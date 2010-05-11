‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Robots vs. Wrestlers’: Get it on, bang a gong

A review of “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I repeat the name “Willem Defoe”…
Once upon a time in the early ’90s, there was a sitcom called “Love & War,” writer Diane English’s follow-up to her Emmy-winning smash hit “Murphy Brown,” which starred Jay Thomas as a sportswriter and Susan Dey as the chef he fell for. Dey’s character was said to be based on English herself, and legend has it that English was so surprised and mortified when critics, viewers and everyone outside her immediate family failed to find Dey-as-English funny that she fired her after a season and replaced her with a new character played by Annie Potts.
Now, Susan Dey is not an inherently funny performer (nor, frankly, is she a particularly lifelike one, and it always amazed me she was considered a sex symbol for a while on “LA Law”), so it’s possible English just erred in casting her alter ego. Then again, “Murphy Brown” aged terribly once the show was even a few months removed from its various topical references, so it’s just as possible that English herself wasn’t as funny as she thought she was.
And I’ve spent two paragraphs on an 18-year-old show nobody but TV critics remember for two reasons: 1)Because I’d really rather put off writing about what feels like the low point of a very disappointing season of “HIMYM,” and 2)Because the English/Dey story always comes to mind when I watch comedies where one or more of the characters are inspired by members of the creative team.
Ted Evelyn Mosby was at least loosely based on “HIMYM” co-creator Carter Bays, and while I’m sure writer and character have diverged over the years (just as Marshall seems to have taken on more of Jason Segel’s personality and less of Craig Thomas’s) – I’ve paid enough attention to Bays’ Twitter feed and NY Times crossword obsession to suspect whose idea it was for Ted to be so psyched to pal around with Will Shortz. And in watching an episode like “Robots vs. Wrestlers,” in which Ted is at the peak of his douchiness, I can’t help but wonder if whatever part of Bays still exists inside of Ted (or vice versa) blinds him and the other writers to just how insufferable that aspect of the character is.
I want to say that they’re not blind – that this episode, like so many other episodes where Ted is being so smug and fetishistic and annoying, was largely making fun of him for acting that way. But the sheer amount of screentime devoted to that side of the character over the years – and particularly in this episode – suggests that we’re supposed to find it charming on some level. And while I’m sure those traits, when dialed down to real-life levels, might feel like an old, familiar joke among old friends, seeing them played as broadly as they usually are, by a character who can suffer from likability problems even when he’s not lecturing the world on everything, makes episodes like “Robots vs. Wrestlers” a chore to sit through – and that’s even when factoring in the fact that they gave us the spectacle of wrestlers fighting robots.
Besides giving us Ted at his most obnoxious, and finding a way to doubly marginalize Robin (first by writing her out of most of the episode, then by having her show up at the bar like she hadn’t just resolved to spend less time with her two exes), the episode couldn’t even be bothered to provide us with a decent payoff to the story of Marissa Heller, whose Ted levels of pretentiousness didn’t remotely match all the unforwarded mail Ted and Marshall had been studying over the years.
Bad, bad episode. I really hope Bays, Thomas and company have some good tricks up their sleeves for the last two episodes of the season, because this slump has been going on a while now.
What did everybody else think?
Interesting that you’d use the word ‘douchiness,’ since that (and its variants)seemed to be the word of the evening. All the CBS comedies used it. There’s a trend I’d like to see disappear.
Without piling on further, I’ll note that I think HIMYM fans have given the creators a lot of leeway in the story-telling aspect of the series — as in, “well, it’s from Ted’s point of view, so he gets the details wrong,” etc. And so some of the funny should be in how these details are told and in the embellishment of these stories.
That noted, there just wasn’t enough funny in this episode.
I find the anti-intellectual Gang just as annoying as douchebag-Ted. Actually, till he recited Dante at the Party, he wasn’t that big a douche..
The DoppelgÃ¤nger joke is still as stupid as it gets. There’s no fun in it, it didn’t made any sense.. Lame.
I agree that the anti-intellectual gang was just as annoying as Ted. Alan, you summed it up well with saying that this episode was a chore to watch. In past seasons, I’ve felt that HIMYM has always been an uneven series, with mediocre to pretty good episodes and the occasional great or really bad episode sprinkled in. And one of the traits of mediocre or really bad episodes seems to be (1) one joke/concept that’s truly funny but a terribly unfunny episode built around it (e.g. Robots vs. Wrestlers being a funny concept, the rest being bad) and/or (2) something that I can see why it seemed funny in theory but just wasn’t. This season has just had a lot of really disappointing or dull episodes, but Robots vs. Wrestlers was one of the worst.
I agree whole-heartedly. As I watched the episode I was really disappointed with how obnoxious his friends were because he seems to be the only member of the group that takes pride in intelligence. Barney loves suits, and Ted loves being the smartest person in the room. Of course he may just have seemed likeable to me when I watched it because of how not funny the entire episode was.
I did it again! Sheesh.
It does seem like they were TRYING to make the joke on Ted (I did like the “I am the biggest douche IN THE WORLD” thought voice over) but most of the time the obnoxiousness was just too convincing not to be sincerely annoying.
The episode was ok…
But much easier to sit through than this review. What on earth were you talking about for the first three paragraphs??
He was talking about the pitfalls of writing a character even loosely based on yourself. When the show leans too heavily on what seems like a much more likeable trait to the writer than anyone else, it can be hard to enjoy the episodes that result.
That said, I don’t mind the douchiness factor one bit. I think Josh Radner plays it well and it only ran away from him for a short period. This should hopefully see him on the road to growing out of it.
I agree with you Alan. I found parts of this episode funny, but it just doesn’t feel the same. It seems like the show lost something. They’ve done a lot of episodes, and it seems like we got to the point where something kinda needs to start happening, but they are putting it off. Like the Robin and Barney relationship. Something needed to happen, they got together and then nothing. Something needs to change a little with Marshall and Lily, but nothing is. I think it’s getting time to introduce the mother. The show needs a change up.
At 8:33 last night, I received a phone call from a prominent member of the Crossword Mafia, asking if I’d seen the show yet. (Nope — recorded for later.) He thought it was beyond awful. I looked forward to watching it with lowered expectations. Unfortunately, he didn’t lower them enough.
I guess my inner d-bag was unleashed because I would have loved to be at that party!
I agree the laughs were sparse. I have asked this before, but are Bays and Thomas working on a new show? This season reeks of its creators being distracted.
It hasn’t been terrible but something is noticeably missing.
I know that being a critic is highly subjective, but it always amuses me when critics have polarising opinions on one topic. For example, Alan saw this episode of HIMYM as terrible, whereas Donna Bowman over at the AV Club gave it an A rating.
Having not seen the episode myself I have no opinion, but I’m inclined to side with Alan seeing as Ted in full-on douche mode is never enjoyable. Not since Zach Braff in Scrubs has a leading man so ruined my enjoyment of a show.
FWIW, Josh Radnor is apparently a crossword fan too. Will Shortz wrote a little about his experience on the NYT puzzle blog: [wordplay.blogs.nytimes.com]
I thought it was another mediocre episode, but as a puzzler, I did enjoy the small payoff to the ULEE jokes from earlier in the season. And coincidentally (or not), today’s puzzle had the clue “Beekeeper played by Peter Fonda”.
Alan,
I don’t think the episode is as bad as you thought, and neither is the season.
I mean, we’re not talking Season 2 of FNL here. Lily and Marshall didn’t accidently kill Korean Elvis after Korean Elvis tried to rape Lily or anything like that.
So take a deep breath, and let it out. There’s a poem I think I know that will help you out here…
Okay, just kidding. Yes, we all know that Ted is a pretentious douche. Yes, it’s getting worse as the series goes on. But I think, even in the presence of Douche Ted, we must all be thankful for HIMYM.
Because at least it ain’t Hank. Right? Am I right people? High five!
As someone who’s not a professional TV critic, I, too, remember “Love & War.” (Though a better, more recent, example of the autobiographical douchebag is Studio 60, which coupled it with constantly having characters tell us how great the autobiographical douchebag was.)
The other problem they’ve had this season is what do with Barney post-Robin breakup–because of that, they committed to making him more than a cartoon character, but they can’t seem to find something interesting to do with a non-cartoonish Barney aside from the clear foreshadowing that we’re going to see his Doppleganger in the near future.
Huh, interesting. The only part of the episode I didn’t have a problem with (and laughed with) WAS the Douchey Ted part. I kind of like that Ted’s douchiness does thrive in an environment – and the same one that we see Marshall and Barney struggle in. And I really enjoy Radnor’s performance as Douchey Ted this time around.
Huh. Maybe it’s because I’m a little douchey too! :D
But the rest, I agree with. Disappointing episode and a very disappointing season.
I didn’t see Ted as a douche in the usual sense in this episode; that is, I don’t believe he was trying to act superior to others. He had the opportunity to hang out with others who shared his interests that differed from the rest of the gang, and just as Lily said, there’s nothing wrong with this. I agree there were plenty of untidy story bits, like why wouldn’t Barney get tickets for Robin and Don, and Lily has already been shown to be excited about having babies. However overall I still enjoyed seeing this episode and how it made some steps towards showing character evolution (albeit I thought the sign put in place for Lily and Marshall to have a baby was a bit overly self-conscious).
Of all the comments I’ve read, including Alan’s, I think this one most represents my take. Yes, not a stellar episode – none that focus a lot on Ted ever are – but his douchiness was overdone to state a larger point. That even though this group has been as thick as thieves for years an years, things change. You could not have a wider gap in terms of social events as Robots vs Wrestlers compared to that dinner party. The extreme was there to express the idea that people do grow apart, even if come hell or high water they still get together for certain events every year.
All I ask is that they get Barney back on track and get the mother here already. Enough already.
Very much agreed. The episode wasn’t about Ted being douchey as much as it was about occasionally finding the company of a small group stifling, even if you love them. The rest of the group came off as pretty douchey here, too – but they’re “the group” and Ted has some very goofy qualities; therefore they come off as sympathetic. If Ted’s worst qualities are a love of crosswords and the ability to recite Dante in the original Italian, that’s not so bad. Having your friends constantly berate you for having interests beyond beer and goofiness must be a bit of a drag.
On the other hand, the episode ended with Ted recognizing there are things about that group that keep him from becoming full-on bitchy pretentious, and he obviously enjoys the things they enjoy (he was excited about Robots vs. Wrestlers); he just enjoys other things too. Just as Robin can choose to spend an evening with Don but also enjoys time with her friends. They aren’t mutually exclusive.
Not the show’s best season, but I don’t see this as a nadir.
The problem with this season as a whole is that nothing has been accomplished. The story is stuck in neutral with no signs of moving forward. Barney and Robin as a couple had the potential to keep this storyline moving forward, but they ended it too quickly. Ted hasn’t really talked about the mother in weeks. Marshall and Lily are just sidekicks, with no real importance anymore. Something big needs to happen or this show risks becoming pointless.
Don’t you think everyone was as obnoxious as Ted (or more so) was by belittling him for his tastes? Sure, Ted was over the top, but making a fart sound every time he went off on something doesn’t really denote class…..
More dumbing down of Marhall. Just sad to see Jason’s talents wasted. Anyone remember him as Lizzy’s crazy boyfriend Eric in Undeclared? He was priceless. Shows how writing can alter a character. The Death of Marshall has been agonizing.
It is just too far fetched to believe A New York banker, a lawyer and an architect living in Manhattan have never been to a “socialite” party. I get that they are supposed to be your average late 20 somethings in NYC, but this was such a filler episode.
Yes, I meant to mention that: Marshall, Lilly and Barney were way too sitcommy and dumb at the party. Annoying.
Is it really all that far-fetched that a lawyer, banker, architect and a schoolteacher haven’t been to a socialite party by the time they’ve hit 30? Because if it is, man, am I behind the curve and need to upgrade my social network.
I’m frustrated with the plot-in-neutral, but singing the Trading Places squash club song with Ted’s fine baritone did make me smile.
Each week, I have a fear that your review of HIMYH will be a ‘That’s it for me’ post. This week, I was bracing for it. I don’t understand other comments supporting the show.
What made HIMYM reviewable was the fact that Carter and Bays were masters of continuity and payoff. Not only have they lost that ability, in tonight’s episode they seemed to actively work against it.
ggggaaaauuuugggg – that was just awful.
I don’t even know where to begin – so I won’t (at one point I looked over to my 13 year old son and he just said “terrible wrtiting”)
If they consider this a sweeps show I really don’t think they can turn it around. I know it’s not your favorite Alan but maybe consider giving this one up and going back to Big Bang.
I used to love this show. It was one I actively recommended and pushed friends into watching. Then, somewhere along the middle of this season, “love” slipped into “like” – but last night I actually had the “why am I still watching this?” thought.
I still love the premise, really enjoy the actors, but it feels like the show has become a dumbed-down, broad-stroked caricature of itself. I suppose I’ll hang around, hoping for a creative resurgence, or at least to see how it all turns out, but until then… I just hope this improves soon.
Yes, this season has been mediocre/bad.
It feels like if the writers been lazy after the Emmy nomination.
But I liked this episode and had no problems with the huge focus on Teds douchiness.
This was probably my favourite ep of the season.
But now the story needs to move forward. But I think Lily will get pregnant and they’ll throw in a clue about the mother in the finale. And that’s probably going to be it.
I didn’t have a problem with it. It kinda seemed like “about time” that they did an episode flat-out calling Ted on his douchiness. Letting him indulge in it with a suitable crowd, then getting the stick out of his ass. Fine by me.
I am hoping that the Robin-offscreen thing ends after this episode. Happily, it doesn’t seem like they will be dragging that out.
I dread M&L having a baby. (They are so gonna spot Alt-Barney in the season finale.) I know if they were real live people they’d have conceived one on the honeymoon so having them wait really makes no sense, but babies are awful on sitcoms. If they are going to go there, maybe what the show needs to do is pick an end date and not go beyond Lily giving birth/Ted meeting The Mother.
I think one of the things that got me was that I didn’t quite understand why we were supposed to find Ted pretentious for a bulk of this episode. When he’s rattling off facts about the Empire State Building to unwilling listeners or correcting the pronunciation of “encyclopedia” then I get it and I laugh accordingly. But Ted acted as he should at the party. The other three were in the wrong, and yet I feel like the writers were suggesting otherwise.
It felt like a misguided episode, and on top of that, there weren’t that many laughs, and there were holes, particularly with the Soap Opera Digest magazine. And is it common for mail to be sent to the wrong address for ten years? That seems like a long time, but I don’t live in New York, so maybe this is a common problem there.
Just a bad, bad, bad unfunny episode with a Robots vs. Wrestlers plot that would have fit very well in with ABC Tuesdays or Fridays in the 90s. (Okay, Mexican Ted was really, really funny, but other than that…bleh.)
I definitely agree with your first comment. When Barney went back to hit the gong, I thought “What an ***”. To the people at the party, that’s a priceless artifact and they soiled its history. Now they can only say “It hasn’t been struck since some moronic stranger at my party.” I think were supposed to be on Barney’s side? The snobby people were actually fairly nice to them (all things considered).
~Mel
It was subtle, but I think the total mismatch between Marissa Heller and her mail was meant to play into the overall theme of changing and moving on. The mail sent to the apartment reflects her tastes 10 years ago – obviously she’s quite different now and barely relates to her 10-years ago self. The invitation sort of pokes a whole in that, I suppose, but not a big enough one to bother me.
(I don’t know if getting someone’s mail 10 years later makes sense, realistically, but it’s not impossible – I get mail for the person who lived in my apartment 2 years ago, with no sign of it stopping or slowing down any time soon.)
The one part of the episode that worked for me was Douchetastic Ted. I certainly identify with Ted more than any other character on TV, and can appreciate laughing at those characteristics.
Unfortunately, the episode didn’t really come together at all– Robin didn’t have a plot, and I can’t believe that the writers couldn’t come up with a way to bring everyone to the bar in a more natural manner at the end.
I can’t believe HIMYM has fallen so far. I had a little signal glitch on my DVR about halfway through and I found myself actively hoping that the episode had been cut off so that I wouldn’t have to force myself to finish it.
Douche Ted was annoying, but that was the point, and it fit his characterization that he would be excited to be at a party where he could let his pretentiousness (is that a word?) run wild. As for Marshmallow, Lily Pad, and the Barnacle, their actions at the party where not only cringe worthy and not funny at all, but they don’t fit their characters at all. Is there anybody more pretentious than Lily circa the “San Fransisco Skip-Out”? Barney and Marshall, as mentioned by others, are both deep into the corporate world. There is no way two people with their jobs and lives would behave like that.
Finally, in what I saw as the worst offense, they bring back Robyn and in doing so they completely cut the legs out from what had potential to be an interesting story arc. An arc that could have answered a lot of the questions that need to be answered about this group of friends, specifically how their relationships will evolve as their lives change and diverge from one another.
They say it’s the one’s you love that can hurt you the most. I’m pretty sure whoever said that was talking about recent HIMYMs.
I actually liked this episode, if only for Ted coming to realise how much of a douche he can be, though I sympathise with him to trying to add any intellectual flavour to agree intent on making fart jokes at every turn.
A lot of celebrity guest stars this year, right? J-Lo Carrie Underwood, Joanna Garcia (the only well used one) etc. I remember a time when their use was a lot less frequent and smart too; Wayne Brady, for instance was hilarious as anti-Barney, James and I really liked the story written for the Price is Right cross-promotion.
I also liked the story of Marissa’s left over mail, and the gang’s subsequent build up of who she might be.
Finally, I enjoyed the gang’s enthusiasm for Robots versus wrestlers even if I didn’t find the idea inspired myself.
Not a bad episode
The episode after the Monkey episode I decided it took 3rd priority in my conflicts and while I can technically record 4 things at once it is harder so I only do it when I really really want to see that third thing.
Two weeks ago I decided HIMYM wasn’t worth it. I keep reading reviews hoping that I made a bad choice. I loved this show so much in it’s first several years but this season seems directionless.
I thought about watching this one because I’m a puzzle geek and Will Shortz is ‘da man. But if the others seemed like anti intilectuals I’m glad I missed it. I mean they are a teacher, a Columbia educated lawyer who aspires to environmental law… how are all of these characters not intellectuals?
It’s not that they’re stupid, but they’re not into reading poetry in the original Italian. (Hell, I was an English major and I don’t want to read madrigals in the original Italian.)
Well, Peter Bogdanovitch saying “Willem . . .deFoe!” in the elevator was great, as was Arianna Huffington telling Barney he was too old for her. I liked that Ted finally found himself in a situation where he was admired and encouraged for his eclectic erudition—only to discover for himself how absurd and pompous he could be. That’s what sent him scurrying back to his friends (and Wrestlers and Robots).
The Arianna Huffington part was my fav with Barney saying Zsa Zsa Gabor still looks good lol.
This may come from my being a nerd, but I love Ted’s enthusiastic nerdiness. I also love that it is reigned in by his friends.
There is totally not enough Robin and we rarely see Don, so while Robin may be invested in that relationship, the audience isn’t. I can’t for the life of me see why Robin is with him. We know he is an older washed up divorced guy in the decline of his carrier who obviously has issues and (to me) is not attractive at all.
I hate it when a review complains about something being obvious, but then also seems to complain when everything is NOT obvious. I liked Robin showing up at the bar at the end. Robin couldn’t stay away from her best friends, that is her family.
Ted’s doppleganger was also obviously a set up for seeing Barney’s doppleganger in the finale (which I can’t wait for) and spurring baby making action with Marshall and Lily.
Things I enjoyed:
1. Ted’s doppleganger (and Ted’s doppleganger beating up a robot).
2. The very idea of Robots v. Wrestlers.
3. Lily and the soap opera digest.
4. Robin talking to Lily while on the air.
5. The idea of seeing Barney use future baby to pick up chicks.
I don’t get the Don appeal either. Plus well, we all know not to get attached to anyone that Ted, Robin, or Barney dates on this show anyway. It’s another Paolo sort of situation. But…eh, they need plot.
I have especially found this season lacking especially after the 100th. Most of the episodes after that have had the same quality of writing as this one with the exception of “Say Cheese” and “The Perfect Week” (which needed Jim Nantz to be entertaining). I think after last season in which they challenged themselves to write mostly standalone episodes, Carter and Bays have struggled getting back to writing a season with a good story arc and meshing elements of 3 or 4 episodes forward to a current one. All of this and the fact that we only saw maybe 3 new episodes in 8 weeks due to the NCAA tournament and just scheduling the season to end well into May, I think the continuity of the season has been wrecked. I’ve watching the 1st 4 seasons probably 3 or 4 times each and I can only vaguely remember the Ulee joke from earlier this year (or it feels like something that could have happened, I’m not sure). Here’s to the last 2 hopefully getting back to the basics or season 6 is going to be painful
I found the whole group annoying. The interrupting Ted with fart jokes went too far and really didn’t seem to fit the group. Ted, Marshall and Lily went to an elite liberal arts New England college, and Marshall has a law degree from an Ivy league school so it doesn’t really fit that they would so out of place at that party. Also, Lily has been established as a gourmet cook so her and Marshall’s attitude towards the food didn’t fit either. I think the plot would have worked better if they didn’t take it to such extremes. They could have made fun of Ted’s pretentious intellectual side without making the rest of the group look like such idiots.
So much vitriol I felt like I was reading a review of Gravity…
Episode wasn’t very good. Obviously has been a down year, I wasn’t too big a fan of last season either. Seems like they peaked with the Season 3 finale.
That being said, wasn’t a horrendous episode. Got to see Ted in a light we haven’t seen much of him in recently.
Agree with one of the earlier comments as well. Predict Barney’s doppleganger is the doctor who tells Lily and Marshall that they have a baby. And lets say Barney’s doppleganger is Canadian
When Voiceover Ted had the a-ha moment that he was an utter d-bag, I immediately thought that the writers had been reading this blog and our comments labeling Ted just that.
This show is almost unrecognizeable from what it used to be. Even NPH and Jason are failing to save it like they did for me last season (when I think the drop in quality actually began).
Did anyone else recognize that Marissa Heller was played by the actress who plays Mad Men’s Helen Bishop, the Draper’s divorcee neighbor?
Oh dear lord how I hated this episode.
Like others, I agree that the fart noises are not only insulting to their friend, but unrealistic from a group with the background we’ve been told each member has (with the possible exception of Robin). Why on earth would anyone stay friends with people who ridicule him for the things that are important to him? So the endless fart noises were incredibly jarring.
Then, having Marissa Heller not be ANYTHING like her mail made no sense, nor did her having gotten an invitation at her 10-year-old address as well, apparently, as at her current address (since she was there).
I enjoyed, initially, Ted finding so many kindred spirits in the Alberta Building party (and, by the way, there is no way what we saw of its interior qualifies it as “the most beautiful building in NY,” much less one that had a French Renaissance interior–that set decoration was boring and ordinary). Finding people who appreciated his interests was kind of lovely at first. But the notion that Ted would then become the centerpiece of the party, sitting there pontificating while the others hung on his every word–well, I kept waiting for that to turn out to be a fantasy sequence. And for Ted to then “recognize” that his appreciation and knowledge of many of the finer and more esoteric or cultured things in life made him a massive douche was another insult to the character.
It’s not that I like Ted. But I am kind of tired of show after show after show where anyone who has any aspirations to the highbrow is automatically mocked. (I remember being taken aback at the constant anti-intellectualism on the Ellen DeGeneres show–from a character who was supposed to own a small bookshop!) And Ted DOES like the notion of Robots vs Wrestlers, which makes him a more interesting and complex character than the others (or should; I don’t care for him much, myself)–it IS possible to like both opera AND the Three Stooges.
Finally, as others have mentioned, having RObin just show up without explanation after two episodes had carefully set up her decision not to do so was just weird.
So, all in all, not just a bad episode but an episode that seemed to actively sabotage its characters and its storyline thus far.
I’ll add that whiney insecure Barney is also revolting.
Robert Frost once wrote of a path not taken, and for me this is where the several season decline of HIMYM can be directly traced. In their second season, they offered us a grand and wonderful alternative to this gang-of-five. At just about the same time that they sent Lily off to find herself at art school (like Diane Chambers leaving Cheers 2 decades before), they introduced us to the Ashley Williams character, who offers more charm, more humor, more depth, more range, more appeal, and more talent than Alyson Hannagan. When Lily left, with Victoria right there, ready to seize her spot, they douched out on the possibility, and went with the grossly less talented comedic performer over the superior one. The show has never really regained its luster.
For the life of me, I can never understand this grand love affair so many people seem to have with Victoria. Yes, she was sweet and cute…but, IMO, cloying so. And that’s about it. Besides, I think that your timing is off, she was long gone before Lily left for San Francisco.
And how exactly could she have taken Lily’s place? Where would that have left Marshall? He was never meant to be a single guy….having Lily leave for a while was a necessary plot to make LAME’s relationship stronger…it had nothing to do with Ted’s search for the mother.
And finally, if Victoria had stayed, then we never would have had the wonderful season 3 that highlighed Ted and Robin’s relationship, which while not perfect or permanent, was a necessary journey for them both to move on to the next phases of their lives.
Victoria had already been written out when they did the Lilly gets cold feet/moves to San Francisco storyline.
While I liked the character (and it wouldn’t have been a terrible idea to bring her back instead of introducing Stella, and then use the same breakup scenario, with Victoria being more sympathetic due to how Ted handled their breakup in S1), really? It’s been a while since I watched S1 but I don’t remember her being given that much comic material. Williams did a great job, but she wasn’t funnier than Hannigan (though she wasn’t given the chance to be).
Was starting by invoking Frost a purposeful invoking of Ted’s behavior this episode?
and no, I didn’t reread my comment to notice I used the same word twice in that sentence.
Thanks for the comments. I acknowledge my timing is off on these events. I also acknowledge that A. Williams was never given a chance to fully shine in her role, so granting her more talent, more humor, etc was based on her star-turn as the headliner in a very funny cast in an entertaining but ultimately uneven Good Morning Miami.
Yes, my poetic allusion was meant in the spirit of the episode, though I recognize that Frost is no Lord Byron. I guess I am a Douche-Lite.
I want to clarify that my thumbs up to Lepidoptera’s comment was in her criticism of Alyson Hannigan. I wasn’t a fan of the Victoria character at all.
Not a great episode. But my major annoyence was wiht his friends. You don’t have to like everything your freinds like – Ted was enjoying himself and they were jerks about it. hey, i don’t consider myself a pretensious jerk – and there may be people who differ on that – but I would enjoy chatting with Peter Bogdonovich at a party.
I have enjoyed most of this season, even if it isn’t up to their standard. But last night was the first time I ever got annoyed with the shoe. Funny how it was for exactly the opposite reason you did!
I didn’t find this great, but I didn’t find it as crappy as you. I think that the point was missed. In that room, Ted was with people who shared interests he shared, and were happy to have him join them. Much like the baby discussion, these folks are in that uncomfortabel part of a relationship with friends “we’ve known since summer camp/high school/college” (insert your “somce forever referemce here). They grow apart because they get interested in different things as adults (some coul dsay that while Ted felt pretentious, the utter inability of the others to behave at an adult affair was as bad, if not worse).. All of their friends can’t be friends anymore. It’s a scary part of growing up and apart from your old friends. You’ll get together, but it won’t be as frequently. I thought the end lesson was pretty poignant.
I agree with you – that’s what kept me from writing the episode off in its entirety. So many episodes this season haven’t been funny or have been too over-the-top and still had no greater meaning. This one, at least, had a very poignant meaning, and one that’s quite realistic, too. As people start to get older, they have relationships with others outside of the core group, they get married, they have kids and move to the suburbs, and you start to see your friends less and less. It’s never the same. And, if you’re someone like Barney (and by that, I mean single and childless and likely to stay that way, not a crazy manwhore) it can feel like everyone is leaving you, even though of course they’re just living their lives while yours isn’t changing.
I have to agree that the strain of anti-intellectualism on this show is getting really annoying. When a Manhattan teacher, lawyer and businessman-whatever feel they have to drink nothing but beer and make fart noises whenever someone mentions wine or poetry, that’s every bit as much of a pose as anything Ted puts on.
What’s more, the idea that this party had to be snooty (in the “Frasier sense), and that Ted would have to act douchily in order to enjoy himself there, also didn’t ring true. After all, the gang was meeting the voice of a bear on “The Cleveland Show,” a famed ladies’ man who played a shrink on “The Sopranos,” the hero of “Logan’s Run,” and a guy who got rich making puzzles. If the others couldn’t manage to have a good time, that’s their problem, not Ted’s.
Michael York wasn’t playing himself.
Other than Ted’s continued use of Will Shortz’s full name when speaking to Will, I don’t believe he was acting like a so-called douche. He wasn’t being condescending, acting superior, or putting on airs, given than both he and the guests were all familiar with the subjects being discussed and comfortable with the conversation (or the singing :). (Barney’s attempts to name-drop, on the other hand, were douche-y.)
The biggest problem I had with the episode was not Ted’s douchiness, but Ted being so *successful* at it. Some sort of hint that future Ted was embellishing would have been nice.
Also, Marshall is a Yale grad. I’m sure he learned a thing or two about socializing while he was there.
My biggest problem with Douchey Ted is that, based on what we know of The Mother (she laughs at his corny jokes, she plays bass guitar, she gets along with The Gang), I doubt she’d be terribly fond of him. I also always thought that part of the purpose of the college flashbacks to poseur Ted was that we were supposed to see how he’s grown up and stopped caring so much about how others perceive him and how that’s a sign that he’s ready for a serious relationship.
I’m still kind of hoping that Ted’s inner monologue while reciting Dante was a sign that this sort of behavior is going to stop, or at least slow, and that the last poem at McLarens was a final hurrah of sorts.
Anybody else find low-class Lilly to be a mis-characterization? Considering she is (or was) an aspiring artist whom we’ve seen being interested in the finer points of cooking, I was shocked to see how uncomfortable she was at the party — and that she turned away the caterer while endorsing Marshall’s request for mini-cheeseburgers.
Also, the thing that was douchey about Ted’s behavior wasn’t that he was interested in “high-class” things, but that he seemed to imply that he was interested in them, at least in part, *because* they were high-class.
Ted was the least irritating character in a mediocre episode. He may be pretentious at times, but Barney, Marshall, and Lily were so moronic in this episode that it was hard to watch. Am I really supposed to believe that 30-something professionals who live in New York have never been to a party that didn’t have mini cheeseburgers? They acted like 1960s sitcom hillbillies.
I have to say I’m not agreeing with you at all about this season. I thought this episode and the previous one were really funny. I loved the party scene and the ending. Usually I’m on the same page as you so I’m not sure why it’s different this time. I’m very happy with this season over all.
It does feel like next season should be the last though. It’s time.
This review echoes virtually to the “nth” degree exactly how I felt about the episode, about Ted’s character when it goes in “El Doucho” mode, and about the season as a whole. The show still needs to focus on Ted finding his wife… and it seems to have lost that in favor of self-contained stories that lack believability and stretch the boundaries of humor a bit too far. The heart and humor of the first three seasons rarely shows itself, we get maybe one good ep and three or four mediocre to forgettable ones. Not a good sign… Big Bang has become by far my favorite comedy on television along with Archer.
What unkraut said. I find the celebration of anti-intellectualism just as irritating as the other extreme of pretention. I think a party with Peter Bogdanovich in it would be pretty damn interesting. And there sure as hell is nothing wrong with liking operas at the Met, architecture and movies that’re more than ten years old.
I found that aspect of the episode much more off-putting than anything Alan mentions. I suppose this might set me up as being one of the pretentious snobs they’re making fun of but oh well.
At this point, I’m not sure which is more depressing: Slogging through HIMYM or reading how everyone else is slogging through it, too.
My suggested series finale that will redeem all: Pull back from Future Ted (Saget), in a straitjacket, talking to himself in an insane asylum, placed there after his killing spree.
No kids, no mother.
What, too sitcom-y?
As a Ted apologist – he’s my favourite character, and I want to see his relationship with the mother play out on the show – I think this episode cops a bad rap. I laughed at Mexican Wrestler Ted, Willem Defoe, Will Shortz and the Robin gag at the start and that’s enough for me.
Douchey Ted isnt annoying, but abandonment issues Barney is incredibly annoying – and we all forget when Marshall has been annoying in the past very easily.
I don’t think the show is in a slump, I think we remember past episodes far too fondly. I’d say Robots vs. Wrestlers would be in the top half of all HIMYM episodes, easy. And Ted was probably the most likable character in it – though I’m biased.
During the absurd Italian recitation scene, I was praying that it would turn out to be just a figment of Ted’s imagination and they all really were kicked out immediately. They made Ted ultra-douchey and the other three a caricature.
Just meet the Mom already and make the show about their courtship.
This whole season has been awful except the perfect week episode.
I liked this episode. I found the Ted storyline funny and sweet.
Ted’s douchiness is horrible when we’re supposed to accept it as charming. But when it’s acknowledged as douchey by the show, it becomes a charming quirk. So I loved Ted getting to have his one perfect night.
Alan, in the Community recap you noted how the writers “turned into the skid” with Britta’s offputting personality. I feel like the same was done with Ted. At the beginning of the series he acted like a jackass, but the show treated it like we were supposed to find it charming. But soon the writers embraced his pretentiousness. As long as he and his friends are aware of it, it’s a fun personality trait.
It’s no different from Barney’s behavior towards women. If the show didn’t acknowledge how disgusting and wrong it is, I wouldn’t be able to watch the show. It would be creepy. But as long as his friends constantly tell him what a creep he is, it turns into a funny character trait.
it seems that this show has been attacked by the syndication monster; a being so powerful that it will water down any series until it gets past 100 episodes. Ever since Seinfeld made so much money, it feels that shows, like himym, that would be strong 5-6 seasons long, get attacked by the syndication monster and try to get to the magic 8 season mark.