‘House of Lies’ – ‘Gods of Dangerous Financial Instruments’: Grease is the word

I posted my review of Showtime’s “House of Lies” earlier this week. Now it’s your turn. Those of you who had watched the online version of tonight’s premiere episode didn’t seem to enjoy it very much, though some were willing to give the show more time given the presence of Don Cheadle, Kristen Bell and Ben Schwartz. How did those of you who just saw it tonight feel? Will you stick around a while?
Any and all plot/joke discussion is now kosher. Have at it.
It wasn’t as funny and smart as the show seems to think it is. I’ll give it a bit more time, because of the three you mentioned
I loved Veronica Mars too much to give up on this show yet but I didn’t find many of the jokes funny. I trust the cast but I;ll have to wait and see if the writers can adjust to accentuate their talents.
I echo the sentiments above. Don Cheadle is really hard to dislike. He’s definitely an underrated actor, imo. His resume is long. I’ve always been a fan.
I loved VM too.
I’ll keep watching to see if the show evolves. It definitely has potential.
I agree with the earlier comments. The show was flat generally, and it does have a Studio 60 show-within-a-show problem. After the show built up Cheadle’s expertise, that presentation was not exactly brilliant or novel. As far as the show’s misogyny, it is paired up with Californication after all.
This was simply a mess. It seemed to try to be more overtly comedic than the other half hours on the network (perhaps with the exception of Episodes) and yet it couldn’t actually wring any laughs out of me. But on top of that, it still wants to give Cheadle’s character the ‘Showtime anti-hero’ treatment, which just felt jarring. On the whole, there’s nothing fresh or interesting here.
I won’t give up right away but, on the most crowded night of the week, that might not amount to more than an episode or two. The first couple of Angry Boys episodes were a far more enjoyable viewing experience for me.
I liked it enough to give it a chance to settle. It reminds me a little of the UK show Hustle, with the stop & break the 4th wall bit, but I like Don Cheadle and K Bell doesn’t completely annoy me so I’ll will give it a few weeks.
The only issue I had was there was a bit too much conversation as exposition. Otherwise, I was happy. Sharp, fun, surprising. Wildly unrealistic, but wildly entertaining.
In any case, Don Cheadle, Kristin Bell and Greg Germann are more than enough to get me to episode 2. And whoever plays Roscoe — what a great character! Plus, did I see Richard Schiff in the promos for the season? I’m in.
I’ll keep watching for at least a few more episodes just because of the three actors mentioned. But as of right now I have no idea what the show wants to be.
Correction: the three actors mentioned plus Glynn Turman. Mouse, Veronica Mars, Jean Ralphio and Mayor Royce deserve as least 4-5 episodes.
If House of Lies was the only show I saw on the Showtime teaser weekend, I would retire to my couch comfortably…..this was horrific; I’m glad that Don Cheadle had fun, I didn’t. However, I also saw Homeland, I may still pay, so mission accompolished.
Saw it. Didn’t like it. Won’t watch it again.
I guess I’m in the minority but I thought it was quite entertaining. Yes it was smug, but that is what the show and characters are all about. The smug sleeziness of corporate greed.
This show, to me, is the Entourage of corporate America. It’s by no means a truly great artistic show, but it is fun and appealing enough to stick around for a while.
I also thought it was like Entourage, but not in a good way. It was a peek at the life of overindulged rich people crusing around, ragging on each other hanging out in strip clubs, drinking and being annoying.
There’s a smart, funny show to be made about management consulting, but so far, this isn’t it.
Jean Ralphio!
Saw the pilot, thought it was alright, nothing spectacular. I really like Kristen Bell though. I get Showtime for free so I’ll probably catch it at some point later on.
This show insists upon itself.
I completely agree with you, Alan, about the Studio 60 problem. The writers/creators are convinced that the characters are much slicker and intelligent than the writing actually indicates. This is why having Don Cheadle breaking the Fourth Wall feels so out of place; whereas in other series or movies it might work, here it is simply lazy writing and a cheat.
The show also suffers from a problem I find endemic to Showtime shows for some reason… the sex and language seems gratuitous. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind sex and foul language (loved Deadwood, Sopranos, and enjoy Shameless) when it doesn’t seem completely forced. But Showtime shows always feel they’re trying to shock for shock’s sake. A good reminder of this came on after House of Lies, when Californication aired. The show is rarely clever, but foulmouthed and extremely crude seemingly just because it can be.
It’s like Showtime mistakes shock and awe for creativity.
It has to say something that two hotish women start getting down to business in a bathroom stall and my reaction as a red blooded American male was “This seems a little gratuitous, doesn’t it?”
I didn’t get a feeling of smug as much as an over eager vibe. Best moment was the Don Draperish revealing of the shameless Amnesty Campaign. The random bathroom lesbian scene didn’t work and the bit about possible access to KB’s “poop shute” was crass and unfunny. Showtime often suffers from trying too hard and seeming to lack confidence in its products. If the writers and producers are uncertain, why won’t the audience be?
I’ll give it a try because of the great DC — I also love Glynn Thurman, who made me pine for “In Treatment” last night. Here’s too hoping the writers relax a tad and bring on the edgy without giving off fumes of despair.
It seems I’m in the minority with this one. I really enjoyed the pilot, and the 4th wall break-ins, while usually annoying to me, were fun because it was Don Cheadle breaking the wall, and I like that he was talking to us (me). Always did want to have a conversation with him.
Still, I found it entertaining, and a quick 30 minutes of entertainment. Not sure I care at all about the cross-dressing son bit, except that it gives insight to the regret Kaan (really, your last name is “con”?) feels over his role as a father. That coupled with his almost soul-seeking at the end of the ep makes me feel this show has something to say and I want to hear it. So, maybe I did like the cross-dressing son bit. Or, maybe I just like seeing Royce again.
And call me a sucker, but I thought the amnesty presentation worked. As someone who has to give those types of sales presentations, I found myself rooting for a good execution and for the pitch to work. I only wish there could be transitions so seamless and well-orchestrated as the one they pulled off. My only problem is they didn’t show any of the confidence leading up to the pitch that they did in the actual meeting. It’s a nitpick, sure, and it didn’t serve to show the “fear” and insecurity they talked about the whole episode, but I would’ve liked to have seen more delusional confidence in their little pod.
I’ll tune it. It hooked me.
I thought the Amnesty Campaign thing was funny, well played, and made the episode And I agree that I would’ve liked to see, as you put it, the confidence going into the pitch. I have never seen Leverage or Hustle so all I had to compare it with was Mad Men and I was pulling for it to work too. At some level, it started to feel meta — I hope the program succeeds. Don Cheadle is a wonderful actor and I kind of enjoyed the fact that he didn’t shy away from revealing that his hair is thinning. Still, if I never hear “poop shute” again, I will be happier. Too much info by far.
I’ll be that annoying guy who read the book and couldn’t connect with the show given the changes. Specifically, the book is an “expose” of the management consulting world that suggests consultants really don’t do anything but tell you things you already know.Whereas this show seemed to want to paint the consultants as amoral and greedy, but as geniuses to boot. I know it’s not fair to judge the show for what I think it shoould be about, but what’s on screen doesn’t really work much. That said, I did like the moment when you think Cheadle is out to help the little guy, and is going to convince this corporation to do the right thing, and then proves himself as cynical as anyone with the amnesty shell game.
I was in the minority in that I somewhat enjoyed it, but I didn’t think it was very good. It was actually kind of frustrating simply because there is a good show in there and the cast is great, but the execution is just…uninteresting.
The breaking the fourth wall stuff was the worst part to me. It was incredibly lazy and unfunny. It was exposition they didn’t even try to weave into the story and it made what could have been quick but subtle scenes into long, dragged out and boring scenes. The worst was the first meeting where he held up the signs. It really treated the audience as idiots. I think if they just cut all that stuff out, I would have liked it a good deal more.
The episode also felt like it had the weird problem of having too much exposition and yet being confusing and not clear at the same time. The exposition was obvious, but most of it was incoherent nonsense. I still don’t even really understand what these guys’ jobs are.
But still, it has potential. It was kind of fun and Don Cheadle and Kristen Bell were fantastic. The scene that I thought worked best was their scene where Jeannie was mad at him. They play really well off each other and I would like more of that. I will watch a few more, though, because I love Kristen Bell and I think the show can improve.
Awful. Unwatchable.
Funny thing is. I said exactly that. Why did I even explain. Showtime made a mistake
All loose ends. I would never watch this show. Redeeming features. Pretty show. Interior design. Nice looking people and the only thing that I liked was the little boy in a skirt. Not enough, even for a 2nd chance. Also it’s vulgar
Cheadle here reminds me a bit of William H. Macy in Shameless, as in great actor who is either being mis-written or mis-cast. Maybe I just like Cheadle too much to buy him as a Hank Moody knock-off who immediately get into bed (or strip club or back of van) with every fairly attractive woman he meets. It does feel forced. I think for whatever reason Showtime writers much more than HBO writers suffer from they “hey let’s put some more language and sex in the script because we can” syndrome. As Alan has said the one thing that worked (and makes this more unique than other Showtime shows) is the interaction between the 4 teammates, which we didn’t get enough of in the first episode.
There is a good show in here somewhere and I’ll stick around probably through the whole first season to see if they can get closer to the bullseye.
I enjoyed the show a lot. Hopefully they develop the characters a little better and introduce some funny business situations. If they drag out the “Cheadle is a scumbag but good at his job” angle too long, this show will not survive. Each character needs a storyline to develop and engage the audience, or this will become a bad version of Califorication.
This is a genuined BOMB.
Alan you pretty much summed up my feelings… not overly impressed but will check back in because of the cast!
OscarMikeGolf! With my sordid past in public accounting and management consulting, I am LOVING this show. Tears of laughter.
Missteps? Galore. Sadly, they are explaining way too much – the stop-motion effects and the little “cardboard” explanations are a little too cutesy for my taste.
It’s the little things that are cracking me — the kid asking if dad is going to have fun in New York….. the bits where the consultants have drunk too much on previous engagements and revealed too much personal information. That stuff? Rings true.
We will be following to the end — my husband not only was a former consultant with a high profile firm, but went on to own his sort of firm. We are getting a kick out of this.
It cracks me up that you give this show a B but despise Californication because you dislike the Hank Moody character. When oh HOL Don Cheadle is the black Hank Moody. At least on Cali Hank Moody has some redeeeming characteristics. Cheadles character has none. Neither do any of the other characters in this mess of a show. Boring and unwatchable and the stop action audience addressing is annoying.
Cheadle is so over-the-top in trying to breathe life into nothing. This show is a combination of all the worst qualities of Californication and Entourage. They broke the fourth wall to explain double booked it seems strange they didn’t break the fourth wall to explain Power Point Presentation. I felt like every line of dialogue and every smirk at the camera was trying to convince me this show was cool, but it’s an embarrassing mound of crap. House of Lies reminds me of Poochie, the dog voiced by Homer, who joins Itchy and Scratchy and is voted to be killed of by the kids because they can tell corporate cool as opposed to natural cool. Quit trying to force coolness down our throats and maybe attempt comedy. Also fire all the writers and the creator. You better off just letting Ben Swartz improv for thirty minutes