‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Glitter’: Beaver, damn!

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as you shred my Joey Buttafuoco pants…
Because the second Robin Sparkles episode was inevitably disappointing compared to “Slap Bet,” and because this season had been so frustrating up until last week’s more vintage “HIMYM” outing, I’d been bracing myself for a while for “Glitter” to make me sad about what the show had become.
Instead, the return of Robin’s teen pop alter ego turned out to be one of the season’s funnier (albeit silliest) episodes.
The actual emotional storylines didn’t work all that well. As a parent who has much less time for my friends (those with kids and without) these days, I could relate to the problem Lily and Robin were about to face. The problem is that it involved Lily at her most insufferable. I like Alyson Hannigan, but if you go back through Lily’s behavior over the years, she can be kind of a monster. (Heck, even last week’s Corporate Marshall vs. College Marshall subplot made a bunch of you point out that Marshall only took the corporate job to get out from under the massive debt Lily racked up with her secret shopping addiction.) There’s reorienting your life around babies (in theory and then in practice), and then there’s what Lily was doing in this episode, and it made me really dislike her and not feel particularly invested in the two friends reuniting.
Punchy, meanwhile, was a character who first appeared, appropriately enough, in “Sandcastles in the Sand.” Limited there to a 30-second flashback scene, he was funny; used here as the focus of an entire subplot, he grated quickly. Nor was that story helped by Ted reverting to his d-bag ways (see the rhyming couplet gag) after last week’s more human, likable Ted. Though I guess it’s not hard to see why these two were and remain friends.
But as for “Space Teens” itself? Very nice. Very funny. A very good combination of the show’s usual Canadian mockery (Robin’s natural accent will never not be funny) and Barney’s love of all things pornographic. Is it ridiculous that no one in Canada ever looked at that joystick scene, or Alan Thicke discussing the beaver’s love of wood, and saw the adult film connotations? Yes. Were those scenes – and the gang’s reaction to them – funny anyway? Absolutely. And those scenes, along with other bits of random humor like Marshall, Lily and Jessica Glitter interrupting their conversation to clap along with the organ cues, or Barney reciting what felt like every reality TV show kiss-off phrase ever, carried the episode over its iffy emotional beats.
As Jessica, Nicole Scherzinger didn’t show off some unexpected comic gifts, but she wisely wasn’t asked to do much more than mirror Cobie Smulders in the “Space Teens” clips, and then to duet with her on the catchy, half-sweet, half-dirty beaver song during another visit to the cartoon Canadian paradise that is The Hoser Hut. (Which, during the tag, randomly featured every kind of Canadian stereotype ever, including a Mountie, a hocky player and a guy in a grizzly bear suit.)
It wasn’t “Slap Bet,” no. But we’ve been waiting years for the show to recreate the perfect comedy storm of that episode, whether with slap-themed shows or Robin Sparkles reprises, and it hasn’t happened, nor is it going to. Outside of the life of John McClane, lightning doesn’t usually strike in the same place multiple times. But “Glitter” made me laugh a bunch, and sometimes that’s all I ask.
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Really enjoyed the episode — good idea to get the video reveal over at the start instead of trying to build up to it. A surprisingly catchy tune for the closing song — and got to love the robot!
Well, we finally found out what the wedding from the first episode was.
And it’s not a Rorney Wedding, which is what I was secretly hoping for.
Much to the disappointment of well, everybody. But I doubt the show would have those two get married anyway if they hated them as a couple in the first place.
Now I just wonder how The Mother knows Punchy.
Alan, you also forgot the Slap Bet callback, when they see the crappy animated credits for Space Teens, and Barney goes, “Is this a PORNO!” and runs to slap Marshall, before Robin screams, “No! It’s a kid’s show!”
Haha.
For a show that hasn’t been funny for a couple years (to the point where I stopped watching briefly earlier this year), this was a refreshing episode. I’d recommend this episode for Ted & Barney’s spit take alone.
Hopefully they can keep up the funny without Robin Sparkles to help them along.
Punchy’s wedding has to be the wedding from the season premier, right? Why else mention it?
23 x 3!
I loved that.
The answer is perfectly in line with the double-meaning of the show withn a show. :)
Don’t forget this was season 6 episode 9.
I think this alone restored my faith in the show. I was worried the return of this would be a cheap attempt at a laugh but I was very wrong and it was the best I’ve seen in 2 years
I think I ‘delete series’ from the DVR after tonight. Every joke was recycled. The only time I laughed was at the ‘Big Chuck and Little John’ reference (real people).
must be a clevelander to ge the big chuck reference
Definitely a Cleveland thing…and definitely a funny reference if you know who they are.
Why would Ted’s friends be at Punchy’s wedding? I don’t think that’s the wedding from the premier.
Agreed. I think Punchy’s wedding is a red herring.
I didn’t find it that funny. The first scene of Space Teen was kinda funny, but the writers then took the joke of kid’s show as porno and went the obvious route. A little research and creativity and they could have taken a show like Polka Dot Door or Today’s Special, real Canadian kids shows, and milked the creepiness out of them. What child in Ontario does not have nightmares of Polkaroo? And there is the French one Passe-Partout that had a creepy older guy with a butterfly bowtie hang out with two younger girls.
Not sure if anyone caught it but You Can’t Do that on Television was the show that had kid Alanis Morisette.
As for the Lily and Robin sub-plot, I really did not care about it because Lily is a pain in the ass. She is not pregnant yet, and she has turned into a one dimensional character following the sitcom convention for female characters once they get married… become mothers. HIMYM used to be a show that did not rely on sitcom conventions, but now they are clearly rudderless in terms of where these characters should go. Ted needs to find the mother because the filler episodes are just not that great anymore.
You say that like the owners of the rights to those shows would have allowed them to do so.
All these shows were aired on public broadcasting and they probably would welcome the extra cash for royalties. Even without that, the writers could have mined the creepy elements in those shows, or in most kids shows, and done far more than just joke about wood and beavers. If the writers are going to keep using the “Canadians are weird” trope again and again, they need to go beyond the obvious mountie, hockey and snow jokes. It’s getting to be lazy and worse, not really funny.
Robin’s show couldn’t have been some real Canadian kids show, because a) Robin was in it, and b) it has to be really obscure and hard to find. Kids shows often seem creepy to adults (witness the grown man who spends all his time with iCarly), so there’s plenty to play with without going through the process of editing Robin into some preexisting show.
The Canadian jokes are what they are. They are unlikely to become much more sophisticated. “…something about a Zamboni.”
I guess this is the thread where people object to point #2 of my post. Of course it’s lazy to do Canadian jokes– and I’m sure they could have come up with something better had they tried.
But that’s the commonality. These folks don’t try. Whether it’s architecture, kid’s TV, Canada or LeBrom James– lame is good enough.
Closed-caption followers were treated to a helpful comprehensive list of reality show hosts and their catchphrases. It started with
[as Anne Robinson]
YOU are the weakest link! Goodbye!
and continued all the way to the end , with each one prefixed with “as [as xxxx xxxx]” no matter how much of an impression Barney was, in many cases, not even attempting. There are, by the 18 of them.
Correct that to “by the way”, and pretend all other typos are fixed too.
Is Robin’s Canadian past based loosely on Jewel Staite?
Past Robin makes me think of Jewel too.
Loved that they mentioned You can’t do that on television!
“D’eyyye heard that!”
The Steven Harper and Queen Elizabeth impersonators were a nice touch
I thought it was quite funny. Is the actress who played Glitter from reality TV or something? She was not good at the actual acting, but did fine with the schtick.
My boyfriend and I were trying to figure out how old that hockey game was based on Flyers jerseys, but came to no definitive conclusion. Anyone have an eagle eye?
She (Nicole Scherzinger) is a pretty well known singer. I think she might have done Dancing With The Stars last year, but she isn’t a reality show chick. Though technically I think she started on some Making the Band type show (Eden’s Crush anyone?) and then she joined the Pussycat Dolls (who I’m sure you’ve heard of) and now she also has a solo career.
Thank you! Still never heard of her, but at least now I know why.
Let’s run down the threads:
1. Lily behaves obnoxiously in various ways. To fix the situation, Marshall takes her to Jessica Glitter, who’s magically in New York.
2. Robin and her friend Jessica were in a kid’s show that had a strong soft porn subtext, which nobody noticed.
3. When Ted isn’t being jerky, the subplot with his friend provides a string of Cleveland jokes.
Alan found #1 the most grating, because he has kids. I live in Cleveland, so #3 bugged me most. I’m sure anyone who works in children’s TV probably found #2 annoying.
Cleveland jokes are a telltale sign of hackwork– let’s do jokes that began with LAUGH-IN, during the 60’s.
I know Bays is from Shaker Heights (so was Jack Hanrahan of LAUGH-IN). It’s still lazy writing. It’s right up there with jokes about how New Jersey is filled with chemical waste and mafiosos, everyone in Detroit is a pimp or a ho, people from San Francisco are gay and eat granola and everyone from Canada wears toques and drinks Molson.
Well, at least the show is an ideal partner for RULES OF ENGAGEMENT– a brainless, sitcommy blast of recycled jokes, where everyone changes personalities to fit the springboard. (Actually, ROE is truer to their format than HIMYM is now.) They each have an amusing line now and again, but not often enough to make the investment worthwhile.
Also, while the strong was funny, do we really think Barney watches that many reality shows? (THE APPRENTICE, sure, because Donald Trump always suited up.)
Were there really that many Cleveland jokes? LeBron (which I found funny as a reason to let a guy crash on your couch), and Big Chuck and Little John (which I only picked up on because my boyfriend is from Shaker). Are those really lazy jokes, considering Ted is from the Cleve? I guess I just don’t get that particular criticism.
I agree with Chrissy. The LeBron joke was one of the funnier throw away gags in a while. Other than that there really weren’t any Cleveland jokes to speak of. And the Cleveland guy actually turned out to be a sweet, concerned friend.
And who says no one noticed the porn subtext to Robin’s show? The joke was her refusal to acknowledge it, not that no one noticed it. Sounds to me like you’re reaching with these comments.
Anytime a person from another city shows in New York and behaves like a hick, that’s a crack on whatever city the person is from. There were a bunch of those.
Chrissy, it’s like my assuming that anyone named Chrissy is a dumb blonde with big breasts, who didn’t pick up on the issue because important points fly over her head all the time. And that joke is nearly ten years more recent than Cleveland stuff.
Not to mention both namechecks were inane. If Bays had checked Youtube, he would have noticed that people in Cleveland aren’t weeping about LeBron Jame’s departure– they’re pissed. And Big Chuck and Lil’ John has been off the air in CLeveland since 2007, so anyone who would be looking for broadcasts of them on any channel would be a nitwit.
If you’re going to do a joke about a city, it should be relevant and clever.
Since I was born in Chicago, grew up in Minnesota, went to college in Manhattan, grad school outside Detroit and have worked in Philly, D.C., Atlanta and Boston. I’ve learned firsthand that jokes about cities tend to be wildly inaccurate and invariably lazy.
Tony, you can do jokes about cities or professions and hobbies that are both true and funny. HIMYM doesn’t. Hasn’t for years. Probably why the show finished fifth on Monday– behind both HOUSE and DANCING WITH THE STARS in its timeslot, and a little down from last year.
Oscar, you care too much about a sitcom who’s main purpose is to silly…it’s for fun, remember?
I loved the space ship was a curling stone.
THANK YOU! I could not figure out why I recognized the shape!
I’m with Feinberg on this one, this episode was a major dud. Obvious and lazy, with none of the cleverness that symbolized not only previous Robins Sparkles episodes but also earlier seasons outputs. But maybe I’ve heard way too many “beaver=funny” jokes in my lifetime.
I agree. Even parts of this episode that could have been kind of amusing, like Barney’s recitation of reality show “you’re out” catchphrases, seemed really forced.
Plus we were supposed to care about the Lily/Robin break up, but Lily was being such an insufferable a**, it was really hard too. I understand pre-parenthood excitement, but this was over the top and nonsensical.
That they wasted the return of Robin Sparkles and a Slap Bet reference on such a off episode is really sad. Especially after last week’s almost return to form/funny.
Absolutely hilarious. Loved it.
the wedding from the premier was the lesbian chicks wedding, that why he said he met the mom there.
That wasn’t confirmed, just sort of implied by proximity. It seems more likely that Punchy’s was the wedding (since Ted is the actual best man), then that Ted will out of nowhere become Rachel Bilson’s best friend.
I enhoyed the episode a lot. It was a funny lighter episode much like the one before it so I’m expecting episode 10 to be a much more ‘heavy’ episode
Don’t know what you liked about this, it was the least funny HIMYM episode I ever watched. Everything about this show was so unrealistic and embarrassing.
The jokes about the show’s inappropriate subtext had me laughing out loud. Alan thick doing the math “If her beaver can eat 6 inches of wood in an hour, and the other beaver can eat 8 inches of wood in 45 minutes” cracked me up. It is my inner Bevis and Butthead, but it was funny to me. Also loved the “you’re out” phrases thrown in.
You and Dan mentioned on your podcast how you felt this was a “one-off” episode that didnt progress the story, but it did in a huge huge way. We now know whose wedding Ted will meet the mother at, Punchy’s, since Ted is his best man as alluded to in one of the earlier episodes of this season.
I’m not sure,this seems more like a red herring to me…Doubt Marshall and Lilly would be all dressed up for Punchy.Or that they would go to Cleveland for his wedding.
Grr yeah the more I think about it you are probably right, but I’m holding out hope that the freakin plot will progress for once.
Best line from last nights episode belongs to Punchy: “Think you’re dreamin’? Well, check your totem, you’re not!” CHECK YOUR TOTEM!!!! Bwahaha!
Good catch, I totally overlooked that line!
I don’t get it…
Inception reference.
total piece of garbage
Punchy mentions that Ted “doesn’t even have a back yard.” Yet, Ted does, in the house he bought. Did they forget that Ted bought a house?
I know I did :-)
Well, Ted doesn’t live there, so he really doesn’t have a backyard for practical purposes, and it’s entirely possible that Punchy doesn’t have any idea Ted’s bought the house.
The Internet has disappointed me. It’s been 15 hours since this episode aired, and no one has posted the video excerpt of Alan Thicke’s beaver-themed math problem.
Also, I realize how jaded this sounds, but I’m disappointed that the producers of HIMYM didn’t create a fake web page for “Space Teens” or even post a full-length version of “Two Beavers are Better than One.” I guess that I miss the days of “Garbage Bag.”
You can see the full video of “Two Beavers” at [nymag.com]
Worst HIMYM episode ever, and there’s been some bad ones.
NPH’s delivery of the reality show catch phrases was pitch perfect!
I can already see the Emmy producers using that clip to introduce the reality TV categories in next year’s award show, followed by a clip of a chuckling HPH in the crowd.
If the wedding in the premiere is Punchy’s, what a cop-out. Why would any one give a stuff about Ted being best man at his wedding?
It could just be to lead the scent away from the real wedding (ie Barney and Robin), but with how poorly HIMYM has been written lately I wouldn’t be surprised if that really is Punchy’s wedding.
I thought it had some good jokes, but WOW was it filthy. The joystick, the beavers, the camera man masturbation joke, etc.
This is an 8pm show???
Not that anyone’s going to notice this comment, but that’s not Robin’s natural accent. Robin (and Cobie) is from Vancouver, and the accent there is exactly what you get on the TV. Her “Canadian” accent is, I think, more of an Ontarian accent.