody
Well, I was not expecting that at all.
And thank goodness for that, because it was just splendid.
With a show like this – featuring the cat-and-mouse game between Carrie and Brody, the ambiguity about whether Brody has turned, whether Saul is a mole, etc., etc., etc. – you would probably assume the suspense/mystery would be maintained until much later in this first season, if not longer. Instead, Carrie and Brody seemingly lay all their cards on the table in episode 7 (out of 12), we learn that some of what we’ve seen from Brody’s perspective is apparently untrue, and that Carrie has apparently been chasing the wrong man all along – that the bad guy is actually the partner Brody is convinced he beat to death.
Now, there’s a lot to sort out here. Why does Brody think he killed Walker if Walker is still very much alive and getting ready to shoot the president? I could certainly see how it would be possible to brainwash him into believing that over eight years of captivity. Is everything Brody tells Carrie true? If so, then who slipped Hamid the razor? Are we supposed to still be suspecting Saul, or David, or someone else?
For now, though, it was just so refreshing and fascinating and downright great to see Carrie and Brody facing each other at a table, being honest (or what we for now presume to be honest) with each other, all culminating in Carrie once again screwing up a relationship. That was just a terrific scene, in both writing(*) and acting, and a reminder that as much as serialized dramas try to generate tension out of having characters keep secrets and information from each other, it’s possible to have great drama where your main characters just sit and talk openly about what’s going on.
(*) This episode was written by Meredith Stiehm, who’s best know for creating “Cold Case” and running that show for years. When sentiment turned against “The Killing,” it became a popular refrain to suggest that a “Cold Case” veteran wasn’t up to the challenge of writing a more complicated, densely-layered cable drama. In this case, Stiehm did damned fine. She’s not in charge of this show the way Veena Sud is on “The Killing,” but this was maybe my favorite episode so far.
But even before Brody figured out what was up based on Carrie’s slip-up with his favorite kind of tea, “The Weekend” was humming along nicely. Carrie and Brody’s lost weekend in her family’s cabin was another example of how “Homeland” is just as strong at being a character study of two wrecked individuals (one damaged by circumstance, the other by genetics) finding each other to be a kindred spirit, only for the plot to get in the way. There’s definite truth to what Carrie clumsily attempts to say near the end: the parts of it that were real were real. She screwed Brody to be able to more closely observe him, and got in his car for the same obsessive, self-destructed reason. But she’s more comfortable with him than she is with anybody else, and we’ve seen in other circumstances that she’s too bad at hiding her feelings to be that good an actress.
If what we learned in this episode is all true, then we at least have some idea of how the show might both continue for more than one season and do it with Damian Lewis centrally involved: Brody, because of his knowledge of Nazir, gets reluctantly teamed with Carrie to chase down the big bad. And I hope at least some of it’s true, because to this point, I feel like “Homeland” has played fair with us. Walker’s death, for instance, was only depicted in Brody’s flashbacks, and we know the kind of physical and emotional trauma Brody’s been through.
Meanwhile, Saul got to perform his own lovely little all-weekend duet with Aileen, working her slowly but surely until he got her talking – and, more importantly, got her believing that he understood her. Some good work from Mandy Patinkin – and one very snazzy hat during his brief time in Mexico – and another example of how the personal and the professional can bleed together in the strange world in which these characters operate.
What did everybody else think? Are you convinced of Brody’s innocence? Is this revelation about Walker a decoy? Were you glad to have our two leads just talk about stuff for a bit?
Those last 10 mins… amazing. I felt like I was holding my breath the entire time they were sitting on that table. i… have no words.
Agreed, I was gripped as the show went in an unexpected direction. Brody just laid it all out there.
I totally agree! I gasped several times and was shocked by the whole conversation. Amazing acting and writing!
He seemed relieved to be telling the true story to a girl he once liked, on a weekend away from the madness.
I’ve said this elsewhere: “Cold Case” was a consistently good and sometimes great show (the episode that was inspired by the Columbine massacre is one of the most powerful dramas in recent history) and Meredith Stiehm had as much to do with “The Killing” being a disaster as you or I did. I’m not trying to be angry; I simply have no interest in deflecting blame for TK away from Veena Sud. In any case, not a shock to see Meredith producing great material again.
What are you smoking? He said nothing about Meredith Stiehm had anything to do with The Killing (presumably because she hasn’t)
I’m not smoking anything (they would be pissed off I did that at work). I was responding to Alan’s point about the (direct) criticism of Veena Sud becoming a large amount of (indirect) criticism of Stiehm, due to the blame game that basically said “Of course Sud’s a loser, her major pre-TK experience was on a mediocre CBS procedural”. My impression was that Alan was mildly praising Stiehm AND getting in some more shots at TK. No problem from me with either of those things.
I found the Brody/Carrie scenes genuine and at the end of their stay, fantastic as they sat at the table. Carrie’s own ticks often tip her head. She felt so comfortable (as she obsessively watched Brody on camera to know his likes/dislikes) that she gave away her hand. Obviously, she was attempting to infiltrate his life on her own (to find out if he had turned) and did not have the CIA’s stamp to go rogue, so to speak. I wonder what the sanctions would be if the higher up’s discovered what she has been doing?
I felt tenderness as he looked upon his children when he arrived home. I did not get a sense that he feels anything for his wife. He feels betrayed, heck even Carrie took advantage of him.
I also enjoyed Saul plowing Eileen with his own life stories in order to make her feel comfortable to talk. Here is a woman, who basically said sc*w you to the parents and pledged allegiance in the name of love? I’m still trying to piece that together. Eileen’s ill advised plunge into zealot beliefs for a man and how she turned. I’d assumed he was the more innocent party of the two. Why would she have just run off with him?
Danes, Lewis and Patinkin did a spectacular job.
As far as Walker being the one who turned, I am interested to see how it turns out. It seemed a bit far-reaching though when you considered he was dead, they had a memorial service and now he is the terrorist? I’m willing to play with this idea in my head with five episodes left.
Seems very plausible to me that they did have Brody beat up Walker but that he did not beat him to death (this would be an effective way to demoralize Brody/screw with his head and/or turn Walker against the US, depending on the timeline).
The memorial service only occurred on Brody’s word that Walker was dead, so that’s not really problematic either.
I think it’s a great twist, and even though I probably would have been ok with Brody being the turncoat if that’s where they wanted to go with it, he’s so likeable that I’m glad he was not.
I am convinced Brody is supposed to be innocent (to back out of that now would be take this show into the worst of 24 territory) but I am a little disappointed. Upuntil this episode I was convinced that Brody was indeed turned and i thought the story possibilities that brought with it were amazing and I looked forward to seeing where it was going. Clearing him of that almost makes the character less interesting and like something we have seen before in shows about POWs trying to adjust back into their lives.
Still, the show is and has been pretty amazing so far, including this episode, so I am confident whatever happens it will be entertaining.
I think Brody has really turned, and we’ll find that out in the season finale. To carry out whatever his mission is he needs Carrie off his back. He probably already knew she was on to him, but he became sure during the interrogation scene when he heard the question about cheating on his wife, He must have known she prompted the tester to ask it. Therefore, he realized he had to convince her he’s not guilty. Hence the little road trip. Brody has had years to prepare for every possiblity. I think both Brody and his friend turned. And Brody knows his friend’s alive and on a mission. If Brody has turned there’s still a chance he could change his mind. Giving us several seasons worth of drama.
I am still glued to my seat, but I must say, when all that truth was coming out I was like, huh, is the show ending? That would be a funny joke on us, wouldn’t it Now I am interested to know what comes next but I liked Brody as the enemy. He had a creepy “charm.” Now he’s,um, just what he says he is. That’s a slight let-down. But great show– I’m very drawn in.
Wow. I mean… that was some incredible stuff right there by Lewis and Danes. With 5 episodes left, I really have no clue what they can do to somewhat wrap up the story. I can just watch an entire episode of Clare Danes skewering Damien Lewis. Felt like he gave up pretty much everything, BUT also felt like there was just a little he was holding back. Still some question marks on other characters as well. Great episode overall, and it is funny you bring up The Killing, because around episode 7 their show was just a crumbling mess, and this one is hitting its stride.
Holy crap, that was incredible. I’m so so so happy that they didn’t drag out the “is he/isn’t he?” tension uselessly. To throw all of their cards on the table like that is bold, refreshing and extremely exciting.
Just another reason why this is the best show on TV right now. Mind you, Mad Men isn’t “on” right now, but Homeland is certainly making a case for being in that league.
Oh also meant to add – no show on TV does silence as well as this show does. The moments where no one is talking are as riveting as it gets.
Breaking Bad does silence much better…
Carrie said she was always Lewis because she wanted to be in charge. Lewis, like Carrie, was also plagued by mental illness and would eventually commit suicide.
No, she just said that she liked the name Merriweather. And FYI, many people believe he was murdered.
I wonder after watching this, if they originally intended Lewis’s character to be the bad guy and realized after the pilot what they had in these two great characters being brilliantly portrayed by two amazing characters, and decided they would had a much better show if they found a logistical way to get them together? Because at this this point as they don’t completely screw up the plotline, they’ve created the makings of maybe the most fascinating relationships in television history.
Loved this episode. Lewis and Danes were fantastic. And what a freakin’ twist! Cinematography was also superb.
The twist that there’s no twist– the ultimate twist!
That was incredible.
It’s still possible that Aileen identified the wrong man on the roof, either intentionally (to throw the CIA off of Brody’s scent) or inadvertently (because Tom Walker and David look somewhat alike). I find the former possibility more compelling. If Aileen were as gung-ho in her terrorism as we were supposed to believe, I don’t see why she’d give up on her cause simply because Saul “understood” her. And as for Saul, he could still be the mole too. Picking Aileen up and escorting her back would be good cover
No. No it’s not possible.
I can see her giving up her cause because the terrorists had turned on her.
As to the razor blade, the show made a point of focusing on the man’s shoes at least twice before they even brought him to that safehouse, so it seems likely it could have come from there.
Great, great show. The last time I was this excited about a freshman drama was with Terriers. *sob*
I love the way this episode developed full force. I agree Damian and Claire brought it to the top. This will be hard to beat in something coming down the line, but I know the best writers are at work with a Shakespearean move to keep us on edge. I am having a hard time going seven days waiting for more of Homeland, Damian, Claire, and the rest of the cast.
One of the best hour’s of television I’ve seen in a looong time. I’ll never tire of watching Clare Danes emote with her big rubbery face.
And her crazy-eyes.
Just an awesome episode. Mandy owned his scenes as Saul. Brody and Carrie was fantastic. It all worked. Can’t wait to see where they are going with it.
So interesting to see both the characters once they took off their masks and were authentic with each other. Carrie is an awful liar, but I wonder if she was telling the truth when she said the real was “real” Seems like she sleeps with her “mask” on. Poor Brody, finally thought he made a friend and it turns out she thought he was a spy. Hate when that happens.
I kinda wanted Brody to have been turned and watch him fight through it. Walker seems a little to easy. And it also makes me question Brody’s version of events because clearly he didn’t have the whole story.
I agree with Alan’s review: very moving episode, very efficient. The last 10 minutes were marvelously upsetting.
However, it is difficult not to anticipate another of this kind of U-Turn. Homeland has played fair with its audience — until now — but with a character such as Brody, his story, it seems obvious to me that this show will play at least one more time the “Not what you thought” card.
That’s why, despite their quality, the last 10 minutes of this week episode a bad sign for Homeland future. The narrative structure it unveiled is quite disappointing.
Kudos, you were among the first to figure this out. I felt the same way after seeing this ep for the first time but it was on disc over a year after it aired.
I don’t think I took one breath during the last 10 minutes, briliant episode. Great work by both actors. This is damn good drama
Easily my favorite show on TV right now.
Why is it so hard to believe Walker is still alive and the turned POW? Beating someone to death isn’t an exact science. Brody was a captive prisoner beating up his friend to save his own life, I’m guessing he didn’t get the chance to check Walker’s pulse after he went limp. That being said, Walker and Brody could both still be agents for Nazir with no knowledge of each other…less chance of compromising their activity and more options/chances to carry out action.
I think that for the show to continue after this season, Brody HAS to be turned. I think you’re right and that him and Walker were both turned but unaware of eachother — they made Brody believe he killed Walker so that when he was returned to the USA he couldn’t give away any of Walker’s plans.
We’ll probably find out later that Brody actually is working with terrorists, and I’m fine with that. The cards-on-the-table approach to this episode was great and, like Alan said, completely unexpected for a TV series. Unprecedented, almost.
Agreed with anyone who thinks this is the best show currently on the air. I thought it stumbled a little the last two episodes, but this one turned the heat back up. Unfortunately, I don’t really care about Carrie Matheson as much as I’m interested in Saul.
Question though, wouldn’t “he was a black guy” thing come up in basically the first question once Saul got her going? Why would they need Brody’s picture? The sketch artist would have been like “OHHHH! My bad, I should have asked that like forty five minutes ago.”
Good point. That being said, we never got the chance to see the sketch. I like that the writers tied in a “believable” counter narrative to Carrie’s prediction. Brody was no hero, he was a coward who killed his friend to save his own tail and vowed never to reveal it; understandably for a coward.
That being said, I found it very hard to watch Carrie, who has dedicated her life to fight terrorists, go on a 3 day sex romp with someone she’s convinced is a terrorist unless it was only to pull out the information she wanted.
I thought the same thing. That would have been one of the early descriptors, that he was black, thus eliminating Brody. But then it wouldn’t have been as suspenseful, now, would it? Also, I’m wondering why Carrie didn’t tell Brody that Tom Walker was alive. Seemed like something worth sharing, especially since he’d just told her he beat him to death.
JBowls . . . One issue. Brody is “a coward who killed his friend to save his own tail and vowed never to reveal it?” He was a POW being held, at gunpoint, by terrorists who beat, tortured, and brainwashed him. Over the course of eight years (although Tom was faux-beaten-to-death before then). How can you judge him a coward under those circumstances? I’ve heard POW stories, and to quote one survivor, after a while you would kill your own mother to get out.
I’ve read POWs often go through. So no, Brody was not and IS not a coward. That is what makes his story so compelling and what he went through so haunting.
-Cheers
Alan, 4th commenter down talks about promo scene from next week. Might want to axe that.
Well, really, I would be more than happy to spend a weekend in a secluded cabin with our friend Brody, agenda or no agenda. It’s wonderful to have a series of sex scenes on tv that aren’t focused on the now obligatory breasts bopping up and down or the second-favorite doggie-style shots — with all the usual grunts and moans. Among other delights, the show offered up one truly romantic, erotic, sexy, and touching love scene. “I just want to live here for a second.” Damian Lewis and Claire Danes for the win! Awesome sex scene, lovely complicated love scene. The staging of his daughter’s glass door accident was also really well done. In an episode that focused on some of the way parents can unwittingly harm their children, the teenager’s pain and confusion were palpable and real. The pot, the beer, the being grounded with her mother out of the house, the wild child frenzy, and then, bang! Excellent episode in every respect. I don’t much care about the ins and outs of who’s doing what or why although I think they are doing a credible job of it. And, a question, was Brody telling Claire that Abu Nasir had offered him sexual comfort?
I thought so too about the sexual comfort. Seemed like the last thing he wanted say but it was there
I also really loved the daughter saying to Mike what she felt needed to be said even if it’s not what her mom would want, but she’s just trying to preserve her family.
The only thing I could think of Brody was alluding to was sexual comfort, so my guess is that’s what it was. And that would help further explain some his behavior in the bedroom with Jessica … I like how complex the writers have written this.
I must have missed the “sexual” part. As far as I saw Brody said Abu Nazir offered him comfort and was kind to him, and after years of torture that made him love the man.
I don’t even remember hearing the word sex during that entire conversation.
No, I don’t see sex as part of it at all. He was in despair, not being horny. Emotional comfort is a lot more powerful than an orgasm.
that was one of the most authentic, passionate love scenes i ever remember seeing on tv. i really felt the chemistry between damian lewis and claire danes. they are both great and very believable. i watched the episode again just for that moment when he asked her to stop for a second.
also love alan’s review.
I thought the cabin sex scene was romantic and just telling how Carrie reacted to his scars (as opposed to his wife’s admittedly totally understandable reactions). I really felt for both of them and how open Brody was able to be, seeing Carrie’s connection with him in a way we have not really seen except possibly with Saul (before she screwed that up, for now). It made it even more heartbreaking to see Brody (and heck, Carrie too for that matter) lose it. The man has nothing except a marriage that seems to be unraveling and a strained-at-best relationship with his kids (and maybe no relationship with Mike). I bought that he was telling the truth, and that he went from having a confidant and a person he could be comfortable around for the first time since coming home only to realize it was at least in part a ruse. Seeing him at home breaking down, apparently knowing how disconnected and alone he was and the rift between him and his wife, was all very well played. And yes, “I just want to live here for a second” was just a great line in a great scene. That combined with Carrie kissing his scars from being tortured just gave me chills and made it more than gratuitous sex.
-Cheers
Fantastic episode and twists. If you think about Brody’s flashbacks and whether or not he killed Walker, look at it from Walker’s perspective. Maybe he was much like, if not stronger, mentally than Brody. Which makes him harder to break but also a better target to break – if they are successful in turning him he would be even stronger. So he is as attached to Brody and how they get him to start breaking is to have his friend and fellow soldier turn on him. Walker doesn’t know why, we do not know what they told him to set it up, etc. Fantastic.
Carrie = McNulty.
Sorta played out already, no?
Yes.
Brilliant episode. I love the fact that this show is not afraid to answer questions (and thusly generate new ones). To many shows pick a “mystery” and then drag it out until the audience no longer cares (The Event I am looking at you)
But in Homeland for 7 episodes they made us think “ohhhh Brody is turned” and the mystery was how is this gonna play out? And now they have presented us with “ohhhh Brody didn’t turn, Tom Walker turned!” So now the mystery is what the hell happened back in Iraq and how is THIS storyline going to play out?
Just Awesome.
For my 2 cents, Brody did beat the crap out of Tom Walker. It looks like Abu Nazir played them against each other, he was good cop with Brody and bad cop with Walker, but he used Brody as his tool. If you’re Tom Walker and your bes friend has turned against you, your country isn’t looking for you, presumably Ab Nazir is feeding his truths that his wife remarried so your family has given up on you, add years of torture into that and it’s the recipe for a pyschotic break and a turn against your country.
Man this show is awesome.
I thought the discovery was a little cheap. Knowing the tea is a giveaway? Even if that fact isn’t in a dossier, or couldn’t be credibly explained away in that manner, she could have claimed that she looked into him after they hooked up in the parking lot. That pushes it back into personal and conceals her professional motivation to get with him.
Plot-driven stupidity is no less annoying when it is used to force a confrontation than when it is used to avoid one (i.e. most of the time on Lost).
I disagree. It was a mistake. He asked how she knew he liked whatever tea. Her reaction was the giveaway. Actually, it was the final piece. Brody is not stupid. He knows what she does. He had to have noted the coincidence in meeting her in the VA meeting, the “have you been faithful to your wife” question in the interrogation room when they had just had sex, and now she suddenly knows his favorite tea? All of that could have been circumstantial. However, her reaction killed it. If she had a good excuse or reason for naming that tea, (e.g. it was just one of her favorites, or it was just some random tea she knew) or even just said it was in his dossier or whatever, no problem. However, at that point, it was pretty obvious she was spying or had read some report on him. Her lying about it and her unconvincing manner about it were believable giveaways. Heck, my dad would know I was lying as a kid for very similar tell-tale reasons.
-Cheers
Brody’s “fuck you” was one of the best I’ve heard in a while.
I didn’t buy the fact that he converted to Islam (“they didn’t exactly have a King James Bible”). Who converts to the religion of one’s torturers? Brody is too good at lying to believe any of what he says at this point.
Yeah, who would do such a thing. It’d be like slaves converting to Christianity and such…
@Anon, touche’.
Easy to believe. I could see him playing along with the religion to get more freedom, to more respect from his captors, and to get a better sense of them and the compound they had in, in the hopes that he might escape. And I could see him eventually converting rather than being driven insane by his captivity and torture.
Or I could see him legitimately finding solace in the religion itself right from the start. Islam isn’t that different from Christianity, when you ignore the extremist interpretations (and Christianity has its own extremist interpretations, most of them right in the mainstream of the religion itself).
*-I didn’t buy the fact that he converted to Islam (“they didn’t exactly have a King James Bible”). Who converts to the religion of one’s torturers? Brody is too good at lying to believe any of what he says at this point.-*
Oh, I found it quite believable. We were shown a scene where Brody, released from his cell, observes the men in the compound at their prayers, first with curiosity and then a kind of hesitant mimicry. I can picture him repeating this as an observer and eventually, seeking some form of spiritual life, joining in. Part Stockholm syndrome, part looking for light from whatever the source
What I loved about the cabin reveal scene is that it “remembered” how smart and highly trained the characters are. That Brody would get the slip about the tea, and he would be able to extrapolate from it. (And I think it was an understandable slip from Carrie.)
I was holding my breath too. Given how many people had that reaction, that’s pretty powerful television.
Am I the only one who just realized that Henry Bromell writes for Homeland? That explains quite a bit of the tonal similarities with Rubicon.
Thanks for the mention about Henry Bromwell. Rubicon was something very unique and special.
This was amazing especially fron an emotional point, but still perfecly holds up to logic.
Brody wasn’t brainwashed to believe that Walker was dead. They had him beat Walker as part of their master plan (more on that later), then showed him a body under a sheet and he deduced it was Walker.
But what Nazir’s cell did is just this: they had 2 POWs in their hands. They kept both of them alive because 1. this would increase the odds of one of them turning and 2. they need the one that apparently was more impervious to turning (Brody) to beat the other, so to further convince this latter than America betrayed him (he wasn’t rescued, he wasn’t saved, and he was also beated by a fellow marine).
So they tortured both of them and at the same time had Nazir play the good cop with both of them. Walker surely grew to love Nazir too. Then, when Walker was turned, they released Brody with the news that Walker was dead, so he was now the perfect invisible killer.
As for the blade, Brody might well have slipped that to Hamid, but not because he’s a terrorist, just because (as he said) he wanted to see his torturer dead, and that was the only way to accomplish that. And it’s the only thing he can’t confess to Carrie, because it’s a crime (none of the other things actually is), he would end up in jail for that.
Except they didn’t release Brody. He was rescued, after considerable extra time as POW.
This episode makes me groan. It played out nicely, but I don’t like the implications. A lone crazy person realizing this popular, respected POW (who could be destined for high elected office) was secretly an enemy of America? That’s fascinating. Brody being a true blue American and (possibly/probably) working with Carrie on cases to protect America? Nowhere near as interesting to me. Feels like they took a hard turn away from a great premise just to set up Lewis to be one of the good guys.
Brody being a terrorist whose circumstances made him popular and trusted and largely immune against suspicion? That was a tasty story they were telling in the first six episodes. Felt like that Stephen King novel, “The Dead Zone,” where the psychic is the only guy who realizes the truth about the rising politician who needs to be stopped from attaining power.
The idea of Brody and Carrie reluctantly teaming up to work cases together feels like a premise a CBS procedural might feature. Just with a way better, longer setup than CBS would bother with.
So while it was a good episode, that’s why it bums me out. Makes me feel like the past 6 episodes were just a kickass intro that is about to segue into a more generic (albeit still well-acted) story. Oh well.
Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe Brody was turned after all, and the thing with Walker is just part of the plan somehow. Or maybe even if Brody is on the up-and-up now, maybe it won’t devolve into too much of a generic show despite the apparent departure from a much more original story.
couldn’t agree more. this was the first episode that really got me nervous for where the show goes next. it’s a well-crafted show, no doubt, but i’m with you in finding these latest twists, on the surface at least, to be deflating, not invigorating.
this show has some premises that are a bit hard to believe as it is. i was fine with that when it set them all up in the pilot and asked us to believe in order to go along for the ride. i was fine with it as a character examination and a slow burn. but i am immediately suspicious of “twists” (especially the sketch scenario lifted right out of Usual Suspects) and can only hope it’s a small detour and we are soon right back into the territory established early on.
i’ll give them the benefit of the doubt for now, but the leash has been shortened a bit. The Killing also seemed pretty damn surefire at first and look how well that turned out.
I think we have a front runner for Claire Danes Emmy submission episode. Strong work from her and Lewis both, and a great episode from Patankin as well. God, that was a good hour of television.
I still think there’s a slight chance Brody could be working with Walker, but I doubt it. I agree that releasing Brody, and making him think he killed Walker was all part of Nazir’s master plan.
Most shows don’t have the guts to write/film that reveal scene with Brody, and Carrie. Kudos to them pulling that off. Other shows take note.
It is totally possible that Brody is still turned. It is also very possible he knows Walker is alive and working on killing the President. Even if he was turned and then decided to unturn himself when he came home, he would probably about Walker, as they would be more powerful working together. I don’t know why Abu Nizar would have kept Brody around if he wasn’t being successfully turned. Making him think he killed Walker would have been a powerful element in getting him to be “grateful” to Abu Nizar. Imagine his relief when he found out (if indeed he did find out) Walker was still alive. Perhaps Brody’s “rescue” was staged / allowed so he could be a super-sleeper.
So I think the mystery is still alive. There is still room for he and Carrie to reconcile (which is probably why he didn’t kill her – she’s worth too much for info).
Question is why is Carrie so screwed up? If in fact Brody is turned, she is totally playing into his hands.
I like that the writers tied in a “believable” counter narrative to Carrie’s prediction. Brody was no hero, he was a coward who killed his friend to save his own tail and vowed never to reveal it; understandable for a coward.
That being said, I found it very hard to watch Carrie, who has dedicated her life to fight terrorists, go on a 3 day sex romp with someone she’s convinced is a terrorist unless it was only to pull out the information she wanted. I assume the plot line will follow with how AN used the fact that Brody was willing to kill his best friend, country abandoned him, and wife remarried to turn him.
I like that the writers tied in a “believable” counter narrative to Carrie’s prediction. Brody was no hero, he was a coward who killed his friend to save his own tail and vowed never to reveal it; understandably for a coward.
That being said, I found it very hard to watch Carrie, who has dedicated her life to fight terrorists, go on a 3 day sex romp with someone she’s convinced is a terrorist unless it was only to pull out the information she wanted.
First off, Brody was not a coward. You try being a POW, going through everything he did, and act differently. Some might, they would be in the vast minority though. Nothing personal, however calling him a coward seems incredibly misguided.
Second, I thought it kind of made sense for Carrie to go on the 3-day trip. For one, she WANTS to stay close. No matter how ill-advised that is. Second, she needs to keep up the front. Sure, she could make up some lame-yet-believable excuse, but see the first point for this argument. Third, they seem to, despite it all, have SOME sort of real connection. All that together and it seems very believable. Fourth, the sex-romp. Again, she has a connection, seems to use sex as a no-obligation form of escapism, and that is probably something that may have started out as just her cover story for being with him but is growing into a more emotional/intellectual connection. Finally, she does not think he is a “terrorist.” She thinks he has been turned. There is a distinct difference. I think she likes Brody, but dislikes what she suspects (and at this point seems wrong, but we’ll see) they have turned him or part of him into. This is evidenced by her disagreeing that she thinks he is a terrorist but clarifying she thinks he has been subverted on some level. Strange, but with a damaged person like Carrie it makes sense on some level.
-Cheers
I think Bordy would agree what he did was cowardly. Killing your best friend to save yourself. Obviously I couldn’t speak to the situation personally but I think cowardace is pretty black and white in this case which is exactly why he vowed never to reveal it to anyone. Very few could ever speak to the pressures and pain he may have been under which undoubtedly make it more understandable but doesn’t change the “fact” of what happened.
Agree on Carrie using sex as escapism as we saw her itching to cut to the chase with the man she was at the bar with earlier in the season. Doesn’t make it any easier to watch her and Brody and whether she used the weekend to escape or simply to pull more intel from Brody are 2 different things. Clearly we saw the pitfalls of getting too close as Brody is now well aware that he is being spied on. There is obviously a connection but she clearly believes he is turned. And yes, into a terrorist. I doubt that Carrie would care if he only sympathized with Al Qaeda. If her suspicions were that mundane I don’t think she’d feel the need to keep a loaded gun in arms reach. I think it would be very weak for the writers to just tie erratic behavior to her condition without some underlying motivations or agenda.
Thoughts?
Maybe it is just semantics, but I have a hard time calling Brody, or what he did, cowardly. Worn down or broken perhaps. Plagued by guilt. I see that as different. Yet, it was not heroic to beat your friend to death either. It was under the most extreme duress and I think there is a difference. Somehow calling him a coward seems too judgmental.
The exchange between Carrie and Brody was not easy to watch for a few reasons. As for Carrie thinking Brody was turned into a terrorist or sympathizer, I think it is a bit more complicated than that. Again, perhaps semantics, yet I think a full-blown terrorist is somebody that comes to it more-or-less on their own, or perhaps just buys into the philosophy. A turned soldier would be somebody doing it because they’ve been broken down over time and subverted, so it is not really who they are and they could be re-assimilated. I think she DOES care if he is turned but can be brought back, or if he is a full-blown terrorist. The gun still makes sense (to me at least), because either way he is a possible threat. So I do not think that erratic behavior is because of her mental condition, it is just that either way he is still a foreseen danger that over time she is coming to trust or identify with or otherwise have some sort of connection with. At least I see it as her going from seeing him as a possible sleeper agent to a real person she is growing to like. The revelation of Tom Walker’s death apparently being faked and him being the alleged turned POW, Brody being “just” a POW with the normal understandable issues of going through that sort of ordeal (presuming he was being entirely truthful), and them being able to sincerely connect all sort of change Carrie’s (and our) perspective over time of him as a turned sleeper agent that would require keeping a loaded gun close at hand to somebody you could talk to candidly and put the gun down. So she did what she did because she initially thought Brody was the turned POW posing a huge threat to national security and at this point she literally had nowhere else to turn with her suspicions or how she got them (without likely sacrificing her career and who knows what else), yet slowly grew to like and after finding out about Walker realizing Brody may just be a very conflicted POW and nothing more. So I believe her motivations and agenda were there, yet are evolving as we learn more.
Still, if this all unfolds differently I could be wrong. I suppose we’ll have to see.
-Cheers
Patinkin reminded me of his great work on Criminal Minds the way he got Aileen to open up.
Mirroring most everybody else, I thought this was a great episode. I like that we get to like Brody. Carrie & Brody together were great and it was refreshing to have the reveal and informal Q&A interrogation by Carrie so straight-forward. I also like that we get to sort of have our cake and eat it too. Brody is NOT the bad guy, however Carrie’s initial lead was right just on the wrong guy. I think it gives us a sincere character in Brody, and all the weight an eight-year POW storyline brings while also giving us the realization of Abu-Nazir’s plan in Tom Walker’s turned character, all without holding the identity of the turned American over our heads the whole season.
Aside from the whole encounter with Carrie and Brody, I had one observation and one question.
First, Tom Walker’s faked death. I think what we saw of Brody’s memories was real. He was really held at gunpoint and forced to beat his best friend. However, they probably made him beat Tom to the brink of death, then let Brody believe he killed his friend for any number of reasons. Then they worked on them separately probably trying to turn them both using different means. So I see no flaw in that scenario.
Second, when Saul and Aileen were in the place Saul’s family worshiped as a kid, he picked or dug something up off the ground, like a jar or something, stared at it intently for a long moment, then sat it down on a dresser or table. Any idea what that was or what its importance was? They seem to be selling him as the most likely mole character, so maybe I’m looking for something that was not actually there, however they seemed to emphasize it for some reason and I am not sure why.
-Cheers
One possibility, albeit a long shot, is that the Rembrandt painting that Saul was looking at when forcing the judges hand for the warrant, foreshadowed him as the mole. Rembrandt was someone who seemed to be in one camp and actually be in one that’s totally different. Dutch painter – actually Jewish, hidden to avoid persecution. Maybe Saul is actually turned – says prayer when Hamid dies, could have slipped him the razor blade, sketchy polygraph.
Possible that they are all tied together but will be interesting to see how it plays out. I hope the writers don’t make it that obvious.
Certainly the best episode thus far. I am reminded of the first season of 24 a little bit though, in which, about halfway through season 1, a character was believed to have slit their wrists in suicide and at the end of season 1 we realized that one of the characters we trust the most was actually a mole and responsible for their death. I wouldn’t rule out Brody as a terrorist just yet, but even if he does turn out to be a terrorist, this will still be a great episode, and it comes just at the right time.
Yes, wasn’t that character called Nina on 24? I remember it being such a shock when we found out she was the mole, she’d even had an affair with Jack Bauer.
I’m not convinced that Brody doesn’t still have something to hide, and that he knows more about Nazir and his plans.
But their sober love scene at the cabin was breathtakingly beautiful. You can tell it was written by a woman! Brody said just what a woman would love to hear in that he wanted to stop for awhile and they just looked at each other and breathed. Fantastic! Where have we seen a love scene like this before? I can’t remember one! Congrats to the writers! I’m just sad that it might be the last between the two of them, but we can always hope for more! What wonderful actors Lewis and Danes are! Bravo!
Can someone please explain this to me?
Brody feels so strongly for Carrie that, in spite of her explicitly-stated suspicions, and in spite of the revelation that she’s been spying on him the whole time, he doesn’t drive away, rather, he lays it all on the table. EVERYTHING. Even though she suspects he’s a terrorist. Even though this whole relationship is a set-up. Man, he was really trying to make this work out, no? He must really adore her!
Then he has a hissy fit and leaves. Because, umm, she’s suspicious of him and has been spying on him.
Er….didn’t he know that? Like, obviously?
And now everyone’s talking about how glorious this scene was? I don’t get it!
Also, romantic or not, if he “loved “Nazir, that means he was manipulated into loving him. Which means Nazir was trying to turn him. So that attempt failed….but Brody still feels (obviously) warm/fuzzy toward him? That doesn’t strike me as a relationship that’d have ended well, if Brody had resisted the bait.
I think Brody does feel something for Carrie. My suspicion is their budding relationship is filled with half-truths. Those are the easiest lies to tell, right? And, we know Carrie is not the best of liars. So, Brody likely stayed for two reasons. First, he was confronted (wrongly, it seems) with the accusation he was a terrorist/turned/whatever. It seems believable he’d want to confront it and clear his name. He did nothing wrong, so what does he have to hide? He’s a Marine. He was spied on. On some level, why wouldn’t he want to find out why he was spied on and clear his name?
Second, yes, he does have something for Carrie. Sure, it started as a ruse, but there seemed a lot of sincerity in their exchanges. Carrie is the only person Brody can relate to or feel comfortable around, period. And vice versa.
As for not knowing he was being spied on by Carrie? He seems to have suspected. However, he still had nobody else he could connect with. It could have been anybody spying on him, and having your spy just bump into you at a veterans meeting, have drinks and sex with you and otherwise compromise the situation sharing intimate details of each other’s lives may not be the most orthodox manner. Besides, he was suspicious but once the evidence was there he made the leap. Most people don’t believe things they do not want to, and he had very little real evidence until recently that he was being spied on. He had to know the marriage infidelity question was Carrie, but that was work-related. Strange, but that was her job. Maybe it did not all fit until she slipped up about tea, which took it beyond helping out with the polygraph test to actual spying.
As for loving Abu Nazir. He probably still has the memory of how he felt. It was one of the only kind moments he had during eight years. It does not mean he still loves him, or that he ever truly did in the traditional sense. The relationship probably never happened aside from a few meetings, so never had to end. Nazir just stopped showing up. I think they were playing the long game with Brody (or at least it’s a possibility), hoping he might turn as well, so you keep trying to break him down and intermittently have Nazir come as the “good cop” more or less, so maybe the relationship was ongoing only broken up by Brody’s rescue. Brody still has that memory of Nazir’s act of (agenda-ridden) kindness. If you are being held captive, tortured, and have little hope of ever getting out over the course of eight years, I imagine you hold on to any act of kindness you can get as a survival mechanism. Hence, he realizes what that was and feels conflicted and embarrassed because of it.
-Cheers
I don’t think Saul is out of the woods. He failed the lie detector test the first time. He insisted on being alone with Aileen. He has an Arab wife. It might all be being done to throw us off, but Inigo Montoya may end up being dirty.
This show just keeps getting better and better. Wow!
I believe she is Indian hence moving to New Delhi and her clothing…
I congratulate them on a truly surprising turn of events, in which the show seems to abruptly drop its initial premise and head somewhere entirely different.
But we are being played.
Brody has been turned. We are just being tossed a red herring so that they can lull us into complacency, and then surprise us with a later twist, pointing back at Brody.
I understand what people love about this show and I found this episode redeemed some of the silly stuff in the last couple (or at least paid off some of the silly subplots that had been introduced). But when this show started, it was a deft and thrilling take on our surveillance society and the War on Terror. It has shifted tone and become more or less just another thriller. I find that disappointing. The last three episodes have been no more politically relevant (or realistic) than the better seasons of 24.
I’m still watching, but mainly for the acting and the entertainment value, not for the intellect of it. I hope it goes back to where it started.
Completely agree but I gave up after episode 8 and from what I can tell it never did get back to the level of those first few episodes.
Homeland showed how it’s possible to pull off a red herring without pissing your audience off. The only thing that could have been better would have been having some actual foreshadowing for the other POW being alive. That would have been the fairest way to play it. Either way though, the evidence all meant something, and the plotlines all added up to something coherent.
I like that The Killing was brought up in the review. It’s actually perfect to contrast with Homeland. This is totally different from the hack writing on a show like The Killing. Red herrings on The Killing amounted to entire plots and episodes being worthless to the viewer. There’s was no grand picture being woven.
That should remind you not to be overly presumptious next time. There was always ambiguity in the is he/isn’t he plotline, though you still didn’t accept/acknowledge this in your other reviews much.
A bit late, but just finished watching this episode last night, and it was great! Love the interaction between Brody and Carrie, but Saul’s interrogation techniques, both here and with Hamid, just had me cringing for some reason. They felt too awkward for me.