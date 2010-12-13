‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘False Positive’: Everybody gets a lapdance!

A quick review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as my baby hears The Jerky Boys…
In this very up and down “HIMYM” season(*), “False Positive” was a very big up on which to end 2010. It did those things that we consider distinctly “HIMYM” – playing with time and perspective, bouncing from story to story – and did so in a way that felt germane to the story and the characters. (In contrast, last week’s Future Ted unreliable narrator gag just felt like a gimmick.)
(*) In the pile-on for last week’s episode, some people suggested I’m being far too kind in calling this an up-and-down year, and insisted that they’ve all been awful. But just skimming my reviews since the premiere, we got Barney meeting Ben Vereen in “Cleaning House,” we got “Subway Wars,” we got the episode at the Museum of Natural History, we got “Blitzgiving,” and now we’ve got this. Some of those have been stronger than others, but that’s nearly half of this fall’s episodes I liked (and more than half if you include “Glitter,” which I laughed at even while viewing it as a watered-down Robin Sparkles reprise). That’s pretty much the definition of an uneven season to me.
What I particularly liked was the episode’s use of Ted, who’s both the show’s central character and its most problematic. When we got to the Marshall/Lily prong of the story, and we heard everyone’s mental response to the baby news, and Ted’s only reaction was to get a seasonally-appropriate snack for the movie, I laughed. After all, I’d been enjoying the episode greatly, and that joke made me realize Ted had been given virtually nothing to do, and seemingly no story of his own – so of course that explained things. But then Ted turned out to be central not only to the other stories, but to his own, as Best Man not only to Punchy(**), but to the whole gang. This is the Ted that works best – not the smarmy, self-satisfied douche, but the good-hearted romantic, the conscience of the group who thinks the best of his friends and wants them to strive for the best in themselves.
(**) Okay, prognosticators, time to call it: was the framing sequence from the season premiere from Punchy’s wedding, or from Robin’s to a person unknown (and hopefully, from my perspective, to Barney)? Not sure why Marshall would be at Punchy’s wedding, but if they want to get back to the wedding this season, Robin would have to fall for somebody awfully fast.
And beyond the structure, and the use of the most appealing side of Ted, “False Positive” was also darned funny, particularly during Marshall and Lily’s all-night baby freakout, Alex Trebek’s Canada crush on Robin, and, of course, Barney’s Favorite Things. (You just know NPH has been working on that Oprah impression for a long time.)
What did everybody else think?
Loved it. Loved it loved it loved it. Most consistently solid episode of the season for all the reasons Alan nailed. I vote for it being Punchy’s wedding by the way.
It’s more than likely NOT Punchy’s wedding.
Not only would it be strange for Barney and Lily to be invited to Punchy’s wedding, but it’s already been established that The Mother has been living in New York since at least Season 3 (St. Paddy’s Day), and more than likely since Season 1 (the Mother is probably the woman that Ted didn’t go on the blind date with).
We know the Mother was living with Rachel Bilson, and we know the Mother was sitting in Ted’s class. We also know that Punchy lives in Cleveland and doesn’t often come to New York. Given these facts, it would almost be ridiculous for the Mother to be invited to Punchy’s wedding in Cleveland.
It’s probably Robin’s wedding and she’s probably marrying Barney, and this is probably going to happen in the SERIES FINALE, which is probably going to be after Season 8 (when the cast contracts are up).
So Ted is the only person from New York that is allowed to be invited to the wedding? I am not saying you are wrong, but I don’t think it is a pretty big leap to think more than one person from as big a city as NYC is could be on the guest list for Punchy.
I thought it was a great return to form. I’ve liked most of the ones that Alan’s liked, which means it’s been extremely hit or miss for me. But this seemed like old times (it’s really hard to tell how the writers can miss so often, since stylistically the episodes seem so like each other). I really liked Ted being the hardass and telling everyone what to do, I liked how Barney and Robin indulged their inner idiot when they learned Lily/Marshall weren’t pregnant, and I liked the “it’s a wonderful life” tie-in. I just liked it all. It seemed…honest.
Again, I don’t understand how the writers are so hit and miss, but this was definitely a hit.
LOVED barney’s million-dollar suit (or whatever ridiculous amount it cost him). And Trebek!!
The suit was awesome!!!
I liked how it was called the DiBiase, after the old WWF wrestler “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.
Great episode. Vintage HIMYM. I agree it is looking less and less likely the wedding is Punchy’s.
I was ready to be disappointed when I watched this episode as a rerun of “Okay, Awesome” from season one aired right before it. However, this episode stacked up very nicely. It was an authentic feeling HIMYM. In this episode at least, the characters all seemed as likeable as they did in season one. There were no cringe-inducing Ted or Lily moments. It wasn’t overly goofy or forced as so many recent episodes have been, and it still had many laugh out loud moments.
Great episode! I loved Barney and Robin’s inner monologues after they found out that Lily wasn’t actually pregnant and then Ted setting them straight.
PS: Was there not a podcast this week, or did I just miss it?
@TOM3345 – I believe Alan said somewhere (maybe on his Twitter?) that he and Dan were waiting to do the podcast tomorrow so that they could discuss the Golden Globe noms which are announced tomorrow AM.
Barney’s “One to Grow On” epilogue was awesome. And words we should all live by.
definitely had some funny moments but I just couldn’t get passed how pathetic and weak these people were. Yeah I know Ted’s a somewhat unrealiable narrator and all that but the people I’ve watched over the last few years have more backbone than the indecisive whinebags I saw tonight.
Was Cobie Smulders auditioning for Lois Lane?
Well it took half a season, but I’m finally intrigued by “the mystery” that they kept plugging to start the season with the wedding. They should get somebody else to call Ted their best man, and we’ll have three weddings for Ted to attend where he might meet the mother.
I don’t really care much about the mother story (and neither do the writers *rimshot*), however tonight’s episode was my favorite of the year. Not as funny as Blitzgiving or as sweet as Barney’s random hints towards looking for his father… but just enough of everything to be great.
I vote Robin’s because Lily was there too wearing what I think was a bridesmaid dress yelling to ted to come in and do best man stuff. If Marshall is there in a tux with Ted as best man and Lily in a bridesmaid/maid of honor dress it is more than likely Robin!
I also really enjoyed this episode. A good way to end HIMYM in 2010.
Solid episode! I actually teared up when the suits came rolling in.
Alan, next time you talk to Carter Bays or Craig Thomas, can you ask them for the story of how Million Dollar Heads or Tails transitioned from Regis to Trebek? Was it a Conan/Leno mess or a Regis/Meredith Vierra pass off. And did Trebek leave Jeopardy to do it, or did they move Jeopardy to NY? I feel like they probably thought this out.
One of the best episodes of the season.
One of the best episodes of the season. NPH at his finest.
I agree with the idea of Ted as the romantic and conscience is the best use of Ted. I think the problem arises in this show because they needed to do something with Lily, and decided to put her in the same role as Ted. Then Ted loses his meaning, and they shift him into an elitist douchebag.
LOVED “the Dibiase.” Great reference to the Million Dollar Man.
This episode was struggling up until Ted threw the gingerbread house on the ground. After that moment, I was mildly entertained. I didn’t like the fact that Robin asked Ted to be best man because it fanned this whole “Robin marries Barney” debate, which I’m tired of. Overall, another swing and a miss.
Are you sure we were watching the same show?
I also agree that I wish they weren’t fueling “Barney and Robin get married.” I just don’t think it’s freaking likely.
Robin + Tina Fey glasses = HOT!
After some bleek eps, this one was just great. I do have one question, where does the christmisy sound clip, playing a couple of times in the ep, comes from? I kind of thought “night before christmas”, but no.
I hope it’s Robin and Barney, but realistically, if the wedding is this year, it’s Punchy’s. As for Marshall being there, Punchy knows Ted’s friends, so maybe he decides to invite them. He seems like the type of character that would do that.
I feel like, if Robin married Barney, it would not be as…I don’t know….idyllic as that wedding appeared to be. All trees and prettiness (were they in a church?) It would be outsized and awesome.
I also really, really don’t think that’s going to happen. But I do think Robin might get married, and I do think that might be her wedding. I just think the Robin/Barney boat has sailed away and sunk.
Alan, was “Worldwide News” a salute to Letterman’s “Worldwide Pants” or just an obvious name?
I think it’s Robin and Don’s wedding
Don’t take this as a personal affront, but your idea makes me want to punch someone in the face.
My bad. I wanted to agree with the response above.
Quite agree with Alan, and the commenters, that liked it. It felt like vintage HIMYM. Specially liked Robin being all happy with the coin flipping job; it reminds me when she was happy all the time. Plus, Coby Smulders has a winning smile.
Ted, even with all his faults, is the character I relate the most, so I liked when he grounded everyone. I kept hoping someone else would arrive with him (Even Zoey!) to watch the film.
Ok, we can all admit this season isn’t as consistent as, say, season 2 or 3, but on the whole, even the “off” episodes this year have been better on the whole than last year’s eps, so I definitely think this year is a huge improvement. Plus, we seem to all agree that there have even been a few stellar shows this year, too, including this one. Funny throughout, but Ted’s George Bailey-esque freakout at the end elevated the episode to “great”. Also, line of the night – Robin’s Thoughts: “That research job sounds hard! And I’m pretty!”
Really, really pretty.
Though they could be red herrings, I thought both Robin and Barney noting that they were single during their internal monologues could be a hint that it is their wedding.
I love how the diamond suit was the “DiBiasi”, I assume after Ted “Million Dollar Man” DiBiasi from those heady days of ’80s WWF.
Finally, a great one! In addition to Ted’s rant mirroring George Bailey’s, it was a moment that screamed ‘How I Became Your Awesome Dad’. Pushing his friends into doing the correct thing complements the corny ‘Dad’ jokes. I don’t see earlier seasons’ Ted doing the same thing he did today, calling out everyone on their crap like that. Very ‘ma-tour’!
Slightly disappointed that the jumptext wasn’t “as soon as I retire on the pants alone…”
I pretty much agree that this season has run both hot and cold, and that this was one of the hotter episodes this season. I think I actually laughed aloud at most of the episode, which I haven’t done in some time.
Anyone know when after the Christmas break HIMYM is back with new eps?
Alan, what about the fact that Barney kept questioning whether Ben Vereen was his father? Wasn’t it established a few weeks ago (sorry, I’m not good with ep titles, etc.) in the museum episode (I think) that his uncle (I think) was his father?
Yup he found that what he thought was his uncle was his father. Barney “questioning” Ben vareen as his father was just something Barney would do as goofing around, he was just joking around.
That’s why I questioned it, Forg â€” didn’t seem like he was joking around. Like, if Barney now knows, why would he even joke about it with someone else?
Because Barney is not the type who faces the serious issues in his life head on and as much as possible tries to sweep things under the rug and remember he told Robin not to tell anyone it’s because he wants to live the way he live it before and joking around is just the things he do
I didn’t like how Robin’s voiceover had her say that the World Wide News job sounded like a lot of work. She’s been portrayed as someone with the drive to be a foreign correspondent (with a Ted voiceover listing the places she’s been), so it felt out of character. I was dreading some goofy thing Ted would succumb to, so I was pleased that he got to play the soft-hearted romantic (which I agree is his best characteristic). And after he solved everyone’s problems in a boom-boom-boom-boom way, it was great to see him knock Punchy’s problem out of the way in about five seconds with a single line–boom!
Actually, Ted listed the places she was going to go to in the future. So far we have only seen her work in Tokyo for a short while, the other places we have yet to see. I think it’s perfectly plausible for this worldwide news job to be Robin’s stepping stone to being a globe trotting journalist.
Yeah, I think the WWN job is clearly closer to who Robin is and who she wants to be. But she’s had her ambitions kind of fall apart on her and is probably not feeling terribly confident. Taking a low-level research job would not help that. However, taking a job that is all about being pretty has the short-term benefit of making Robin feel hot. I don’t think Robin a few years ago would have thought “it sounds hard” and I don’t think Robin of a few years from now would think that either. She’s just in a crappy spot.
It’s just normal sometimes even driven people get to the point of their life when they almost give up after failures.
I really can’t see it being Robin and Barney’s wedding for two reasons.
a) If they get married, it will be a season long arc. They’re not going to get them together again and marry them in half a season.
b) Barney hitting on women is half the appeal of the show. This bit is part of the reason HIMYM became a hit, and IMO the show felt a bit off the whole time Robin and Barney were together. HIMYM needs Barney being Barney. If he’s suddenl married, frankly I don’t know what they would do with his character.
Robin asking Ted to be her best man was a very good fakeout, but I cannot see her marrying Barney. Perhaps she marries some other random person this year, but in that case they had better introduce them fast. And it better not be Don.
Good week for fans of Artemis from Always Sunny, between being Robin’s coworker at the end here, and one of the moms on Modern Family…
Last week’s was the worst EVER and now this one can be easily compared to season 3. Great ep!
Believe it or not, there actually was a game show in the UK last year called “Heads or Tails” that had people calling coin tosses for major amounts of money…it flopped badly as you might expect.
Yeah, I thought this was a pretty good one. I was really glad Robin seems to be headed in a better direction with her career. Even if her new job is technically a step down, I think it’ll be better for her in the long run. I’ve liked most of this season, though – there have been a couple I haven’t liked, like last week’s, but overall I’ve been enjoying the season.
As for the wedding, I think it depends on when the show wants to introduce the mother. If they want to introduce her at the end of this season, then it’ll probably be Punchy’s wedding, because I can’t see Robin marrying Barney or meeting some new guy and deciding to marry him in the next six months.
On the other hand, if they want to introduce the mother in the series finale, then I can definitely see the wedding being Robin’s, maybe even to Barney. I can’t see either of them getting married before the final season, to each other or to other people, just because it would probably change the dynamic of the show too much and the show gets a lot of mileage out of Barney being single, but if the series is winding down, then I don’t think it would matter. Regardless of what happens, I’m sure Barney, along with everyone else, will have “grown up” by the time the series finale rolls around.
One factor in favor of “the wedding” being Robin’s wedding, is that would explain why the story of “how I met your mother” began with him meeting Robin. I always figured Robin had to figure somehow in the mother-meeting for that to make sense.
Seriously? Robin’s out-of-characterness was so egregious it was just embarrassing for me. We’ve had that equally weird bit with the adult diaper commercial, but really… Robin of old would never sign up to be a coin bimbo with the reasoning of “it might get me on a reality show later.” To do it because she genuinely thinks she might get useful exposure, yes. To just throw the whole driving force behind her character in a dump and pretend like she suddenly wants fame instead of respect now? No.
And even WORSE: the “Marshall and Lily think they want a baby but then freak out and reconsider” storyline has been done before. Years ago. It makes no sense to repeat it AGAIN. Back then they decided to wait “a little,” so the fact that they waited for years, and then had another whole huge “ohh should we have a baby or not?” deliberation (not in this ep, I mean earlier) when they’d already decided on “yes” several years ago has bothered me this season as it was, and now… ugh.
One thing I was wondering about is if the shots of the church in this episode match up with the church in the season premiere. If there is a wedding that involves Robin and/or Barney and it is going to happen quickly, it would seem to make sense to have the Ben Vereen character and his church involved.
This whole wedding thing has me intrigued. For one thing, it certainly looks like it’s somebody they all know well. Marshall was wearing a tux in the premiere, and Lily had a bridesmaid-looking dress on. IIRC, we didn’t see Robin at all.
Here’s what I think: the mother is Zoey’s stepdaughter, and she’ll come when Ted invites her to the wedding.