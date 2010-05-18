‘House’ – ‘Help Me’: Crawling from the wreckage

A very quick review of last night’s “House” coming up just as soon as I find out who House’s cell provider is…
And so this frustrating but occasionally interesting season ends in what looks like the same place we came to late last year, but is very different: House and Cuddy are in his bathroom, and Cuddy is helping House resist the urge to take Vicodin and showing romantic interest in him, only this time, it’s real.
On the one hand, I’m glad to see some forward progress on anything in “House”-land, and we established late last year and throughout this year that House is looking for love to make him happy, and that Cuddy is the one he wants the love from. So the resolution of “Help Me” doesn’t feel like a cheat. And I suppose some interesting things can be done next season both in terms of how this changes the power dynamic at work, and in seeing whether a relationship with Cuddy finally makes a permanent change to House’s behavior.
On the other hand, this is a show that fears change and tries to undo it early and often, so I’m not optimistic that House will be appreciably different next year, even if he and Cuddy stay together. Also, I’ve never been as invested in these two getting together as the writers wanted me to be, and because the series isn’t told from Cuddy’s point of view (except for “5 to 9,” which didn’t much delve into her feelings for house, since she was still happy with Lucas at that point), I have a harder time buying into her deciding that this is the moment when she will finally let House into her heart. It’s clear that he’s vulnerable, and that he’s making an effort to be less of an ass (hence the book), but in keeping Cuddy’s feeling a secret until the end, it actually detracted from the moment more than the surprise added to it.
What did everybody else think?
What do I think about it? That this show is much more than whoever House “luvs” or it used to be and yet every review of last night’s House Season Finale is about House and Cuddy’s relationship, which felt rushed and anticlimatic. I guess this is it for me. What a waste of storylines.
Rushed and anti-climatic?
Firstly, this whole season has clearly been leading up to House and Cuddy either getting together or completely falling apart. Secondly, I didn’t think this episode was anti-climatic. I agree that all this critical focus around Huddy is annoying because that wasn’t what made the episode for me. I loved the finale because it clearly showed House evolving as a character.
There is a clear contrast from the start to end where we see him bluntly refuse to do anything productive with his ‘cba’ attitude, which then develops into some reasoning behind his actions and then develops again into him finally becoming personally involved. Like the viewer Cuddy sees this and realises House may not be a lost cause and probably triggers some repressed emotions.
At least that’s how I interpreted the episode.
I too was rather disappointed with the very end of the episode, after most of it was pretty good. First, Cuddy tells House “Screw You” and all of a sudden she dumps her fiance for him? In (seemingly) two minutes? C’mon. Really.
This almost feels like a Ross/Rachel storyline of “Friends.” I mean, will they? Won’t they? When one (Cuddy / Rachel) gets in a serious relationship, the other (House / Ross) becomes jealous.
Definitely not as good as last year’s season finale, where House ended up in the nut house.
Once again, you hit the nail on the head regarding last night’s episode. I have never had a strong investment in a House/Cuddy romance. I will certainly be interested in what occurs next season though.
I have to agree with Matt. It made no sense that she would suddenly show up and profess her love. She was very clear while they were at the accident scene about House and his life (and her feelings). I felt a bit indifferent during the end. Love is not going to be the cure for House. It may aid him but a complete evolution would be hard to digest.
I have to say that Thirteen was more subtle this season and not as grating. I was actually a bit sad to see her ask for a leave of absence.
Hugh Laurie’s acting is superb regardless of criticisms I may have about some of the writing and story lines. The way he emotes (like last night) give me a greater appreciation for Laurie.
Jackie-interesting point about both House and Wilson regarding their personal relationships. I suspect many road bumps ahead.
I think the last five years of House have established that Cuddy’s feelings for House are complicated and not platonic, and that she needed to push House away to try and have a relationship with Lucas. So I don’t think we were in the dark about the possibility that she feels something romantic for him.
I also like that the House writers don’t go for pat endings and that change comes slowly and in fits and starts. I’ve no doubt that House will still be House next year, but a House who has allowed the possibility of an ongoing relationship into his life. I’m not at all sure he will be successful in maintaining it. I’m not sure Wilson will be with his, either. They have both allowed themselves to grow, whatever the outcome.
Y’know, as one who never really dug the typical “House” eps, I’ve become much more invested over the last three seasons. “House” as a procedural always annoyed the crap out of me, because A) procedurals, as a rule, are boring; and B) the most characterization you get is something along the lines of Doug Ross on ER. Aside from a few brilliant character chapters like “Three Stories,” “House” has often longed to be a soapy procedural, which has inevitably resulted in my annoyance. With the last few years, though, it has developed into a much more character-driven story, especially watching the least-interesting character fade into nothingness while the second-least-interesting character actually became something worthwhile.
All that said, Matt W is right that Cuddy/House has become Rachel/Ross. That’s why it has do be over; there’s no going back now. If they do that, it becomes not just Rachel/Ross but Robin/Barney: you can’t do a build-build-build of a major, show-changing relationship, only to pull the rug out from under it in a few episodes (that’s what made me turn on the once-brilliant “How I Met Your Mother”). I’m interested to see where it goes, but I’m proceeding very, very cautiously.
I think last night was the “that’s it for me” point with this show. I wasn’t engaged by the episode at all. I guess it was well-written, but what makes the show good is the dialogue and raport between the characters. Having House spend the entire episode with a total stranger (and not one who was focusing on House as a character ala Andre Braugher) was so uninteresting to me that I spent most of the hour surfing the internet and only half paying attention. And, clearly, the entire point of the episode was just to throw House & Cuddy together at the end–a relationship I have never bought and don’t care for at all.
As much as I’ve enjoyed this show over the year, it has jumped a whale this time. The writers have squandered the talents of Hugh Laurie and Robert Sean Leonard, and painted potentially interesting characters like Lucas and Taub into corners. We got the formua in the first season. It can only not be lupus so many times before it becomes tedious. I’m sure the other actors are fine, but Cuddy’s character is just not that interesting and there is little chemistry between her and House. She’s almost a carbon copy of his ex-girlfrined, who had not distinguishing features either. There are meticulously constructed scenes of textbook hypothetico deduction which lead to a differential diagnosis, woven together with characters who make extremely poor choices without employing forms of deduction, induction, and the complete abandoment of reason and logic. Hugh Laurie has always been a bright light in television. He needs to hang up his lab coat and move on.
I think this show is as over as Moonlighting was once Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd hooked up.
Moonlighting faltered because the writers spent a season and a half forgetting to deliver either mysteries or comedy in a comic mystery show. (And managing to deliver any kind of episode at all two weeks in a row proved difficult to them as well.)
This is, of course, a danger here, but not a foregone conclusion. [It helps that the writers haven’t been deluded into thinking that the chemistry between those two actors is more important than the original premise of the show, and that the actors haven’t [to my knowledge] grown to hate one another the the intensity of a thousand burning suns…]
What about Remington Steele too?
Ok I missed the last part of the show did she loose her leg? I really hope so….
Hello Alan,
Will Olivia Wilde return next season???
I like the momentary notion of House and Cuddy getting together because Laurie and Edelstein have great skill and chemistry — as forced as this last-minute coupling was, these two can carry off anything.
But I really think next season should be the last because they’ll now have only two ways to go. If House is “saved” by love and made more humane and domestic, then THAT’s going to get boring pretty quickly. And if he screws up, torpedoes things with Cuddy and goes back to the worst days of his codependency with everyone, I think it will finally time for the writers to have him steer his motorcycle into a viaduct and…fade to black.
Give this show one more extraordinary season and then…end it.
Cuddy’s turnaround in the episode was too fast for me too. And it seemed strange the way she showed up in his bathroom in scrubs, no coat. House himself was still wearing a coat. Visually, and in her silted fanfic declaration, it didn’t seem “real” to me, but apparently it was.
I loved the episode, and unlike many fan reactions to it, I thought it was classic House.
All the best House episodes successfully juggle three plots: a major medical mystery (featuring House’s sarcasm), a sometimes-related medical problem in the clinic or a personal problem with one of his staff (both featuring House’s sarcasm) and House’s interaction with Wilson & Cuddy (featuring House’s sarcasm). Why does a House-Cuddy relationship have to change any of that?
House is still going to be hard on his team; he’s still going to be giving grief to his often clueless clinic patients; and he’s still going to be verbally sparring with Wilson & Cuddy.
I mean, House lived with Stacy for years and they got along. Why not with Cuddy? It doesn’t have to be sickly sweet–House can take Rachel to monster truck shows!
A House-Cuddy relationship has to change things because when you are in a relationship with someone, you can’t be as cruel as House and Cuddy have been to each other for the past 6 years and still be together.
I think the writers should never have put House in a relationship at all since the power of the character is when he’s miserable. Even when he was with Stacy he wasn’t this nasty. But if they had to put House together with someone, I think the character could have survived a relationship with Wilson best. Possibly even with Cameron because she was enough like Wilson to make it work. But shipping him with Cuddy ruined who the character of House was. Putting him into a relationship with her will either crash and burn in a handful of episodes if they write it honestly, or will fundamentally and permanently change the character. I have no interest in watching either option.
I wasn’t rooting for House and Cuddy to get together, but I didn’t think it came out of nowhere. I thought House’s speech to Hanna about why she should have her leg amputated was unusually self-aware and extremely moving. I assumed Cuddy softened toward him then too. Also, becoming engaged seemed to be a catalyst. As she said, she was trying to move forward with Lucas, but was still thinking of House, and she realized she couldn’t go on like that. And the book had shown her the door was open.
I also liked the bit where House was angry that he did everything right, and it didn’t work. That was probably more a commentary on how he felt about his therapy and its effect on his life.
I think the writing for the show started to do down in the second half of season 3, coincidentally at the time when House and Cuddy became star-crossed lovers (throwing out the Stacy canon), and the team which had worked so well for 3 years was thrown out for new and less playthings.
Since then, it’s been hit and miss. Episodes which focus on Hugh Laurie or on the medical problems have been good; episodes which are about the soap opera appeal to the shippers but few others.
My biggest problem with House/Cuddy is that it is inorganic given who the characters were to be in a relationship together (I don’t know who these people are but they are not the House and Cuddy of the show’s first season) and the relationship itself is so fundamentally dysfunctional that I can’t buy into it. I hated the idea of House in a sexual relationship with Wilson but at least that would be better than this.
Shippers may be happy with the development but for me it’s become a show about unpleasant people behaving in unpleasant ways and it’s time for me to give up hoping it will go back to what it once was.
I’m going to give the writers the benefit of the doubt and guess that the ending was executed in such an odd way (Cuddy materializing in the doorway and the fanfic-esque dialogue) to tease that it was a hallucination and/or tie it into the hallucination from the end of last season even more than it would have been otherwise.
Please Teevee God, you’re right. :)
So, the show reverts back to Cuddy being the world’s hottest doormat. Pass.
The last few episodes seemed like House was back-sliding into his former personal approach to life, and a lot of the first half was him re-affirming everything he was before the breakdown.
This last patient was a horrible trauma for him (pulling his horrifying past back to him, as the good doctor noted last episode), in addition to Cuddy’s relationship momentum being thrown in his face.
But when confronted with 1) a patient going through an injury much like his, and questioning life in the same way he did and 2) Cuddy revealing her own feelings about how she’s been treated by House and what she’s sacrificed for him with nothing in return, it’s not so surprising he flounders in trying one last desperate change to make sense of where his life is.
The explosion he has at Foreman* explains it all: “That’s the point! I did everything I could and she still died!” He tried doing good and seeing if the world changed for him. It didn’t. So back to square one.
I’d say Cuddy saw the real change in House when he admitted to the patient they couldn’t save the leg, and she realized what he was admitting to himself in response to her tirade. This guy she’s so attached to, has so much history with? He’s still surprising her. Obviously would have helped to show more of *why* Lucas wasn’t working out, but whatever.
What will next season be like? As long as there’s steamy Lisa E. scenes like in “House’s Head,” I don’t care :D
*(Seriously, how awesome is Omar Epps’ acting career? He gets to play antagonist to Hugh effin’ Laurie week-to-week, and just last night I saw him opposite Beat Takeshi in “Brother”)
A strong 55 minutes undone by 5 minutes of deus ex machina at the end.
Really? That’s all House needs, is to be saved by the love of a good woman? Riiiiiiight.
The review disregards one of the important moments of the episode: when House puts his pride aside and agrees with Cuddy to cut off the patient’s leg. Cuddy sees House can compromise and decides to give him a chance romantically…
Which just sweeps away the years of House’s manipulative, pill-popping sociopathy? Did I miss the episode where Cuddy had a full frontal lobotomy to arrest the progress of a virus that ate yer memory?
My favorite moment: House pulling out a SAWSALL to cut off that poor woman’s leg (we both howled so loud in horrified sympathy that we woke the baby).
Okay, genuinely my favorite moment was the end in the bathroom — not Cuddy’s fairly-out-of-left-field confession, but Hugh Laurie acting the hell out of that entire scene. We were really expecting something more dramatic for an episode ending — either House taking the Vicodin, or visibly choosing not to take it — and Cuddy’s appearance was… um, strange.
The sparring and relationship between them — he gives her (them) the book, she tells him she’s engaged, she thinks he’s taking out his emotions on the patient, she recants her engagement — all do work for the characters and their arc, but the moments seemed awkwardly shoehorned into the two medical plots. I don’t object to Huddy, but I’m not betting on it lasting the season.
I hope that “I’m requesting some time off” means LESS of Thirteen and not more of the “dying duck in a thunderstorm” plot from S5.
I think the thing about this show is that recently I can’t get past seeing the actors as actors, and never see them as characters. I just don’t EVER suspend disbelief. The formula has worn thin a long time ago, and I can’t watch the show unless I’m doing something else. And that’s a shame, because I do respect the actors, especially Hugh Laurie. I think the strict adherence to formula really hurts this show, and as a viewer I also feel kind of jerked around by the cast changes (which make the characterization feel awfully inconsistent).
‘House’ suffers from the same problem that plagues countless other shows like ‘The Big Bang Theory’, The Mentalist or ‘Scrubs’
I’d call it Urkelifikation.
Patrick Jane, Gregory House, Sheldon Cooper and Co. are all the kind of characters that tend to get dehumanized as a show progresses.
They are ‘difficult’ to begin with but get to be continuously less likable as writers focus even more on the character traits that they think makes the character successfull with viewers.
Since they are already insufferable (which is offset by a ‘heart of gold’ or other traits at the start) this tends to push them squarely into being an absolutely insufferable tool/douchebag.
Ted Mosby got from being a somewhat douchy but romantic New Yorker architect to douchbag king
Patrick Jane is now such an insufferable know-it-all with absolute disregard for rules and the well being of his colleagues that nobody would want such a loose cannon like him as a consultant.
Nobody would even talk to a real world Sheldon Cooper let alone live or be friends with him. He treats all people including his ‘friends’ so despicably that he wouldn’t even be a physicist anymore.
House has become such a caricature of himself. Nobody would be friends with a real world House. Nobody would work with a real world House. Such a person would have been litigated into bankruptcy, fired or sent to a psychiatric institution long ago.
Being friends with House reflects badly on any of the other cast members. Only desperate people without even the slightest self esteem would still be friends with him or even want to be with him romantically.
Why should I care about Cuddy and House? House has become somebody that people would cross the street for if they met him just to not have to deal with him. I’d lose any respect for somebody dating such an insuufferable misanthrope.
Just as Urkel did with family matters, these characters at one point start to drag the shows down with them.
BBT is now ‘Sheldon Cooper patronizes people’
House is now ‘Douchebag treats all people badly’
and a lot of people stop watching because they have got nobody that they’d like/identify with.
Hey Jeff, guess what? It’s not the real world. It’s called television. Maybe you’ve heard of it before. What they do is hire a bunch of people to put together 45 minutes of scripted drama that is, you know, fiction. Not real. Fake. Did you even watch the episode? Because 11 million people did live, and countless others on hulu. Yeah, lots of people stopped watching…
I thought it was a great episode, one of the best of the season. I will admit that the ending scene felt a little tacked on, but it’s a small price to pay for an engaging hour of television.
What I don’t get is why must some people keep harping on House not changing or ‘growing’? If he changed his persona it would be a different show and then people would complain that it wasn’t House anymore. Same with The Big Bang Theory – the characters are always the same. Well, yes, that would be the show premise!
Indeed, House has changed a little (which is all any one of us can hope for once we reach adulthood and behaviours become entrenched). But House, more than any other show, has also brought us many non-formula eps to shake things up. Can’t wait for next season.
I thought it was a great episode, one of the best of the season. I will admit that the ending scene felt a little tacked on, but it’s a small price to pay for an engaging hour of television.
What I don’t get is why must some people keep harping on House not changing or ‘growing’? If he changed his persona it would be a different show and then people would complain that it wasn’t House anymore. Same with The Big Bang Theory – the characters are always the same! Well, yes, that would be the show premise!
Indeed, House has changed a little (which is all any one of us can hope for once we reach adulthood and behaviours become entrenched). But House, more than any other show, has also brought us many non-formula eps to shake things up. Can’t wait for next season.
“HELP ME” played out as a beautiful comparative metaphor to me. The woman in the wreckage — appealing to House to get her through her ordeal, and House — appealing to Cuddy to reveal her love for him. This season, House has been trapped. He’s stuck in a bleak, dark, depleted place. His leg traps him from a healthy life, both physically and emotionally. Like the construction site, all House’s structures have collapsed. Taking drugs. Prostitutes. Rehab. Being nicer. Hobbies. Socializing. His friendship with Wilson. Living with Wilson. Working with his team. Messing with his team. Messing with his patients. Nothing shores up his heart and brain. No matter what he tries, the air flow is sucked out and he is left gasping in pain. He realizes that whatever he has to face, he can not face it without love. It’s simple, basic and elemental. His love for Cuddy. For so long, he’s fed on the fumes of possibility that Cuddy could reveal her love for him back. But when she reveals that she is engaged, he sees the utter futility of the herculean effort he has been making to get out of the wreckage of his life. He sees that he is alone and know one will come for him. His misery is even more stark because he can hear people around him making progress, but knows they don’t realize that he is buried and has no more ability to drag himself out. The woman trapped in the rubble was left for dead until House wandered down near her. She tapped on the pipe and he heard her, and he did everything he could to get her help. When that failed, he went after her alone, and found her. Even after she is “saved” – she can’t face her loneliness and fear without House’s presence. House and the woman want the company of the one person they’ve chosen for survival and solace. House wants Cuddy. The trapped woman wants House. Both of them have chosen well. Their saviors are equipped with the right stuff: sparing but essential comfort, sharp distracting wit, fine intelligence, mental challenge, straight talk, focused attention, practical skills, devotion (House went the extra mile to find the woman/Cuddy’s always there). I’ll crawl through the settling dust further and say that both House and the woman know that people they’ve chosen, though at first reluctant and resistant, really WANT to be asked for help and realize they are vital for the successful outcome. The saviors, House & Cuddy, admire the courage and character of the victims. House calls out Help Me to Cuddy. His cry pierces the density of time and history She hears him. Straight from the site, she goes to him, clearing away rubble en route (she has broken off her engagement.) She sees the ordeal in front of them, and knows there will be painful adjustments to make. It goes both ways. She voices her doubt but knows its time to reveals her love for House. I’ll go further out on this metaphoric beam and venture that Cuddy may even have been calling out HELP ME to House.
Excellent analysis.
I, for one, am looking forward to watching House in a relationship and Cuddy has been the one he has been pursuing so I say, go for it. Hold on tight. It should be fun to watch.
Dame Barbara Cartland would be proud of your analysis.
House and Cuddy turn into 8 year olds as soon as they get near to each other and they bring out the worst in the other person (I guess they both read the same bad romantic fic too). It’s been unpleasant to watch them up to now; will True Love save the show?
The production value of the accident scene was so bad, it was laughable. Seriously, I’ve seen college theater productions that were more realistic. This show is aging badly. Time to hang it up.
Many people I know think the show has actually gotten better in the last few years, and I’m partial to agree. As for all of you people complaining about the relationship between House and Cuddy, well, clearly you’ve never been in love or been in any kind of lengthy relationship that isn’t ideal. Their friendship and possible romance has been boiling since that first day at med school, when House met Cuddy in the bookstore and they ended up hooking up. Like, you know, 20 YEARS ago. You don’t get to choose who you love, or when the moment comes when you realize â€” like Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally â€” that you want to spend the rest of your life with someone and you want the rest of your life to start RIGHT NOW.
One more thing. I’ve been reading that some of you don’t think Hugh Laurie and Lisa Edlestein have chemistry. Wow. What show have you been watching?
No. There has been people in love who have acted FAR more maturely then cuddy and House in all of their lifetimes! I have been in love before and I will tell you right now that sometimes in life it doesn’t work out that way. Time to get real about these things, the ending was a rip off an an insult to those who do struggle through their issues. You say that you can find people who think the show has gotten better well I can find just as many who have though the show hasen’t gotten any better and a lot of people have even LEFT the show.
The show threw away everything about House and cuddy and their background in terms of their educational background and their ages. The whole thing is not plausable….someeone has to teach you some basic mathematics because there is no way in hell house could have been able to get both into Hopkins and Michigan, get kicked out from both and STILL become a doctor. There is also no way that the ages between House/cuddy would have worked because the storyline was forced and contrieved that it altered any establish cannon in the past. Lets not also forget there has been no mention of stacey, his childhood, his leg whatsoever and yet the source of his misery is wuv for cuddy…please that is some soap opera that a 8 year old school girl would write in her writing journal. This soap opera nonsense of house/cuddy is stupid and I will tell you right now people who are in live do not pyshcially hurt people like cuddy did in season 5, they would not blabber mouth personal and medical details about their lovers breakdown to their other spouse, they would not maunipulate him just to make him feel guilty, they would not send him on a wild goose chase and they would not hook up with someone who use to be close to them and rub it into their faces and they would not try to get the best friend in on it. Cuddy was like a spoilt brat who likes to parade around that will make scarlett O’Hara blush.
Hate to tell you this doll but relationships and love don’t revolve in a chick flick releam.
It’s so odd to me that people can feel “insulted” by a television show. Obviously the writers are doing their best to create a show that’s at the same time realistic and gripping. If you think they failed at that, and it disappoints you, then fine. Don’t watch anymore. But to be “insulted” by that? Seriously, it’s just a TV show. Like any other form of entertainment, it’s a flawed product created from the minds of flawed people. If it’s entertained you in the past, what more can you ask for?
I enjoyed this episode pretty much. I like the one one one stuff with house, sometimes with the docs, definitely with cuddy and wilson. But the procedural stuff is so half hearted now, it seems like every week it’s the same diagnosis over and over, and I skip most of the climactic blood and crash scenes to get the next interpersonal scene. Cuddy and House made that final scene work. That and the Braugher episode made me want to keep watching, even though I will continue to skip most of the medical nonsense.