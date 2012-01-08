‘House of Lies’ – ‘Gods of Dangerous Financial Instruments’: Grease is the word

01.08.12 34 Comments

I posted my review of Showtime’s “House of Lies” earlier this week. Now it’s your turn. Those of you who had watched the online version of tonight’s premiere episode didn’t seem to enjoy it very much, though some were willing to give the show more time given the presence of Don Cheadle, Kristen Bell and Ben Schwartz. How did those of you who just saw it tonight feel? Will you stick around a while? 

Any and all plot/joke discussion is now kosher. Have at it.

