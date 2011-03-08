‘House’ – ‘Bombshell’: Dream weaver

With “Chuck” and “How I Met Your Mother” taking the week off, and given all the ads I’d seen for the episode, I decided to give last night’s “House” a try. Even though I’d given up on the series due to boredom with the formula and a lack of interest in House/Cuddy, I often enjoy this kind of form-breaking, usually late-in-the-run episode that features dream sequences and/or musical numbers, usually inspired in some way by Dennis Potter’s “The Singing Detective.”
And I did, indeed, get a kick out of several of the dream sequences, particularly House turning up in a Charlie Harper shirt on the absolute perfect day for that, as well as the creepy, hypnotic musical number during the surgery.
Mostly, though, I watched it and realized I no longer had any investment in this show and its characters. I sometimes compare watching a TV show to having a romantic relationship. There are some shows I can break up with and then get back together with later (“ER” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” to name two other hospital shows), and then there are others where we split for good, and if I come across an episode afterwards, it’s like running into an ex for whom I no longer have any feelings whatsoever. I can remember why I liked her once upon a time, but that’s as far as it goes.
But given that I watched it, I’m curious how those of you who are still watching found the episode, and its developments in the House/Cuddy relationship, and how you’re finding the season in general. What did everybody else think?
I think last night I broke up with House. It’s not the character who is afraid to grown and change, it’s the series. Like Lisa Cuddy, I’m ready to move on.
Yes, this. The only thing that interests me on the show anymore is House/Cuddy, because it represents actual growth and change for the character of House. Without it, it’s just the same drug addiction relapse story again and again. And I lost interest in the PITW/Houselings storylines long ago.
Cuddy breaking up with House felt like the show breaking up with me. Painful, but I’m gonna just move on now because I know it will never change.
Yes to this a hundred times. I feel so sorry for the characters of House and Cuddy, because it is the writers/producers who won’t let them evolve and be together. I feel sorry for House most of all, being forced back on Vicodin, into the same rodent exercise wheel, running round and round in circles to nowhere. I had hope after the episode that they would get back together, but everything David Shore and his erstwhile colleagues said afterwards killed that. There’s no point going on without hope — every good health practitioner knows that. And the way it ended, with him on the bathroom floor a la end of season 6, made it seem as if the first fifteen episodes of this season were completely pointless.
I’m still an invested House watcher. I like when House does formula-breaking episodes, but I usually HATE when shows do ANYTHING musical, so I didn’t think I’d like this. I loved all the dream/hallucination sequences, especially the musical. I found the “patient of the week” an unnecessary distraction and felt that Cuddy could and should have been the patient of the week. As for the “developments” in House and Cuddy’s relationship in last night’s episode, I’m a fan of their relationship, so I’ll reserve judgment for now and view it as a stepping stone in the character development of House himself, a complex character indeed.
just wanna say, even if house is a complex character…. Is it character development when they keep going back to the same point?
I still watch, but mostly because the show is comfortable and kind of mindless. I was excited for the 75% of the episode where it looked like they were going to actually kill off Cuddy and do something interesting. Then they pulled it back. Which I should have expected, since nothing ever changes, but was still disappointing.
I agree, except I didn’t ever think she was going to die. I did think maybe she was going to be sick, and part of the season would be that journey, which had a lot of potential for a lot of character and relationship growth.
But nope.
I often use the same dating metaphor and feel like this show is one of those long term relationships where I’m not ready to leave, though there’s writing on the wall, and I’m still hoping to rediscover that magic from our first few years together. This episode was like a fancy vacation billed as a second honeymoon, but I wonder if the relationship will actually change when we get home or have we just highlighted what’s not there anymore? How’s that for an extended metaphor!!
At any rate, I liked the cowboy stuff more than the two and half men skit, but the musical number alone was worth the price of admission for me.
I agree with Chad, although last night’s episode made me wonder if they have totally jumped the shark. Oh wait – I think that’s next week.
I am pissed about this new set-back. It’s like the character’s were shat on my a vengeful “House” ex-staff writer from 2006. Disrepectful to the momentum of the series. Yes, what happen to Greg House is a reality for many, but within the context of this show it just doesn’t fit or work here. Ugh, Ick & Bleh to this plot change.
House was one of those shows I was always curious about but never watched, figuring it was too far into the game. But all of those weekly marathons on Bravo, USA, Sleuth, etc made it too easy to check it out.
All of this is a way of saying I don’t have the history so many others have, nor do I have the perspective to see how far it’s fallen.
For me, the best part of the show is the House-Wilson relationship. Otherwise, I don’t have that much invested in House dating Sam Seaborn’s prostitute. And Amber Tamblyn is playing one of the most annoying characters ever.
As for last night’s gimmick, I was surprised how few of the homages I recognized. Other than Butch & Sundance, I was able to guess at Two and a Half Men but drew a blank on the rest of them.
P.S. This show is a good example that no series is truly “stand alone”. People are always trying to get you to watch a show, claiming you can catch up quick but you do miss something not having the backstory. Even with something like Modern Family, which I finally caved in and started watching, I found myself wondering throughout the half hour who these people were and how they were connected to each other.
I enjoyed the shotgun cane
I’m pretty sure that “creepy” final dance number was inspired by the amazing finale from the film “All That Jazz”:
[www.youtube.com]
Of course, Roy Scheider has the decency actually to DIE at the end of that number.
So, that was interesting. The rest of it, not so much. And the breakup just seemed stupid. If Cuddy really thought she was gonna change him…wow. That’s just beyond. And she actually ended up hurting him more than he hurt her, I’ll wager. Stupid, pointless.
I, too, only watched it because Chuck and HIMYM were off. Won’t make that mistake again.
Eh, this episode wasn’t as bad as it could have been. Certainly the musical interlude was entertaining, though not in the intended way. I just loved how Laurie can sing quite well, and he can manage a decent American accent, but he can’t combine the two at all. *g*
I also had a long hiatus from “House,” Alan, and I tuned in for exactly the reasons you stated — there was nothing else on. Though I adore Hugh Laurie and can’t understand the Emmy voters’ jingoism against him, the show has become nothing more than a boring procedural with wacky character outbreaks. Haven’t watched it much in three years.
Though I dreaded Cuddy’s hallucination gimmick, I think it worked for two reasons. First, the segments were simply so well done (I really hope someone offers to buy the Coen Brothers lunch for Big Lebowski-ing the musical number — the choreography itself was fabulous). And second, those sequences actually were a really effective Greek chorus for the doubts long resting in Cuddy’s subconscious. They seemed to be telling her what she already knew — that House simply wasn’t there for her. Her sister’s statement about the pills were merely confirmation, not a revelation.
As much as Cuddy serves as straight man and doormat most episodes, I’ve found the Cuddy-centric episodes are among the recent best simply because they’ve given Lisa Edelstein a chance to show how good she is. This episode was definitely proof of that. Going forward, I’d like to see more attention to her and to Robert Sean Leonard as well.
I am somewhat curious to see how they play this. Will House go back to screaming sexist barbs at Cuddy off balconies because he’s so high? Will he end up back in the nuthouse? I hope both of those things don’t happen because I expect them to. What might be much more interesting is House’s complete disintegration. He loses his professional mojo, starts killing patients, Wilson leaves, his team finally splits, Cuddy fires him, I don’t know.
I think there would be far more integrity in ending this show with House marooned incognito at an halfassed HMO in the Midwest somewhere, a complete irredeemable, abandoned failure than have to go back to the “House is a brilliant, lovable jackass with a crush on Cuddy” we’ve been watching for years.
I won’t be back unless they do something really, REALLY different.
Haha it has nothing to do with Jingoism, he just doesn’t give a good enough performance to win an Emmy. Maybe in one of the shows first few years, but he has no hope of beating Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm, or even Michael c hall.
Exactly my point, Ryan. In those first few years, it was clear he created an extraordinary character that predated all of the actors you mentioned. You have to wonder why he never got attention from the start.
I gave up after the first episode of this season when House and Cuddy got together. The relationship between them had been the only slightly original thing left in the series, and putting them together was just boring for me.
Thanks for the Sundance screen grab, that was my favorite. I’m still a fan, appreciated Huddy. But hate the cautionary tale this is spinning into for women hung up on “difficult” men: you probably won’t be happy once you get them. That’s a cliche now. Hope there is another twist before the end.
I don’t think I can take this anymore. Seven years, and they’re “back to square one”? Not something to brag about. I started watching again because House struggling to deal with responsibility and adult life was interesting. I liked watching him grow and change. Oh, well. Back to square one. I feel like I’ve wasted a lot of time on this show. House is an addict again, probably with at least 4 or 5 episodes of emo brooding involved? Ugh.
I’ve been a faithful fan but I think they lost me this time – having Cuddy break up with House after he took a Vicodin brought the series too many steps backward … this is worse than the Tritter story arc! Not sure if I’ll be watching next week.
Wow, I’d actually forgotten that the Tritter storyline WAS the reason I broke up with the show originally… God, that infuriated me. Even after it ended, I was never able to get back into the show in the same way. I must have blocked it all from my memory.
I have loved house from the beginning. But just like Cuddy as of last night, it’s time to move on. I won’t be watching anymore of it.
I haven’t watched House in ages beyond USA reruns, but I did watch last night for the music as well. I actually quite enjoyed it, though I didn’t see anything that would make me want to be a regular viewer again. Hugh Laurie remains a fantastic actor but the antics of Dr. House just aren’t as interesting as fun medical mysteries.
I don’t really care about the characters and I am in this show for the medial mysteries and House himself but somehow I liked this episode more than I thought I would based on the ads.
Also as you mentioned, it seems most long running shows seem to do a genre-bending episode after a while. I guess the writers and actors get bored.
For me the episode was just okay, but is a good jumping off point on discussing the season. The breakaways I found mostly annoying, though the living dead sequence was hysterical (you couldn’t have thrown us a “just as soon as I remember my axe-cane”?).
Overall, the show has had a real problem making any character but House interesting. It’s been an ongoing challenge since the Kutner-Taub dynamic was lost, and while they’ve tried to replicate that, this more introverted episode actually showed Taub in an interesting light. It also made decent use of Wilson, whose been relegated to acting smarmy in a single scene until House has an a-ha moment in pretty much every episode since breaking up with his ex, excluding the meet the mom episode several weeks ago.
Realistically, I enjoy House and Cuddy as a couple, but by and large I watch the show for house. Chase is useless, Foreman is useless, Thirteen has been useless since breaking up with Foreman, and swapping her back in for Masters will only make things worse. Foreman-Taub can be mildly interesting…rarely. And I could entirely care less about the mystery of the week. That said, I still watch House first, before Chuck, before Chicago Code, before HIMYM and before Castle, just to see what Greg is going to do or say. To me, he remains a compelling character. However, his new bender is something of a reminder that they really didn’t change much when he went off the Vicodin, so I’m worried that whatever they do to try and show a downward spiral when he gets back on it will be – no pun intended – a hard pill for the audience to swallow.
Frankly, I was never in the House + Cuddy team.
I have loathed that idea since the start especially when House was showing such growth on his own and the best possible way after all the events of the past season ender, was for him to just not take the pills, move on and not at all have Cuddy show up.
I mean a character that was basically, verbally and physically “abused” by what we are to assume were decades by House just somehow ends up falling in love for him…like she’s some sort of victim of domestic violence that’s been used/domesticated to the abuse and considers it as attention and caring.
This, from a character thatâ€™s a leader who deals with stressful, life deciding decisions on a daily basis is just complete and utter bollocks.
So yes, despite enjoying some of their cute, funny scenes as a couple, I always had that “inconsistency” present in my mind about the character of Cuddy that just prevented me from enjoying it fully. And had I enjoyed it fully, Iâ€™d still be seeing as House doing his usual frolicking about while Cuddy was just having a laugh with the â€œsecond childâ€ she had just adopted, just an overgrown one.
Itâ€™s been bad writing about after bad writing. Character growth and construction thrown aside for the all-classic move of some insane romantic link because numbers showed thatâ€™s what viewers wanted. At least I believe that was what I read some time back pertaining the pairing of those two.
Anyway, I am not really cheering for this, because Iâ€™ve lost faith in the show creators and they might just pair them back together, but I admit to being a bit intrigued in the case they might take the character of House in a new direction, of a woman that is indeed his match and equal, which he never really treated Cuddy as.
I might be hoping for too much.
I don’t have any real invested interest in this show, but it’s always been one of my go-to throwaways, mainly due to the jokes within each episode.
This episode, however, was just bafflingly terrible. I wouldn’t judge the season or series around this episode. It was ridiculously different from every single thing this season because the episode was based around the dream sequences rather than the storyline. A huge gimmick that failed and also happened to be what broke House and Cuddy up, which made the episode worse since it was based on a gimmick instead of their relationship. If she had broken up with him in an episode without zombies, Butch, and other meaningless bull, the ending of the House/Cuddy relationship of this season probably wouldn’t have seemed so joltingly bad.
Sorry for such poor sentence structure. That time of the night.
That was like a cartoon.
Really bad. All I could think during the episode was that Hugh Laurie was having a great time doing schtick, but that the show itself was completely abysmal. You know, I can’t even blame the writers. How can you possibly sustain interest in such a ridiculously rigid formula? The only thing that would interest me is something crazy like House gets full on committed to a mental institution, and has to solve medical cases while confined. Quirky characters! The pathos of falling in love with a paranoid schizophrenic! Hallucinatory dream sequences! Wacky hi-jinx when House tries to steal meds to get high, or steals an MRI machine to diagnose one of his fellow crazies!!
It pretty much ruined the show for me. Once again David Shore pressed the reset button. I won’t be jerked around for another 7 years, thank you.
Folks, the season has several episodes left to go. This is not by definition a reset button either for House the character or House the series.
Addicts relapse in their recovery. It happens. It doesn’t mean the story is reset to Square One.
I think there’s plenty of room for more growth for House. How far does he fall before he remembers that he did in fact clean himself up, and was okay clean? How long before he pulls himself back together? How long before he tries to woo Cuddy again? Did having the experience of a relationship which was, even briefly, more important to him than being The Best Diagnostician Ever change how House defines himself?
I would rather watch crappy House than the best of 95% of the rest of what’s on TV.
Oh, and the final song-and-dance number was fabulous. A little “Clockwork Orange,” a little “Cabaret,” a little Bob Fosse, a little Band From TV, and thoroughly, deliciously creepy.
Except that it IS set to square one. David Shore pretty much said so in a post mortem interview to TVLine.
I love the analogy of tv watching to a romantic relationship! Beautiful.
For me, House is the ex who I can’t even remember why I ever went out with, so there’s no point to make any effort to even say a passing hello at a party. We’re just strangers now.
So, yeah, didn’t watch this episode. There’s just no point.
I get your point about the formula bringing you down, but that’s really why I watch. The relationships were never that interesting, I just have always liked how the mystery, the drama, and the humor have balanced well. I do prefer looking at Olivia Wilde over Amber Tamblyn and hope that situation is soon sorted out. Normally I don’t like formulas based shows, but I’ll stick with this one a lot longer than with soap opera based shows. When you get bored with those characters there is nothing to bring you back.
It only briefly occurred to me that you might review this, and then I forgot. I’m starting to think watching things on a DVR drag sort of distorts things, but this? I think it was that way to begin with.
I did not see previews and I was not warned before I stepped into the twilight zone.
Ugh!
I do miss the mystery cases (though I did like it when Cuddy said that he’d just figured out his own patient. I thought it was slightly meta), I miss the body fly throughs.
I MISS WILSON.
And then there was I did everything for you, moved out of my comfort zone, and hey thanks for dumping me! With musical numbers!
I’ve figured out why House is mostly off drugs now. It’s cause *the writers* are on them.
If I were at all invested anymore, I would be royally pissed (though the level is debatable. would it be Kim lies to JD about having a miscarriage pissed?) but as it is… I only watched because the show is set in a hospital and Chuck wasn’t on (and I wasn’t behind, having caught up recently, though really I don’t remember very much).
It’s sad to see how far it’s sunk, and I’m fairly sure the tirade of posts from my House list (who someone awoke last week) are pretty much in WTF mode, too. (Though some are just in “bleh”)
also? reading about quirky medical shows? this isn’t House. It might be Scrubs… (but I wouldn’t want to put Scrubs down that much)
That break up is the most disappointing thing iÂ´ve seen in years. I didnÂ´t see it coming and it was so well played by Lisa Edelstein and Hugh Laurie that had me speechless for at least two days.
funny how people claim they don’t care about the show and the characters but then post about it.
I’m glad they broke them up. House had lost his mischievous edge with his relationship with Cuddy. House was always a man realizing the absurdity of humanity and playing on that. Hooking him up wit Cuddy made him trying to conform with society. Now he’s free again.
My take: This is the best they could have done for House, the series….
I was surprised, Alan, that neither you nor any commentors noted that this was such a blatant ripoff of the Funhouse episode of the Sopranos: the seminal (and possible series best) episode where Tony figures out what he’s always known about Big Pussy through a series of dreams.
A majorly derivative failure on the show’s part, one of my least favorite episodes all season, and unlike the Sopranos, does not ratchet up the stakes of the show at all. What’s funny is that the stakes were actually ratcheted up beautifully when House got clean, began to face his problems, and learned how to be happy. Because we were watching a character change in what seemed a genuine way. Last week’s episode just seems like a gimmick and is what separates House from great tv shows.