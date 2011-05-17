‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Challenge Accepted’: Don’t make me puke

A review of the “How I Met Your Mother” season finale coming up just as soon as I speak conductor…
Since the “HIMYM” writers seemed so determined to beat us over the head with the idea that the Arcadian was a metaphor for Ted and Zoey’s relationship, I’d like to believe that blowing the place up and starting over will be a metaphor not only for that relationship, but for so many elements of the show. After these last few episodes, though, I’m incredibly dubious.
Honestly, I’m not sure where to begin with “Challenge Accepted,” which bothered me in a bunch of different ways. So I’ll be kind and open with the few small pockets that I liked. Dave Foley made me laugh with his enthusiastic delivery of all those lines about the gross environmental atrocities he was showing Marshall, and I hope he’s back next year as Marshall’s new boss. Really, the whole Marshall storyline was mostly fine. I mean, sure, it expected us all to never once ponder the question of whether this was morning sickness – and/or expected us to not mind that neither Marshall nor Lily brought it up – which was silly, but the whole business with Marshall enjoying what he thought were his final pre-puking moments were amusing. And, as he has all season, Jason Segel killed it with the dramatic moments, first with Marshall’s rant about how this year keeps getting worse and worse, then with his reaction to Lily’s big news. Lily puking repeatedly wasn’t particularly funny in and of itself (I talked in last week’s “Parks and Rec” about the challenge of doing an artful vomit joke; these were not that, even with the velociraptor sound effects), but on the whole – and especially compared to everything else in the episode – it worked.
But oh dear lord did the rest of the episode aggravate me, to the point where I wound up skimming my reviews of this season afterwards to remind myself of the many episodes that I did quite like. That’s how bad a taste in my mouth these last couple of shows have left.
First, why more Zoey? Why? A few of you suggested that last week’s episode didn’t live up to Slightly Future Ted’s promise of a spectacularly ugly breakup because we’d be getting even more ugliness this week. Nope; just Zoey feeling sorry for herself, Ted pondering whether to take her back, slapstick, a really random Chi McBride cameo(*), a spectacularly obnoxious “And kids, that’s how I met your mother… psych!” joke from Future Ted, and a whole lot of wallowing in stuff that hasn’t worked all season. They kicked Zoey to the curb last week; why devote another episode to her?
(*) Look, I love Chi McBride and his spectacular fashion sense as much as the next TV critic, but if you’re going to put him into your episode, given him something to do besides dubbing Ted “hotshot.” Please. The man is incredibly funny when allowed to be.
And while NPH and Cobie Smulders had a nice moment in the back of the cab where they were talking about their feelings for each other while pretending to talk about Ted and Zoey, I’m not sure I’m looking forward to this Robin/Barney/Nora triangle they’re setting up. I’m glad the writers seem willing to revisit the idea of Robin and Barney, which I think is the opportunity they badly bungled last season, but I think I’m at a point with “HIMYM” where I no longer care about the teases, or the speculation about those teases. While I’d like for the woman Barney’s marrying “a little ways down the road” to be Robin, I don’t want to start parsing scenes for clues, because Bays and Thomas have made it clear that they’ll drag mysteries out long past the point where they’re in any way interesting.
If Ted doesn’t meet the Mother til Barney’s wedding, and if Barney Stinson – even the Barney who was able to have that conversation with Nora near the end of this episode – is going to need a while to plausibly become the marrying kind, then my guess is that the earliest we meet the Mother is late next season, and possibly not even until the following season, since I could easily see next May’s episodes being built around the birth of Lily and Marshall’s baby. Maybe they find a way to convincingly rush Barney to the alter, but I doubt it.
And, again, I don’t care about the future anymore. The “HIMYM” episodes that worked this season – that had me defending the show at a time when many of you seemed upset that I wasn’t bashing it on a weekly basis – were the ones that were about moments in the present, like the death of Marshall’s father, or the present and the past, like “Blitzgiving.” The show hasn’t had a good relationship with the future for a while, where the hints are often more fun than the payoffs, and/or when the payoffs come so far down the line as to be pointless. In the show’s early days, for instance, I’d be pleased to know that Lily’s pregnancy is now established so we can find out why Ted was wearing the green dress in that scene from “The Mermaid Theory,” but I’m struggling to think of the last thing Future Ted told us would be coming soon that I actually enjoyed when it came.
Somebody asked me on Twitter the other day if I think Bays and Thomas lied to the critics who attended that intimate little mea culpa session at last summer’s press tour. I don’t think so at all. I think they did recognize that season 5 didn’t work, and they made efforts to do better this year – and at times, they succeeded. There were both good story arcs and individual episodes this season, and on the whole I do think it was a notable improvement from season 5.
At the same time, I think Bays and Thomas grossly miscalculated with the appeal of the Zoey storyline, then didn’t know how to back out of it gracefully. That’s no fundamental sin, even if a lot of it wasn’t pleasant to watch. But I’d really like to meet the Mother already, because I think the show is going to continue writing other Ted stories until she turns up, and because, again, the show has become much better at telling stories in the moment than at bending the timeline to its whims. And now that they’ve explicitly tied the meeting to Barney’s wedding (rather than Punchy’s, which could happen at any point next season), we’re still going to have to wait a while to get there (or else Barney’s going to need a major personality transplant).
So… I don’t know. I’ll be back in the fall, both for the characters and for those episodes where the show works the way it used to. But my expectations are going to be modest, until or unless the writers decide that a lot of their games have outlived their usefulness and it’s time to move the show forward. Bays told Joe Adalian that “we’re in the twilight of the show.” The two-season renewal won’t definitely mark the end, but it easily could. The other characters seem to be moving forward significantly. Lily and Marshall are going to have a baby. Barney is letting go of his commitment issues and will be getting married at some point. At this late stage, not only is it not going to wreck things if Ted meets the Mother; I think it’s the show’s best chance to stay creatively relevant in this twilight.
What did everybody else think?
slapstick jokes. more zoey. very little of interest. if you didnt figure out lilly was expecting before the opening credits you were asleep at the wheel. And just when you think, okay theyll stick Barney back with Robin, Nora comes back. This show is like a truck stuck in mud, two feet deep. As my Bubby says –
oy vay”
What I don’t understand is why Marhsall would run out of the interview if he hadn’t started getting sick yet. Especially after the silly montage of prepping himself.
A half hour of Zoey and vomit jokes. Seems about par for the course for this season.
I wondered the same thing! I understand the anticipation, and being worried that it’s coming any minute, but who would run out of their “dream job” interview before actually getting sick. Even though I had MUCH bigger problems with other parts of the episode, that really bugged me
I don’t know – without getting into detail, food poisoning can hit you quickly, with very little warning. I would not want to be at a job interview, or, really, anywhere more than 10 feet from my bathroom, if I thought that was about to happen. Sure, he prepared, but the reality is way worse.
Why does Marshall predict the timing and intensity of his sickness based on Lily’s case? He’s twice her size and has a history of eating vile vile stuff without adverse effects.
I thought the same thing, but they’ve always written Marshall as being overly cautious when it comes to his health. Remember the episode where he visited Stella and she told him he had a mole that might be an issue or the heart episode where he came back to visit the doctor twice(once in disguise) just to make sure he was ok.
It is a Law Of TV that any young woman who’s conspicuously vomiting is pregnant. Did they really expect the audience NOT to guess that?
Irritating, irritating, irritating.
1. More Zoey. That’s like lying on an ant hill.
2. Character devolution. Look, it’s “funny” that Marshall and Lily keep getting soup from that place in the same way it’s “funny” when I keep hitting my head against my desk. Why couldn’t the food poisoning scare just been about *regular* food instead of food from a place that makes me no longer view these as remotely believably people?
3. The *stupid* triangle developing.
4. Going for the cheap joke when honestly, had that girl **really been the mother** it would have been sweet, and funny, and made the Zoey story actually have a point beyond fulfilling their contract with Jennifer Morrison.
There were redeeming moments, but they were so greatly outnumbered I’m left feeling angry at this show I once adored. So bitter, I’m having trouble looking back at this season and remembering the few bright spots.
I agree with #4. I was already to forgive to the awful 5th season and Zoey if that women had been the mother. It would have made a lot of it make sense and shown to me that Bays &Thomas are ready to move on and be awesome.
Now? I’ll still watch, but my hopes are not high.
Yeah, really hated the psych. I would’ve regained a lot of respect for the show if it actually had been the mother, exactly because I expect that reveal to be dragged out forever. Which made the psych even more bitter.
I am glad you are able to write more artfully about this review then I am, as I had only a two character review:
:/
I liked Marshall and Dave Foley’s interaction, but I had already called Lily being preggers on her first throw up. By the by, that’s a storyline I am NOT looking forward to. Pregnancy and babies never have, nor ever will be funny in sitcoms. Well, maybe the first time someone said “Pregnant women are crazy!” but never since then.
I don’t understand why everyone ships Robin and Barney. I was really glad they ejected that storyline so damn fast. They have little chemistry as a couple, and just weren’t… interesting. The worst thing about this, I can already call the shot of exactly how this will happen: Barney dates Nora, Robin is jealous and tells Lily, eventually leaks to Marshall and Ted by Thanksgiving, and at the 17 minute mark of the birth episode, Barney fakes out the audience and instead of going out on a date with Nora, is actually with Robin, wedding as the season finale. God I hope I am wrong with that prediction, but after these last 2 seasons, I doubt it.
Really, the only think I have to look forward to this next season is if Marshall and Dave Foley work together. Other then that, every major storyline looks to be absolute garbage.
PS: Yes, I know I didn’t mention Ted’s future storyline, but I think by now, we all know its going to be garbage.
I agree about Robin and Barney – the build-up to their relationship worked well for the show, but the relationship did not. And I see a lot more potential in a Barney/Nora relationship than anything else going on the show right now, even if Marshall works for Dave Foley. But for the sake of the show I hope they don’t put Robin and Barney back together.
I’ve never seen the appeal of the Robin/Barney thing either – it’s such a tired sitcom trope.
I’d just like it if for once a mainstream comedy would acknowledge that it’s okay *not* to be in a serious relationship, and that you can be still be quite happy. It would be shocking, I know, but there you go.
Thank you! I was going to be reduced to begging to hear from somebody out there other than my wife and me who finds Barney and Robin a snooze. I like both actors and both characters, but as a couple they just didn’t do anything for me. And I’m about the easiest “get” you can have in “shipper” land. Castle and Beckett, Jim and Pam, Chuck and Sarah, Ed and Carol, etc., etc. But not those two.
I tried to watch this show a couple of times, and it just seemed like a typical set-up/punch-line sitcom. Perhaps I didn’t see the right episodes. Alan, I love ya, man, but the fact that this show (and Cougar Town!) warrants a weekly review (and a fair amount of angst, above), while Modern Family is relegated to the Land of Not-Worth-Writing-About will always stand to me as a lingering testimony to the vagaries of taste.
He used to, but everytime he wrote that an episode wasn’t the greatest thing in the world, he was inundated with fans of the show wondering why he hated the series as a whole, when he just said it wasn’t that good of an episode. He doesn’t need to deal with that.
Yes, I’d imagine that’s not a problem with Cougar Town reviews.
This show has serialized elements, an overarching mystery, and often jumps around in time, lending itself to deeper analysis than your average episodic sitcom. You should probably watch more than one or two episodes of a show that has been running for six seasons before you decide you know what it’s all about.
Yeah, MF fans have no one to blame but themselves for that one. Seriously, go back and read the comments on the last MF posts.
That’s what a sitcom is. With no set-up there wouldn’t be a compelling story line, and with no punch lines there wouldn’t be any humor or wit. You just trashed two of the most decorated and successful sitcoms on television today, which leads me to question your vagaries of taste.
The show isn’t worth analyzing weekly at this point, but you really should check out the first three-ish seasons. Early on… my god was this show good.
whoa there Jason Smith – I’ve got no dog in this fight but I feel compelled to step in. Granted I’m among the camp that is completely befuddled at Alan’s love for Cougar Town and I resist the urge every week to make some sort of snarky comment about Alan’s review but…
Cougar Town has won ZERO awards by my (and IMDB’s) count and HIMYM has won a couple art direction awards. As for successful – check out the ratings sometimes they’re not THAT successful (in fact cougar is only going to be a midseason replacement next year)
Just to be clear, I’m not claiming to know what HIMYM is “all about,” nor do I think I’ve “trashed” anything. All I’ve said is that I’ve watched a couple of episodes, and mostly it’s been….meh. Perhaps there were better ones at the beginning. Fair enough. I’ll try to find them. However: I’m not going to watch a sitcom as if it were “The Wire.” On a 30 minute sitcom, you’ve got two or three eps to grab me. I think that’s fair. And while I think Alan is an EXTRAORDINARY critic (which is why I’m here), I think most of the other critics are with me on this one. That’s why I pointed to the vagaries of taste. I find myself agreeing with Alan so much that the occasional blip like this throws me for a loop. That’s cool, though. Chacun ses goÃ»ts
I don’t understand why you read reviews about, let alone comment on the reviews about a show you don’t watch. We all love Alan, but do I read his reviews of shows I don’t watch? No. (although, I oftentimes start watching a show just because he loves it).
Late next season we find out that it was in fact, Punchy’s wedding, when they go back to that scene of Barney and Ted Says, “Get out of the way Barney, I’m here to see the actual groom.” It becomes the perfect moment that summarizes what the show has become, more misleading and false signs than “The Event” and “Lost” combined.
Yup. I’d bet good money that is exactly what happens. Which is annoying (needless to say) but possibly allows for an earlier Ted-Mother meeting. I can never hate an episode with Marshall moments but I am getting very, very tired of Ted. And the worst thing is I’ll bet that character would be even MORE smug and self satisfied if he actually met the “love of his life” so I don’t know what to hope for…..
On one hand that’d be a really terrible thing to do to the viewers, but on the other hand (sadly) it’s not above Bays and Thomas.
Abby, I think you’re right, but I’d like to think that a post-Mother Ted would just be relieved and happy. I think an easygoing Ted could be pretty entertaining.
I agree. He only said, “The Groom” needs you. It never said, “Barney, the groom, needs you” nor did we ever hear Barney actually referred to as the Groom. I think if they wanted definitively state it was Barney’s wedding right there, they would have made it 100% certain that Barney was the groom – not use wordplay to get around it.
Why would Marshall and Barney be at Punchy’s wedding?
Why would Lilly and Marshall eat at a place that gave them food poisoning three times already?
I laughed at the mother fake out, despite saying after that I should have seen it coming. I did, as did anyone who has previously watched TV, see Lilly having morning sickness, though.
At this point I can’t keep track of all the “promised future events” either. And I wonder why I should.
We still haven’t gotten the story of the goat right? Wasn’t that something that was supposed to happen this year? I’ve lost all hope that it’s going to be something interesting.
We got the goat a season or two ago. And it didn’t live up to the hype, unfortunately.
OK then, case in point. Completely forgettable. I was more intrigued by the set-up than anything that came after.
I don’t remember the episode, and I’m too mad at this show to rewatch to find it. But wasn’t there a point where Future Ted said that Robin and Don got married?
I can’t wait until the big payoff we’ll get when they talk about the movie Stella’s husband wrote.
Haha, they already did that, too, Jay… season four i think, maybe season five, “The Wedding Bride”
Really? I must have missed that episode. I’ll have to try to find it. I just assumed the movie was another thread they didn’t follow through on.
Season after next, there’s Marshall’s thanksgiving lightsaber.
Yeah but they already showed us him cutting the turkey with the lightsaber in that flashforward. So that’s not even really a tease… we’ve seen the whole joke.
Assuming that lightsabers are not in fact commercially availible in a year and a half, there could easily be a “how that managed to actually happened” joke or two to go on…
As you’ve done all season long, you perfectly echo my sentiments here, Alan. At this point, the mystery of the Mother is an albatross that weighs the show down. Bays and Thomas need to take the risk and just integrate her into the show already. We already know Ted is at his best when he’s in a relationship that isn’t doomed to spectacular, fiery failure. (See Season 2–while his relationship with Robin did end, it did so amicably. Up until that point, it was working pretty well and the show was the better for it.)
But I’ve got a feeling Bays and Thomas aren’t that brave. I don’t think they can see outside of the original premise of the show and have never intended to. I still find enough to like to keep watching, and I do love the characters…but if they hold back the mother for the last episode of the series then that is a fear-based decision and I just can’t respect that. Not when it’s so obvious the show needs to move on in order to rejuvenate creatively. The lead up to Barney getting married? Not gonna do it. Not if it serves only to distract from Ted hanging out in the wind.
The thing of it is, that when the mother comes along we’re bound not to like her. I know I thought that desert chef was annoying, no one liked Stella, and everyone absolutely hates Zoey.
But, case in point, the show clearly isn’t aware of how awful Zoey was. Except for the fact they announced she wasn’t the mother before she even appeared, she could easily have been a candidate at one time; the show didn’t make her out to be someone totally not right for Ted. Even after she did the tape recorder thing last week, she wasn’t even “revealed” to be a horrible person. They just let that sit.
My point is: be careful what you wish for. Ted’s only long term relationship that wasn’t insufferable was with Robin, and that’s not going to happen.
“While I’d like for the woman Barney’s marrying “a little ways down the road” to be Robin”
Alan, I have noticed you talking about your interest in Barney and Robin being together before from an actor chemistry stand point. But to me the phrase above represents nothing but the thoughts of a ‘shipper.
Is this what it has come to Alan, ‘shipping?
I think it’s been obvious for a very long time that Robin and Barney have a lot in common. I think all of those things were thrown out the window though when the writers finally put them together as an official couple.
A good argument for getting Robin and Barney together is that that way, they don’t have to get together with new characters. Overall, the series has a pretty horrible record of setting up new romantic interests for the characters: Nora and Zoey were horrible, and so were Stella and Don and most of the shorter term boyfriends and girlfriends. The only pairings that have worked so far are Lily and Marshall, Ted and Robin and Ted and Victoria. At this point, I’m not so much shipping Barney and Robin or Ted and the Mother – I’m just terrified of the alternatives.
Anyway, such a shame that this season lost its focus in the last five or so episodes. Better than season 5, but not by that much. I really, really hope that they stop stalling next season, but like Alan I’ve learned not to expect that by now. Still, I want to see how it ends and the first two seasons will always be in my sitcom hall of fame no matter how much they botch the rest of the series.
Ok, you say that the show sets up horrible romantics and you say Ted and Victoria were good? Lol that’s a bold claim considering that they didn’t last as when Ted dated others. Many liked the first few seasons because it hardly concentrated on the corny material. Now that we are coming down to the final seasons, they have to pitch out the mother. And what focus are you talking about? The shows goal is to keep us guessing and not give us hints but not the whole story until the event actually happens
This episode was such a letdown. Both of the “twists” could be seen from a mile away, and are definite causes for concern. Regarding Marshall and Lily’s baby news, I recognize that it is about the right time in their story for this progression, but I still worry about its effect on the show. Are they going to have pregnant Lily hanging in the bar every night?
As far as Barney getting married, I’m not psyched. The reason I loved the idea of Barney and Robin getting together was because I thought they would represent a less traditional kind of love story that wouldn’t end in marriage and kids. Neither of the characters want those things, so why would that be their happy ending? And I don’t even want to think about the shenanigans they’ll put us through before they tell us who Barney is marrying. I assume it’s either Robin, or someone else and the wedding will not happen.
I agree completely with Alan: the twists and turns aren’t fun anymore now that we’ve seen how rarely the show actually delivers.
The reason why we could see where this show is going is because as “fans” that watch every fucking Episode, we can give a good guess and be right. And watch when they come up with some crazy “twist” again, everyone will be on this show’s nuts again like the past 5-6 years. I agree that last years finale was a letdown but I think you just need to keep watching cause anything can happen. People want to see episodes that don’t have anything to do with the mother (like the first 4 seasons if anything) but don’t mind hints. We forget what this show is all about “How I met Your mother”. They’re gonna tell us eventually and now is the time
For me Lily’s pregnancy scam worked simply because I had already forgotten that they were trying.
Guess it’s not a good sign when a show can’t really make you remember what happened before.
Maybe if the show were called ‘how i met and wooed your mother,’ they would be less scared to get the hell on with it already.
I realize Bays and Thomas are trying to milk this cash cow for every last drop of “story telling”, and they have so many fans who will not abandon the show because they’ve watched this long and become totally invested, and that the formula every year is Ted meets a new woman and then acts douchey and becomes unbearable…
… actually I don’t have a point I’m building up to, just like what’s wrong with how they are telling us this damn story. Get on with it please.
sigh
and Alan, next time you see them, please thank Bays and Thomas for flipping us the bird for that “and that’s how I met your mother” line. There’s probably a good metaphor to use, but I’ve written for far too long.
Alan I thought you might take advantage of upfronts and pass on writing anything about this incredibly awful drivel. There was so much bad about this it defies explanation to me as to how anyone in the entrainment business could produce such garbage – especially for a season finale.
The only thing I have to add to your review is babies never EVER make a sitcom better, they only make it worse, and considering the place where this show is now this is going to be a trainwreck. (of course they could just give us the alternative, just keep lilly pregnant all season and give us a whole season of bad morning sickness jokes, slapstick about big belly that knocks stuff over and Barney making fun of her until he realizes just how beautiful a pregnant woman can be in some sort of really terrible special ep when his mom dies or something – God this show sucks)
I like how people say this show sucks and only watch a few episodes. You forget how good HIMYM really is. Ok Lily is pregnant. So what? Yeah it hasn’t worked in TV before but I don’t see it ruining the show because after the pregnancy, they don’t have to constantly put the kid on the show. They written out lily before and it worked out. If u think it sucks. Why do you watch it? Don’t supply to it’s millions of viewers. And BTW. Try making your own sitcom. Let me know how successful it is.
hold on there Carter (or Bays) Martinez – don’t know where you’re getting your info from but I’ve watched this show from the beginning and have seasons 1 and 2 on DVD. So I feel I have every right to be irritated (actually downright PISSED) that this show has fallen as far and hard as it has.
I’ll say it again – this show sucks.
My wife and I have watched over 60 episodes of this show and have followed it carefully over the last two seasons.
We thought it was nice.
All I can say is this: It was very unfortunate that I chose to consume my dinner while watching this episode.
The truly disappointing aspect of the “psych” is that had that really been the mother…. it would have been a remarkably shocking, endearing, wonderful moment for the series – to slip that in so effortlessly, with no spoilers or prior leaks….. (sigh). They’ll be hard-pressed to top that moment when they actually do reveal the mother, which, more and more, is looking formulaically like it will indeed be the series clincher. Yawn.
RA, not to defend the storyline – but the reason for “repeated” food poisonings was to set-up the “fake-out.” They *knew* that the soup was toxic so the writers figured 30 minutes of Marshall fearing his impending demise would distract us from the way-too-obvious reveal. Did. Not. Work. Was. Not. Funny.
Yeah, I understood the reasoning, but they could have accomplished it without completing the process of turning Marshall and Lily into caricatures. She could have left some egg salad out too long, or spotted someone who’d cooked their food throwing up on the street, or any number of other possibilities that would have given her cause to think she had food poisoning and that Marshall was going to develop it too.
For me, I think it helped that personally watching Lily’s scenes this week was no more or less hard to stomach than any other week. It was kind of nice that they gave an appropriate sound effect to how I always feel watching her.
Unfortunately, how I feel watching Lily was not all that far off how I felt watching the entire end of this season. Thanks for officially castrating the Barney character….. NPH at his funniest would have seemed grossly out of place with the current comedy level of this show.
I would trade every future episode of HIMYM for the promise of a few episodes of a sitcom starring Bob Odenkirk and Dave Foley as dueling bosses, one for a soulless financial corporation, and one a quirky, hard-nosed attorney for the environmental law firm looking to foil the plans of the big corporation. HIMYM has some great potential here – the problem is none of that potential belongs to characters named Lily, Marshall, Barney, Robin, or especially Ted.
Odenkirk and Foley as dueling bosses?
I’d *pay* to watch that show.
Can someone tell me the dramatic cinematic theme they are using? Its from a popular movie…and I am sure I should just know it, but I can’t remember!!
yeah – I think it’s from an Ed Wood movie.
Despite the horrible Zoey character, I thought the season on the whole was pretty funny and enjoyable. Thankfully her presence didn’t kill it for me, even when stuff was wrong with an episode there was still a lot of material to enjoy, I think at least.
But I did almost turn the episode off when they had the little “Psych” moment. That was very, very, very, very, very lame of Bays and Thomas. Especially when they know how frustrated their viewers are growing over not having met the mother yet.
I thought we might have reached “that’s it for me” territory here. The idea of watching Lily pregnant next season is so dreadful, it might be it for me.
By the midway point of this episode, I found myself thinking, “Alan’s review is going to be his ‘I’m pulling the plug’ moment.” It was just so bad–and the few good moments, like Barney’s and Robin’s rapprochement in the cab, were so wasted–that I found myself wondering if it was MY pull-the-plug moment.
You’re right, Alan–I no longer care when/where/how Ted meets the Mother. Bays and Thomas have killed my interest with their stupid fakeouts (the second blonde in the Intersection diner was especially cruel at this point) and their long drawn out approach.
I still love Barney (although a little less; after that moment with Robin it just seemed implausible that he’d get gooey over NORA, fer pete’s sake), and that Dave Foley cameo made up for a host of sins. But mostly I don’t like the people or the stories on this show any more. All the cleverness of those first two seasons has disappeared in favor of…well, I don’t even know what, exactly (the velociraptor puking was just clumsy to the point of vileness).
This may be the time for me to delete it from the DVR list. It’s so sad.
“… which I think is the opportunity they badly last season, …”
Missing a word
I’m Done!! This is worse the worst will they won’t they ever created.
I am pretty sure Dave Foley is a series regular on CBS’ “How to Be a Gentleman.” So not sure how much recurring he can do on Mother.
I think it was a mistake to build the episode around two reveals that my blind grandma could have predicted before this show even began to air: that Lily would have morning sickness, and that it was Barney’s wedding. The one storyline that had the potential to surprise (Ted apparently going to meet Zoe) played out exactly as it appeared it was going to.
I thought the moments in between the Ahas! worked fine, although not spectacularly. But there was no need to structure those things as reveals, when they really weren’t.
(Disclaimer: My grandma isn’t really blind. She’s fine, gets around on her own. Go grandma!)
These last few eps didn’t leave me excited for next year. Completely agree with your review. I’m also a little peeved because we were promised more hints and revelations for the future and Lily’s pregnancy was inevitable and the wedding was always going to be Robin or Barneys. That was hardly surprising, they scarcely mentioned that other friend of Ted’s.
A major problem for the show at this stage are the gang’s partners. They rarely really bring something and jive with the group. Zoey was awgul (even her funny lines weren’t delivered properly and I like the actress nromally); that news anchor guy was meh and even though I love Sarah Chalke, Stella didn’t do much for me either. If where looking at a Nora/Michael Trucco guy/Barney/Robin love quadrangle and possibly another love interest for Ted next year, I’m concerned.
On a sidenote, didn’t Ted say in last year’s finale that it was good he took the teaching job because the mother was in that class? We later found out it was an Economics class, but why is that relevant if he met her at a wedding. He could have still had any other job in order to meet her there.
Let me try to call who’s the Mother. It’s Barney’s father’s daughter, who’s off in college. Barney will invite his father’s entire family for his wedding.
Bingo.
that’s my first thought when barney’s father mentioned his daughter is in college
I don’t mean to over-analyze the reality factor here, but there were also a number of impossible aspects to the episode:
1. Zoe just got divorced from someone who was clearly very wealthy, yet told Ted that she can barely afford to live with roommates?
2. Lily just runs out of a classroom full of young kids because she has to tell Marshall not to eat soup?
3. In the three hours from when Marshall eats the soup until his expected barf-o-rama, he buys food, goes to the bar, hangs out, goes home, gets called for an interview, travels to the interview and has most of the interview? Really?
The episode had some good moments, but I agree with most of the other posters that the show is getting a bit ridiculous. I’m all for eventually moving forward the story-arc, but let’s occasionally take it back to the old HIMYM where every episode doesn’t involve the writers trying to drop a few hints to show how clever they are.
As a teacher, I have found myself shouting, “What?!” at the television each one of the several times Lily has left her classroom in the middle of the day. Sometimes an assistant magically appears, but other times (like this one)she just leaves. Okay, okay, Ted’s an unreliable narrator, he leaves things out — we can chalk it up to that. But I can’t leave my fifth graders alone to go across the hall to the restroom. Lily can’t possibly actually leave her five-year-olds alone while she runs home and still have a job when she gets back. I have a hard time seeing past that sometimes!
“2. Lily just runs out of a classroom full of young kids because she has to tell Marshall not to eat soup?”
Speaking of which: this may be showing my age, but while I realize that it’s increasingly common for young adults not to have a landline, are there that many people in their early 30s who don’t? Especially since they first moved in early last decade, so they’d likely have at least had one. (And in at least some apartments, you need one to operate the entry system.)
Of course, a ringer that couldn’t be silenced would have short-circuited the plot, which is probably all the answer we need.
I’m just one 30-something, but I haven’t had a landline since I got a cell phone, in maybe 2002 or 2003.
To be fair, Marshall said he ate the soup three hours after Lilly did and would get sick at 6pm, which puts Marshall eating the soup right at 3pm.
The editing sure made it look like she ran out of that classroom immediately though.
A lot of my friends in their 30s and 40s don’t have landlines anymore, now that they have cellphones. We do, but that’s because the signal is terrible where I live.
I like the fact that Lily is supposed to be suffering from acute food poisoning AND is able to run. Yeah, good luck with that.
“But I can’t leave my fifth graders alone to go across the hall to the restroom.”
That’s not how I remember fifth grade… Although kindergarten is certainly stretching it. I never like to get hung up on minor details, because it is just a TV show, so I forgive the writers for MINOR things like this.
“Zoe just got divorced from someone who was clearly very wealthy, yet told Ted that she can barely afford to live with roommates?” I think this is totally plausible. The Captain obviously got almost all of the money, since I guess Zoey had no grounds for divorce other than that she disliked him…
The fake discovery of the mother was awful because that would totally be the way Ted found his wife. A mistake while trying to be that idealistic romantic that happens to fall upon someone who recognizes him from his awful first day in the classroom. Perfect.
Then they went and ruined it. Part of me wonders if they aren’t just biding their time and relying on the fact that Radnor can’t compare as an actor to NPH, Hannigan and particularly Segal so they are getting as many episodes as they can out of this bait and switch.
One of Alan’s readers had a theory several episodes ago that Barney’s half-sister would be the Mother. Apparently Jon Lithgow referenced a college aged daughter who liked yellow, which would possibly fit with previous teases about the econ class and such. (Alon also suggests this theory above.)
I’m not sure why the kids wouldn’t already know this story, if that were the case, or why Ted wouldn’t meet her until the day of Barney’s wedding, but IF true, and IF Barney is marrying Robin, it might make the whole arc of the show make sense. If Barney and Robin have to get together and get married for Ted to meet the Mother, then it makes sense that we’d start with how he met “Aunt Robin,” then proceed through the whole lengthy tale of how Aunt Robin and Uncle Barney got to the point where they were getting hitched.
I really like the idea that the arc of the series might tie together in that fashion, and for that reason alone, I liked the final few moments of the episode. I hope it turns out not to be a fake out of some sort. Other than that, the few Robin and Barney moments, and the two of them tackling Ted with the orchid, this was a very weak episode.
This is… a really great point, actually. I like that theory.
No, it won’t make up for any of the truly bad episodes. And it doesn’t still mean that when Ted is in non-mother relationships, those relationships should be with people he has chemistry with, played by actors who are actually funny.
BUT it does add a great dramatic arc to the series, if first episode is meeting Robin and last episode (or close-to-last episode) is watching Robin get married.
I do still think, though, that the Robin marriage episode doesn’t have to be the series finale, and spending a season watching the mother and Ted date wouldn’t be a bad idea.
Was anyone else annoyed by the gaping plot hole of Ted calling Lily when he was on the train despite the fact that the reason they knew he was up to something was that he left his phone at the bar?
For a sitcom that is running out of appeal in its main characters, they should at least put together storylines that make some sort of sense.
Yes, but I just attributed it to a second cell for work.
I have been very forgiving of this show this season and overall I have enjoyed it but that finale was such an aggravating disappointment. We learned nothing we did not already know! If you didn’t know Barney was the groom you just don’t pay attention. If you didn’t know Lily was going to be pregnant you just don’t pay attention. If you didn’t know the tease of who Barney was going to marry was either going to be Robin or Nora you just don’t pay attention. There was no movement forward with the finale and I feel like that’s a big change from previous finales although I haven’t seen all of them recently so maybe I’m just having fond memories.
The “psyche” was basically a giant middle finger to the fans and critics of this show.
I’m not going to act all high and mighty and pretend I won’t watch next year, but it truly saddens me to see what a horrible mess this show has become.
The CGI they used to blow up the Arcadian was the biggest laugh of the show for me.
I did laugh to see the Royal Diner from “Bones” on the ground floor, though.
Bones is set in D.C. and HIMYM is in NYC. So much for getting a laugh…
Oops – demo is illegal and has not been allowed for YEARS in NYC. Buildings and stadiums are taken down brick by brick. More HIMYM taking place in make believe land. Don’t they have interns checking out these basic facts. this show is like my crazy ex wife. I know why I loved it (her) but it’s not worth it anymore. Not even close
It was a finale that for fifteen minutes felt like a normal episode and then tried to wax poetic and attempt to become prolific… (GAME SHOW BUZZER.)
I wasn’t disappointed, because the back half of the season particularly has been so poor that it was expectedly flat and full of “gotcha” moments that didn’t quite work. Not very funny and way too much vomit humor… I get why it was done but honestly, it just made me feel queasy through the episode while hoping for a good reveal at the end. Not that Barney (likely) being the groom wasn’t one, it was alright, but again I wonder why future Ted is telling this two week long dissertation to his kids and how many DVDs (or whatever the medium is then) they have of him talking.
I thought the music when Lily was running home to warn Marshall sounded like it was straight out of season 1 of Human Target. That was before I knew that Chi McBride was in the episode.
Anyone else think that?
This episode sucked just as bad as all the other episodes have sucked for the past couple of seasons but you MUST give them credit for the absolute BEST thing IN this episode -the use of The Ballad of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll) by the great George Harrison as the ending song during their little obligatory wrap-up sequence. I mean…how fresh did that sound? The music is timeless. The rest of the show? Meh. The opening chords of Frankie Crisp? Yeah!
You sound just like Bob Saget.
Yeah, I DID really dig the George Harrison–not a song you hear that often, either.
Even BETTER than the Dave Foley cameo!
I don’t give a fig about Nora! Why does the show keep insisting that I should?
No idea. She looks strangely plastic, and has no character (as of yet, although I’m not holding my breath, seeing how other bit-parters are handled).
HIMYM is not the worst show on television show and frankly it really isn’t as bad as some shows are. So, let’s be thankful that we still get scripted TV that even at it’s mediocre best is still good. We could have Jersey Shore 24/7. So, let’s enjoy the ride and the warmth and certainty of shows we love. That to me, is fine enough.
I was really unimpressed with this episode and this season in general. I was hoping that they really did find the mother because it would have been interesting to see how that relationship developed, but then I remember that there is another two years left and they will drag this out forever. It’s turning into Lost where we are meandering down ridiculous paths and after 5 years, the audience wants some kind of answers, especially if the day to day events are not interesting anymore. Zoey was a huge failure as a character. It is one thing to think that Ted is a douchebag, but she was just as unlikeable as him, so we wasted way too much time with her. At least when Ted was with the Sarah Chalke character, they were good together, at least for a little but.
I don’t know what CBS will do, but they should end this after 7 years. It’s obvious the writers are spinning their wheels and now they need to work to an end game. A lot of this seemed shoehorned in, especially bringing Nora back and Robin suddenly wanting Barney back. I don’t really care much about these characters anymore, and that is certainly a problem for audience retention.
Alan, is there a possibility the Chi McBride would be a heavily used recurring character next year?
I was bothered by everything that’s been brought up, but I think next season could still be strong. Ted could focus on the building Barney could start a relationship with what’s her face that makes RObin jealous and lead to them getting back together and quickly marrying for the season finale, Ted and Lily with the pregnancy and early beggining of being parents. ALl without any attention paid to the so called mother until the finale that would lead to a last season with the mother known, and however that concludes. I just think the future mother is dying or future ted is dying and that’s how the show would concluded. Why else would 2 kids listen to this damned story for 6 years!!!
So maybe I read into it a bit too much, but the way Nora said “It’s never too late.” followed by the look on Robin’s face led me to believe that maybe it was Barney and Nora’s wedding, and Robin is going to stop it at the last moment. That would allow for the mother to be one of Nora’s friends while still allowing for Barney and Robin to end up together.
Either way, it says a lot about the plot line and the actors in the show that I care a lot more about what happens between Barney and Robin than I do about who the mother turns out to be.
As more than one person has said, had that blonde in the cafe really been the mother, that would have gone a long way toward redeeming the episode, and the season, and the whole huge mess of the Zoey arc for me.
I’m easy. I’ll take crumbs where I can get them.
A combination of a pregnancy storyline & a love triangle does not bode well for next season (especially when there’s at least another full year of not meeting the mother on top of it.)
A few columns or podcasts or something ago, you mentioned something about smart, talented showrunners knowing that things aren’t working and making changes even before audience reaction. I think Bays & Thomas are smart, talented showrunners. How are they missing what seems like blatantly obvious mistakes?
Actually, we do have an end date. Jason Segel’s contact runs for two more seasons, and he’s already telling interviewers how much he’s looking forward to the end.
And who can blame him, given what’s been going on for the last few years. This is one of the most epic slides since the multi-season crash and burn of MURPHY BROWN.
I’d say this season was considerably worse than #5 because it extends the streak of fundamentally cruddy seasons to three– so now there have been as many bad years as good. The number of potty jokes and arbitrary plot developments increased, and every character turned more and more into slapstick versions of the folks we used to like.
At this point you can’t rule anything out. Maybe next year’s show will decide they need a gay character, and turn Cobie Smulders into a bisexual who chases after the Nora character, but isn’t sure it’s because she likes women or wants to ruin Neil Patrick Harris’s second chance.
Best of all, the show that promised that Jennifer Morrison WOULD NOT be this season’s love interest (and then turned her into one, with disastrous results) and promised an epic breakup in episode 17 (and then fizzled it out six weeks later) ends the year by unveiling a major story arc they have to put into place. Based on what they’ve done, there’s no chance they can pull that off.
Next season could be must-see viewing, but only in the STUDIO 60 “How many cars will jump the track this week?” sense.
I’m sitting here at my desk eating lunch and I just had a revelation about the mother that explains everything. Zoey IS the mother.
Stay with me now –
1 – we never see the mother when he’s talking to the kids
2 – Ted’s ever-increasing douchiness and his growingly insufferable friends make it highly unlikely Ted will ever find anyone willing to marry him.
3 – Zoey for some reason (which I’m sure this genius creative team will explain to us at the appropriate time) is destitute after the divorce from the Captain.
TED BUYS ZOEY’S EGGS!
BOOYAH!
So then, based on this crappy show’s piss-poor foreshadowing… why was Zoey roommates with Rachel Bilson’s college student, during the time period she was married to the wealthy Captain?
There is no logical way that anyone who has appeared on this show in a speaking role is the Mother. I just don’t give a shit anymore.
I’m sad to say that this season has been a real let down. Zoey was such a terrible character and from the looks of it none of the fans seem to connect with her either. To be honest I think the writers are running out of ideas so they just decided to throw in a love triangle and a baby for the series. The idea of Barney getting into a serious relationship , let alone marriage bothers me because I feel the writers will not know what to do with NPH once they put him in one. Example: the bad job they did with making Barney and Robin a couple. :(
I could see Barney’s wedding being nothing more than an elaborate scheme to sleep with a hot girl, and Ted meets her there.
Alan, remember when the Chuckpocalypse happened and you found yourself a bit on the outside of the majority of the audiences reactions? Well, that’s how I’ve been feeling for quite a while reading your HIMYM reviews. Even before Zoey came along I gritted my teeth and tried not to cringe every time you (or someone posting here following your example) called Ted a douche or Lily a nag. And now this season, with your hate of the Zoey storyline (that I don’t share), reading your reviews has been the most unpleasant thing I’ve experienced about this season. I know, I don’t have to read them. But generally I love reading your reviews and it’s hard to let go of that. But I just can’t take the punishment anymore. Of course the season is over now, and maybe in a few months when the show comes back I’ll find myself here again, hoping. I just don’t share the intense dislike for so many of this shows characters that you have and am more forgiving about plotting because I enjoy spending time with these characters so much.
I must say, I’m trying to give Justified a second try after having a really bad reaction to the pilot. Your praise for the show has made me want to give it another chance, but after four episodes I’m having the same reaction to Ava that I think you’ve had to Zoey, and feel about Raylan the way I think you feel about Ted. Not sure if this show will ever work for me, but I’ll give it a few more episodes. But it is giving me some insight on what it must be like to watch a show whose characters make you see red. Where watching the show isn’t really enjoyable, but just makes you angry. That show just isn’t HIMYM for me.
I don’t understand what you’re asking here. Alan hates the Zoey storyline: that’s his right. If you read the comments here, you’ll see that most of Alan’s readers hate the Zoey storyline; that’s our right, too.
But just because you do like the storyline, you want Alan to stop disliking it? He’s writing reviews, not recaps. Why should he leave his opinion out?
KLG19: Read my post again. Nowhere in there do I ask Alan to change his opinion or stop writing reviews. I’m merely posting my opinion.
Raylan Givens a douche? Take it back.
Tell you what AAMADIS Raylan Givens would never EVER have a meltdown over which lightbulbs to use. :)
BRYAN: No, he certainly would not have a meltdown. I’m laughing just imagining that. Seriously, I DO NOT think Raylan is a douche. I hate that word, and the use of it. I’m just a bit annoyed with Raylan. Mainly for the fact that he seems to be falling for the atrociously annoying Ava. It makes him look bad, I think.
A Marshall who actually got sympathetically sick from “hysterical” food poisoning (then was miraculously cured when he learned Lily was pregnant) might have been a better setup and certainly would have been a play off the bond that Lily and he have.