‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Change of Heart’: The Scooby gang

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I punch you into cardiac arrest…
There are times when a show I like commits to a guest arc or new character I just don’t like, and then I have to fundamentally write off any and all scenes related to that. I’m not sure if Nora’s going to be sticking around past last night’s episode, but if she is, I think that whole arc may be a write-off for me.
I recognize that part of this is just lingering frustration about how the Robin/Barney story was handled, and the idea that if Barney’s going to turn from Pinocchio into a real boy, it should be with her. But I also don’t think Nora has been a particularly compelling character apart from that. Like a lot of the show’s arc’ed love interests (Don, Stella), we hear more about her than we see her(*), and so I don’t know what it is specifically about her that’s finally inspired this change in Barney. So even as Neil Patrick Harris was doing a lot of terrific work in showing Barney struggle with his desire to change, I kept reacting to Barney’s feelings about Nora the way Michael Bluth used to feel about George Michael’s girlfriend Ann: “Her?”
(*) Also, some of you the last few weeks have suggested that Nora might somehow wind up being The Mother, since we know Ted meets her at the wedding, and since Ted had yet to actually share a scene with her. Not anymore. Cross her off the list just like Zoey, Stella, Victoria, etc.
I did, however, enjoy the rest of the group’s reactions to Barney and Nora. Lily and Barney are one of the show’s more underrated pairings – in many ways, I like Lily a lot more when she’s interacting with Barney than when she’s with Marshall, just as I think Marshall often is more fun when he’s with the other members of the gang than with his wife – and I always enjoy seeing her try to keep him in line. And the scene where Barney invoked all the dirt he has on the rest of the group was wonderful, from the way Marshall folded after the word “calzone” was uttered(**) to Ted blithely copping to his ballet and N Sync pasts, to Marshall lawyering for Lily.
(**) On the other hand, maybe it says something bad about me as a person, but I didn’t think the actual calzone secret was so terrible as to justify his earlier fear.
The “HIMYM” creators both used to write for David Letterman, and the subplot about Robin’s dog-like new boyfriend Scooby(***) was one of those jokes that reminded me very much of a Letterman bit: a bit funny at first, then something that started to feel tired the more the show kept doing it, then (around the time Scooby pulled out the bag of “sandwiches”) became even funnier than it was the first time. It did, however, remind me of that season two storyline when Ted made Robin get rid of all the dogs that her ex-boyfriends had given her, and I would say that man-as-dog story was on a whole better than this one, and not just because it came first.
(***) Hat tip to Alyson Hannigan’s “Buffy” past, or is Scooby just such an inherently funny name that they’d have done it even if she wasn’t on this show?
What did everybody else think?
I suspect we will see more of Barney’s transformation as the series goes on, in time for he and Robin to reconnect at the end perhaps?
Alan, I love that you mentioned Lily and Barney as an underrated pairing because I too have always thought that about those two. From their first real pairing together in “World’s Greatest Couple” to the days when she was helping him when he was pining for Robin, they are always just great together.
“I like Lily a lot more when she’s interacting with Barney than when she’s with Marshall, just as I think Marshall often is more fun when he’s with the other members of the gang than with his wife”
Pretty sure that’s how everyone feels about their friends and spouses……
Oops.
So, was Baby Lily’s pediatrician so freaked out by Cam and Mitchell that she moved to New York and became a cardiologist?
omg…she’s been stereotype-cast!!
@floretbroccoli nice. I was thinking she was the doctor from Modern Family the entire time I saw her on screen and I don’t watch that show anymore.
I for one really liked this episode. I know I’m in the minority but I absolutely hated Robin and Barney together, even though I’m a fan on each of the characters separately. For some reason, I’m able to buy the whole Barney and Nora thing. I’ll credit this to NPH’s acting chops, man he was great today. And thank goodness the “Nora is the Mother” theory was put to rest, just a bit too far fetched for me, of course they were going to meet if Barney was dating her. And one thing that you didn’t mention Alan; the last scene with Barney going to the brunch place and going in/not going in was wonderfully done, again props to NPH, it was like a punch in the gut watching him walk away. Fantastic episode
Brian, you’re probably the only person who has the same thoughts and feelings about this show as me. I pretty much agree with everything you commented on. Thanks for sharing.
Glad to do it Marcos, glad to do it.
I completely agree on Barney and Robin, but maybe for a more outlandish reason. I’m not a fan of it primarily because for nearly three years, the show went out of its way to make me insane for Robin and… Ted. I’ve finally given up that this story is an elaborate red herring to get back to those two, but that’s what I still remember most. I still think of the blue french horn and Ted before he showed any signs of the douche that creeps up every few weeks. It just never feels right to me when one of Ted’s two best friends on the planet was with the girl that we watched him care about and pine after obsessively for years. I actually can buy Barney and Nora also, though I did not the non-resolution at the end. It did lead me to think that Barney is “saving” his humanity for Robin, but I’m still against that. Maybe it will change…
I agree with the “punch in the gut” assessment. I felt sad after this ep was over.
I couldn’t disagree more on the Nora plot line. Not that we have been given much reason to know her that well, but it’s certainly not write-off worthy either. She’s hot and she played laser tag with him and she is smarter than the average girl he meets. After two dates, I think that seems relatively sufficient for somebody like Barney to actually start liking somebody, and god is NPH so good in those scenes.
I thought the dog-boy plotline was too sitcomm-y and cartoon-y, even for this show. Usually the craziness more or less come from the characters’ minds (the doppelgangers as an example)- little things in real life get exaggerated by the characters. In this instance… Scooby was literally a dog-boy. I thought it was lazy. Like when Robin threw her keys and said “I dropped my keys” and he ran to get them- that was so far out of the realm of human character, even for HIMYM. Any normal person would say “No, you just threw them. The hell?”
The heart plotline was very lame too. Monitoring Barney’s heart over the course of a day where he’s examining his love life is very on the nose. When his heart “literally” skipped a beat, I “literally” gagged.
I do like this show, and even this season for the most part, but found this ep to be a total clunker.
I think some of the dog boy stuff can be attributed to Ted-as-narrator. The guy probably didn’t actually catch a frisbee in his mouth, at least not multiple times. It’s similar to when Robin was dating an older man and Ted imagined him as being in his late 60s (although that distinction was actually spelled out in the narration, whereas I think this one is subtler and thus doesn’t need explanation).
Chrissy nails it. It’s just like “Blah Blah”, Katy Perry/”Honey”, Robin’s elderly date to Thanksgiving, or a half dozen other disposable dates/boyfriends/girlfriends that we’ve seen on the show. Ted-as-narrator is exaggerating their characteristics for the purpose of telling a funny story. I have no problem with it… clearly the Scooby stuff would be considered an exaggeration by the HIMYM writers, possibly even right down to the nickname.
I liked the Scooby man-as-dog storyline at first, but it got old very quickly. I don’t think it came around by the end of the episode, either.
And I also don’t see Barney’s storyline with Nora as potentially one to be written off. I think it’s showing how much Barney wants to change, and through the ongoing storyline with him trying to find his dad, there’s some real character development going on here. Maybe his relationship with Nora will serve to get him to be a better mate for Robin in the end.
Nora, though seemingly ancillary, is the reason Barney is growing into a “real” person. She IS Barney, but a sweet (humanized) version. She’s smart, funny, likes laser tag, BUT– she’s the settle-down, monogamous version… whether she stays doesn’t really matter, because it seems her (character’s) job is to show Barney what he CAN be like if he learns to care– and that said fate, isn’t exactly a bad thing.
My problem with Nora isn’t her effect on Barney, it’s that, in many ways, she’s Robin with a British accent. She likes laser tag? I wonder if she also likes cigars and scotch (season 1, “Zip, Zip, Zip”). She takes care of Barney when he’s sick? Been there, done that (season 2, “How Lilly Stole Christmas). They’ve done the “Barney is a real boy” plot with him and Robin (and far more believably, I might add, since it built up over much longer), they drop-kicked their relationship to the curb when they couldn’t figure out what to do with it, and now they’re recycling the same plot points with Nora and expecting us to get into it.
Kaylee, I’m with you. Your entire post was shiny (that’s in case your screenname is a FF reference)
I just find the whole thing kind of ‘meh’, and didn’t find last night’s episode funny. Unfortunately, that’s not unusual lately. Everyone looks tired, every plot line/bit/character development seems to be trying to recreate the glory of a previous episode.
Sadly, I just did something that would have been unimaginable 2 years ago: I voted AGAINST How I Met Your Mother in the Hulu poll. Sorry, but the show’s just not that good anymore.
kaylee nailed it! that’s exactly why i hate this… we’ve seen barney go through all this with robin already, and it’s annoying that they act as if this is something new.
i thought they were going to use the nora storyline to show robin’s feeling/reactions, but noooo… it’s all about barney again.
But we HAVEN’T seen him go through this. He loved Robin, but he couldn’t reconcile that with his refusal/inability to commit his life to another person (and neither could she for that matter). They had a doomed relationship from the start, and they both knew and/or were never willing to change their viewpoint for each other.
What Barney is struggling with now is the question that he never reached before… is this person worth changing his philosophy on what he wants out of life? It’s not even close to the same dilemma.
I didn’t think the Calzone secret was so terrible either but it made me laugh, as it is definitely something I would have to keep a secret from my wife
It’s funny…this is the first episode of the season that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed. The “Scooby” jokes were silly but well-played. Barney’s “change of heart” seemed to be coming from a real place. And, while Nora is undeveloped, I can easily see Barney falling for her Robin-like qualities. Really, this is the first episode in a very long time to remind me how much I used to love this show.
I knew she wasn’t the mother. Glad she’s out of Barney’s life for now, too (yes, I want him back with Robin).
I enjoyed the ep, especially NPH’s acting. He is doing an amazing job of showing Barney growing into a real boy.
i really have no idea anymore what you (guys) are expecting from this show. i was on the verge of quitting last year but i’m truly enjoyed by the whole season so far.
I like Zoe, i like Nora, i still think this is one of the better comedys on TV right now (next to the NBC bunch) and i’ll go so far as to say that this is the best season since the 2nd.
I sense it’s about the same thing as with the office where it’s the nostalgic feeling of the earlier episodes that rise kind of unrealistic expectations for new episodes.
At this point, I don’t care that much about who The Mother is, although I do enjoy it when the writers reveal something about her in an episode. I’m mainly still watching because I enjoy watching the characters interact, it still can be very funny, and the writing can be very innovative and clever at times.
‘I sense it’s about the same thing as with the office where it’s the nostalgic feeling of the earlier episodes that rise kind of unrealistic expectations for new episodes.
SPOT ON! If these PARKS and COMMUNITY are lucky to last as long as OFFICE and HIMYM there will come a time that these commenters will rag on those shows too just because “it wasn’t as good as season 1/2…”
TBH when they invoked “Scooby” I never thought once about Willow, just about Shaggy.
me too. Especially with Marshall’s “rut-ro” response when the lost Scooby
I wouldn’t mind the Nora plot line if the Robin plot line had never existed. I wouldn’t even mind the Nora plot line if it was taken a little bit less to the extreme it is, but there is no way Barney Stinson wants kids. He just doesn’t. I can see him gorwing up and settling down, but I think it is highly unlikely that he wants the white picket fence etc etc and it doesn’t ring true to me.
On the other hand, always love them bring out the “sandwiches” again and I loved Robin “dropping” he keys so Scooby could fetch them. Also enjoyed Scooby’s repeated Canadian pronouciation of “out” before it was acknowledged.
Hear, hear. White Picket Fence is just totally wrong for Barney, and I was shuddering during the episode just thinking about it.
I think it is possible that Barney could be growing up and wanting kids. He has shown a lot of growth this season by asking to meet his dad, and I believe the next episode, he will meet his dad. That could easily trigger him to realize it is time to be a father to his kids the way his father never was to him.
I get the feeling that the wedding that Ted meets the mother at will be Barney and Nora’s wedding.
Couldn’t stop thinking that the whole time I was watching the episode. I think I’d be more ok with it if we knew more about Nora… we haven’t gotten the chance to get to know her, it’s moving too fast
The person acting like a dog thing was funnier when Kramer did it on Seinfeld in the 90s.
It was a solid episode, had a good amount of laughs and some charm but if she is not the mother then Nora is back to boring me. I don’t dislike her or find her presence off putting the way Zoey can be but she’s not adding much either.
I also didn’t feel sorry for Barney at the end, their relationship hadn’t been established enough to have any weight to it yet. But dramatically it worked.
Two thoughts-
On the calzone- this seems to go against the oft-used theme that Marshall and Lily tell eachother everything. Perhaps Lily has a Leslie Knope-esque aversion to calzones.
On Scooby- I would tend to guess the name was not for Buffy but for Scooby Doo, and was essentially a setup for Marshall’s “Rut-Ro”
I was thinking the same thing about Marshall’s secret. That’s not something I would be blackmailed on.
Here’s what bugs me about this:
(a) As you said, if we are going to have Barney “settle down,” I’d rather it be with Robin than some random one-off.
(b) Though I actually rather like Nora (maybe it’s the accent), or did until this episode, because she coolly called Barney on his shit. Alas, in this episode she became a Real Girl who wants A Home And Family, and didn’t do anything much fun or charming other than act like a Real Girl/nursemaid, and that buzzkilled it for me. Boring. Still better than Zoey, but boring and disappointing.
(c) Does anyone care if Barney becomes a Real Boy? I get the feeling that Bays and Thomas think that either you are a partying single or you are Home, Family, 2 Kids Guy (let’s call it the Happy Family Platter). It really bugs me that the show acts like those are the only two options in life. I wanted to see Barney and Robin, couplewise, as the cool aunt/uncle sorts that don’t have kids but have a fun life. Instead, Bays and Thomas insisted that couplehood immediately boil down to being boring and settled down and fat. Really? Those are the only options ever? No wonder they didn’t like the pairing if that’s all they think is an option in life. I wouldn’t mind seeing Barney with a regular girlfriend so much if it wasn’t automatically going to boil down to the Happy Family Platter with B&T. I actively don’t want to see Barney, or Robin, or Barney + Robin, settled down with two kids in the burbs. It would ruin their characters forever for me and make me pretty disgusted with the writers. Not everybody does that, or should, thanks.
(d) I was finding this episode really insufferable until the ending and I am so grateful they didn’t betray Barney’s character by making him become Marrying Guy (or Meets The Parents guy). That was just so wrong and horrifying to even think about.
(e) Isn’t there some kind of option in between the Happy Family Platter that we can have Barney (and Robin, or Robin) find? Who actually wants to see Barney as a traditional family man? I’m guessing B&T, but not me. Ugh. Don’t give me the fun party guy for six seasons and then have him end up like a pod person took over, please.
The writers’ insistence that the only way to grow up and become a “real” adult is to settle down into marriage and kids is really starting to wear on me, too. No, Lily, I do not believe that a traditional family life is what Barney really wants, and I certainly don’t think you have to have those things to be fulfilled. That attitude is really starting to permeate the show, and it’s dragging down Barney and Robin’s characters. The reason I looked forward to their relationship was because I thought it would be a different kind of love story with an alternative happy ending, but the writers seem to have lost that completely.
And Alan, I definitely agree that my frustration with hoe Barney/Robin played out is blocking me from any enjoyment of the Nora story. Why are they all talking to and about Barney as if he’s incapable of falling in love, when the person he was(is?) in love with is sitting at the same table? It’s so strange. And why on Earth should I buy that Barney would be this invested in someone he’s only been on two dates with? This story is coming off as very rushed and out of character.
Barney didn’t jump in with both feet to the whole white picket fence thing. He told her he was lying (and I’m not as convinced as Lilly that he wasn’t) and he couldn’t bring himself to use his magic to amuse the potential in-laws. The father and Nora plot lines are catalysts to whatever choices Barney is going to make about growing up. That doesn’t mean he has to choose the picket fence, it just means the writers will actually give him a choice rather than make him all about cognitive dissonance. I’m all for NPH getting the chance to play the three dimensional Barney more, and looking forward to how his issues will play out.
Or short version: don’t get caught staring at the Nora ball as the writers are pulling the trick with the father ball.
I have to say the writers have really been destroying the Robin character since the Barney pairing. They haven’t given her anything major to go with as far as character development, sticking her with either a supporting role or a really silly B-story, and makes her seem more desperate than anything. The mawg storyline yesterday seemed too silly, even for this show.
As for the A-storyline, I still feel that Barney wasn’t ready for a major relationship. I think that he is still too damaged by his daddy issues, but this shows that his womanizing and self-aggrandizing is more of a defense mechanism than anything. I am just glad that they are actually giving him major character development, as him doing the same thing over and over again, despite how great NPH makes it look, can get tiring and make Barney come off as a jerk. And, you’re right, Barney and Lily are a great comic pairing, especially when Lily doesn’t come off as overly insufferable.
See, I feel like she’s been aimless since her breakup with Ted. It’s like, once she wasn’t Ted’s love interest anymore, they didn’t know what to do with her. Until she became Barney’s love interest, of course, but that’s the same problem as being Ted’s love interest. I’d like for them to give her something to do that has nothing to do with a guy.
And yeah, I love Lily and Barney together.
Count me as one of those people who thought Nora was The Mother and has since been proven wrong. When Ted specifically said,”Nice to MEET you” during Barney’s introductions, all I could do was shrug my shoulders and admit defeat. Oh, well – another theory bites the dust.
Alan, don’t take this the wrong way because I agree with your opinions on Modern Family and The Office, but you seem to have a negative opinion of every comedy you review these days.
I have to disagree with you on HIMYM though, to me it seems like your focused on where you want/expect every character to end up and aren’t enjoying the comedy the show produces every week.
Maybe it’s because I’ve caught up on the entire series over the last year on dvd and you’ve watched as they’ve aired over the last 6 years, but you definitely come off as very fatigued with this show and just want it to end.
I suggest you accept that Ted will find The Mother, Marshall and Lily will have a kid, and Barney and Robin will most likely end up together, and try and enjoy the show between now and then
you’re focused*
Have to disagree with your position on the Barney/Nora arc. Nora is the first female character the show has introduced with enough charm and, for lack of a better word, togetherness, to potentially change Barney from a puppet into a real boy. The Barney/Robin arc was definitely anticipated, but their relationship fell flat when played out on screen. Besides, Robin is still struggling to become a real girl, and regressing at the endeavor it seems. How could she be the one to transform Barney?
Thank you for the sound logic and acknowledging how awful Barney and Robin were together, Nora is a nice character to stir up these feeling in Barney and help him along in his growth as a person
Nora is a lot hotter than Ann and Michael Bluth was trying to point out to his son that she was not good looking pointing out to the audience how much of a douche Michael Bluth was for judging a teenage girl for her looks. The case isn’t the same with Nora. If they do keep her I do think she has the potential to grow into a character. However given that she told Barney exactly what she wanted in the beginning leads me to believe they wrote her off.
I was disappointed in “the dirt on all of you scene” because there was an episode where Barney spent time gathering all of the dirt on his friends (Marshall forgot his pants, Ted’s re-return for Robin, etc…) and this information was not used in this episode.
I like Lily being with Barney the least because at that point she only becomes “subtext girl” pointing out to the audience what Barney is really thinking. Does Lily even have a storyline this season? Even when Carla and Chris Turk became Turla each of them still had their own storylines and arcs.
Robin doesn’t really have a storyline this season either. The dog storyline for me was only good when the gang did all of those dog puns. Also when they all got high as an ode to Scooby Doo.
Calzones are pointless. They’re just pizza that’s harder to eat. No one likes them. Good day, sir.
You know what I like? Calzones.
I only have one rule, and that is to not get over invested in a guest arc. Unless she’s hot…
Alan, keep in mind that Calzone fell on the street of New York City. Whole different ballgame.
Not a single comment on Alan’s AD reference? COME ON Hitfix commenters
You didn’t read my comment I have a paragraph on it.
I try not to care too much about who the Mother is going to be, but this thought came to me last night when Barney was “lying” about his future with Nora: Could Ted meet the mother at Barney’s wedding?
Had to pause and rewind when Marshall and Lily treated the wine glass as a microphone. Completely cracked me up.
As another poster said the one thing I – as an eurofag – despise about US TV is this absolute unhealthy obsession about marriage and all of it’s rituals.
I nearly quit Chuck when the show’s plots increasingly turned out to be about proposals and wedding plans and marriage freak-outs (it’s the part of the show I really dislike).
I very much liked Nora, especially because she seemed more grounded and less about the stereotypical girl stuff, like meeting Mr. Right, proposal with an obscene diamond ring, break-the bank marriage and house and 2.1 kids in the suburbs. (Well, also because I’m a sucker for british girls – she had me at “you will be avenged”)
Not even writers like Tina Fey seem to be able to keep from going to this well.
That’s what I liked about the Barney/Robin romance, Barney will never be the marrying kind it will take him a lot of effort and growing up just to commit to a serious relationship. Everything more than that would be utterly unbelievable. So Barney could grow by being with somebody like Robin because his significant other would be less inclined to lead a “traditional” lifestyle too.
Yet they had to remake Nora into “traditional girl” just to rub it in that the only meaningful way of life is being married with kids in the suburbs of an American city.
Seriously if I have to watch another story about relationship angst or the writer’s obsession to evangelize on “the one true way to be happy”, be it a Valentine’s Day episode, a ‘forever alone’ freakout or Bridezilla Part 99 I’ll probably go mad. The engagement ring scene from last weeks episode of Bones made me lose my appetite for dinner and the show.
Serious compliments for NPH though, he was outstanding throughout the entire episode.
Hear, hear. Barney needs to dip a toe in with someone who won’t be demanding babies in a year, period. Preferably ever, though.
I disagree with Alan on Nora. Very much.
What makes Nora special?
She is special because she is different from other guest characters.
Compared to Robin, she seems very unspecial and boring, but it is ridiculous to compare a guest character with a main character. You can’t grasp the specialness of a character or their personality after just a few episodes, it’s impossible. Even Robin seemed somewhat unspecial to me in the first HIMYM episodes (it’s only the narrator Ted who romanticized her, but Barney is neither the narrator nor does he romanticize so naturally we don’t know what makes Nora special to him) but know we know her like we know a good friend.
And now compare Nora to Stella, Victoria, Karen, Zoey, Cindy or Don. She’s had less screentime than the aforementioned and already comes across as more likeable. She is intelligent, decisive…and has a cool British accent ;)
Furthermore there is ONE THING which makes her so special: She’s a female Ted and the opposite of Robin or Barney. Robin and Barney didn’t work out because they were alike, neither of them knows what they want from life. Nora knows exactly what she wants and put her cards on the table to beforehand.
Nora is a real challenge for Barney and she literally forces him to think about his future. Robin never was a challenge in that aspect.
P.S. Still bummed that Nora isn’t the mother…
I don’t know if I buy that she’s more likable than Victoria, but otherwise I’d agree with this.
But as Alan said, most of the time with HIMYM love interests, it’s too much focus on exposition of why this person is awesome, but they consistently fail to show us as the viewers that they actually are.
In a recent film, such actors of exactly Lily’s talent level (Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze II) also did a send-up of the Scooby Doo premise. The difference? The film was better structured, better written, and by a 1-0 final score, funnier as well. HIMYM has been bad in the past, but this was spectacularly bad.
I totally agree, that calzone drop wasn’t that bad. I would have done the same thing
Let the record show that he did blow on it, making it ok.
It was also well within the five second rule.
According to imdb, the actor who played Scooby voiced Fred in Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster and Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins, which is probably why they cast him/played up the man-dog thing so much. Knowing that, I found it pretty funny, although I did wonder if they went too far with the dog jokes.
I used to like the idea of Barney and Robin staying together…But after watching them as a couple, they just didn’t seem to fit as a couple to me. I feel the writers were trying to make a point that two similar characters couldn’t make it as a couple.
Really I feel like Lily and Marshall should be the only main characters who are fit to be a couple within that group. Ted and Robin, Barney and Robin. It seems the three characters all need someone outside for the sake of the group.
Now that doesn’t necessarily mean Barney and Nora should get married. But I feel like Nora is what Barney needs in character development. Someone who teaches him to grow up and get serious.
The series can only last for so long with Barney randomly hooking up with random women. Putting Barney and Robin back together may seem great, but its an area the writers explored and have closed.
Its time we start seeing more character development with Barney and Robin, getting them back together would just take us back to season 5. I’d say give Nora a shot before completely throwing her down.
I completely agree with Jake. Barney and Robin are pretty much the same people. Nora and Barney are practically opposite from one another. She hopes to settle down one day, while Barney fears commitment!
Its something you wouldn’t expect to see which makes it interesting.
Kudos Jake very good points, you should have your own articles!
Jake I’m officially off the Robin and Barney train thanks to you! After thinking about it, Nora and Barney meant to be!! Great comment <3 <3
“Really I feel like Lily and Marshall should be the only main characters who are fit to be a couple within that group. Ted and Robin, Barney and Robin. It seems the three characters all need someone outside for the sake of the group.”
EXACTLY.
I completely agree with your comment, so I’m just gonna hope that the writers share your view, too! :D
it completely makes sense, lily and marshal are like the only ones who should be a couple, they have great chemistry.
now thats not me saying that ted, barney, and robin didnt have chemistry in their relationships, but if there was drama, the whole group suffered or was at risk of falling apart.
outside relationships are good for the show for a few reasons. the gang can support and be there for one another…AS FRIENDS. great comment!!
sorry after watching last nights episode, i am completely off the robin and barney train. They are much better off as friends, I really enkoyed the scenes that Nora was in and hope to see more of her in the future.
The actor who played Scooby is the guy who plays Fred in the Cartoon Network live-action Scooby Doo movies. :) Maybe that has something to do with it? Or his casting, maybe?
You didn’t like Stella, you didn’t like Don, you don’t like Zoe and now you don’t like Robin?
Allan, I’m starting to feel like you’re their mother and you’re just not going ot like anyone your kids bring home.
I liked Stella initially, until they started spacing out her appearances so she only turned up when she and Ted were about to fight. I liked Victoria a lot. I liked Cindy. They’ve done some good work with the outside love interests, but too often of late they’ve leaned too heavily on telling and not showing us why the newbies are awesome.
To be fair, its a 20 minute sitcom. There is only so much that the writers can do to give us a feeling for the guest characters. The main focus is centered on the group. All sitcoms are like this. But I agree that they could go just a little more in depth with some of the love interests.
I’d say give it some time though. As long as the gang has great chemistry with that guest character then I’d say give them a shot.
I LOVED the Arrested Development reference! Her?
This has probably been said before, but I wonder if the writers aren’t trying to mirror what they did last season with Don.
Robin and Barney weren’t “ready” to be together (I actually disagree with this assessment, but this is where the writers seemed to take it) because both were commitment-phobes. But then, they each entered a relationship with someone more “traditional” (i.e. someone who wants to settle down into a serious relationship), thus altering their perception of that kind of relationship.
Robin’s relationship with Don ended in heartache, and Barney’s relationship with Nora seems as if it has ended the same way. But after these relationships, both Barney and Robin, having seen that a committed relationship isn’t inherently bad, might be more open to the same with each other.
Personally, I don’t actually like that plotline/character trajectory, but I do wonder if that’s where this is headed. Neither Don (well, once he started wearing pants) nor Nora felt like “real,” fully-fleshed characters, but rather like props intended to be used to move the plotline along.
Say what you will about Zoey, but she’s more three-dimenstional than either Don or Nora.
I agree with you on that part. Zoey is definetely more three-dimensional then Don or Nora. But then again I feel like thats because she’s Teds love interest.
After thinking about it,Ted is the main focus of the show since we’re all waiting to see who the mother is. So I feel like more attention is going to be shifted towards Teds love interests, rather than Barneys or Robins. Just my personal thoughts though.
I have to agree with Shane on this one, the writers are more likely to go in depth with Ted’s love interests than Robins or Barneys.
its called “how i met your mother” for a reason and that reason is Ted. If the show was focused on Barney or Robin we would probably get more “realism” from their love interests.
Am I the only one that’s annoyed about Nora bringing up marriage and kids on their second date? Nobody should bring that up before actually starting a relationship, and a second date doesn’t mean you are a couple.
I’ve been thinking that Ted’s parents are divorced. It could be that he’ll meet the mother at his dad’s weeding to a younger woman.
Ted brought up “I think I’m falling love with you” when he first met Robin. I really don’t think its that big a deal that Nora brought up marriage and kids. Is it a lot yeah, but I’m assuming the writers are making it to show that she’s a character that wants to be serious and is tired of the dating. Don’t forget Zoey rushed Ted in the valentines day episode.
Not to mention they probably made Nora say this to show that she serious and is the exact opposite from Barney.
I can’t be the only one who noticed this: the role of ‘Scooby’ was played by the same guy who played Ted’s assistant at ‘Mosbius Designs’. Also, Barney’s fake son ‘Grant’, is also one of Ted’s little cousins who he sees in the episode where Lily steals Christmas.
I am guessing that this is not simply the casting director doing a lazy search for actors. I think it’s being done on purpose to reflect our memories of people. Since this show is (mostly) from Ted’s mind, this repeating of actors symbolizes how we can meld different people and faces together, especially those who we have met for only a brief time. Also might be why Ted ‘remembered’ kissing Lily during Freshman Orientation, but it wasn’t actually her.
Am I crazy? Anyone else see this?
Actually it was a different person that played Scooby i just looked it up thinking the same thing. The two actors look very similar.
Scooby- Robbie Amell
Ted Assistant- Ryan Sypek
When Barney’s heart “literally skipped a beat”, I threw up a little inside.
Get this show over with already, I was a big fan of this show through 3 seasons, now I find the writing haphazard, tired and unfunny. The last episode was the final straw for me. I am not going to keep hanging on for the inevitable anti climactic finale
Barney walks away from Nora because he realizes that he wants all the marriage stuff, not with Nora, but with Robin.