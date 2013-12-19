‘How I Met Your Mother’ series finale to air in March

After asking “How I Met Your Mother” fans to wait nine seasons for the moment where Ted Mosby comes face-to-face with the woman of his dreams, CBS won’t try to stretch that ninth season all the way until May, instead airing the one-hour series finale on March 31.
In doing it this way, CBS loses a potentially huge audience for May sweeps, but it gains a few advantages in the process. First, it minimizes the number of repeats that will air between the next new episode on Jan. 13 and the end (just two in mid-February, during the period when NBC is airing the Winter Olympics), with the last six episodes (including the finale) airing in a row, which will help build some momentum for the finale.
Second, it gives CBS an early glimpse of what a “HIMYM”-less Monday will look like, well in advance of the May upfront schedule announcements. CBS will follow the “HIMYM” finale with the premiere of “Friends with Better Lives,” an ensemble comedy – the cast includes Kevin Connolly, James Van Der Beek and Brooklyn Decker – about a group of friends at different stages of life (married, divorced, engaged and single). The first episode will air on the 31st at 9 p.m., and then will begin airing the following week at 8:30, sandwiched in between a “Big Bang Theory” repeat and the men’s college basketball championship game. Starting April 14, the new Monday lineup will be “2 Broke Girls” at 8, “Friends with Better Lives” at 8:30, “Mike & Molly” at 9, “Mom” at 9:30 and “Intelligence” at 10.
Depending on how “2 Broke Girls” does leading off an hour (after being demoted from 9 to 8:30 earlier this season), and how “Friends with Better Lives” does as the new piece, CBS’ decision-makers a better idea will either have a lot of changes to make to Monday next fall (there’s the not-really-a-spin-off “How I Met Your Dad” in development, remember), or they’ll be able to relax on that one night and focus new resources elsewhere on the schedule.
Yikes. Mondays on CBS are going to fall apart unless the new show grabs an audience in a hurry.
2 Broke Girls might be the most ham-fisted, unfunniest comedy I’ve seen in a long time. I have zero idea who the audience for that show is.
Based on what I’ve seen, it’s just very crude. How are jokes about anal going to play at 8:00?
The same people who watch all of Chuck Lorre’s crap – Two and a Half Men, Big Bang Theory and now Mom. Wow, this is hilarious as I was writing this I was convinced that TBG was a Chuck Lorre show, because the writing is just as sledgehammer in the groin bad as his shows.
There’s a core audience for paint by the numbers comedy writing, people like familiar and regurgitation. It’s why Jay Leno has fans.
I’m with you 100% on Two Broke Girls. The one character, Max, never has any “regular” dialogue. Everything out of her mouth is a one-liner. If Max was a person I knew in my day-to-day life I would find her exhausting and impossible to talk to. I simply can’t watch her. When it first came on, my wife and I watched it a few times thinking perhaps it would at some point get better. It did not.
Despite being a Chuck Lorre comedy, The Big Bang Theory is in a completely different league better than 2 1/2 men. I can’t even get through an episode of Men. Superficially Big Bang has the laugh track and the broad humor, but the numerous inside jokes, whether to comic books, Star Trek, Physics, or with Amy, medicine and biology are fantastic (I speak from experience, I mentor research medical and grad students). This is the closest show to a modern day Bugs Bunny cartoon, it’s the multiple levels of jokes that gives it wide appeal.
So, are CBS going to actually air “Bad Teacher” this season, or will it get a summer burn-off/be forgotten about?
I’ve no idea if it’ll be any good, and didn’t much like the film, but it has a strong cast.
This is so weird. You make some good points, Alan, but are they just going to air a bunch of new HIMYM episodes by themselves, followed by repeats of all the other Monday shows? And after the 2 Broke Girls fiasco at 9pm, what’s the point on trying to make it an anchor again, in an even more critical situation?
Because there’s a chance airing again after HIMYM has salvaged it, and it can again lead off an hour. If it definitely can’t, CBS has to know that now.
Something has to anchor that night, and 2 Broke Girls does sound like the best option, even if not the ideal one.
The repeat thing is stupid, though. Why not just put 2 Broke Girls on hiatus before Winter Olympics, premiere Friends with Better Lives after the Olympics and bring 2BG back after HIMYM wraps up?
This show is become so boring, so devastating boring, that i wish they never meet and that ted jumps over barney and while marshal is taking “care” of robin. Lily is nice, she can eat popcorn and watch.
This season is boring, boring was a great show but not this year.
Thank. God. No need to draw this out any longer. I’ve spent most of the last two seasons kicking myself for being a loyalist.
And you’ll continue that trend with its spin-off. Prepare for a rough and long night, my friend.
Sever your bond now and commit your time to neglected shows more worthy of it, please ;_; Don’t you want to be at peace with your shows? Is it too much to ask for?
I’m way too sad to see it go. Happy that it won’t be dragged out though.
Alan, I wonder if you could clear something up that I haven’t seen mentioned in any reports: will this “one hour series finale” be the last two episodes shown on the same night back to back, or will the 24th episode of the season be double-length?
Good question… but what does it matter, really?
Well, if it’s a 44-minute episode it means we get 22 more minutes of How I Met Your Mother than we would if it was just the last two episodes shown together. How I Met Your Mother has never had a true one-hour episode before, so it’d be nice to get one before the series is over.
What they should’ve done is left “Mike & Molly” alone, let the audience for that show grow, & have it lead off Mondays. i’m not sure it’s up to the task in its current form, though. As somebody with only OTA channels & internet speeds too slow for Netflix, I’m curious to see what they come up with for a lineup next fall.